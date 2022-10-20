The job market is a wild, wild world. On one side, you can see people trying their hardest to look polished and professional, the very best version of themselves, to impress the HR staff. On the other side, you see these misfits who exude chaotic energy and think irony and brutal honesty will get them the job, even at the cost of sounding ridiculous. And guess what? Sometimes that works!

Some people, though, really go all out to make an impression with a funny resume that has hiring managers in stitches. From putting “being sober” as an achievement to having “donating blood” as a hobby, some resume quotes are so outrageous they’re actually good. And that’s exactly what we’re gonna get you in today! We scoured the web to find the funniest CV quotes ever.

Call them resume fails, but these job applications are still a riot. And even if they didn’t get these people the jobs they were looking for, these job resumes certainly got the web’s attention for how stupidly funny they are. Scroll down below to see how these applicants took job-seeking to another level with their sense of humor!

#1

SKILLS – “Speak English and Spinach.”

N Miller
N Miller
Hey! Spinach is one of the hardest second languages to learn! If you're not careful you end up with a squint and a preference for a little pipe...

#2

KEY SKILLS – “Excellent memory; strong math aptitude; excellent memory.”

N Miller
N Miller
I'd hope this is a joke. The CV is not the place for it.

#3

WORK EXPERIENCE - “2001 summer Voluntary work for taking care of the elderly and vegetable people.”

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
He was a carer for Mr Potato Head.

#4

ACHIEVEMENTS – “Being sober.”

#5

JOB HISTORY – “Left last four jobs only because the managers were completely unreasonable.”

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
When everyone else ids the problem then you ARE the problem.

#6

ACHIEVEMENTS - “Nominated for prom queen.”

#7

EXPERIENCE - “Have not yet been abducted by aliens.”

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Are you sure?

#8

EXPERIENCE - “My father is a computer programmer, so I have 15 years of computer experience.”

#9

ACHIEVEMENTS – “I came first in the school long-distance race.”

#10

HOBBIES – “Horse riding, like going pub when haven't got my kids. Looking after kids and doing stuff with them when they ain't at school.”

#11

HOBBIES – “Space Travel.”

#12

SKILLS – “I have technical skills that will simply take your breath away.”

#13

SKILLS – “I am a rapid typist.”

#14

KEY SKILLS - “Quick learner, good at mats and speling.”

#15

EDUCATION – “University: August 1890 to May 1993.”

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Plot Twist. He WAS the University.

#16

COVER LETTER – “I’m submitting the attached copy of my CV for your consumption.”

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
Nom nom nom. Your CV was great but needed more seasoning.

#17

COVER LETTER – “Dear Sir/Modem.”

#18

KEY SKILLS – “Grate communication skills.”

#19

REASONS FOR LEAVING MY JOB - "Maturity leave.”

#20

COVER LETTER – “Please disregard the attached CV; it’s totally outdated.”

#21

WORK EXPERIENCE – “Night stalker in Tesco.”

#22

CURRENT SALARY – “£28,000. Salary desired: £170,000.”

#23

HOBBIES – “Running, editing video, cooking, writing, and wondering.”

#24

SKILLS – “I have a lot of integrity so I promise not to steal office supplies and take them home.”

#25

EXPERIENCE - “Stalking, shipping & receiving.”

#26

INTERESTS - “Gossiping.”

#27

SALARY REQUIREMENTS - “The higher the better.”

#28

OBJECTIVE - “To become Overlord of the Galaxy!”

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
Fair enough.

#29

OBJECTIVE - “What I’m looking for in a job: #1) Money #2) Money #3) Money.”

#30

HOBBIES - “Mushroom hunting.”

#31

APPLICATION - “On the line that asked what “sex” he was, he wrote “occassionally”.”

#32

EMAIL ADDRESS – "Lazysod@……"

#33

PERSONAL PROFILE – “I will be no stranger to double-entry. I love numbers, and my wife and I love journals and ledgers! Can also do tricky sums when I put my mind to it. Computer literate.”

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
Does your wife enjoy double entry?

#34

COVERING LETTER – “This is my CV I am interested in any job opening use have available if u could please send a verification that you received the email”

#35

JOB HISTORY – “Career break in 1999 to renovate my horse.”

#36

MARITAL STATUS:– “Celibate.”

#37

SKILLS – “I can type without looking at the keyboard.”

#38

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS – “Oversight of entire department.”

#39

EMAIL ADDRESS – "homeboy@……"

#40

HOBBIES – “Painting my toenails in varying colors.”

#41

KEY SKILLS – “I am relatively intelligent, obedient, and loyal as a puppy.”

#42

COVER LETTER – “I have guts, drive, ambition, and heart, which is probably more than a lot of the drones that you have working for you.”

#43

KEY SKILLS – “Good people skills, except when people get on my nerves. Which is hardly ever, no more often than once every ten minutes.”

#44

ACHIEVEMENTS – “Planned building of new building at £2.5 million over budget.”

#45

KEY SKILLS – “I am very used to working with thigh schedules.”

#46

COVERING LETTER – “Looking for a party-time position.”

#47

KEY SKILLS – “I am a tiger when needed, but otherwise a pussycat.”

#48

REFERENCES – “Clare” (We might need a little more info).

#49

KEY SKILLS – “I am a great team player I am.”

#50

PERSONAL PROFILE – “I’m a lean, mean, marketing machine.”

#51

COVER LETTER – “I would be prepared to meet with you at your earliest convenience to discuss what I can do to your company.”

#52

JOB TITLE – “Ass. Manager.” (Possibly meant assistant manager? At least I hope so).

N Miller
N Miller
Community Member
Yes, common abbreviation. Immature hiring manager here.

#53

GAP IN CV – “Any interruption in employment is due to being unemployed.”

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
Fair enough.

#54

DESIRED POSITION – “Profreader.”

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
I is proppa gud att proff reeding.

#55

COVER LETTER – “Please don’t misconstrue my 14 jobs as ‘job-hopping’. I have never quit a job.”

#56

COVER SKILLS – “Thank you for your consideration. Hope to hear from you shorty!”

#57

HOBBIES – “Relaxing with family and friends watching action movies.”

#58

PERSONAL PROFILE – “I wasn’t born – my mother simply chose ‘eject child’ from the special menu.”

#59

REASON FOR LEAVING – “Responsibility makes me nervous.”

#60

COVER LETTER – "Why should you employ me? I bring doughnuts on Friday.”

#61

WORK EXPERIENCE – “Filing, billing, printing, and coping.”

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
Coping? That is a rare skill these days.

#62

WORK EXPERIENCE - “Service for the old man to check they are still alive or not.”

#63

HOBBIES - “Getting drunk every night down by the water, playing my guitar, and smoking pot.”

#64

HOBBIES - “Having a good time.”

#65

OBJECTIVE - “I need money because I have bills to pay and I would like to have a life, go out partying, please my young wife with gifts, and have a menu entrée consisting of more than soup.”

#66

SALARY DESIRED - “Starting over due to recent bankruptcies. Need large bonus when starting job.”

#67

OBJECTIVE - “Student today. Vice president tomorrow.”

#68

ACCOMPLISHMENTS - “Brought in a balloon artist to entertain the team.”

#69

EXPERIENCE - “Any interruption in employment is due to being unemployed.”

#70

EDUCATION - “I have a bachelorette degree in computers.”

#71

APPLICATION - "How large was the department you worked in with your last company?" “A: 3 stories.”

#72

ABOUT ME – “My favorite color is Toupe, cos it rhymes with Dope.”

#73

REASON FOR LEAVING – “It was hard work.”

#74

HOBBIES – “I like playing sports, which I fined gives me a winning appetite for life.”

#75

KEY SKILLS: “I would like to assure you that I am a hardly working person.”

#76

HOBBIES – “Enjoy cooking Chinese and Italians.”

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
Reminds me of the time Moss got interested in German cooking.

#77

SKILLS – “Fantastic ability in multi-tasting.”

#78

SIZE OF EMPLOYER: “Very tall, probably over 6’5.″

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
He is the World's Tallest Dwarf.

#79

STRENGTHS – “Ability to meet deadlines while maintaining composer.”

#80

SKILLS – From an IT Engineer, “Have you tried turning it off and on again?”

#81

KEYS SKILLS – "Keeping family home clean, tidy and hygienic undertaking basic DIY. Operating domestic tasks like cleaning, washing, and cooking. Dealing with emergencies smoothly. Dealing with health issues, supervising, supporting, guiding, and organizing children."

#82

PRINTED CV – "Candidate sent over their CV printed on the back of their current employers headed company paper."

#83

HOBBIES – “My interests include cooking dogs and interesting people.”

#84

COVERING LETTER – “I am extremely loyal to my current employer….Feel free to ring my office if you are interested in my CV.”

#85

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS – “Received a plague for Salesperson of the Year.”

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
We all received a plague just recently.

#86

EDUCATION – “I am about to enroll in a Business and Finance Degree with the Open University. I feel that this qualification will prove detrimental to me for future success.”

#87

KEY SKILLS – “I have extensive experience with foreign accents.”

#88

QUALIFICATIONS – “Here are my qualifications for you to overlook.”

#89

REASON FOR LEAVING – “After receiving advice from several different angels, I have decided to pursue a new line of work.”

#90

KEY SKILLS – “Am a perfectionist and rarely if ever forget details.”

#91

EMAIL ADDRESS – "dumbblonde@……."

#92

WORK EXPERIENCE – “Child care provider, organized activities; prepared lunches and snakes.”

#93

KEY SKILLS – “I am quick at typing, about 30 word pers minute, 45 with strong coffee.”

#94

WORK EXPERIENCE – “Dealing with customers’ conflicts that arouse.”

#95

NUMBER OF DEPENDENTS – “40.”

#96

REASON FOR LEAVING – “I didn't give the company my full effort and received no chance of carer advancement in return.”

#97

KEY SKILLS – “Very experienced with out-house computers.”

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
I find out-house computers are very bog standard.

#98

WORK EXPERIENCE – “Responsibilities included recruiting, interviewing, and executing final candidates.”

#99

REASON FOR LEAVING – “Company insisted that all employees get to work by 8:45 every morning. Couldn’t work under those conditions.”

#100

WORK EXPERIENCE – “Dispensed medication and passed out.”

#101

KEY SKILLS – “Being bilingual in 3 languages.”

#102

KEY SKILLS – “My qualifications include close attention to detail.”

#103

WORK EXPERIENCE – “Worked in an office where I carried out my own accountant.”

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
"Put me down! Help! I'm being kidnapped!"

#104

COVER LETTER – “Sorry for any incontinence.”

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
Did you pee all over your CV?

#105

KEY SKILLS – “I supervise employees with the iron fist!”

#106

WORK EXPERIENCE – “Please note from my CV I have 6 years of buying, negotiating, and sock-control experience.”

#107

COVER LETTER - “I’m submitting my CV to spite my lack of C++ and HTML experience.”

#108

EDUCATION – “Have repeated courses repeatedly.”

#109

ACHIEVEMENTS - “Finished eighth in my class of ten.”

#110

EXPERIENCE - “Chapter president, 1887-1992.”

#111

QUALIFICATIONS - “Twin sister has an accounting degree.”

#112

SKILLS - “Written communication = 3 years; verbal communication = 5 years.”

#113

AWARDS - “National record for eating 45 eggs in two minutes.”

#114

CAREER - “I have worked with restraints for the past two years.”

#115

BACKGROUND - “28 dog years of experience in sales (four humans).”

#116

PERSONAL PROFILE – “I do have convictions (drug offenses) which are spent some 30 years ago for when I was 16-18 and have a caution for 4 years ago for criminal damage.”

#117

HOBBIES – “Marital Arts” (Possibly meant martial arts?)

#118

KEY SKILLS – “Perfectionist with a keen I for details.”

#119

EMAIL ADDRESS – "Batfacedgirl@……….."

#120

EMPLOYMENT HISTORY – “Whilst working in this role, I had intercourse with a variety of people.”

#121

EMAIL ADDRESS – "hotsexyluv@……."

#122

CV GAP – "Candidate explained his gap in employment by saying it was because he was getting over the death of his cat for 3 months!"

#123

KEY SKILLS – “But wait… there’s more. You get all this business knowledge plus a grasp of marketing that is second nature.”

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
For just £79.99!

#124

HOBBIES - “Donating blood – 12 liters so far.”

#125

WORK EXPERIENCE – “I’m working today in a furniture factory as a drawer.”

#126

JOB HISTORY – “Promoted to area manger to oversee 37 storefronts.”

#127

AWARDS – “National record for eating 23 pancakes in 2 minutes.”

#128

COVER LETTER – “I host a superlative proficiency for resolving complex systematic problems. I have pedagogic expertise conducting sales, and I can be quickly utilized as an assiduous, visceral, and proactive problem solver.”

#129

WORK EXPERIENCE – “Whilst working in the hairdressers I had to deal with a lot of old biddies.”

#130

OTHER INTERESTS - “Playing with my two dogs (They actually belong to my wife but I love the dogs more than my wife)”.

#131

SKILS - “I have integrity so I will not steal office supplies and take them home.”

#132

EDUCATION - “I possess a moderate education but am willing to learn more.”

#133

BAD TRAITS - “I am very bad about time and don’t mind admitting it. Having to arrive at a certain hour doesn’t make sense to me. What does make sense is that I do the job. Any company that insists upon rigid time schedules will find me a nightmare.”

