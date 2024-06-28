Yogricha Verma’s Funny And Relatable Comics About Being A Woman (45 Pics)Interview With Artist
Meet Yogricha Verma, an Indian illustrator whose comics perfectly capture the everyday experiences of modern girls. Through her charming and relatable artwork, Yogricha shares the ups and downs of womanhood with a touch of humor and warmth. Her journey into the world of comics began while she was working on her resume, discovering how much she loved creating art that made people feel good about themselves.
Yogricha started her career as a motion designer but found her true passion in graphic design art. Her comics focus on self-love and the simple joys of life, resonating deeply with her audience. With each illustration, she brings a lighthearted perspective to the daily struggles and small victories that many women can relate to. Scroll down to enjoy Yogricha's humorous take on life’s little moments.
That's not a nap, it's 'subconscious planning with my eyes closed'. Interrupt it at your peril.
Bored Panda reached out to Yogricha to learn more about her and her creative process. The artist shared that she has loved drawing since childhood. "I saw my mom making tiny drawings on the edges of newspapers and diaries casually. Her love for creativity inspired me initially. In 2020, when COVID hit, I thought of utilizing my free time by making random quirky drawings to express myself. Eventually, people started approaching me with paid commissions. That is when I decided to take up drawing illustrations professionally."
Get the emotions out of the way, then deal rationally with what's left. I thoroughly agree.
Buyer's remorse, in a nutshell - or, in this case, in a slightly unflattering dress. It happens.
Yogricha told us that whenever she has an idea for execution, it mostly starts with drawing what comes to her mind initially after hearing the idea. "The next step is making a mood board if I am not satisfied or happy with the initial rough sketch. Mood boards are made after a lot of research by taking reference from many related real-life images and drawings."
Having 'big girl responsibilities' means that your choices *matter*. It's a mark of worthiness.
The artist does not come from a design background. Her mom is a homemaker and made drawings just for herself. By education, Yogricha is a lawyer, so when starting off, all she knew was that she loved drawing. That came with its own set of challenges. "Initially, I did not know how to quote a price, find new clients, or sell my work. Also, a lot of times, I found myself stuck with creative blocks. I think only research, consistency, and hard work can help a budding artist. You can also join art communities and start interacting with fellow artists and illustrators. That'll help you get better exposure."
They pay you because - - they need it done, they probably can't do it themselves, and you're getting it done properly. Be proud.
Learn to decode 'boss-speak' into 'commonly understood English'. Then try not to giggle when you realise what , er, 'rubbish' they're talking.
For Yogricha, the best part is when she gets random messages like, "Hey, I woke up in the morning and the first thing I saw on Instagram was your post, and it made my day." Or, "Your drawings are so relatable... sending this to my husband."
"I think, though I have a very small page with a little following, it doesn't matter as long as my drawings can bring a smile to even a single face. My drawings are nothing but a reflection of my life. I hope I can create more drawings and keep bringing smiles in the future as well."
Ask a biologist ( or a doctor) what is the function of blushing. I dare you !
Maybe that's the problem. If he understood what he'd done, maybe he wouldn't do it again.
Little known fact - "Traffic" is a very expensive make of nail varnish
The correct response to heckles like this is "my word, it speaks!"
But apparently, if you want to be allowed to drive, drink alcohol, and have your own house, you have to be an adult. Being a kid gets old ...
Not actually that recommended - some of the microwaves do get out, and they're not recommended for your favourite skin (or its contents)
Drinking while asleep is *really* not recommended. Get it done first.
Possibly Mum's advice was good for when you were younger, but now it's your body and your choices. And your consequences