Meet Yogricha Verma, an Indian illustrator whose comics perfectly capture the everyday experiences of modern girls. Through her charming and relatable artwork, Yogricha shares the ups and downs of womanhood with a touch of humor and warmth. Her journey into the world of comics began while she was working on her resume, discovering how much she loved creating art that made people feel good about themselves.



Yogricha started her career as a motion designer but found her true passion in graphic design art. Her comics focus on self-love and the simple joys of life, resonating deeply with her audience. With each illustration, she brings a lighthearted perspective to the daily struggles and small victories that many women can relate to. Scroll down to enjoy Yogricha's humorous take on life’s little moments.

More info: Instagram