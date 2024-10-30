European Tourist Loses Luggage In Nevada, Tracks Down A Suspected Hotel Crime Ring

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States offers travelers wide-open spaces, world-renowned destinations, and all the adventure that comes with them. However, unfamiliar places can also bring unexpected challenges.

When a European who goes on Reddit by the nickname Whutwhut checked into a Nevada hotel after a long flight, he never imagined his stay would turn into a detective story.

But after the man left his room for dinner, he returned to find his keycard deactivated and another couple occupying it. Worse yet, his luggage, including valuable belongings, had vanished.

Traveling to distant places is bound to have some surprises

Image credits: svitlanah / envato (not the actual photo)

And as this guy’s story shows, they can be quite expensive

Image credits: whutwhut_in_the_butt

The story has received a lot of reactions

Soon, its author made an update to it with a happy ending

Image credits: Erik Mclean / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: whutwhut_in_the_butt