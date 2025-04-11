Woman Feels Scammed By A 5-star Resort In Turkey, But Some People Say It’s Her Own Fault
Last year, at the end of April, a woman who goes on TikTok as Anayaa Kb booked a 7-night stay at a hotel in Antalya, Turkey, for 350 GBP (roughly 460 USD). She loved the stay and said everything was perfect.
So, this year, she went back to the same resort city, only at a different establishment. However, instead of pleasant memories, the traveler brought back a whole camera roll of disappointments.
@anayaakb Replying to @👁👁 @jadoredeluxe I have never experienced worse service #fyp#holiday#antalya#turkey#foryou♬ original sound – anayaakb
A stupid tourist in need of validation. If her last stay was so great why didn't she go back to the same place?
Why would I go to the same place twice? Vacation is about seeing different things, even if it's just a different hotel. And apparently she asked in advance would the kid's stuff be open and they said yes.Load More Replies...
I don't agree with the people taking the view she deserved to get scammed. It's a risk every traceller runs, but that doesn't mean it's ok. But she doesn't speak the language, know the laws, or have any local contacts, so is much better to stick to places with endorsements of the tourism board of that region/city. Go through and agent or be prepared to change plan. Pay with a credit card, it's easier to claim back, and only pay the deposit until you get there. That way you can leave and it isn't a huge issue. There are plenty of hotels in the area.
I don't agree with the people taking the view she deserved to get scammed. It's a risk every traceller runs, but that doesn't mean it's ok. But she doesn't speak the language, know the laws, or have any local contacts, so is much better to stick to places with endorsements of the tourism board of that region/city. Go through and agent or be prepared to change plan. Pay with a credit card, it's easier to claim back, and only pay the deposit until you get there. That way you can leave and it isn't a huge issue. There are plenty of hotels in the area.
