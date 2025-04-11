Woman Feels Scammed By A 5-star Resort In Turkey, But Some People Say It’s Her Own Fault

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, at the end of April, a woman who goes on TikTok as Anayaa Kb booked a 7-night stay at a hotel in Antalya, Turkey, for 350 GBP (roughly 460 USD). She loved the stay and said everything was perfect.

So, this year, she went back to the same resort city, only at a different establishment. However, instead of pleasant memories, the traveler brought back a whole camera roll of disappointments.

There’s always some uncertainty when you’re booking a place you’ve never been to

Image credits: Cristian Bortes (not the actual photo)

But this woman believes the 5-star Turkish hotel she just came back from scammed her

Image source: @anayaakb

So she uploaded the pictures she took on the internet to warn others

Image source: @anayaakb

Image source: @anayaakb

Image source: @anayaakb

Image source: @anayaakb

Image source: @anayaakb

Image source: @anayaakb

Image source: @anayaakb

A lot of people saw her photos and had shared their reactions

But some said it was the woman’s own fault for ending up in such a situation

So she made a follow-up video to address the points they made

Image source: @anayaakb

Image source: @anayaakb

Which also went viral