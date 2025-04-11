Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Feels Scammed By A 5-star Resort In Turkey, But Some People Say It’s Her Own Fault
Travel

Woman Feels Scammed By A 5-star Resort In Turkey, But Some People Say It’s Her Own Fault

Last year, at the end of April, a woman who goes on TikTok as Anayaa Kb booked a 7-night stay at a hotel in Antalya, Turkey, for 350 GBP (roughly 460 USD). She loved the stay and said everything was perfect.

So, this year, she went back to the same resort city, only at a different establishment. However, instead of pleasant memories, the traveler brought back a whole camera roll of disappointments.

RELATED:

    There’s always some uncertainty when you’re booking a place you’ve never been to

    Image credits: Cristian Bortes (not the actual photo)

    But this woman believes the 5-star Turkish hotel she just came back from scammed her

    Image source: @anayaakb

    So she uploaded the pictures she took on the internet to warn others

    Image source: @anayaakb

    Image source: @anayaakb

    Image source: @anayaakb

    Image source: @anayaakb

    Image source: @anayaakb

    Image source: @anayaakb

    Image source: @anayaakb

    A lot of people saw her photos and had shared their reactions

    But some said it was the woman’s own fault for ending up in such a situation

    So she made a follow-up video to address the points they made

    Image source: @anayaakb

    Image source: @anayaakb

    Which also went viral

    @anayaakb Replying to @👁👁 @jadoredeluxe I have never experienced worse service #fyp#holiday#antalya#turkey#foryou♬ original sound – anayaakb

     

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    orysha_dracarya avatar
    Orysha
    Orysha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A stupid tourist in need of validation. If her last stay was so great why didn't she go back to the same place?

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would I go to the same place twice? Vacation is about seeing different things, even if it's just a different hotel. And apparently she asked in advance would the kid's stuff be open and they said yes.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't agree with the people taking the view she deserved to get scammed. It's a risk every traceller runs, but that doesn't mean it's ok. But she doesn't speak the language, know the laws, or have any local contacts, so is much better to stick to places with endorsements of the tourism board of that region/city. Go through and agent or be prepared to change plan. Pay with a credit card, it's easier to claim back, and only pay the deposit until you get there. That way you can leave and it isn't a huge issue. There are plenty of hotels in the area.

    lucynavi avatar
    Luna
    Luna
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People are being really weird about Turkey. It's beautiful there and warm in april so jot really "out of season" and she was clearly scammed by their company but price was too good to be true.

