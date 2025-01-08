To show how annoying we can be to one other, Bored Panda collected evidence of bad roommates , shared online by those who had the "pleasure" knowing them. Some might be more lost than others, but hopefully, these pictures will remind you to pick up your socks and return the drying rack to the closet.

Living with another person isn't just pizza parties and game nights. Whether it's keeping the noise down, respecting each other's space, or taking turns with chores, you also need to compromise so that both of you can feel at home. But not everyone gets it.

#1 Kicked Out My Roommate. This Was His Room, So You Can Imagine How He Treated The Rest Of The House. Really Gross, And Just Really Sad Share icon

#2 Who Does That? Share icon

#3 My Roommate Hasn’t Paid His Part Of The Rent In 3 Months, There’s A Weird Smell Coming From His Room That I Can’t Pinpoint, And I’m Pretty Sure He Up And Left So I Have To Clean It Now Share icon

#4 My Mugs Weren’t In The Kitchen So I Checked My Roommate's Room Share icon

#5 Left My Apartment For About A Month Because Of Covid. Came Back To Find This, The AC Set To 40 F, The Sink Running, The Back Door Wide Open And The Roommate Moved Out Share icon

#6 The Way My Roommates Makes Beef Jerky Share icon

#7 Roommate Let His Friend Use My Cast Iron Pan, She Ran It Through The Dishwasher, And Then He Left It In There For Days Share icon

#8 Roommate Crashed My Car While Borrowing It To Go To Work Then Refuses To Pay Anything Unless I Let Her Continue To Drive It In The Future Share icon

#9 My Roommate Is The Worst Kind Of Person Share icon

#10 Flatmate Had A Couple Friends Over, Fine, But He Destroyed My Isolation Made Cheese! These Have Already Been Aging For 2.5 Moths And Were Almost Ready Share icon

#11 My Roommates Put Hot Glue In The Lock On My Door Share icon

#12 I Made Dinner For Us And Then Saw This Note When I Went For A Midnight Snack ? Share icon I literally make meals for us at least 9x a week despite us both working the same hours. She never makes food. I am legit the main one who does the dishes because I’m typically feeding the both of us. She gets fast food majority of the time and never does them. She doesn’t have to worry about them because she’s always eating out when I don’t cook for us, but due to the dishes technically being “my fault”, they have to be done within the hour according to her.



#13 Family Member Has Cancer And No Immune System, And Is Largely Bed-Ridden. We Sanitized Her Whole House A Few Days Ago. Came To Pick Her Up And Found This. Told Her Roommate To Move Out Immediately Share icon

#14 Roommate Always Pays Rent In $1 Bills Share icon My roommate works as a bartender, so he gets loads of $1 bills. He usually keeps the bigger bills, and pays rent with the 1s.



I’ve told him various times to please change the bills before paying, but he takes it as a joke. At first it kinda was, but now it’s just annoying.



He’s also late on his rent payment for January. Only paid $200/500 because he has an upcoming birthday trip to Colombia.



#15 My Boyfriend’s Roommate Doesn’t Wash His Pan Between Uses Share icon

#16 My Roommate Used My Mouthwash And Replaced What He Used With Water Share icon

#17 Roommate Using The Air Fryer To Dry Random Sticks And Gumballs Share icon

#18 My Roommate Uses My Towels To Wipe Her Makeup Off Share icon

#19 Roommate Uses An Air Purifier 24/7 Instead Of Cleaning Her Cat’s Litter Robot. Whole House Smells Like Cat Poop Share icon

#20 What My Roommate Bought For Her Turn To Replace The Dishsoap Share icon

#21 Bro Share icon

#22 How Is This Possible Share icon

#23 My Roommate Is Making Me Go Crazy Share icon

#24 Roommate Moved Out Without Warning With 12 Months Left In The Lease, Taking All The Furniture, Won't Pay His Half Of The Rent, And I Just Got Laid Off Due To Budget Cuts Share icon He's coming back for the chair tomorrow and it's my dogs favorite.



#25 I’ve Told Them Countless Times To Take Them To The Bin. They Expect Me To Do It When I Don’t Even Eat Pizza Share icon I live with 5 other people in my flat, 3 boys (23, 20, 18) and 3 girls (19, 18, 18) including myself. 2 of them keep leaving their rubbish and pizza boxes on the side.



This is the build up from a month. I’ve asked countless times for them to deal with it, and they never do and never respond - not taking responsibility when I know exactly who it is. Last time this happened I took them out because we had an inspection. This time I want them to own up and do it themselves before we leave for Xmas and as they’re adults.



I do not eat pizza, especially takeaway pizza, I don’t know what to do, I’m sick of living in a filthy environment, but I don’t want to have to keep constantly tidying up after other people, since I'm also the only one who sweeps, hoovers, and wipes down counters and tables.



#26 I'm Tired Of "Communicating" Share icon This girl has had guests over at the apartment for days now and I already told her I wasn’t comfortable with guests staying over for this long. The space is small and we share a shower.



I’m sick of “communicating” with her and nothing happening. She’s also done other stuff like leaving hair in the shower, almost never cleaning the apartment and having her audio at max volume all night.



#27 My Brother In Law Is Living With Us, This Is His Room Share icon I hadn’t been in his room since November of last year. But I noticed a foul smell coming from the hallway and finally went to investigate. I am beyond disgusted and I don’t even know how to approach him on this.



#28 Roommate Tossed Out My Childhood Stuffed Animal Share icon I know I am kind of old to be having stuffed animals but it’s not like I take them everywhere, I have it next to the couch as decorations (or at least one of them, the rest are in my room in my closet).



The dude is a friend of a friend who desperately needed a place to stay and I offered it. It has been the worst month of my life. Glad I’m done with him.



#29 Every Day My Dormitory Roommate Will Leave His Clothes In The Shower And I Have To Take It Out For Him Share icon

#30 Dormitory Deaf Roommate Used His Phone The Entire Night, Until 5 AM Before Falling Asleep, Preventing Me To Sleep For The Entire Night Because Of The Super High Brightness And His Snores Share icon

#31 I Gave My Roommate Money To Get A Very Specific Brand Of Toilet Paper When He Went To The Store. He Brought Back This. When I Asked Him About It He Said That They Had The Type I Asked For In Stock, But He Got This One Because It’s Cheaper. He Kept The Change Share icon

#32 My Roommate Admitted To Using My Mixing Bowl To Soak His Feet While He Had An Ingrown Toenail Share icon "But he washed it after!"



#33 My Roommate Decided To Help Himself To The Piece Of My Wedding Cake I Was Saving Share icon

#34 I Hate My Roommate Share icon

#35 "It’s So Convenient To Just Clean Them When You Need Them" - My Roommate Share icon

#36 I Have Asked Her Politely To Stop Several Times Now And My Patience Has Expired Share icon I’ve communicated how much it bothers me, and asked politely several times that she stop draping her fallen hairs on my products. Her shelf is always hair-free and pristine. I’m done asking, just collected every hair she left on my stuff and put in on top of her products. Petty?



#37 Roommate Opens New Bottles Of Water Rather Than Finishing The Ones He’s Already Drank From Share icon

#38 My Roommate Has No Concept Of Respect For Shared Property Share icon

#39 I Finally Got My Roommate To Move Out, But This Is What He Left Me After He "Cleaned" Share icon Friend from high school needed a room to rent, so I let him rent my extra room. I don’t think he ever actually cleaned his room. I hope these floors aren’t too far gone to be refinished.



#40 Roommate Left Us A Present Share icon We didn’t own the house where we were staying; it was a family member’s house. We informed roommate that we were moving out in a month but that roommate was welcome to stay longer after we left to make other living arrangements. Roommate moved out before we did and left a parting gift. Almost 30 times. When confronted about this, roommate just said “yeah I was mad”.



#41 What Did I Do Wrong In Life To Have To Deal With This Guy Share icon

#42 My Roommate Said This Is The Best Way For Space Economy Share icon

#43 My Roommate Made Eggs In All These Pans Instead Of Just Washing One Pan Every Time They Make Eggs. Someone Save Me From This Nightmare Share icon

#44 Just Scrubbed The Stove Spotless, Roommate Immediately Does This And Leaves Share icon

#45 My Freshman Year Roomate’s Side Of Our Room Share icon

#46 I Leave For The Weekend And My Roomate Uses My Stuff Without Asking Share icon

#47 Normal To My Roomates Share icon

#48 Hanging Raw Meat On The Dish Rack Share icon

#49 I’m At My Wit’s End With This Idiot Share icon

#50 "Not All Dishes Can Be Hand Washed" Share icon

#51 Asked Roommate To Flush The Toilet After The Countless Times That She Has Left It Share icon

#52 I'm The Only One Who Cooks In This House And I Have No Room For Groceries Share icon

#53 Every Day I Clean My Apartment Before Work, By The Time I Get Back It Looks Like This Thanks To My Roommate Share icon

#54 An Actual Text Conversation Between My Roommate And Me After She Woke Me Up At 4 AM Share icon

#55 My Roommate Doesn’t Close Things Share icon

#56 This Is The Doing Of One Person: My Roommate Share icon

#57 Roommate Threw A Party Before Moving Out & Left His Mess For Us To Clean. Found His Cooler Full Of Alcohol Months Later Share icon The smell was atrocious when I opened it, but worst of all is that that’s not water. It’s literally a moldy, stinky gelatinous clump. Tips on how to dispose / clean this appreciated.



#58 Half Drank Water Bottles Left In The Fridge By My Roommate. I Can Not Comprehend Why He Puts Them Back If He Knows He Will Never Finish Them? Share icon

#59 My Flatmate Refused To Clean Up After Cooking Because "He's Super Busy For An Entire Week" Share icon

#60 My Flatmate Gets A New Teaspoon Every Time He Makes A Cup Of Tea Share icon

#61 My Roommate Threw Out An Entire Pack Of Fresh Strawberries Because "One Of Them Didn’t Look Good" Share icon

#62 Just Washing Our Extension Cords Share icon Not necessarily a bad roommate, but this was interesting.



#63 The Least Hygenic Person I've Ever Met Just Moved Out And Left This. It Is Exactly What You'd Hope It's Not Share icon I will never not have this in my brain. Please help me carry this load. No pun intended.



#64 My Roommate Defrosts Meat In The Cabinet Share icon So, as straight forward as it sounds: my roommate puts the meat in the cabinet in the morning, leaves for work and in the evening he uses that meat to cook.



#65 This Is A New Low From My 40-Year-Old Man-Child Roommate That I Can’t Even Comprehend Share icon

#66 My Roommate (29 F) Puts Her Foot File With A Pound Of Dead Skin In The Bathroom Shelf. How Can I Tell Her Without Creating Drama? Share icon

#67 3 Weeks Ago I Replaced The Vinyl Countertop Covering Because My Roommate Ruined It By Cutting Things Directly On The Counter. I Asked Them To Please Not Do That Anymore. This Is Today Share icon

#68 Roommate Is Using My Hulu To Watch The Game Making Me Not Able To Watch It, I Never Gave Him The Log In Share icon

#69 Our Vacuum Robot Ran Out Of Cleaner Solution. My Roommate Thought It's Fine To Just Use Dawn Dish Soap And Water Instead Share icon

#70 I Can’t Do This Anymore Share icon I’ve never lived this dirty since college, I ask my roommate to clean this stuff almost every day. He’ll clean up a couple chunks and call it a day, so I’ve picked up the slack for the past year.



If you look closely you’ll see floor crumbs from the day(s) before.



#71 Roommate Is On A Carnivore Diet (Eats >20 Scrambled Eggs A Day) And Leaves Every Pan I Own Like This Share icon

#72 My Boyfriend Has Told His Messy Roommate Multiple Times That His Overwhelming Messes In Their Public Spaces Give Him Anxiety And Worsen His Depression. He Still Never Cleans Share icon This is all only his stuff in the dining room and living room.



#73 I Asked My Roommate To Feed My Fish While I Was Away And Came Home To This Share icon I told him 2-3 pellets a day, and was gone for 4 days. A quick look at the directions on the food canister would have told him the same thing. He also didn't clean the cat boxes and came home to the house reeking of cat pee.



I'm furious because he has been jobless for over 6 months and does nothing but play computer games.



#74 Roommate Made A Mess In The Common Area And Refuses To Clean It Up Share icon

#75 Roommates Keep Cranking The Heat To 32°c/90°f Share icon Is this not absolutely insane? I always wake up soaked in sweat, and no matter how many times I turn it to like 21°C/71°F (which I'm pretty sure is like average temperature for an apartment in any season) they always crank it back up. It's winter, but 21°C/71°F is not cold at all. I don't understand.



#76 My Roommate Flushes Food Down The Toilet And Now It’s Perpetually Clogged Share icon So I’ve had many issues with this lady. This is just one of them. Does anyone else’s roommate do this? Is this normal? Also we live in a historic house so the pipes are old as hell.



#77 Roommate Leaves The Stove On Twice Share icon It is late and right before I was ready to call it a night, I decided to go to the bathroom. Immediately upon opening my door, my nose is hit with a strong scent of gas and I panic. I check the stove and I can see that the stove is on but not lit.



This is the second time my roommate has done this and I’m laying in my bed seething about this. If I hadn’t gotten up surely I would’ve died overnight, yeah?



I genuinely cannot wrap my head around this. How does one even handle something like this?



#78 How To Save My Bonsai? My Roommates Had Put A Cig In My Plant For A Long Time, Despite Being Told Not To Do So Share icon

#79 Roommate Accidentally Melted The Microwave Splatter Guard Onto My Favorite Cast Iron Share icon Apparently the wrong burner was turned on for 10 minutes before she realized.



#80 My Roommate Won’t Let Me Peel Off The Protective Plastic On The Microwave Panel. It’s Been This Way For At Least A Year Share icon

#81 Roommate Had A Piece Of Pie Share icon

#82 This Is Why I Keep My Stuff In My Room Share icon

#83 Some Of Us Live With Real Monsters Share icon

#84 Roommate’s Boyfriend Moved In And The Hallway Is Becoming An Extension Of Their Bedroom Share icon Moved into a 4bed in BedStuy NYC and have had no issues with anyone until one (22F) roommate’s boyfriend moved in with us. She never spoke to any of us about it. I can empathize with someone who needs a place to stay but it felt very inconsiderate for her to not even mention at all.



My main issue is that between the two of them they probably own 50+ pairs of shoes. Our very narrow hallway is becoming an extension of their bedroom and every pair of shoes you see belongs to the two of them. The black dresser is full of shoes. The wall cubby too.



I want to tell them to find space in their room or get rid of shoes. My bedroom door opens right up to their black dresser and their shoes are on both sides of my door now. Am I making a mountain out of a mole hill or should they be more considerate of common space?



#85 Every Single Time Roommate Wants A Hotdog, They Buy A New Pack Share icon I even told roommate last night that there was like 5 lbs of dang hotdogs in the freezer. Their reasoning was "But they're frozen! I don't want to wait for it to defrost!"



Didn't bother taking out a pack last night so they could defrost overnight. Still went out and bought a new pack today. Still boiled the brand new hotdogs. Saved maybe 2 minutes of boiling time, wasted 20 minutes to go to the store, wasted another $7 on hotdogs and added yet another half a pack to the mountain of hotdogs in the freezer.



#86 My Roommate's Potatoes Share icon

#87 My Roommates (Both 30+) Refuse To Do The Dishes They Use Share icon

#88 Am I Right To Be Annoyed That My Roommate Leaves The Floor Of The Bathroom Soaked After His Shower Share icon

#89 This Girl Took Her Roommate's Mercedes On An 86+ Hour Roadtrip Share icon

#90 My Roommate's Dog Share icon For starters, I do like my roommate as a person and I do care for her dog. Moving in the one and only boundary I stressed is train your dog. Her dog is huge and is constantly tearing up the trash and has torn up at least over $500 worth of my items as well as my grief journal I’ve written to my dead fiancé in for the past 5 years.



I drew the line when the dog started going into my room when the door was closed, so now the dog is kenneled when no one is home. She does not clean up after the dog like she should. The floors are constantly covered in dirt and my rug is covered in dog hair. The dog got into the trash when I was sleeping and now I get to wake up to this mess.



Not sure what to do excepted just move out when my lease ends in April.



#91 I’ve Always Been The One Replaces The Toilet Roll, So I Stopped To Test Something. After A Week, Both My Roommates Still Haven’t Replaced It Share icon