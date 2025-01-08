98 Roommates From Hell Who Got Rightfully Shamed Online (New Pics)
Living with another person isn't just pizza parties and game nights. Whether it's keeping the noise down, respecting each other's space, or taking turns with chores, you also need to compromise so that both of you can feel at home. But not everyone gets it.
To show how annoying we can be to one other, Bored Panda collected evidence of bad roommates, shared online by those who had the "pleasure" knowing them. Some might be more lost than others, but hopefully, these pictures will remind you to pick up your socks and return the drying rack to the closet.
Kicked Out My Roommate. This Was His Room, So You Can Imagine How He Treated The Rest Of The House. Really Gross, And Just Really Sad
My Roommate Hasn’t Paid His Part Of The Rent In 3 Months, There’s A Weird Smell Coming From His Room That I Can’t Pinpoint, And I’m Pretty Sure He Up And Left So I Have To Clean It Now
My Mugs Weren’t In The Kitchen So I Checked My Roommate's Room
Oh no they used your mug!! Worst room mate ever, I never let someone drink out of my cups. Or even eat off my plates. Those are mine. lol jk this is stupid.
Left My Apartment For About A Month Because Of Covid. Came Back To Find This, The AC Set To 40 F, The Sink Running, The Back Door Wide Open And The Roommate Moved Out
The Way My Roommates Makes Beef Jerky
Roommate Let His Friend Use My Cast Iron Pan, She Ran It Through The Dishwasher, And Then He Left It In There For Days
Roommate Crashed My Car While Borrowing It To Go To Work Then Refuses To Pay Anything Unless I Let Her Continue To Drive It In The Future
My Roommate Is The Worst Kind Of Person
Looking at these other roommate stories, this is something I could live with in comparison.
Flatmate Had A Couple Friends Over, Fine, But He Destroyed My Isolation Made Cheese! These Have Already Been Aging For 2.5 Moths And Were Almost Ready
My Roommates Put Hot Glue In The Lock On My Door
I'd report them to the landlord - esp if it was to prevent them locking the door.
I Made Dinner For Us And Then Saw This Note When I Went For A Midnight Snack ?
I literally make meals for us at least 9x a week despite us both working the same hours. She never makes food. I am legit the main one who does the dishes because I’m typically feeding the both of us. She gets fast food majority of the time and never does them. She doesn’t have to worry about them because she’s always eating out when I don’t cook for us, but due to the dishes technically being “my fault”, they have to be done within the hour according to her.
We have a rule in my house that if you cook, the other person washes! Although it's expected you don't leave the kitchen looking like a bomb site.
Family Member Has Cancer And No Immune System, And Is Largely Bed-Ridden. We Sanitized Her Whole House A Few Days Ago. Came To Pick Her Up And Found This. Told Her Roommate To Move Out Immediately
Roommate Always Pays Rent In $1 Bills
My roommate works as a bartender, so he gets loads of $1 bills. He usually keeps the bigger bills, and pays rent with the 1s.
I’ve told him various times to please change the bills before paying, but he takes it as a joke. At first it kinda was, but now it’s just annoying.
He’s also late on his rent payment for January. Only paid $200/500 because he has an upcoming birthday trip to Colombia.
Annoying, but not the worst thing as long as they pay their dues in time, I 'd say.
My Boyfriend’s Roommate Doesn’t Wash His Pan Between Uses
My Roommate Used My Mouthwash And Replaced What He Used With Water
Roommate Using The Air Fryer To Dry Random Sticks And Gumballs
My Roommate Uses My Towels To Wipe Her Makeup Off
Roommate Uses An Air Purifier 24/7 Instead Of Cleaning Her Cat’s Litter Robot. Whole House Smells Like Cat Poop
What My Roommate Bought For Her Turn To Replace The Dishsoap
Bro
This both people in the house not just one. Y’all are nasty
How Is This Possible
wtf how long was it on there??? I am surprised the house didn't burn down.
My Roommate Is Making Me Go Crazy
Roommate Moved Out Without Warning With 12 Months Left In The Lease, Taking All The Furniture, Won't Pay His Half Of The Rent, And I Just Got Laid Off Due To Budget Cuts
He's coming back for the chair tomorrow and it's my dogs favorite.
Who owned the furniture. If you, that's theft. If the landlord, that's theft.
I’ve Told Them Countless Times To Take Them To The Bin. They Expect Me To Do It When I Don’t Even Eat Pizza
I live with 5 other people in my flat, 3 boys (23, 20, 18) and 3 girls (19, 18, 18) including myself. 2 of them keep leaving their rubbish and pizza boxes on the side.
This is the build up from a month. I’ve asked countless times for them to deal with it, and they never do and never respond - not taking responsibility when I know exactly who it is. Last time this happened I took them out because we had an inspection. This time I want them to own up and do it themselves before we leave for Xmas and as they’re adults.
I do not eat pizza, especially takeaway pizza, I don’t know what to do, I’m sick of living in a filthy environment, but I don’t want to have to keep constantly tidying up after other people, since I'm also the only one who sweeps, hoovers, and wipes down counters and tables.
I'm Tired Of "Communicating"
This girl has had guests over at the apartment for days now and I already told her I wasn’t comfortable with guests staying over for this long. The space is small and we share a shower.
I’m sick of “communicating” with her and nothing happening. She’s also done other stuff like leaving hair in the shower, almost never cleaning the apartment and having her audio at max volume all night.
My Brother In Law Is Living With Us, This Is His Room
I hadn’t been in his room since November of last year. But I noticed a foul smell coming from the hallway and finally went to investigate. I am beyond disgusted and I don’t even know how to approach him on this.
Before you tell him to leave, give him some garbage bags to fill.
Roommate Tossed Out My Childhood Stuffed Animal
I know I am kind of old to be having stuffed animals but it’s not like I take them everywhere, I have it next to the couch as decorations (or at least one of them, the rest are in my room in my closet).
The dude is a friend of a friend who desperately needed a place to stay and I offered it. It has been the worst month of my life. Glad I’m done with him.
Every Day My Dormitory Roommate Will Leave His Clothes In The Shower And I Have To Take It Out For Him
Dormitory Deaf Roommate Used His Phone The Entire Night, Until 5 AM Before Falling Asleep, Preventing Me To Sleep For The Entire Night Because Of The Super High Brightness And His Snores
If he was awake til five am then how did his snores bother you? Lol maybe you need to deaf and blind so you can deal with other humans!
I Gave My Roommate Money To Get A Very Specific Brand Of Toilet Paper When He Went To The Store. He Brought Back This. When I Asked Him About It He Said That They Had The Type I Asked For In Stock, But He Got This One Because It’s Cheaper. He Kept The Change
My Roommate Admitted To Using My Mixing Bowl To Soak His Feet While He Had An Ingrown Toenail
"But he washed it after!"
My Roommate Decided To Help Himself To The Piece Of My Wedding Cake I Was Saving
I mean your freezer is empty. It might be what fed him for another day of life lol buy some food yall.
I Hate My Roommate
"It’s So Convenient To Just Clean Them When You Need Them" - My Roommate
I Have Asked Her Politely To Stop Several Times Now And My Patience Has Expired
I’ve communicated how much it bothers me, and asked politely several times that she stop draping her fallen hairs on my products. Her shelf is always hair-free and pristine. I’m done asking, just collected every hair she left on my stuff and put in on top of her products. Petty?
Roommate Opens New Bottles Of Water Rather Than Finishing The Ones He’s Already Drank From
My Roommate Has No Concept Of Respect For Shared Property
I Finally Got My Roommate To Move Out, But This Is What He Left Me After He "Cleaned"
Friend from high school needed a room to rent, so I let him rent my extra room. I don’t think he ever actually cleaned his room. I hope these floors aren’t too far gone to be refinished.
Roommate Left Us A Present
We didn’t own the house where we were staying; it was a family member’s house. We informed roommate that we were moving out in a month but that roommate was welcome to stay longer after we left to make other living arrangements. Roommate moved out before we did and left a parting gift. Almost 30 times. When confronted about this, roommate just said “yeah I was mad”.
What Did I Do Wrong In Life To Have To Deal With This Guy
You don’t know what the guy was doing you just assumed that he was doing that.. the guy seemed polite and said sorry and he would clean it. How should it be handled? Because he could have stepped on dog poop outside and cleaned his shoe in the tub. And now you’re telling everyone he s**t without wiping
My Roommate Said This Is The Best Way For Space Economy
My Roommate Made Eggs In All These Pans Instead Of Just Washing One Pan Every Time They Make Eggs. Someone Save Me From This Nightmare
My roommate does this too but she’s my 13 year old daughter
Just Scrubbed The Stove Spotless, Roommate Immediately Does This And Leaves
My Freshman Year Roomate’s Side Of Our Room
Who drinks this much coke and isn't dying from heart and weight problems?
I Leave For The Weekend And My Roomate Uses My Stuff Without Asking
lol so they can’t use a knife that’s in the common area such as the kitchen? Y’all are stingy on a new level.
Normal To My Roomates
Hanging Raw Meat On The Dish Rack
I’m At My Wit’s End With This Idiot
"Not All Dishes Can Be Hand Washed"
I mean put your dishes away out of the dish washer if you want the next person to do their load. I’m so sorry but no one that isn’t my momma would ever talk to me like that.
Asked Roommate To Flush The Toilet After The Countless Times That She Has Left It
I'm The Only One Who Cooks In This House And I Have No Room For Groceries
Every Day I Clean My Apartment Before Work, By The Time I Get Back It Looks Like This Thanks To My Roommate
An Actual Text Conversation Between My Roommate And Me After She Woke Me Up At 4 AM
My Roommate Doesn’t Close Things
This Is The Doing Of One Person: My Roommate
Roommate Threw A Party Before Moving Out & Left His Mess For Us To Clean. Found His Cooler Full Of Alcohol Months Later
The smell was atrocious when I opened it, but worst of all is that that’s not water. It’s literally a moldy, stinky gelatinous clump. Tips on how to dispose / clean this appreciated.
Half Drank Water Bottles Left In The Fridge By My Roommate. I Can Not Comprehend Why He Puts Them Back If He Knows He Will Never Finish Them?
My Flatmate Refused To Clean Up After Cooking Because "He's Super Busy For An Entire Week"
My Flatmate Gets A New Teaspoon Every Time He Makes A Cup Of Tea
My Roommate Threw Out An Entire Pack Of Fresh Strawberries Because "One Of Them Didn’t Look Good"
Just Washing Our Extension Cords
Not necessarily a bad roommate, but this was interesting.
The Least Hygenic Person I've Ever Met Just Moved Out And Left This. It Is Exactly What You'd Hope It's Not
I will never not have this in my brain. Please help me carry this load. No pun intended.
My Roommate Defrosts Meat In The Cabinet
So, as straight forward as it sounds: my roommate puts the meat in the cabinet in the morning, leaves for work and in the evening he uses that meat to cook.
This Is A New Low From My 40-Year-Old Man-Child Roommate That I Can’t Even Comprehend
Oh that is awful, how do cope with this. You should just knock them off the counter with something (maybe use that stick up your butt)
My Roommate (29 F) Puts Her Foot File With A Pound Of Dead Skin In The Bathroom Shelf. How Can I Tell Her Without Creating Drama?
3 Weeks Ago I Replaced The Vinyl Countertop Covering Because My Roommate Ruined It By Cutting Things Directly On The Counter. I Asked Them To Please Not Do That Anymore. This Is Today
Roommate Is Using My Hulu To Watch The Game Making Me Not Able To Watch It, I Never Gave Him The Log In
Our Vacuum Robot Ran Out Of Cleaner Solution. My Roommate Thought It's Fine To Just Use Dawn Dish Soap And Water Instead
I Can’t Do This Anymore
I’ve never lived this dirty since college, I ask my roommate to clean this stuff almost every day. He’ll clean up a couple chunks and call it a day, so I’ve picked up the slack for the past year.
If you look closely you’ll see floor crumbs from the day(s) before.
Roommate Is On A Carnivore Diet (Eats >20 Scrambled Eggs A Day) And Leaves Every Pan I Own Like This
My Boyfriend Has Told His Messy Roommate Multiple Times That His Overwhelming Messes In Their Public Spaces Give Him Anxiety And Worsen His Depression. He Still Never Cleans
This is all only his stuff in the dining room and living room.
I Asked My Roommate To Feed My Fish While I Was Away And Came Home To This
I told him 2-3 pellets a day, and was gone for 4 days. A quick look at the directions on the food canister would have told him the same thing. He also didn't clean the cat boxes and came home to the house reeking of cat pee.
I'm furious because he has been jobless for over 6 months and does nothing but play computer games.
Say thank you for him trying or next time do it yourself
Roommate Made A Mess In The Common Area And Refuses To Clean It Up
Roommates Keep Cranking The Heat To 32°c/90°f
Is this not absolutely insane? I always wake up soaked in sweat, and no matter how many times I turn it to like 21°C/71°F (which I'm pretty sure is like average temperature for an apartment in any season) they always crank it back up. It's winter, but 21°C/71°F is not cold at all. I don't understand.
My Roommate Flushes Food Down The Toilet And Now It’s Perpetually Clogged
So I’ve had many issues with this lady. This is just one of them. Does anyone else’s roommate do this? Is this normal? Also we live in a historic house so the pipes are old as hell.
Roommate Leaves The Stove On Twice
It is late and right before I was ready to call it a night, I decided to go to the bathroom. Immediately upon opening my door, my nose is hit with a strong scent of gas and I panic. I check the stove and I can see that the stove is on but not lit.
This is the second time my roommate has done this and I’m laying in my bed seething about this. If I hadn’t gotten up surely I would’ve died overnight, yeah?
I genuinely cannot wrap my head around this. How does one even handle something like this?
How To Save My Bonsai? My Roommates Had Put A Cig In My Plant For A Long Time, Despite Being Told Not To Do So
Roommate Accidentally Melted The Microwave Splatter Guard Onto My Favorite Cast Iron
Apparently the wrong burner was turned on for 10 minutes before she realized.
My Roommate Won’t Let Me Peel Off The Protective Plastic On The Microwave Panel. It’s Been This Way For At Least A Year
Roommate Had A Piece Of Pie
This Is Why I Keep My Stuff In My Room
Some Of Us Live With Real Monsters
Roommate’s Boyfriend Moved In And The Hallway Is Becoming An Extension Of Their Bedroom
Moved into a 4bed in BedStuy NYC and have had no issues with anyone until one (22F) roommate’s boyfriend moved in with us. She never spoke to any of us about it. I can empathize with someone who needs a place to stay but it felt very inconsiderate for her to not even mention at all.
My main issue is that between the two of them they probably own 50+ pairs of shoes. Our very narrow hallway is becoming an extension of their bedroom and every pair of shoes you see belongs to the two of them. The black dresser is full of shoes. The wall cubby too.
I want to tell them to find space in their room or get rid of shoes. My bedroom door opens right up to their black dresser and their shoes are on both sides of my door now. Am I making a mountain out of a mole hill or should they be more considerate of common space?
Every Single Time Roommate Wants A Hotdog, They Buy A New Pack
I even told roommate last night that there was like 5 lbs of dang hotdogs in the freezer. Their reasoning was "But they're frozen! I don't want to wait for it to defrost!"
Didn't bother taking out a pack last night so they could defrost overnight. Still went out and bought a new pack today. Still boiled the brand new hotdogs. Saved maybe 2 minutes of boiling time, wasted 20 minutes to go to the store, wasted another $7 on hotdogs and added yet another half a pack to the mountain of hotdogs in the freezer.
My Roommate's Potatoes
My Roommates (Both 30+) Refuse To Do The Dishes They Use
Am I Right To Be Annoyed That My Roommate Leaves The Floor Of The Bathroom Soaked After His Shower
This Girl Took Her Roommate's Mercedes On An 86+ Hour Roadtrip
Say sorry a*s hole. Just imagine it was your car.. what would you want someone to do with it?
My Roommate's Dog
For starters, I do like my roommate as a person and I do care for her dog. Moving in the one and only boundary I stressed is train your dog. Her dog is huge and is constantly tearing up the trash and has torn up at least over $500 worth of my items as well as my grief journal I’ve written to my dead fiancé in for the past 5 years.
I drew the line when the dog started going into my room when the door was closed, so now the dog is kenneled when no one is home. She does not clean up after the dog like she should. The floors are constantly covered in dirt and my rug is covered in dog hair. The dog got into the trash when I was sleeping and now I get to wake up to this mess.
Not sure what to do excepted just move out when my lease ends in April.