ADVERTISEMENT

Living with another person isn't just pizza parties and game nights. Whether it's keeping the noise down, respecting each other's space, or taking turns with chores, you also need to compromise so that both of you can feel at home. But not everyone gets it.

To show how annoying we can be to one other, Bored Panda collected evidence of bad roommates, shared online by those who had the "pleasure" knowing them. Some might be more lost than others, but hopefully, these pictures will remind you to pick up your socks and return the drying rack to the closet.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Kicked Out My Roommate. This Was His Room, So You Can Imagine How He Treated The Rest Of The House. Really Gross, And Just Really Sad

Messy room with trash piled high, showing the chaos associated with horrible roommates.

nothingissoothing Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

looking at this I think maybe he was suffering from some sort of depression

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Who Does That?

    Tweet describing a story about horrible roommates dealing with trash.

    lv_eventing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    My Roommate Hasn’t Paid His Part Of The Rent In 3 Months, There’s A Weird Smell Coming From His Room That I Can’t Pinpoint, And I’m Pretty Sure He Up And Left So I Have To Clean It Now

    Messy room filled with trash and clutter, highlighting issues with horrible roommates.

    ebenz1006 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    megdragon avatar
    MegDragon
    MegDragon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Meanwhile I’m over here like: oh no there’s some crumbs on the kitchen floor. We’re going to get pests because I have failed.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    My Mugs Weren’t In The Kitchen So I Checked My Roommate's Room

    Messy living room with trash and food leftovers, illustrating horrible roommates scenario.

    FATT_TOFU Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mckenzyflores avatar
    McKenzy Flores
    McKenzy Flores
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no they used your mug!! Worst room mate ever, I never let someone drink out of my cups. Or even eat off my plates. Those are mine. lol jk this is stupid.

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Left My Apartment For About A Month Because Of Covid. Came Back To Find This, The AC Set To 40 F, The Sink Running, The Back Door Wide Open And The Roommate Moved Out

    Messy room with broken guitar and damaged chairs, illustrating horrible-roommates scenario.

    RognogMcdogbog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    The Way My Roommates Makes Beef Jerky

    Raw meat hanging on hangers behind a door, representing strange roommate behavior.

    Ronin__Ronan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or you end up with a food poisoning or maybe that roommate will make one day beef jerky out of you...

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    Roommate Let His Friend Use My Cast Iron Pan, She Ran It Through The Dishwasher, And Then He Left It In There For Days

    Rusty cast iron skillet left on stove, an example of horrible roommates neglecting cookware care.

    abakr0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Roommate Crashed My Car While Borrowing It To Go To Work Then Refuses To Pay Anything Unless I Let Her Continue To Drive It In The Future

    Damaged car parked on the street, highlighting a stressful aspect of horrible roommates.

    AloisDA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    My Roommate Is The Worst Kind Of Person

    Pumpkin pie with the center eaten out, illustrating horrible roommates' behavior.

    theclassyclavicle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looking at these other roommate stories, this is something I could live with in comparison.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #10

    Flatmate Had A Couple Friends Over, Fine, But He Destroyed My Isolation Made Cheese! These Have Already Been Aging For 2.5 Moths And Were Almost Ready

    Cheese wheels on a shelf in a rustic setting, reflecting a horrible-roommates scenario.

    Diggs9136 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didnt understand how couple friends are relevant to the cheese going bad.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    My Roommates Put Hot Glue In The Lock On My Door

    Door handle with tape blocking the keyhole, symbolizing challenges with horrible roommates.

    thehalfbloodlex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd report them to the landlord - esp if it was to prevent them locking the door.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    I Made Dinner For Us And Then Saw This Note When I Went For A Midnight Snack ?

    Dirty sink with dishes and a note asking to wash them, highlighting horrible roommates behavior.

    I literally make meals for us at least 9x a week despite us both working the same hours. She never makes food. I am legit the main one who does the dishes because I’m typically feeding the both of us. She gets fast food majority of the time and never does them. She doesn’t have to worry about them because she’s always eating out when I don’t cook for us, but due to the dishes technically being “my fault”, they have to be done within the hour according to her.

    Mangagirll Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    katiejohnson_1 avatar
    Weltschmerz
    Weltschmerz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have a rule in my house that if you cook, the other person washes! Although it's expected you don't leave the kitchen looking like a bomb site.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #13

    Family Member Has Cancer And No Immune System, And Is Largely Bed-Ridden. We Sanitized Her Whole House A Few Days Ago. Came To Pick Her Up And Found This. Told Her Roommate To Move Out Immediately

    Messy kitchen sink filled with dirty dishes, showcasing horrible roommates' untidy habits.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Roommate Always Pays Rent In $1 Bills

    Stack of dollar bills with a note for rent payment, reflecting a horrible-roommates scenario.

    My roommate works as a bartender, so he gets loads of $1 bills. He usually keeps the bigger bills, and pays rent with the 1s.

    I’ve told him various times to please change the bills before paying, but he takes it as a joke. At first it kinda was, but now it’s just annoying.

    He’s also late on his rent payment for January. Only paid $200/500 because he has an upcoming birthday trip to Colombia.

    Derna_A_River Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ececenker avatar
    Ece Cenker
    Ece Cenker
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Annoying, but not the worst thing as long as they pay their dues in time, I 'd say.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    My Boyfriend’s Roommate Doesn’t Wash His Pan Between Uses

    A dirty frying pan with burnt residue, illustrating a typical issue with horrible roommates.

    camcam210 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    My Roommate Used My Mouthwash And Replaced What He Used With Water

    Person holding a toilet bowl cleaner mistaken for mouthwash on a bathroom sink—horrible-roommates scenario.

    SydneyRenne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Roommate Using The Air Fryer To Dry Random Sticks And Gumballs

    Air fryer filled with sticks and seed pods, highlighting horrible roommates' unusual cooking habits.

    CommentBetter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    My Roommate Uses My Towels To Wipe Her Makeup Off

    Dirty towel with brown stains, showcasing signs of horrible roommates' neglect in a shared bathroom.

    shortylikeamelody Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Roommate Uses An Air Purifier 24/7 Instead Of Cleaning Her Cat’s Litter Robot. Whole House Smells Like Cat Poop

    Messy litter box area with a dirty automatic cleaner, a heater, and scattered litter, symbolizing horrible roommates.

    lorn_niguyen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    What My Roommate Bought For Her Turn To Replace The Dishsoap

    Tiny bottle of dish soap humorously highlights horrible-roommates scenario.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Bro

    Overflowing trash bins with scattered food containers, highlighting horrible roommates’ mess.

    flash2204 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #22

    How Is This Possible

    Melted pot on a stove, highlighting a horrible-roommates cooking mishap.

    _aniebananie9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ttennebeduj avatar
    Jude Bennett
    Jude Bennett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    wtf how long was it on there??? I am surprised the house didn't burn down.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    My Roommate Is Making Me Go Crazy

    Cluttered kitchen sink overflowing with dirty dishes, illustrating the chaos of horrible roommates.

    DramedyWar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Roommate Moved Out Without Warning With 12 Months Left In The Lease, Taking All The Furniture, Won't Pay His Half Of The Rent, And I Just Got Laid Off Due To Budget Cuts

    Empty room with patterned chair and lamp, highlighting horrible-roommates theme.

    He's coming back for the chair tomorrow and it's my dogs favorite.

    CauseOfBeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who owned the furniture. If you, that's theft. If the landlord, that's theft.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #25

    I’ve Told Them Countless Times To Take Them To The Bin. They Expect Me To Do It When I Don’t Even Eat Pizza

    Pizza boxes stacked high in messy room, overfilled trash, illustrating horrible roommates.

    I live with 5 other people in my flat, 3 boys (23, 20, 18) and 3 girls (19, 18, 18) including myself. 2 of them keep leaving their rubbish and pizza boxes on the side.

    This is the build up from a month. I’ve asked countless times for them to deal with it, and they never do and never respond - not taking responsibility when I know exactly who it is. Last time this happened I took them out because we had an inspection. This time I want them to own up and do it themselves before we leave for Xmas and as they’re adults.

    I do not eat pizza, especially takeaway pizza, I don’t know what to do, I’m sick of living in a filthy environment, but I don’t want to have to keep constantly tidying up after other people, since I'm also the only one who sweeps, hoovers, and wipes down counters and tables.

    Anon0520 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    I'm Tired Of "Communicating"

    Messy room with unmade bed, cluttered sofa, and scattered clothes, illustrating horrible-roommates scenario.

    This girl has had guests over at the apartment for days now and I already told her I wasn’t comfortable with guests staying over for this long. The space is small and we share a shower.

    I’m sick of “communicating” with her and nothing happening. She’s also done other stuff like leaving hair in the shower, almost never cleaning the apartment and having her audio at max volume all night.

    Main_Statistician681 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    My Brother In Law Is Living With Us, This Is His Room

    Cluttered room with numerous soda cans and bottles scattered on the floor, highlighting horrible roommates.

    I hadn’t been in his room since November of last year. But I noticed a foul smell coming from the hallway and finally went to investigate. I am beyond disgusted and I don’t even know how to approach him on this.

    6Emo6Witch6 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Before you tell him to leave, give him some garbage bags to fill.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    Roommate Tossed Out My Childhood Stuffed Animal

    Text conversation highlighting a conflict with horrible roommates over a missing stuffed animal.

    I know I am kind of old to be having stuffed animals but it’s not like I take them everywhere, I have it next to the couch as decorations (or at least one of them, the rest are in my room in my closet).

    The dude is a friend of a friend who desperately needed a place to stay and I offered it. It has been the worst month of my life. Glad I’m done with him.

    This_Attitude_5190 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    patasata avatar
    PataSata
    PataSata
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am over 40, and have some of my stuffed animals (albeit at my mother's) still. Memories, nostalgia.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Every Day My Dormitory Roommate Will Leave His Clothes In The Shower And I Have To Take It Out For Him

    Clothes scattered on a bathroom floor, highlighting horrible roommates' messy habits.

    OldSchoolPhotoshop Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    Dormitory Deaf Roommate Used His Phone The Entire Night, Until 5 AM Before Falling Asleep, Preventing Me To Sleep For The Entire Night Because Of The Super High Brightness And His Snores

    Person in bed using a phone in a dimly lit room, illustrating horrible roommates scenario.

    Bring_Me_The_Night Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mckenzyflores avatar
    McKenzy Flores
    McKenzy Flores
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    If he was awake til five am then how did his snores bother you? Lol maybe you need to deaf and blind so you can deal with other humans!

    #31

    I Gave My Roommate Money To Get A Very Specific Brand Of Toilet Paper When He Went To The Store. He Brought Back This. When I Asked Him About It He Said That They Had The Type I Asked For In Stock, But He Got This One Because It’s Cheaper. He Kept The Change

    Person holding a stained, crumpled dryer sheet, highlighting issues faced with horrible roommates.

    AutisticFloridaMan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    My Roommate Admitted To Using My Mixing Bowl To Soak His Feet While He Had An Ingrown Toenail

    A taped strainer handle, poorly fixed with a bandage, symbolizing horrible roommates' solutions.

    "But he washed it after!"

    FATT_TOFU Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    My Roommate Decided To Help Himself To The Piece Of My Wedding Cake I Was Saving

    Messy fridge shelf with open food containers, illustrating habits of horrible roommates.

    jowpies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mckenzyflores avatar
    McKenzy Flores
    McKenzy Flores
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I mean your freezer is empty. It might be what fed him for another day of life lol buy some food yall.

    #34

    I Hate My Roommate

    Empty toilet paper roll left on holder, showcasing typical horrible roommates' behavior.

    Pr0v3nD1sc1pl3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    "It’s So Convenient To Just Clean Them When You Need Them" - My Roommate

    Stacked dirty dishes in a kitchen sink, illustrating a common issue with horrible roommates.

    Tuckertcs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    I Have Asked Her Politely To Stop Several Times Now And My Patience Has Expired

    Amika shampoo and conditioner bottles covered in hair, illustrating a common issue with horrible roommates.

    I’ve communicated how much it bothers me, and asked politely several times that she stop draping her fallen hairs on my products. Her shelf is always hair-free and pristine. I’m done asking, just collected every hair she left on my stuff and put in on top of her products. Petty?

    Minoumilk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Roommate Opens New Bottles Of Water Rather Than Finishing The Ones He’s Already Drank From

    Partially consumed water bottles in a messy refrigerator, showcasing horrible roommates' habits.

    wormgenius Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    My Roommate Has No Concept Of Respect For Shared Property

    Dirty grill with burned food remnants, illustrating horrible roommates' cleaning habits.

    thetoastler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    I Finally Got My Roommate To Move Out, But This Is What He Left Me After He "Cleaned"

    Worn wooden floors and stained rugs depict effects of horrible roommates.

    Friend from high school needed a room to rent, so I let him rent my extra room. I don’t think he ever actually cleaned his room. I hope these floors aren’t too far gone to be refinished.

    Own_Preparation_7554 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Roommate Left Us A Present

    Wall damage near door and TV, possibly caused by horrible roommates.

    We didn’t own the house where we were staying; it was a family member’s house. We informed roommate that we were moving out in a month but that roommate was welcome to stay longer after we left to make other living arrangements. Roommate moved out before we did and left a parting gift. Almost 30 times. When confronted about this, roommate just said “yeah I was mad”.

    DisgruntledGremlin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    What Did I Do Wrong In Life To Have To Deal With This Guy

    Text messages discussing a messy shower incident, illustrating issues with horrible roommates.

    stereotypicalst Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mckenzyflores avatar
    McKenzy Flores
    McKenzy Flores
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You don’t know what the guy was doing you just assumed that he was doing that.. the guy seemed polite and said sorry and he would clean it. How should it be handled? Because he could have stepped on dog poop outside and cleaned his shoe in the tub. And now you’re telling everyone he s**t without wiping

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #42

    My Roommate Said This Is The Best Way For Space Economy

    Washing machine stuffed with laundry detergent and items, a sign of horrible roommates.

    SelectCount7059 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    My Roommate Made Eggs In All These Pans Instead Of Just Washing One Pan Every Time They Make Eggs. Someone Save Me From This Nightmare

    A messy stack of pans and pots on a kitchen counter, illustrating horrible roommates' disorganized habits.

    Juancho511 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Just Scrubbed The Stove Spotless, Roommate Immediately Does This And Leaves

    Messy kitchen stove with dirty pans and utensils, highlighting issues with horrible roommates.

    spearthrower Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    My Freshman Year Roomate’s Side Of Our Room

    Messy dorm room with empty soda cans and food boxes, illustrating the challenges of horrible roommates.

    underscorecarl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who drinks this much coke and isn't dying from heart and weight problems?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #46

    I Leave For The Weekend And My Roomate Uses My Stuff Without Asking

    Dull kitchen knife with bent tip, possibly due to horrible roommates' misuse, held in hand over a wooden floor.

    Calcifers-Hearth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mckenzyflores avatar
    McKenzy Flores
    McKenzy Flores
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    lol so they can’t use a knife that’s in the common area such as the kitchen? Y’all are stingy on a new level.

    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #47

    Normal To My Roomates

    Messy table with empty drink glasses and snack wrappers, illustrating horrible roommates' cluttered living area.

    rio94_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #48

    Hanging Raw Meat On The Dish Rack

    Raw meat hanging over a sink, exemplifying horrible roommates' unusual kitchen habits.

    No_Rhubarb_6397 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    I’m At My Wit’s End With This Idiot

    Text conversation displaying disputes about utility payments with horrible-roommates.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    "Not All Dishes Can Be Hand Washed"

    Text message argument between roommates about cleaning dishes, highlighting issues with a horrible roommate.

    Amulet_17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mckenzyflores avatar
    McKenzy Flores
    McKenzy Flores
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean put your dishes away out of the dish washer if you want the next person to do their load. I’m so sorry but no one that isn’t my momma would ever talk to me like that.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #51

    Asked Roommate To Flush The Toilet After The Countless Times That She Has Left It

    Text exchange highlighting issues with horrible roommates over a toilet flushing dispute.

    stillaflickerofhope Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    I'm The Only One Who Cooks In This House And I Have No Room For Groceries

    Fridge packed with hard seltzer and minimal food items, an amusing depiction of horrible-roommates behavior.

    NoConversation615 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Every Day I Clean My Apartment Before Work, By The Time I Get Back It Looks Like This Thanks To My Roommate

    Cluttered kitchen with scattered items, messy countertop, showing a scene typical with horrible roommates.

    RedMontana369 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    An Actual Text Conversation Between My Roommate And Me After She Woke Me Up At 4 AM

    Text exchange about noise between frustrated roommates.

    Hour-Function-7435 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    My Roommate Doesn’t Close Things

    Messy kitchen with disorganized fridge and cluttered countertops, highlighting typical horrible roommates' habits.

    callmestinkingwind Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    This Is The Doing Of One Person: My Roommate

    Cluttered kitchen with dishes and food leftovers, illustrating bad roommate habits.

    Stirnez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Roommate Threw A Party Before Moving Out & Left His Mess For Us To Clean. Found His Cooler Full Of Alcohol Months Later

    Cooler filled with melted ice, beer cans, and a wine bottle, illustrating horrible roommates' messy habits.

    The smell was atrocious when I opened it, but worst of all is that that’s not water. It’s literally a moldy, stinky gelatinous clump. Tips on how to dispose / clean this appreciated.

    ashl3yjoe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Half Drank Water Bottles Left In The Fridge By My Roommate. I Can Not Comprehend Why He Puts Them Back If He Knows He Will Never Finish Them?

    Fridge with water bottles and a pack of hot dogs, showing typical horrible roommates' food storage organization.

    who-cares-2345 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    My Flatmate Refused To Clean Up After Cooking Because "He's Super Busy For An Entire Week"

    Dirty stove top with food stains, a sign of horrible roommates and poor cleaning habits.

    TipsyGinTinkerer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    My Flatmate Gets A New Teaspoon Every Time He Makes A Cup Of Tea

    A cluttered kitchen counter with many spoons and used teabags, depicting horrible roommates' mess.

    acid_witch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I that a pile of used teabags on the board? That's the worst sin for me; Yes, use a clean spoon each time, but it only takes half a second to rinse the used one before you drink your tea. Used teabags freak me out.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #61

    My Roommate Threw Out An Entire Pack Of Fresh Strawberries Because "One Of Them Didn’t Look Good"

    Trash bin with spoiled food and plastic packaging, highlighting issues with horrible roommates.

    jiggamathing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Just Washing Our Extension Cords

    Tangled cables inside a washing machine, depicting horrible roommates and their messy habits.

    Not necessarily a bad roommate, but this was interesting.

    United-Reward-5660 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    patasata avatar
    PataSata
    PataSata
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It probalby will cause corrosion in the socket/plug, and that's a recipe for bad contacts and because of that, heat generation. So, could be a fire hazard in an extreme case.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    The Least Hygenic Person I've Ever Met Just Moved Out And Left This. It Is Exactly What You'd Hope It's Not

    Pile of trash and used tissues on a carpet, showcasing typical horrible roommates' mess in a home corner.

    I will never not have this in my brain. Please help me carry this load. No pun intended.

    wesbug Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #64

    My Roommate Defrosts Meat In The Cabinet

    Frozen meat stored in a kitchen cabinet with bowls and plates, illustrating a situation with horrible roommates.

    So, as straight forward as it sounds: my roommate puts the meat in the cabinet in the morning, leaves for work and in the evening he uses that meat to cook.

    HowtoUninstallSkype Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    patasata avatar
    PataSata
    PataSata
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It seems like a factory sealed package, so only condesed water will be in the plate afterwards. It's the same as when you take out a plate,put in on the counter, and leave the package on the plate. No harm was done imo.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #65

    This Is A New Low From My 40-Year-Old Man-Child Roommate That I Can’t Even Comprehend

    Shoes and bananas on a kitchen counter, illustrating signs of horrible roommates.

    faridamehreen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    robert8096 avatar
    Robert Cosgrove
    Robert Cosgrove
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh that is awful, how do cope with this. You should just knock them off the counter with something (maybe use that stick up your butt)

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #66

    My Roommate (29 F) Puts Her Foot File With A Pound Of Dead Skin In The Bathroom Shelf. How Can I Tell Her Without Creating Drama?

    Grater with leftover food next to a toothbrush and cleaning products, illustrating horrible roommates' messy habits.

    ConfidentCorgi7542 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    3 Weeks Ago I Replaced The Vinyl Countertop Covering Because My Roommate Ruined It By Cutting Things Directly On The Counter. I Asked Them To Please Not Do That Anymore. This Is Today

    Scratches on a kitchen countertop, possibly caused by horrible roommates.

    Sinister_glitter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #68

    Roommate Is Using My Hulu To Watch The Game Making Me Not Able To Watch It, I Never Gave Him The Log In

    Error message on Hulu screen due to limit reached, highlighting a potential issue with horrible roommates managing accounts.

    Active-Ambassador194 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Our Vacuum Robot Ran Out Of Cleaner Solution. My Roommate Thought It's Fine To Just Use Dawn Dish Soap And Water Instead

    Robot vacuum overflowing with soap suds, illustrating a typical horrible roommates scenario.

    2hundred31 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    I Can’t Do This Anymore

    Messy kitchen with dirty dishes and trash, illustrating the chaos caused by horrible roommates.

    I’ve never lived this dirty since college, I ask my roommate to clean this stuff almost every day. He’ll clean up a couple chunks and call it a day, so I’ve picked up the slack for the past year.

    If you look closely you’ll see floor crumbs from the day(s) before.

    Potential_Capital634 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Roommate Is On A Carnivore Diet (Eats >20 Scrambled Eggs A Day) And Leaves Every Pan I Own Like This

    Dirty frying pan left unwashed, showcasing a typical issue with horrible roommates.

    Sea-Macaron1470 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    My Boyfriend Has Told His Messy Roommate Multiple Times That His Overwhelming Messes In Their Public Spaces Give Him Anxiety And Worsen His Depression. He Still Never Cleans

    Messy living room with cluttered table, showcasing the typical chaos of horrible roommates.

    This is all only his stuff in the dining room and living room.

    yelworcyelhsa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #73

    I Asked My Roommate To Feed My Fish While I Was Away And Came Home To This

    Top view of a fish tank with plants and rocks, symbolizing the chaos of horrible roommates.

    I told him 2-3 pellets a day, and was gone for 4 days. A quick look at the directions on the food canister would have told him the same thing. He also didn't clean the cat boxes and came home to the house reeking of cat pee.

    I'm furious because he has been jobless for over 6 months and does nothing but play computer games.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #74

    Roommate Made A Mess In The Common Area And Refuses To Clean It Up

    Crumbs scattered on a sofa and carpet, showing messy habits of horrible roommates.

    bloated_toad_4000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Roommates Keep Cranking The Heat To 32°c/90°f

    Thermostat set to 32°C, likely adjusted by horrible roommates, illustrating uncomfortable living conditions.

    Is this not absolutely insane? I always wake up soaked in sweat, and no matter how many times I turn it to like 21°C/71°F (which I'm pretty sure is like average temperature for an apartment in any season) they always crank it back up. It's winter, but 21°C/71°F is not cold at all. I don't understand.

    IntrovertNeptune Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #76

    My Roommate Flushes Food Down The Toilet And Now It’s Perpetually Clogged

    Lettuce leaves floating in a toilet, illustrating an example of horrible roommates' messy habits.

    So I’ve had many issues with this lady. This is just one of them. Does anyone else’s roommate do this? Is this normal? Also we live in a historic house so the pipes are old as hell.

    Chedd-ar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Roommate Leaves The Stove On Twice

    Text exchange about discovering stove left on, highlighting horrible roommates.

    It is late and right before I was ready to call it a night, I decided to go to the bathroom. Immediately upon opening my door, my nose is hit with a strong scent of gas and I panic. I check the stove and I can see that the stove is on but not lit.

    This is the second time my roommate has done this and I’m laying in my bed seething about this. If I hadn’t gotten up surely I would’ve died overnight, yeah?

    I genuinely cannot wrap my head around this. How does one even handle something like this?

    Upbeat-Air2784 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is it even possible to leave the gas on but not lit? Surely nowhere allows stoves without a safety cut-out, do they? Anyway, the picture in the message clearly show that it was lit, so why lie about it in the accompanying text?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #78

    How To Save My Bonsai? My Roommates Had Put A Cig In My Plant For A Long Time, Despite Being Told Not To Do So

    Bonsai plant mistreated with cigarette butt in rocky pot, illustrating horrible-roommates experience.

    Visible-Cable-605 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Roommate Accidentally Melted The Microwave Splatter Guard Onto My Favorite Cast Iron

    Green and black moldy dish in a pan, possibly left by horrible roommates.

    Apparently the wrong burner was turned on for 10 minutes before she realized.

    Oilspillsaregood1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    My Roommate Won’t Let Me Peel Off The Protective Plastic On The Microwave Panel. It’s Been This Way For At Least A Year

    Broken microwave with cracked display and control panel, showcasing typical horrible-roommates scenario.

    Synthetic-Dreamer44 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #81

    Roommate Had A Piece Of Pie

    Half-eaten pie with a price tag, illustrating horrible roommates' habits.

    realmrider Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    This Is Why I Keep My Stuff In My Room

    Scratched and blackened pans on a wooden countertop, illustrating horrible roommates' cookware habits.

    gimmeawomanafter12am Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Some Of Us Live With Real Monsters

    Microwave with unreadable display, illustrating common horrible roommates' habits with appliances.

    Bearspoole Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    patasata avatar
    PataSata
    PataSata
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    doesn't want the bee-beep at the end, totally undestandable on my part, especially when used at nighttime, and want less risk of waking others in the flat

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #84

    Roommate’s Boyfriend Moved In And The Hallway Is Becoming An Extension Of Their Bedroom

    Cluttered hallway with shoes scattered, illustrating horrible roommates' messy habits.

    Moved into a 4bed in BedStuy NYC and have had no issues with anyone until one (22F) roommate’s boyfriend moved in with us. She never spoke to any of us about it. I can empathize with someone who needs a place to stay but it felt very inconsiderate for her to not even mention at all.

    My main issue is that between the two of them they probably own 50+ pairs of shoes. Our very narrow hallway is becoming an extension of their bedroom and every pair of shoes you see belongs to the two of them. The black dresser is full of shoes. The wall cubby too.

    I want to tell them to find space in their room or get rid of shoes. My bedroom door opens right up to their black dresser and their shoes are on both sides of my door now. Am I making a mountain out of a mole hill or should they be more considerate of common space?

    0ddLemon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #85

    Every Single Time Roommate Wants A Hotdog, They Buy A New Pack

    Packages of frozen hot dogs scattered on a wooden floor, highlighting a common issue with horrible roommates.

    I even told roommate last night that there was like 5 lbs of dang hotdogs in the freezer. Their reasoning was "But they're frozen! I don't want to wait for it to defrost!"

    Didn't bother taking out a pack last night so they could defrost overnight. Still went out and bought a new pack today. Still boiled the brand new hotdogs. Saved maybe 2 minutes of boiling time, wasted 20 minutes to go to the store, wasted another $7 on hotdogs and added yet another half a pack to the mountain of hotdogs in the freezer.

    SophiaRaine69420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    My Roommate's Potatoes

    Sprouted potatoes in a net bag on a messy kitchen shelf, illustrating horrible roommates' neglect of groceries.

    Pretty_Track_7505 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #87

    My Roommates (Both 30+) Refuse To Do The Dishes They Use

    Overflowing sink with dirty dishes and cookware, illustrating horrible roommates' messy habits.

    CartoonThinking Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #88

    Am I Right To Be Annoyed That My Roommate Leaves The Floor Of The Bathroom Soaked After His Shower

    Wet bathroom floor with dark blue rug, illustrating issues with cleanliness and horrible roommates.

    spenwallce Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    This Girl Took Her Roommate's Mercedes On An 86+ Hour Roadtrip

    Text post about borrowing a roommate's car and driving cross-country, leading to a dispute.

    Aitathrowaway5531 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mckenzyflores avatar
    McKenzy Flores
    McKenzy Flores
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Say sorry a*s hole. Just imagine it was your car.. what would you want someone to do with it?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #90

    My Roommate's Dog

    Scattered trash on green patterned rug, showing the mess left by horrible roommates.

    For starters, I do like my roommate as a person and I do care for her dog. Moving in the one and only boundary I stressed is train your dog. Her dog is huge and is constantly tearing up the trash and has torn up at least over $500 worth of my items as well as my grief journal I’ve written to my dead fiancé in for the past 5 years.

    I drew the line when the dog started going into my room when the door was closed, so now the dog is kenneled when no one is home. She does not clean up after the dog like she should. The floors are constantly covered in dirt and my rug is covered in dog hair. The dog got into the trash when I was sleeping and now I get to wake up to this mess.

    Not sure what to do excepted just move out when my lease ends in April.

    tyrathecrayola420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    I’ve Always Been The One Replaces The Toilet Roll, So I Stopped To Test Something. After A Week, Both My Roommates Still Haven’t Replaced It

    Empty toilet paper roll left on the holder by horrible roommates.

    King_of_all_losers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    My Roommate Never Pushes The Chair Back Under The Table But Leaves It In The Middle Of The Room Every Time Until I Push It Back. It Isn't Something Big, But Mildly Infuriating

    Chair misplaced away from table, illustrating horrible roommates' behavior.

    DeineOma42o Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points