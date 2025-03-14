Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Regrets Asking Neighbors To Keep It Down: “Okay, Okay, We’ll Walk Normally”
Entitled People, Social Issues

Woman Regrets Asking Neighbors To Keep It Down: “Okay, Okay, We’ll Walk Normally”

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Living the tenant life comes with its own share of struggles. Some days, it’s about chasing repairs, and other days, it’s navigating building rules. But nothing quite compares to the stress of dealing with a difficult neighbor.

Take, for instance, one tenant’s experience with a downstairs neighbor who constantly complains about noise. From literally tiptoeing around their home to dealing with relentless broom-banging protests, their story highlights the trials of apartment living with overly sensitive neighbors. Keep reading to find out how they’re handling the situation—and their plans to finally move on!

RELATED:

    Dealing with a sensitive neighbor can be quite challenging, especially if you have pets or kids

    Image credits: seleznev_photos / envato (not the actual photo)

    A tenant shared their experience of being yelled at by their neighbor for not “walking normally” around the house

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: jcfotograf / envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: PaludisVulpes

    People across the globe are increasingly facing noise issues from neighbors and busy streets

    Having neighbors can be a mix of positives and challenges. They can lend you sugar when you run out or share a laugh over a cup of coffee. But on the flip side, they can also turn your home into a stress zone. Out of all the things neighbors might do, excessive noise often tops the list. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to a dataset released by Eurostat, 17.3% of the EU’s population reported dealing with excessive noise from neighbors or the street in 2019. That’s nearly one in five people! This shows just how widespread the issue is, and it’s not just limited to party-loving neighbors—it could be construction noise, or loud conversations.

    Unsurprisingly, city dwellers face this issue much more than those in rural areas. Eurostat found that 24.1% of people in urban areas reported noise issues, compared to just 10.4% in rural settings. It makes sense when you think about how densely packed cities are—apartment living means shared walls, ceilings, and unfortunately, sound.  

    For those curious about the loudest places in Europe, Malta takes the crown with 28% of its residents reporting noise disturbances. The Netherlands and Germany aren’t far behind, with over a quarter of their populations dealing with noisy neighbors or street sounds. 

    Across the pond in Northern Ireland, the noise problem is also growing. In 2021/22, a whopping 13,261 noise complaints were filed—a 26.4% increase from the previous year’s 10,494 complaints. It’s clear that peace and quiet are becoming harder to find in many communities.  

    It’s essential to have an open conversation with your neighbor and try reasoning with them before resorting to filing a complaint

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Prostock-studio / envato (not the actual photo)

    Clearly, noisy neighbors are a global issue. Some crank up their music, while others seem to have an industrial machine running day and night. Then there are the gamers who shout into their headsets at all hours. The reasons may differ, but the annoyance level remains the same for anyone trying to enjoy their downtime.  

    Of course, it’s not always about noisy neighbors. Proximity to busy streets, rail lines, or airports can also wreak havoc on your ability to get a good night’s sleep. Even those who live in seemingly quiet areas aren’t entirely safe from the occasional car alarm or late-night honking spree.  

    If you’re stuck dealing with a noisy neighbor, the first step is to try having a conversation. Most people aren’t intentionally disruptive and might be willing to make changes if approached politely. But if that doesn’t work, and the noise continues to escalate, reaching out to your housing society or committee is a logical next step.  

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In worst-case scenarios where nothing else works, you might need to file a formal complaint. While it may seem extreme, your peace of mind and mental health are worth standing up for. Sometimes, legal action is the only way to get chronic noise offenders to take you seriously.  

    In this particular case, the author’s neighbor seems to be exceptionally inconsiderate. Living with creaky floors can’t be helped, and the constant banging from below only makes it worse. Have you ever dealt with a noisy neighbor? How did you handle the situation? Share your tips and stories! 

    Many people shared their own strange experiences with thin walls and floors

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others chimed in with their thoughts and perspectives on the entire situation

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    0

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda