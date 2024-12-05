Woman Threatens To Get Violent On Neighbor, Gets Served Petty Revenge Instead

ADVERTISEMENT

Apartment living has its advantages and drawbacks. The upside is that you get to stay in a cozy, easy-to-maintain space with a balcony if you’re lucky. However, the downside is that you deal with the occasional nuisance neighbor in the same building.

A woman had to handle the latter situation when her downstairs neighbor complained about her light hammering while doing a craft project. After receiving threats of violence and getting the cops called on her, she pulled off a clever, petty revenge plot.

The story’s author is planning more actions against the entitled neighbor, who also committed a few violations. You’ll find the entire text below, along with reader comments.

Having a nuisance neighbor in the same building is one major downside of apartment living

A woman had been threatened with violence by her downstairs neighbor while she was working on a craft project

After failing to reason with the individual, the author exacted a clever petty revenge plot

Noise is a top complaint among neighbors, especially in apartments

Those who have lived in an apartment have likely experienced a noise complaint from their neighbors. Sometimes, these scenarios happen even if their grievances aren’t warranted, as the story shows.

According to FindLaw, 48% of neighbor disputes are caused by one person not appreciating the noise levels coming from next door. This begs the important question: How do people resolve these noise issues?

49% say they’ve discussed the matter with their neighbors, while 27% had law enforcement involved. 15% spoke with their homeowner’s association.

According to Kelly Legal Group, noise disputes usually become tense arguments because the offender is too stubborn or the complainant unnecessarily escalates things. It may also be challenging to settle such problems because it can be difficult to prove if the neighbor was at fault.

Based on the story, the neighbor approached the situation aggressively, making threats of violence and having the police involved. For realtor Ed Constable, doing so only worsens what could’ve been an easily solvable matter.

In an article for his website, Constable suggests a docile approach, such as leaving a note instead of having a direct dialogue. He also advises against using accusatory statements and instead focusing on the issue without the person’s connection to it.

“Most people are willing to help when they realize they have been disrupting someone else,” Constable wrote.

The neighbor handled the situation inappropriately and could’ve done without making threats. Now, they are facing potential sanctions because of previous violations.

Readers offered their suggestions in support of the woman’s actions

