97 Over-Designed Things That Are So Bad They’re Almost Good, As Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)
As chaotician Ian Malcolm (played, famously, by Jeff Goldblum) states in Jurassic Park, some people spend too long “with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” In the case of the film (and book) there were multiple deaths, but generally, when engineers and designers don’t think about limitations they end up making things that are just confusing.
The “Design Design” group is dedicated to shaming and mocking some of the most overdesigned, overengineered items out there. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the worst examples and share your own thoughts in the comments section below.
This post may include affiliate links.
Minimalist Nativity Sets
1960 Bmw Isetta
These cars are awesome especially considering they were built for consumers of post war Europe as demand grew for inexpensive personal vehicles. The Suez Crisis cause a surge in oil prices and these efficient vehicles offered an economical way for people to travel. Other unique microcars of the period include the Kleinschnittger F125, Daihatsu Bee, Heinkel Kabine, Peel p50, and the Messerschmitt KR200,
The Look Of This Office Building
Sometimes less really is more, particularly in cases where the designer can’t explain the purpose of “more.” Sometimes there are reasons to overdesign things, but generally, this is just a waste of resources or, even worse, just a means to impress investors.
Take the infamous case of the Juicero. Founded in 2013, the company pitched a high-tech, innovative juicing press. Users would have to use special packs of fruits and vegetables, each marked with a QR code that the machine would read before turning it into fresh juice. So far so good, right?
This Bench Looking Like A Book
These Corner Windows
Why Does The Logo Look Like It Belongs To A Keratin-Enriched Conditioner Bottle?
First of all, the machine was priced at $699 in march of 2016, making it a pretty exclusive piece of tech to have in your home. Sales were not great and by 2017, it was being sold for $200 dollars less. Why were wealthy, health obsessed folks not buying it? Well, in 2017, Bloomberg News revealed that the juice packs could just as easily be juiced by hand, making the device practically useless.
There Must Be A Reason Design People Are So Obsessed With Stairs
All I think about when I see stuff like this is "imagine trying to clean that" - or in this case, under that
This Bread Knife In A Swiss Restaurant Has A Silhouette Of The Major Peaks In Switzerland
Coffee Table With Bonus Mountain Range
This would be embarrassing enough, but what makes it so much worse is that the company had 120 million dollars of funding, all for a machine that did… nothing. Just a classic case of not stopping and considering simple questions like “does this juicer actually do anything?” and “does a juicer need to be connected to Wi-Fi at all times?”
Gosh
This Handrail
While cool looking it looks terrible to use for anything other than some casual support.
Sunglasses, Mask, Face Shield
This Complicated Chair
Cat Spotlight
This Is Supposed To Be A Bathtub
This Restaurant Has Their Salt And Pepper In Pill Form
This Whisky Glass
Thank You To The Designers
I thought it was easy to understand and rather clever.
A Sink That... Sinks?
What Is Even The Goal Of The Photographer Here?
Man Ray Chess Set (1926)
Panthermobile
Because People Love Sitting On Bike Seats When They Don’t Have To
I think this is furniture designed to move people along quickly. Maybe a charging area at an airport? Charge your phone, charge your laptop, >MOVE< to make space for the next person.
This Wavy Sidewalk Is More Fun And Less Practical
Another One
Um… is the one on the left shrugging shoulders, or indicating big boobs? And is the one on the right supposed to be hands on hips, or a penis with testicles? I HAVE QUESTIONS! 🤣
Chairs In Despair
This looks like someone tried using the moveobjects cheat in sims.
This Is Probably The Funniest And Weirdest Washroom Sign
This one makes more sense than the ones above. Sit or stand. DONE!!👍🏻
Re-Imagining The Egg Carton
Creature Cups
This Speedometer
But officer, I thought I was driving at Bear and have no idea how I started going Kangaroo.
Looks Comfortable
Handrail With Gaps And Sharp Edges
How Are You Supposed To Know Which Bathroom To Use??
The Forks They Had At The Restaurant This Guy Went To
Hmmm
This Is A $1,000 Armchair
Life Size Horse Statue / Lamp
Inspired By Another Building Post, I Present The Ugliest Building I Have Ever Seen
Cliff Cup
This Is What Happens When You Let An Architect With Too Much Free Time Loose
Rip White Shirts
Who Designed This Mouse? I Tried It And It Is As Uncomfortable Ad It Looks
Dangling A Toilet Above Another Toilet
A Ring With A Candle In It
What Is This Oddly Shaped Sink Used For?
I’m Bothered By Like Three Things
This Hammer
Opaque Bottle Has Drinking Goal Marks
Troye Sivan’s Lifestyle Brand Is Selling A $610 “Bottomless Bowl.”
This “Dynamic” Clock
Fully Transparent Urinal Glass Partition. More Cr*ppy Than Interesting Imo
Its better than nothing, usually you get others splashback.
Logo For The Family Federation For World Peace And Unification Found Across The Street From My Apartment Appears To Contain B***s
My New Laptop's Keyboard Has The R And E Intentionally Printed Backwards
No One Can See Your Cards, Including You
Symbols only visible if you hold a light to it at just the right angle. Purchased at RISD a decade ago.
A Ladder Innovation
Just Saw This Bench Made Of Playground Slide
Having To Scan A Qr Code In Case Of Emergency
Anyone Care To Decipher This?
This Cup I Got At A Brunch It Also Leans Towards You
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
If you are too dumb to use it, ask for a straw
For The Beer-Drinker Who Hates Drinking Beer
Design First. Design Second. Safety Third
This House, Where You Will Never See Any Sun Or Sky, Complete With Unusable Pool
A Story A Is Will Deal Storr
Here, Now You’re Bottom From The Started
Read it like you read the markings on the road.. .as they come at you