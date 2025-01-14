ADVERTISEMENT

As chaotician Ian Malcolm (played, famously, by Jeff Goldblum) states in Jurassic Park, some people spend too long “with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” In the case of the film (and book) there were multiple deaths, but generally, when engineers and designers don’t think about limitations they end up making things that are just confusing.

The “Design Design” group is dedicated to shaming and mocking some of the most overdesigned, overengineered items out there. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the worst examples and share your own thoughts in the comments section below.

Minimalist Nativity Sets

Minimalist Nativity Sets

    1960 Bmw Isetta

    1960 Bmw Isetta

    Barong
    Barong
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These cars are awesome especially considering they were built for consumers of post war Europe as demand grew for inexpensive personal vehicles. The Suez Crisis cause a surge in oil prices and these efficient vehicles offered an economical way for people to travel. Other unique microcars of the period include the Kleinschnittger F125, Daihatsu Bee, Heinkel Kabine, Peel p50, and the Messerschmitt KR200,

    The Look Of This Office Building

    The Look Of This Office Building

    Sometimes less really is more, particularly in cases where the designer can’t explain the purpose of “more.” Sometimes there are reasons to overdesign things, but generally, this is just a waste of resources or, even worse, just a means to impress investors.

    Take the infamous case of the Juicero. Founded in 2013, the company pitched a high-tech, innovative juicing press. Users would have to use special packs of fruits and vegetables, each marked with a QR code that the machine would read before turning it into fresh juice. So far so good, right?

    This Bench Looking Like A Book

    This Bench Looking Like A Book

    These Corner Windows

    These Corner Windows

    Why Does The Logo Look Like It Belongs To A Keratin-Enriched Conditioner Bottle?

    Why Does The Logo Look Like It Belongs To A Keratin-Enriched Conditioner Bottle?

    First of all, the machine was priced at $699 in march of 2016, making it a pretty exclusive piece of tech to have in your home. Sales were not great and by 2017, it was being sold for $200 dollars less. Why were wealthy, health obsessed folks not buying it? Well, in 2017, Bloomberg News revealed that the juice packs could just as easily be juiced by hand, making the device practically useless.

    There Must Be A Reason Design People Are So Obsessed With Stairs

    There Must Be A Reason Design People Are So Obsessed With Stairs

    pineapple87
    pineapple87
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All I think about when I see stuff like this is "imagine trying to clean that" - or in this case, under that

    This Bread Knife In A Swiss Restaurant Has A Silhouette Of The Major Peaks In Switzerland

    This Bread Knife In A Swiss Restaurant Has A Silhouette Of The Major Peaks In Switzerland

    G A
    G A
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Will lose its shape if you use it and sharpen it. Must be meant as a souvenir.

    Coffee Table With Bonus Mountain Range

    Coffee Table With Bonus Mountain Range

    This would be embarrassing enough, but what makes it so much worse is that the company had 120 million dollars of funding, all for a machine that did… nothing. Just a classic case of not stopping and considering simple questions like “does this juicer actually do anything?” and “does a juicer need to be connected to Wi-Fi at all times?”

    Gosh

    Gosh

    This Handrail

    This Handrail

    TheElderNom
    TheElderNom
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While cool looking it looks terrible to use for anything other than some casual support.

    Sunglasses, Mask, Face Shield

    Sunglasses, Mask, Face Shield

    Subaru645
    Subaru645
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can hear it now, I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe…

    This Complicated Chair

    This Complicated Chair

    Jaya
    Jaya
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks really ugly (in my opinion) and weird, but I wouldn't be surprised if it's actually a really nice thing to sit on and read in this position, or if it's one of those seats that's actually really good for your body.

    Cat Spotlight

    Cat Spotlight

    This Is Supposed To Be A Bathtub

    This Is Supposed To Be A Bathtub

    This Restaurant Has Their Salt And Pepper In Pill Form

    This Restaurant Has Their Salt And Pepper In Pill Form

    This Whisky Glass

    This Whisky Glass

    Thank You To The Designers

    Thank You To The Designers

    A Sink That... Sinks?

    A Sink That... Sinks?

    What Is Even The Goal Of The Photographer Here?

    What Is Even The Goal Of The Photographer Here?

    Man Ray Chess Set (1926)

    Man Ray Chess Set (1926)

    Panthermobile

    Panthermobile

    Because People Love Sitting On Bike Seats When They Don’t Have To

    Because People Love Sitting On Bike Seats When They Don’t Have To

    Grazina Strolia
    Grazina Strolia
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this is furniture designed to move people along quickly. Maybe a charging area at an airport? Charge your phone, charge your laptop, >MOVE< to make space for the next person.

    This Wavy Sidewalk Is More Fun And Less Practical

    This Wavy Sidewalk Is More Fun And Less Practical

    G A
    G A
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Irritating as it makes you walk further. People will wear a straight line-a 'desire' line.

    Another One

    Another One

    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Um… is the one on the left shrugging shoulders, or indicating big boobs? And is the one on the right supposed to be hands on hips, or a penis with testicles? I HAVE QUESTIONS! 🤣

    Chairs In Despair

    Chairs In Despair

    Misslittle
    Misslittle
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This looks like someone tried using the moveobjects cheat in sims.

    This Is Probably The Funniest And Weirdest Washroom Sign

    This Is Probably The Funniest And Weirdest Washroom Sign

    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one makes more sense than the ones above. Sit or stand. DONE!!👍🏻

    Re-Imagining The Egg Carton

    Re-Imagining The Egg Carton

    Creature Cups

    Creature Cups

    This Speedometer

    This Speedometer

    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But officer, I thought I was driving at Bear and have no idea how I started going Kangaroo.

    Looks Comfortable

    Looks Comfortable

    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    7 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beetlejuice-inspired? I mean, it really does look like one of Delia’s designs.

    Handrail With Gaps And Sharp Edges

    Handrail With Gaps And Sharp Edges

    How Are You Supposed To Know Which Bathroom To Use??

    How Are You Supposed To Know Which Bathroom To Use??

    G A
    G A
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's pretty obvious what the intent is. You might well not like it though.

    The Forks They Had At The Restaurant This Guy Went To

    The Forks They Had At The Restaurant This Guy Went To

    Hmmm

    Hmmm

    Atom Bohr
    Atom Bohr
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the same image as the crouching person and the standing person, except with different signs and people added. Seems fake

    This Is A $1,000 Armchair

    This Is A $1,000 Armchair

    G A
    G A
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's....spectacular. I don't know if I hate it or if I love it....

    Life Size Horse Statue / Lamp

    Life Size Horse Statue / Lamp

    Inspired By Another Building Post, I Present The Ugliest Building I Have Ever Seen

    Inspired By Another Building Post, I Present The Ugliest Building I Have Ever Seen

    Cliff Cup

    Cliff Cup

    This Is What Happens When You Let An Architect With Too Much Free Time Loose

    This Is What Happens When You Let An Architect With Too Much Free Time Loose

    Rip White Shirts

    Rip White Shirts

    Who Designed This Mouse? I Tried It And It Is As Uncomfortable Ad It Looks

    Who Designed This Mouse? I Tried It And It Is As Uncomfortable Ad It Looks

    Dangling A Toilet Above Another Toilet

    Dangling A Toilet Above Another Toilet

    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh great. A piece of heavy porcelain over my head that could fall on me any time. Sure, THAT will make sitting on the throne a whole lot better. Uh-huh. (/s, ffs)

    A Ring With A Candle In It

    A Ring With A Candle In It

    What Is This Oddly Shaped Sink Used For?

    What Is This Oddly Shaped Sink Used For?

    I’m Bothered By Like Three Things

    I’m Bothered By Like Three Things

    This Hammer

    This Hammer

    Opaque Bottle Has Drinking Goal Marks

    Opaque Bottle Has Drinking Goal Marks

    Troye Sivan’s Lifestyle Brand Is Selling A $610 “Bottomless Bowl.”

    Troye Sivan’s Lifestyle Brand Is Selling A $610 “Bottomless Bowl.”

    This “Dynamic” Clock

    This “Dynamic” Clock

    Fully Transparent Urinal Glass Partition. More Cr*ppy Than Interesting Imo

    Fully Transparent Urinal Glass Partition. More Cr*ppy Than Interesting Imo

    Logo For The Family Federation For World Peace And Unification Found Across The Street From My Apartment Appears To Contain B***s

    Logo For The Family Federation For World Peace And Unification Found Across The Street From My Apartment Appears To Contain B***s

    My New Laptop's Keyboard Has The R And E Intentionally Printed Backwards

    My New Laptop's Keyboard Has The R And E Intentionally Printed Backwards

    This Trashbin At My Dentist

    This Trashbin At My Dentist

    No One Can See Your Cards, Including You

    No One Can See Your Cards, Including You

    Symbols only visible if you hold a light to it at just the right angle. Purchased at RISD a decade ago.

    A Ladder Innovation

    A Ladder Innovation

    Just Saw This Bench Made Of Playground Slide

    Just Saw This Bench Made Of Playground Slide

    Having To Scan A Qr Code In Case Of Emergency

    Having To Scan A Qr Code In Case Of Emergency

    Anyone Care To Decipher This?

    Anyone Care To Decipher This?

    This Cup I Got At A Brunch It Also Leans Towards You

    This Cup I Got At A Brunch It Also Leans Towards You

    G A
    G A
    If you are too dumb to use it, ask for a straw

    For The Beer-Drinker Who Hates Drinking Beer

    For The Beer-Drinker Who Hates Drinking Beer

    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #62

    Design First. Design Second. Safety Third

    Design First. Design Second. Safety Third

    wogawoga Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    This House, Where You Will Never See Any Sun Or Sky, Complete With Unusable Pool

    This House, Where You Will Never See Any Sun Or Sky, Complete With Unusable Pool

    ruumoo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #64

    A Story A Is Will Deal Storr

    A Story A Is Will Deal Storr

    tor-ak Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No. The caption is stupid. It clearly reads as what the title actually is.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #65

    Here, Now You’re Bottom From The Started

    Here, Now You’re Bottom From The Started

    a22x2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Read it like you read the markings on the road.. .as they come at you

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #66

    This Lift's Jumbled Floor Indicator

    This Lift's Jumbled Floor Indicator

    heard10cker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not jumbled at all. Clearly goes upwards on a slant AND lights up.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #67

    Lcoinmmcoln

    Lcoinmmcoln

    spycodernerd2048 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #68

    This Bundle Of Planks Being Passed Off As A Coffee Table

    This Bundle Of Planks Being Passed Off As A Coffee Table

    RSGK Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #69

    The Dune Popcorn Bucket

    The Dune Popcorn Bucket

    ryansc0tt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    W The In R

    W The In R

    giereck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #71

    How Someone Even Does This?

    How Someone Even Does This?

    Colisir Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #72

    Square Toilet Is Really Uncomfortable

    Square Toilet Is Really Uncomfortable

    chillpill_23 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #73

    New Store At My Mall. I Have No Idea What Its Called

    New Store At My Mall. I Have No Idea What Its Called

    Snoo-35252 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #74

    A Modern Floating Staircase With Wooden Steps

    A Modern Floating Staircase With Wooden Steps

    cla7997 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    The Lampshade Is Not Something That Needs To Be Reinvented

    The Lampshade Is Not Something That Needs To Be Reinvented

    cheeseburgercats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #76

    Server Had To Go Around And Tell Everyone At The Table That The Sharp Side Is The Flat (Top) Side

    Server Had To Go Around And Tell Everyone At The Table That The Sharp Side Is The Flat (Top) Side

    DreamCyclone84 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda