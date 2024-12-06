ADVERTISEMENT

We all know someone who has more money than brains. Whether they live across the street from you or they’re a famous billionaire business owner, you know the type. And just like wealth can’t buy you intelligence, it also can’t buy you taste.

We took a trip to the McMansion Hell subreddit and gathered some of their most atrocious photos below. These houses might be spacious and four times as expensive as your current home, but that doesn’t mean that they’re stylish or cozy. Enjoy scrolling through this list that might provide you with a new appreciation for your own humble abode, and be sure to upvote the houses that you can’t believe someone paid for!