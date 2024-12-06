ADVERTISEMENT

We all know someone who has more money than brains. Whether they live across the street from you or they’re a famous billionaire business owner, you know the type. And just like wealth can’t buy you intelligence, it also can’t buy you taste.

We took a trip to the McMansion Hell subreddit and gathered some of their most atrocious photos below. These houses might be spacious and four times as expensive as your current home, but that doesn’t mean that they’re stylish or cozy. Enjoy scrolling through this list that might provide you with a new appreciation for your own humble abode, and be sure to upvote the houses that you can’t believe someone paid for!

#1

Sold For $4 Million Here In Schitts Creek, Ontario. I Hate It

Sold For $4 Million Here In Schitts Creek, Ontario. I Hate It

Drinkythedrunkguy Report

ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Looks like they had a house, then added on to it 6 times.

The McMansion Hell subreddit was created on July 15, 2017, and it has become a sensation since then. The group has amassed an impressive 254K members, and there are photos pouring in every day shaming the worst houses that people come across in their travels. 

To learn more about how this community started, we got in touch with one of the group's moderators, Logan, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. He explained that the McMansion Hell subreddit was born out of the McMansion Hell Blog by Kate Wagner. "Kate is a genius," the moderator shared.
#2

Maximizing The Western Vantage?

Maximizing The Western Vantage?

Delicious_Adeptness9 Report

#3

My Mcmansion Monster

My Mcmansion Monster

PhairPharmer Report

We also asked Logan if he's partial to any photos that he's seen shared in the subreddit. "There's so many horrific monstrosities that it's impossible to pick a favorite for me," he says. "There's definitely favorites of mine from our Thursday design appreciation days, like The Stahl House, and any Eichlers posted."

And thankfully, the moderator shared that the group has some lovely members. "It's a nice sub with a chill community, moderation duties are low-key."

But it hasn't changed Logan's opinion on these massive homes. "I have not become a McMansion fan, and would not choose to live in one, but you never know where life will take you."
#4

This Modern Farmhouse Trend Is Getting Out Of Hand

This Modern Farmhouse Trend Is Getting Out Of Hand

epl239 Report

#5

Is This A Mcmansion Or Just Ugly?

Is This A Mcmansion Or Just Ugly?

what-name-is-it Report

#6

I Drive By This House Under Construction, And It Screams Ugly Mcmansion To Me

I Drive By This House Under Construction, And It Screams Ugly Mcmansion To Me

fenix1230 Report

Kate Wagner created her blog McMansion Hell in 2016. She explains the blog as a site that “aims to educate the masses about architectural concepts, urban planning, environmentalism and history by making examples out of the places we love to hate the most: the suburbs.”

“By alternating comedy-oriented takedowns of individual houses with weekly informative essays about architecture, urbanism, sociology, and design, McMansionHell hopes to open readers’ eyes to the world around them, and inspire them to make it a better one,” Kate writes on her site.
#7

Very Ugly Abandoned Mcmansion

Very Ugly Abandoned Mcmansion

ShinySky42 Report

#8

Decisions Were Made, Most Of Them Terrible

Decisions Were Made, Most Of Them Terrible

notyour_motherscamry Report

Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Community Member
1 hour ago

I can tell just by looking at the exterior that cleaning the interior is going to be a flaming nightmare.

#9

Ridiculous Home For Sale In Niagara Falls, On

Ridiculous Home For Sale In Niagara Falls, On

freshstartap1 Report

Kate also has detailed explanations on her blog breaking down what exactly makes a McMansion qualify as “bad architecture.” First, she notes that these homes have no concept of “mass and void.” Mass is the largest portion of a building, secondary masses are the “additional shapes that form the façade of a building,” and voids are windows, doors and other openings, Kate explains. 

These McMansions often have secondary masses that compete with the primary mass and use way too many voids. For example, some homes featured might have 6 secondary masses and 26 windows and doors visible from the front of the house!
#10

This Absurd Thing In Greenville, Sc

This Absurd Thing In Greenville, Sc

Tempest_Studios Report

#11

The Great Pyramids Of Texas

The Great Pyramids Of Texas

Abject_Rent616 Report

Robert Trebor
Robert Trebor
Robert Trebor
Community Member
1 hour ago

The only excuse for such roofs is if you get 600 inches of snow in a week.

#12

When You Can't Decide Which Tile Or Stone Pattern To Use, So You Use All Of Them

When You Can't Decide Which Tile Or Stone Pattern To Use, So You Use All Of Them

Istoh Report

Kate also notes that McMansions are notorious for having terrible balance. These homes are often asymmetrical and have bizarre proportions. Have you ever seen a mansion that looks like a bunch of tiny houses tacked onto a larger one? That’s exactly what Kate’s pointing out here. There’s nothing wrong with building a large home if you truly want that, but you don’t have to make it an eyesore for your entire neighborhood. 

#13

I Present To You The Ugliest House In My Neighborhood: Modern Farmhouse Taco Bell

I Present To You The Ugliest House In My Neighborhood: Modern Farmhouse Taco Bell

smakdatmeme Report

#14

Is This Your Dream House?

Is This Your Dream House?

Huckleberry-Solid Report

#15

The Longer You Look The Worse It Gets

The Longer You Look The Worse It Gets

General_Inflation661 Report

Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Community Member
1 hour ago

OK, the facade is unfinished, and the camera is tilted. *yawn* I've seen much, much worse.

Another aspect of McMansions that Kate says makes them objectively poorly designed is their lack of rhythm. When you look at a well-designed home, the principles of proximity, similarity and continuation should be in harmony, Kate notes. For example, “objects that are close together should complement each other,” she writes. It should also be easy for your eyes to glide across a home if the design is cohesive. For many McMansions, the design is choppy, cluttered and chaotic. 

#16

This Is Probably The Ugliest Home I've Ever Driven Past, Wish I Could See Inside

This Is Probably The Ugliest Home I've Ever Driven Past, Wish I Could See Inside

Control_Escape Report

Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Community Member
1 hour ago

If this is the ugliest house you've ever driven past, you have never ventured into the less affluent neighborhoods.

#17

Welcome To Gable City, Illinois

Welcome To Gable City, Illinois

Background-Aioli8084 Report

#18

Sometimes You Gotta Wonder If These People Set Out To Make The Ugliest House Imaginable

Sometimes You Gotta Wonder If These People Set Out To Make The Ugliest House Imaginable

thundertown1012 Report

Natalie Perri, Founder and CEO of Unraveling Architecture, has also written on her blog that she’s not a fan of McMansions. She explains that, not only are these homes often designed poorly with no regard for the environment, they can also put a strain on neighborhoods by “destroying the character of a community.” They can be 10,000 square feet or more, taking up an excessive amount of space and making homeowners around them feel like they’ve lost their sense of privacy.

#19

This Absolute Unit Of A Mcmansion Just West Of Calgary

This Absolute Unit Of A Mcmansion Just West Of Calgary

reddit.com Report

#20

$5m Home In Red Hook, NY

$5m Home In Red Hook, NY

Prudent_Bison_2033 Report

#21

Just… Fug

Just… Fug

Soapyfreshfingers Report

Huge homes can also create problems when they block neighbors' views, cast huge shadows, require an excessive amount of water and energy to run and have staff coming in and out at all hours. There might be gardeners in the yard every morning, cleaners coming through the home every other day and guests parking up and down the street while the homeowners are entertaining. These factors can all be significant nuisances for neighbors and even impact the resell value of all of the houses in a community. 
#22

From A Distance, I Thought This House Was Under Construction. Then My Friend Said Nope, That’s How The Owner Designed It

From A Distance, I Thought This House Was Under Construction. Then My Friend Said Nope, That's How The Owner Designed It

SlowerThanTurtleInPB Report

#23

Hogwarts, But We Have It At Home (Privet Drive)

Hogwarts, But We Have It At Home (Privet Drive)

hesevil69 Report

#24

Columns

Columns

Huckleberry-Solid Report

We hope you’re enjoying scrolling through these photos of terrible homes, pandas. These pics just go to show that a bigger or fancier house will not necessarily make you happier! Keep upvoting the ones that you think should be demolished, and then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article featuring horrific homes, we’ve got you covered right here!

#25

Big Gate For This Residential Home

Big Gate For This Residential Home

Huckleberry-Solid Report

#26

This Monstrosity Is In St. Louis. My Fiance Calls It The Bubble Wrap House

This Monstrosity Is In St. Louis. My Fiance Calls It The Bubble Wrap House

Wombat_7379 Report

#27

51 000 Square Foot Monstrosity In Utah

51 000 Square Foot Monstrosity In Utah

SmokingInFetusFace Report

Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Community Member
1 hour ago

Looks like someone should put a couple of paddlewheels on it and drop it in the Mississippi River.

#28

Sad Mcmansion

Sad Mcmansion

guitarlisa Report

#29

One Of My All Time Favorite Homes

One Of My All Time Favorite Homes

systemfrown Report

#30

Tudor Home In Piedmont, California

Tudor Home In Piedmont, California

neatokra Report

#31

Everything's Bigger In Texas!

Everything's Bigger In Texas!

Lepke2011 Report

#32

What In The Boujie Is This Interior???

What In The Boujie Is This Interior???

Tylerebowers Report

#33

That Roofline 😳 (Listed For $17m In Oklahoma City)

That Roofline 😳 (Listed For $17m In Oklahoma City)

unski_ukuli Report

#34

$2.6 Million - First Thing That Comes To Mind?

$2.6 Million - First Thing That Comes To Mind?

M0N3Y7INE Report

#35

So What Do We Think Of This New Custom House? It's Been Very Controversial On Local Facebook

So What Do We Think Of This New Custom House? It's Been Very Controversial On Local Facebook

Ilmara Report

#36

Brick Home Demolished To Make Way For This New (And Frankly Ugly) Stone Facade Home

Brick Home Demolished To Make Way For This New (And Frankly Ugly) Stone Facade Home

TomboyishRiley Report

#37

Bro… This Is Just Nuts! I Had To Post This!

Bro… This Is Just Nuts! I Had To Post This!

carguy_cody Report

#38

Is It Even A Mcmansion Without Proper Lighting?

Is It Even A Mcmansion Without Proper Lighting?

vi-null Report

Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Community Member
1 hour ago

The lighting costs are subsidized by the local airports, which use this place as a navigation beacon.

#39

This Abomination Lights Up The Whole Subdivision

This Abomination Lights Up The Whole Subdivision

TheChickenNuggetDude Report

Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Community Member
1 hour ago

People in glass houses ... should dress / undress in the basement.

#40

Guy I Know Was Bragging That The Very Top Of The Roof On His Custom Build Home Was 72 Feet Tall

Guy I Know Was Bragging That The Very Top Of The Roof On His Custom Build Home Was 72 Feet Tall

robotprom Report

#41

You Won’t Know What Hit You When You Step Into This House… Evanston, Il

You Won't Know What Hit You When You Step Into This House… Evanston, Il

aciddfairy Report

#42

Rufus Wainwright’s Cottage In Laurel Canyon Hits The Market For $2.2 Million

Rufus Wainwright's Cottage In Laurel Canyon Hits The Market For $2.2 Million

big_papa_geek Report

#43

Guys, I Think I Found One!

Guys, I Think I Found One!

bazukaten Report

#44

Old American Home

Old American Home

Neither-Soup-4355 Report

#45

Don't Know If This Has Been Posted Before But Kiefer Castle In Oklahoma

Don't Know If This Has Been Posted Before But Kiefer Castle In Oklahoma

Mulch_Muncher_2883 Report

#46

Temple Of Wings, The Getty Family’s Greco-Roman Villa In Berkeley, California

Temple Of Wings, The Getty Family's Greco-Roman Villa In Berkeley, California

jdowgsidorg Report

#47

Nice House

Nice House

Huckleberry-Solid Report

#48

Built In 1908 And Beautifully Maintained

Built In 1908 And Beautifully Maintained

oldtimeylesbean Report

#49

My Dream Home. Hesitant To Even Post In Case One Of You Rich Redditors Scoops It Up Before I Win The Lottery

My Dream Home. Hesitant To Even Post In Case One Of You Rich Redditors Scoops It Up Before I Win The Lottery

EngineeringQueen Report

#50

Just Horrible

Just Horrible

igayveup Report

#51

“Party Mansion”, Oklahoma

"Party Mansion", Oklahoma

SmokingInFetusFace Report

#52

Poorly Decorated Early 2000's Mcmansion

Poorly Decorated Early 2000's Mcmansion

remjal Report

#53

$1.7 Million Dollar Home In Angier, Nc

$1.7 Million Dollar Home In Angier, Nc

morganks Report

#54

Hyde Park, Johannesburg, South Africa - R42 000 000

Hyde Park, Johannesburg, South Africa - R42 000 000

Few-Ambition-6043 Report

#55

Architecture Is My Passion

Architecture Is My Passion

rhinocerosjockey Report

#56

I Think This House Needs Another Window

I Think This House Needs Another Window

taopqotd Report

#57

8bd 10 Ba 17500 Sqft

8bd 10 Ba 17500 Sqft

TaxCollectorSheep Report

#58

The John Ravenel House Charleston Sc 1848. Yours For Only $22,250,000

The John Ravenel House Charleston Sc 1848. Yours For Only $22,250,000

69Camaro64 Report

#59

Ronald McDonald's House Of Horrors

Ronald McDonald's House Of Horrors

TripT0nik Report

#60

I'd Love To See Their Pg&e Bill - Vineyard Heights, Fremont, Ca

I'd Love To See Their Pg&e Bill - Vineyard Heights, Fremont, Ca

LS400_1UZ-FE Report

#61

Drive By This Daily And I Hate It Every Time

Drive By This Daily And I Hate It Every Time

Paperlips Report

#62

The More You Look, The Worse It Gets

The More You Look, The Worse It Gets

Usual-Nectarine3734 Report

#63

Banyan House, Carmel-By-The-Sea [1951 - Mark Mills]

Banyan House, Carmel-By-The-Sea [1951 - Mark Mills]

liftingsh*tposts Report

#64

This Will Make Some Of You Very, Very, Very Angry

This Will Make Some Of You Very, Very, Very Angry

Fit_Room5005 Report

#65

A 1930s Home On 16 Acres For $350k

A 1930s Home On 16 Acres For $350k

Cold-Impression1836 Report

#66

I'm Still Kinda New Here, But I Think This Is A "Lawyer Foyer"

I'm Still Kinda New Here, But I Think This Is A "Lawyer Foyer"

QuietNightAtHome Report

#67

A 90s Mcmansion In A Sea Of Mcmansions

A 90s Mcmansion In A Sea Of Mcmansions

Dramatic_Dance Report

#68

Horribly Staged 6 Bedroom, 6 Bath, 7k Sq Ft Abomination In Clinton Twp, Mi

Horribly Staged 6 Bedroom, 6 Bath, 7k Sq Ft Abomination In Clinton Twp, Mi

EbremerM Report

