As chaotician Ian Malcolm (played, famously, by Jeff Goldblum) states in Jurassic Park, some people spend too long “with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” In the case of the film (and book) there were multiple deaths, but generally, when engineers and designers don’t think about limitations they end up making things that are just confusing.

The “Design Design” group is dedicated to shaming and mocking some of the most overdesigned, overengineered items out there. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the worst examples and share your own thoughts in the comments section below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Minimalist Nativity Sets

Minimalist Nativity Sets

kejones_ Report

anoniemereserve avatar
Jaya
Jaya
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love them! I have a thing for minimalistic art, there is something so very pretty about it, that soothes my soul. And the one on the bottom left is hilarious, I want that one!

    #2

    1960 Bmw Isetta

    1960 Bmw Isetta

    BroadCapital Report

    #3

    This Is Supposed To Be A Bathtub

    This Is Supposed To Be A Bathtub

    AStrangeHorse Report

    #4

    Thank You To The Designers

    Thank You To The Designers

    Shwinnabego Report

    #5

    This Handrail

    This Handrail

    ekkki Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks nice. And I bet kids have a lot of fun with this.

    #6

    There Must Be A Reason Design People Are So Obsessed With Stairs

    There Must Be A Reason Design People Are So Obsessed With Stairs

    Virmire_Survivor Report

    #7

    The Look Of This Office Building

    The Look Of This Office Building

    Lepke2011 Report

    #8

    Gosh

    Gosh

    Sufferr Report

    #9

    Handrail With Gaps And Sharp Edges

    Handrail With Gaps And Sharp Edges

    acidiola Report

    #10

    This Restaurant Has Their Salt And Pepper In Pill Form

    This Restaurant Has Their Salt And Pepper In Pill Form

    qwesrst Report

    #11

    Because People Love Sitting On Bike Seats When They Don’t Have To

    Because People Love Sitting On Bike Seats When They Don’t Have To

    DrLeisure Report

    ggstrolia avatar
    Grazina Strolia
    Grazina Strolia
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this is furniture designed to move people along quickly. Maybe a charging area at an airport? Charge your phone, charge your laptop, >MOVE< to make space for the next person.

    #12

    Why Does The Logo Look Like It Belongs To A Keratin-Enriched Conditioner Bottle?

    Why Does The Logo Look Like It Belongs To A Keratin-Enriched Conditioner Bottle?

    bubblyboiyo Report

    #13

    This Complicated Chair

    This Complicated Chair

    Papapishu Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks really ugly (in my opinion) and weird, but I wouldn't be surprised if it's actually a really nice thing to sit on and read in this position, or if it's one of those seats that's actually really good for your body.

    #14

    A Sink That... Sinks?

    A Sink That... Sinks?

    Virmire_Survivor Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If Lefties are OK with it, I'm OK with it. I've seen dozen of designs to make sinks radically different, and this is one of few that seems to work well... at least for us righties.

    #15

    This Bread Knife In A Swiss Restaurant Has A Silhouette Of The Major Peaks In Switzerland

    This Bread Knife In A Swiss Restaurant Has A Silhouette Of The Major Peaks In Switzerland

    Independent_Log1931 Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Will lose its shape if you use it and sharpen it. Must be meant as a souvenir.

    #16

    A Ring With A Candle In It

    A Ring With A Candle In It

    icedcappie Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So cool. Impractical, but a very cool piece of art.

    #17

    This Bench Looking Like A Book

    This Bench Looking Like A Book

    Public-Eagle6992 Report

    #18

    Sunglasses, Mask, Face Shield

    Sunglasses, Mask, Face Shield

    Sufficient-Cress1958 Report

    luispineiro avatar
    Subaru645
    Subaru645
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can hear it now, I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe…

    #19

    Another One

    Another One

    portal742 Report

    #20

    Cliff Cup

    Cliff Cup

    snootyscoop Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it actually almost impossible to hang onto? Or does it subtly teach why rock climbing is way easier than it looks? (Because up close, it looks nearly impossible.)

    #21

    A Ladder Innovation

    A Ladder Innovation

    Virmire_Survivor Report

    #22

    How Are You Supposed To Know Which Bathroom To Use??

    How Are You Supposed To Know Which Bathroom To Use??

    Ok_Hat7989 Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's pretty obvious what the intent is. You might well not like it though.

    #23

    The Forks They Had At The Restaurant This Guy Went To

    The Forks They Had At The Restaurant This Guy Went To

    glemau Report

    #24

    Coffee Table With Bonus Mountain Range

    Coffee Table With Bonus Mountain Range

    acidiola Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd like to know if this was hand done by a carpenter or done by a computerised router

    #25

    Chairs In Despair

    Chairs In Despair

    jibcheese Report

    meganlittle9 avatar
    Misslittle
    Misslittle
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This looks like someone tried using the moveobjects cheat in sims.

    #26

    Hmmm

    Hmmm

    NopestMoment Report

    #27

    This Is A $1,000 Armchair

    This Is A $1,000 Armchair

    Moonwatcher-451 Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's....spectacular. I don't know if I hate it or if I love it....

    #28

    What Is Even The Goal Of The Photographer Here?

    What Is Even The Goal Of The Photographer Here?

    FreddThundersen Report

    #29

    Troye Sivan’s Lifestyle Brand Is Selling A $610 “Bottomless Bowl.”

    Troye Sivan’s Lifestyle Brand Is Selling A $610 “Bottomless Bowl.”

    hillsthatis Report

    #30

    Creature Cups

    Creature Cups

    PresentSecretary44 Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone at work had one years ago with a w1lly in it...

    #31

    Dangling A Toilet Above Another Toilet

    Dangling A Toilet Above Another Toilet

    hofong159 Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a weird portal effect that makes you very upset when you use it wrong....

    #32

    Inspired By Another Building Post, I Present The Ugliest Building I Have Ever Seen

    Inspired By Another Building Post, I Present The Ugliest Building I Have Ever Seen

    y4s4f4e Report

    #33

    This Trashbin At My Dentist

    This Trashbin At My Dentist

    Pvdkuijt Report

    #34

    These Corner Windows

    These Corner Windows

    fuzzytheduckling Report

    #35

    What Is This Oddly Shaped Sink Used For?

    What Is This Oddly Shaped Sink Used For?

    c_h_a_r_ Report

    #36

    This Whisky Glass

    This Whisky Glass

    skan76 Report

    #37

    Cat Spotlight

    Cat Spotlight

    lauraakabeibi Report

    #38

    Opaque Bottle Has Drinking Goal Marks

    Opaque Bottle Has Drinking Goal Marks

    noyza2132 Report

    #39

    Re-Imagining The Egg Carton

    Re-Imagining The Egg Carton

    lasercat_pow Report

    #40

    Man Ray Chess Set (1926)

    Man Ray Chess Set (1926)

    StephenMcGannon Report

    #41

    Just Saw This Bench Made Of Playground Slide

    Just Saw This Bench Made Of Playground Slide

    SirCalvin Report

    #42

    A Story A Is Will Deal Storr

    A Story A Is Will Deal Storr

    tor-ak Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No. The caption is stupid. It clearly reads as what the title actually is.

    #43

    Who Designed This Mouse? I Tried It And It Is As Uncomfortable Ad It Looks

    Who Designed This Mouse? I Tried It And It Is As Uncomfortable Ad It Looks

    zygro Report

    #44

    This Wavy Sidewalk Is More Fun And Less Practical

    This Wavy Sidewalk Is More Fun And Less Practical

    akkosetto Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Irritating as it makes you walk further. People will wear a straight line-a 'desire' line.

    #45

    No One Can See Your Cards, Including You

    No One Can See Your Cards, Including You

    Symbols only visible if you hold a light to it at just the right angle. Purchased at RISD a decade ago.

    Gunsh0t Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well surely you realised when you were buying them they weren't a normal pack of cards?

    #46

    I’m Bothered By Like Three Things

    I’m Bothered By Like Three Things

    Aristocration Report

    #47

    This Is What Happens When You Let An Architect With Too Much Free Time Loose

    This Is What Happens When You Let An Architect With Too Much Free Time Loose

    Stephanie_Tatum Report

    #48

    Rip White Shirts

    Rip White Shirts

    braveNewWorldView Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Joke mugs have been around for hundreds of years.

    #49

    Surely These Uncustomisable Chocolate Squares Belong Here?

    Surely These Uncustomisable Chocolate Squares Belong Here?

    tameyzin Report

    #50

    This Is Probably The Funniest And Weirdest Washroom Sign

    This Is Probably The Funniest And Weirdest Washroom Sign

    portal742 Report

    #51

    This Hammer

    This Hammer

    brainchipedchicken Report

    #52

    Square Toilet Is Really Uncomfortable

    Square Toilet Is Really Uncomfortable

    chillpill_23 Report

    #53

    A Modern Floating Staircase With Wooden Steps

    A Modern Floating Staircase With Wooden Steps

    cla7997 Report

    #54

    This House, Where You Will Never See Any Sun Or Sky, Complete With Unusable Pool

    This House, Where You Will Never See Any Sun Or Sky, Complete With Unusable Pool

    ruumoo Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The house seems impractical, but the pool looks fine. Why is it unusanle? (It looks like an overly designed sink, actually.

    #55

    Panthermobile

    Panthermobile

    StephenMcGannon Report

    #56

    This “Dynamic” Clock

    This “Dynamic” Clock

    LeBateleur1 Report

    #57

    Anyone Care To Decipher This?

    Anyone Care To Decipher This?

    downydafox Report

    #58

    'minimum' - Please Let Me Know What You Think

    'minimum' - Please Let Me Know What You Think

    Krallorddark Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No worse than carolinian blackletter script from the medieval era. Look it up; not just the modern computer font vaguely reminiscent of it

    #59

    Fully Transparent Urinal Glass Partition. More Cr*ppy Than Interesting Imo

    Fully Transparent Urinal Glass Partition. More Cr*ppy Than Interesting Imo

    wingsoverpyrrhia Report

    #60

    Logo For The Family Federation For World Peace And Unification Found Across The Street From My Apartment Appears To Contain Boobs

    Logo For The Family Federation For World Peace And Unification Found Across The Street From My Apartment Appears To Contain Boobs

    EZalmighty Report

    #61

    My New Laptop's Keyboard Has The R And E Intentionally Printed Backwards

    My New Laptop's Keyboard Has The R And E Intentionally Printed Backwards

    ShaiNoy Report

    #62

    This Lift's Jumbled Floor Indicator

    This Lift's Jumbled Floor Indicator

    heard10cker Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not jumbled at all. Clearly goes upwards on a slant AND lights up.

    #63

    Lcoinmmcoln

    Lcoinmmcoln

    spycodernerd2048 Report

    #64

    Life Size Horse Statue / Lamp

    Life Size Horse Statue / Lamp

    cranrob Report

    #65

    This Speedometer

    This Speedometer

    knjiru Report

    #66

    Relax, They Say… No, Not All Design Must Be Practical, But There’s Surely A Reason To Why We’ve Evolved, Away From Drinking Horns

    Relax, They Say… No, Not All Design Must Be Practical, But There’s Surely A Reason To Why We’ve Evolved, Away From Drinking Horns

    NaiveRepublic Report

    #67

    This Bundle Of Planks Being Passed Off As A Coffee Table

    This Bundle Of Planks Being Passed Off As A Coffee Table

    RSGK Report

    #68

    Demistella Console Table By Ettore Sottsass For Up&up (Italy, 1990)

    Demistella Console Table By Ettore Sottsass For Up&up (Italy, 1990)

    ChrisZAR789 Report

    #69

    Looks Comfortable

    Looks Comfortable

    KinKaze Report

    #70

    The Dune Popcorn Bucket

    The Dune Popcorn Bucket

    ryansc0tt Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So what? Done on purpose as a joke. There are loads of similar ones.

    #71

    For The Beer-Drinker Who Hates Drinking Beer

    For The Beer-Drinker Who Hates Drinking Beer

    MrWhiskerBiscuits Report

    #72

    W The In R

    W The In R

    giereck Report

    #73

    How Someone Even Does This?

    How Someone Even Does This?

    Colisir Report

    #74

    Design First. Design Second. Safety Third

    Design First. Design Second. Safety Third

    wogawoga Report

    #75

    New Store At My Mall. I Have No Idea What Its Called

    New Store At My Mall. I Have No Idea What Its Called

    Snoo-35252 Report

    #76

    Having To Scan A Qr Code In Case Of Emergency

    Having To Scan A Qr Code In Case Of Emergency

    y4s4f4e Report

    #77

    Skateboard Chair By Florent Lasbleiz

    Skateboard Chair By Florent Lasbleiz

    passimaker Report

    #78

    The Lampshade Is Not Something That Needs To Be Reinvented

    The Lampshade Is Not Something That Needs To Be Reinvented

    cheeseburgercats Report

    #79

    Semco37hls

    Semco37hls

    scheepers Report

    #80

    I Mean… It’s Kind Of Cool Though

    I Mean… It’s Kind Of Cool Though

    NiceAnn Report

    #81

    Ashtray Chair, Copenhagen, Denmark

    Ashtray Chair, Copenhagen, Denmark

    OkRestaurant69 Report

    #82

    Press Down For Soap! It Could Come Out... Well, Anywhere, Really

    Press Down For Soap! It Could Come Out... Well, Anywhere, Really

    jofish22 Report

    #83

    Server Had To Go Around And Tell Everyone At The Table That The Sharp Side Is The Flat (Top) Side

    Server Had To Go Around And Tell Everyone At The Table That The Sharp Side Is The Flat (Top) Side

    DreamCyclone84 Report

    #84

    Here, Now You’re Bottom From The Started

    Here, Now You’re Bottom From The Started

    a22x2 Report

    #85

    A Bag That Things Can Fall Out Of

    A Bag That Things Can Fall Out Of

    mcnuggetfarmer Report

    #86

    This Hotel Room Tap

    This Hotel Room Tap

    genericgod Report

    #87

    This Cup I Got At A Brunch It Also Leans Towards You

    This Cup I Got At A Brunch It Also Leans Towards You

    asszo1nakz Report

    #88

    Tried Holding These Mugs But The Handle Made It Unnecessarily Hard To Do So

    Tried Holding These Mugs But The Handle Made It Unnecessarily Hard To Do So

    Affectionate-Humor99 Report

    #89

    I Don’t Know Where I Am At Target

    I Don’t Know Where I Am At Target

    TuhTuhTony Report

    #90

    "Hoopla" Doughnuts Made With "Doughnut Quarters" Apparently

    "Hoopla" Doughnuts Made With "Doughnut Quarters" Apparently

    kioku119 Report

    #91

    Salt & Pepper Shakers Designed To Look Like Grinders. They Had To Add Instructions

    Salt & Pepper Shakers Designed To Look Like Grinders. They Had To Add Instructions

    Incromulent Report

    #92

    The Rustic Asthetic Is Not Worth The Incredible Discomfort Of These Arm Rests

    The Rustic Asthetic Is Not Worth The Incredible Discomfort Of These Arm Rests

    CandyHeartFarts Report

    #93

    Yay Or Nay?

    Yay Or Nay?

    jeloushuman Report

    #94

    Outlet At My Hotel

    Outlet At My Hotel

    Thebulfrog Report

    #95

    These Chairs

    These Chairs

    TimeVortex161 Report

    #96

    Black Hands Over Top Of A Dark Gray Clock Face

    Black Hands Over Top Of A Dark Gray Clock Face

    Top-Relationship5547 Report

    #97

    These Sticky Notes…

    These Sticky Notes…

    TinySarcasm Report

