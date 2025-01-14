97 Over-Designed Things That Are So Bad They’re Almost Good, As Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)
As chaotician Ian Malcolm (played, famously, by Jeff Goldblum) states in Jurassic Park, some people spend too long “with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” In the case of the film (and book) there were multiple deaths, but generally, when engineers and designers don’t think about limitations they end up making things that are just confusing.
The “Design Design” group is dedicated to shaming and mocking some of the most overdesigned, overengineered items out there. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the worst examples and share your own thoughts in the comments section below.
Minimalist Nativity Sets
1960 Bmw Isetta
This Is Supposed To Be A Bathtub
Thank You To The Designers
I thought it was easy to understand and rather clever.
This Handrail
There Must Be A Reason Design People Are So Obsessed With Stairs
The Look Of This Office Building
Handrail With Gaps And Sharp Edges
This Restaurant Has Their Salt And Pepper In Pill Form
Because People Love Sitting On Bike Seats When They Don’t Have To
I think this is furniture designed to move people along quickly. Maybe a charging area at an airport? Charge your phone, charge your laptop, >MOVE< to make space for the next person.
Why Does The Logo Look Like It Belongs To A Keratin-Enriched Conditioner Bottle?
This Complicated Chair
A Sink That... Sinks?
This Bread Knife In A Swiss Restaurant Has A Silhouette Of The Major Peaks In Switzerland
A Ring With A Candle In It
This Bench Looking Like A Book
Sunglasses, Mask, Face Shield
Another One
Cliff Cup
A Ladder Innovation
How Are You Supposed To Know Which Bathroom To Use??
The Forks They Had At The Restaurant This Guy Went To
Coffee Table With Bonus Mountain Range
Chairs In Despair
This looks like someone tried using the moveobjects cheat in sims.
Hmmm
This Is A $1,000 Armchair
What Is Even The Goal Of The Photographer Here?
Troye Sivan’s Lifestyle Brand Is Selling A $610 “Bottomless Bowl.”
Creature Cups
Dangling A Toilet Above Another Toilet
Inspired By Another Building Post, I Present The Ugliest Building I Have Ever Seen
These Corner Windows
What Is This Oddly Shaped Sink Used For?
This Whisky Glass
Cat Spotlight
Opaque Bottle Has Drinking Goal Marks
Re-Imagining The Egg Carton
Man Ray Chess Set (1926)
Just Saw This Bench Made Of Playground Slide
A Story A Is Will Deal Storr
Who Designed This Mouse? I Tried It And It Is As Uncomfortable Ad It Looks
This Wavy Sidewalk Is More Fun And Less Practical
No One Can See Your Cards, Including You
Symbols only visible if you hold a light to it at just the right angle. Purchased at RISD a decade ago.
I’m Bothered By Like Three Things
This Is What Happens When You Let An Architect With Too Much Free Time Loose
Rip White Shirts
Surely These Uncustomisable Chocolate Squares Belong Here?
This Is Probably The Funniest And Weirdest Washroom Sign
This Hammer
Square Toilet Is Really Uncomfortable
A Modern Floating Staircase With Wooden Steps
This House, Where You Will Never See Any Sun Or Sky, Complete With Unusable Pool
Panthermobile
This “Dynamic” Clock
'minimum' - Please Let Me Know What You Think
Fully Transparent Urinal Glass Partition. More Cr*ppy Than Interesting Imo
Its better than nothing, usually you get others splashback.