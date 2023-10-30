A good quality desk and chair in your home office can do wonders for your productivity. It’s the same for kids too. A good kids’ desk and chair set can inspire learning and creativity. It’s not just a place to do homework. The right desk for kids is essential for storing their books, stationery, and projects, too.

So, we at Bored Panda did some research to find the best kids’ desks for you. We have investigated everything from design to ergonomics and, of course, shapes, sizes, and overall functionality.

Scroll below for our top 15 recommendations to make homework time fun.

Do Kids Need a Desk in Their Room?

Should kids have a desk in their room? Without a doubt! A kids’ desk is multipurpose. It serves as their learning area, a place for homework, projects, and brain exercise. The right study table for kids will minimize distractions and help them stay focused and organized.

But it’s not just about academics; it’s also an artistic playground. If your child loves to draw, paint, or craft, you need a kids’ art desk to hold paint, brushes, colors, and other art supplies.

Another good reason to have a desk for kids is that it helps keep things organized. No more scattered books and stationery; a kids’ desk with storage can hold all their toys, crafts, and the million tiny Lego pieces that seem to live permanently on the floor. Moreover, having their own desk will give them a sense of independence and responsibility.

What Size Desk Should You Get For Your Child?

The size of a kid’s desk should be proportionate to their age and height. The desk should allow the child to sit comfortably with their feet flat on the floor and their knees at a 90-degree angle. Adjustable desks are ideal as they can grow with the child. Also, ensure the desk promotes good posture.

We are aware that choosing the right-sized desk for your child is like picking the perfect shoe — it needs to fit comfortably and provide room to grow! Hence, here’s the scoop on sizing up that ideal desk:

Little Learners (Ages 3-6): For young kids, a mini desk is the way to go. Look for one with a height that allows their feet to touch the floor. This ensures comfort and proper posture for coloring and reading story books.

Primary Pals (Ages 7-12): As your child grows, so should their desk! A kids' study desk with a width of around 40 inches offers ample space for books, schoolwork, and arts and crafts. Keep an eye out for adjustable options to adapt to their height.

Teen Titans (Ages 13+): Teens need a bit more real estate for their textbooks and gadgets. A desk that's about 48 inches wide will provide an excellent workspace for teenagers. Consider one with storage options to keep their growing stash of school supplies organized.

Where to Put the Kids’ Desk in the Room?

Choosing the perfect spot for your kid’s desk will set the stage for both learning and play. So, let’s map out the ideal location:

The Quiet Corner

For focused young minds, consider placing the desk in a quiet corner of the room, away from distractions. This spot will help them concentrate, especially during exams. This is an ideal setting for older kids who need to study longer hours without distractions.

By the Window

Positioning the desk by a window brings natural light, fresh air, and inspiration to their work. It’s like learning with a view, perfect for sparking the imagination.

Alongside a Wall

Placing the desk against a wall maximizes the room’s layout. This is a functional approach, especially if you have a small room. It leaves plenty of space open for play and adventure.

Room Dividers

Does your kid need more privacy to concentrate? Use a room divider to create a separate, personal space for their desk. It will help them focus on their studies or creative projects without interruptions.

15 Best Kids’ Desk For All Ages

When it comes to creating a functional and inspiring learning space for kids, there are countless design possibilities to explore. From space-saving desks to personalized craft stations, the options are endless. We found these 15 desks where we’d happily study ourselves (as long as we don’t have to write exams!).