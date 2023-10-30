A good quality desk and chair in your home office can do wonders for your productivity. It’s the same for kids too. A good kids’ desk and chair set can inspire learning and creativity. It’s not just a place to do homework. The right desk for kids is essential for storing their books, stationery, and projects, too.

So, we at Bored Panda did some research to find the best kids’ desks for you. We have investigated everything from design to ergonomics and, of course, shapes, sizes, and overall functionality.

Scroll below for our top 15 recommendations to make homework time fun.

kid room with white interior designImage credits: R-region.

Do Kids Need a Desk in Their Room?

Should kids have a desk in their room? Without a doubt! A kids’ desk is multipurpose. It serves as their learning area, a place for homework, projects, and brain exercise. The right study table for kids will minimize distractions and help them stay focused and organized.

But it’s not just about academics; it’s also an artistic playground. If your child loves to draw, paint, or craft, you need a kids’ art desk to hold paint, brushes, colors, and other art supplies.

Another good reason to have a desk for kids is that it helps keep things organized. No more scattered books and stationery; a kids’ desk with storage can hold all their toys, crafts, and the million tiny Lego pieces that seem to live permanently on the floor. Moreover, having their own desk will give them a sense of independence and responsibility.

kid room with blue and white desk with chairsImage credits: Aleksandra Sapozhnikova.

What Size Desk Should You Get For Your Child?

The size of a kid’s desk should be proportionate to their age and height. The desk should allow the child to sit comfortably with their feet flat on the floor and their knees at a 90-degree angle. Adjustable desks are ideal as they can grow with the child. Also, ensure the desk promotes good posture.

We are aware that choosing the right-sized desk for your child is like picking the perfect shoe — it needs to fit comfortably and provide room to grow! Hence, here’s the scoop on sizing up that ideal desk:

  • Little Learners (Ages 3-6): For young kids, a mini desk is the way to go. Look for one with a height that allows their feet to touch the floor. This ensures comfort and proper posture for coloring and reading story books.
  • Primary Pals (Ages 7-12): As your child grows, so should their desk! A kids’ study desk with a width of around 40 inches offers ample space for books, schoolwork, and arts and crafts. Keep an eye out for adjustable options to adapt to their height.
  • Teen Titans (Ages 13+): Teens need a bit more real estate for their textbooks and gadgets. A desk that’s about 48 inches wide will provide an excellent workspace for teenagers. Consider one with storage options to keep their growing stash of school supplies organized.

Where to Put the Kids’ Desk in the Room?

Choosing the perfect spot for your kid’s desk will set the stage for both learning and play. So, let’s map out the ideal location:

The Quiet Corner

For focused young minds, consider placing the desk in a quiet corner of the room, away from distractions. This spot will help them concentrate, especially during exams. This is an ideal setting for older kids who need to study longer hours without distractions.

kid room design with wooden desk and dog sitting on chair

Image credits: Maitri Mody.

By the Window

Positioning the desk by a window brings natural light, fresh air, and inspiration to their work. It’s like learning with a view, perfect for sparking the imagination.kid room with flower and red decor and desk near window

Image credits: R-region.

Alongside a Wall

Placing the desk against a wall maximizes the room’s layout. This is a functional approach, especially if you have a small room. It leaves plenty of space open for play and adventure.

kid room with white decor and white desks with chairsImage credits: Project Nursery.

Room Dividers

Does your kid need more privacy to concentrate? Use a room divider to create a separate, personal space for their desk. It will help them focus on their studies or creative projects without interruptions.

kid room with bookshelf divider and wooden desk with chairImage credits: juno1331.

15 Best Kids’ Desk For All Ages

When it comes to creating a functional and inspiring learning space for kids, there are countless design possibilities to explore. From space-saving desks to personalized craft stations, the options are endless. We found these 15 desks where we’d happily study ourselves (as long as we don’t have to write exams!).

#1

Best Desk For Toddlers

white desk with 4 storage stools

Dimensions: 31” x 31” x 20” for the desk and 13” x 13” x 11” for chairs.
Color: Gray and white

It has a minimalist design that takes very little space. The trendy kids’ desk and chair set will look great in a toddler’s playroom. The chairs double up as storage units. There’s plenty of built-in storage to stock their favorite toys and craft items. Moreover, it’s a nesting design, which means the seats fit snuggly under the table. You can slide them back in when kids are done playing.

The table is round, which means no sharp edges for your little one. It has a glossy finish, so you can simply wipe down the mess with a wet rag. A big advantage for a toddler’s table!

amazon.com
#2

Best Desk For Preschoolers

blue space kids desk with storage

Dimensions: 20.47″ x 22.83″ x 23.23″
Color: Outer space-themed

We love the colorful planets, stars, and rocket ships theme of this desk for kids. It’s perfect for small kids starting school. They can practice sitting on this snug desk to prepare for school. It has a pull-out storage bin under the seat. There’s ample space to store toys and storybooks, and it has a cute built-in cup holder to hold pencils, colors, and art supplies.

amazon.com
#3

Best Desk For Ages 5+

white kids desk with white chair and storages

Dimensions: 35.7″ x 18.3″ x 34.4″
Color: White

The desk is almost 3 feet tall — the perfect height for kids in elementary school. It’s fairly easy to assemble and has flared legs for extra stability, which means it won’t wobble. There’s ample storage opportunity with a top sliding drawer, two side drawers, and a built-in book rack. Your kids can also tack up notes or pin pictures on the corkboard.

amazon.com
#4

Best Kids’ Corner Desk

white kids desk with chair and storage

Dimensions: 27″ x 27″ x 38″
Color: White

It’s designed to snuggly fit in a corner, a practical choice if you have a small room. This study table for kids has a multi-functional storage cabinet for books, stationery, toys, and other items. You can get creative with the top shelf and place some indoor plants or hang their artwork.

amazon.com
#5

Best Desk For Two Preschoolers

Kid sitting at a white desk with wooden castle

Dimensions: 24.5″ x 24.5″ x 19″
Color: Available in white and gray, pink, and light brown

The wooden chairs are sturdy and robust. You can use this kids’ desk and chair set for meal times, learning, art, and sensory play. Its special feature is a tabletop that can be flipped — a black side for chalk and art drawings and a smooth top for mindful coloring.

Also, the storage space under the chairs is such a smart idea! You can pull out the fabric bins at clean-up time and stack all the toys inside. Heads up: A lot of users feel that assembling this desk is challenging so you’ll need extra help to put it together.

amazon.com
#6

Best Adjustable Desk

Best Adjustable Desk

Dimensions: 20″ x 26″ x 21″
Color: Gray

This is a desk that grows with your child and is suitable for ages 3–10. It’s lightweight, durable, and has a modern design that can be adjusted according to your child’s height. You can use it as a snack table, art desk, or homework station.

The tabletop can be tilted for precision drawing or working on the computer. We like the ergonomically designed chair too, as it prevents unhealthy slouching.

amazon.com
#7

Best Desk For High Schoolers

wooden desk with computer phone and books

Dimensions: 19.7″ x 31.5″ x 29.5″
Color: Rustic brown

We love this compact desk that can be put in any room. This desk is quite sturdy, so even adults can use it as a laptop desk. It comes with a neat side pocket to hold stationery and books. It also has a hook on its side to hang headphones. The only drawback we see is that it doesn’t have a chair. Not to worry! Try some of these cozy chairs.

amazon.com
#8

Best Wooden Desk For Ages 3–10

wooden desk with chair, storages and books

Dimensions: 31.5″ x 18.5.0″ x 29.5″for the desk and 13.25″ x 13.25″ x 26.75″for the chair
Color: Natural wood

This kids’ desk and chair set is fully adjustable to your growing child’s needs. It features a hutch with storage shelves for books and supplies. We love the fact that it is crafted from 100% natural bamboo, unlike most furniture that’s made from particle board.

amazon.com
#9

Best Wall-Mounted Desk

kids computer desk with storage shelves

Dimensions: 8.66″ x 32.28″ x 23.62″
Color: Options for white or black

We love the look of this compact floating desk. It doesn’t take up any floor space, and the room looks less cluttered. It’s a genius idea for a multipurpose space. You can use the top as a bookshelf or to flaunt your Funko Pop collection, the side shelves to stack up minimalist decor pieces, and the main table as a homework station.

amazon.com
#10

Best Space-Saving Desk

wooden and metal desk with storages, books and computer

Dimensions: 23″ x 47″ x 54″
Color: Light walnut

It’s a two-in-one desk with an integrated bookshelf design. We love the fact that this kids’ study desk is designed to be very roomy — it can accommodate a laptop, books, a pen stand, and a study lamp. Kids will also have plenty of room to take notes during an online session.

amazon.com
#11

Best Kids’ Activity Desk

girl playing with legos at a wooden desk

Dimensions: 25″ x 23.5″ x 16″
Color: Natural wood

This cute little table is the perfect size for your little ones. You should consider buying it if your kids love Legos. It has a double tabletop that can be flipped. One side is a Lego board, perfect for playtime. If your child wants to play with other toys, you can flip the top to the smooth wood surface or use it as a kids’ art desk.

Once the kids are done playing, you can sweep all building blocks and toys into the huge storage underneath the tabletop. It keeps everything neat and tidy until the next playtime. Bonus: it includes 195 colorful building blocks.

amazon.com
#12

Best L-Shaped Desk

L-shaped office desk with computer and books

L-Shape Dimensions: 59″ x 59″ x 29″
Color: Available in oak/black and black

This is one of the priciest desks on our list, but it will be worth the investment for older kids. The L-shape design can fit efficiently in a corner. Moreover, it gives plenty of space to store books and school supplies. This kids’ corner desk is well-constructed and sturdy. It can be adjusted to fit in a corner or straight along a wall.

amazon.com
#13

Best Electric Height-Adjustable Desk

adjustable wooden and metal desk with MacBook computer

Dimensions: 24″ x 40″ x 28″
Color: Available in different colors, such as black, oak, rustic brown, and white

This desk is made of high-grade industrial steel; well-manufactured and sturdy — just how we like our desks to be! It comes with a digital display handset to adjust height along with four memory preset options for easy adjustment. Its fully motorized lift can raise the desk’s height from 28 to 45 inches.

amazon.com
#14

Best Floating Desk

gray floating desk with cups and chairs

Dimensions: 15.6″ x 23.6″ x 6.5″
Color: White

This desk is an economical investment and can be used as a table, kids’ study desk, shelf, TV stand, a small bookshelf, or even a dining table in a modern kitchen. It’s a practical choice for studio homes where every square foot of space matters. Make sure to secure it tightly with a drill so it can hold weight without the risk of falling.

amazon.com
#15

Best Simple Desk

room with white wooden desk with storages

Dimensions: 19.1″ x 42.1″ x 36.9″
Color: White

Don’t be put off by its simple design. This desk for kids can fit right in a minimalist decor home. It can also double up as a home office desk and has plenty of space for a laptop, table lamp, books, and decor.

amazon.com
10 Tips to Personalize Your Kids’ Desk

Personalize your child’s study area with these special touches to make it uniquely theirs:

Customize Their Nameplate

Add your child’s name in colorful letters, stickers, or decals. You can also write inspiring messages.

Kids bookshelves with nameplates

Image credits: Hayley Herbig.

Play with Chalk Paint

If you don’t have the space to add a chalkboard, then why not paint the wall above their desk with chalk paint? Your child can draw, doodle, solve math problems, or leave themselves notes. It’s not only practical for homework but also encourages creativity.

Brushes with chalk paint

Image credits: Big Blue Trunk.

Install a Corkboard

A corkboard or pegboard will make their workstation more functional. You can pin their artwork, school assignments, or important notes and reminders on the board.

wooden kids desk with corkboard

Image credits: Lindsey Joy.

Add a Fun Chair

A fun and comfortable chair can transform the desk into a cozy and inviting workspace. Look for a kids’ desk chair with playful designs, vibrant colors, and ergonomic features.

Wooden white kids desk with chair

Image credits: Poli & Oli Family Concept Store.

Add Artistic Touches

Personalize the desk with hand-painted artwork that reflects your child’s interests, like their favorite animals, shapes, or abstract patterns.

Wooden desk with white bookshelf and colorful chairs

Image credits: grOH! Playrooms.

Match it With the Rest of the Room’s Decor

Choose a desk color that complements the room’s color palette. This creates a cohesive look, making the desk feel like an integral part of the kids’ room design.

Pink room with white table and bookshelf

Image credits: thats.so.opal.

Use Colorful Organizers

Use vibrant cups to hold pencils, markers, crayons, and other small supplies. These organizers keep things tidy and add a playful element to the desk.

White room with white desk and yellow chairs

Image credits: Interior Recipe.

Personalize with Pop Decor

Make the room more inviting by incorporating bright and playful accessories like quirky lamps, bright-colored posters, and fun removable wallpaper.

Colorful room with wooden desk white chair and blue bookshelf

Image credits: mylifeinmulticolor.

Don’t Forget the Toys

Dedicate a section of the desk or a nearby shelf to display your child’s favorite toys or collectibles.

Colorful room wall with paintings and wooden desk

Image credits: emilyalexandrea.

Let Plenty of Light in

Place the desk near a French window or under a skylight to maximize natural light. If they are learning online or homeschooling, make sure to throw open the curtains or blinds so they don’t strain their eyes.

wooden table near window and wooden bookshelf

Image credits: Michael Descharles.

FAQs

How to Decorate a Child’s Desk?

Decorating a child’s desk is no child’s play! Personalize with elements that reflect their personality and interests. For instance, you can paint the wall in pretty pastels and add pastel decor items, such as lamps and organizers. Or you can let them decorate with stickers, wall art, or decals.

Should a Desk Face the Wall or Window?

Both setups have their advantages. Wall-facing desks minimize distractions and will help them focus on their studies. An IKEA kids’ desk is perfect for wall-facing options. On the other hand, a window-facing desk allows the child to benefit from natural light. It’s not only good for the eyes but can also enhance their mood and productivity. You can strike a balance by placing the desk at an angle so that it enjoys the benefits of natural light while reducing distractions.

How to Organize Kids’ Desks?

Sort through their supplies and materials to declutter the desk. Discard anything that is no longer needed or outgrown. You might also want to invest in colorful organizers such as desk caddies, drawer dividers, and storage bins to organize items like pens, pencils, paper, and art supplies.

