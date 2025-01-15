90 Photos Of Churches That’ll Make You Religious About Architecture
Get ready to pick your jaw up off the floor, because these aren't your average neighborhood houses of worship. From a jaw-dropping Norwegian stave church that looks straight out of a fantasy novel to a Colombian sanctuary perched impossibly on a cliff, these 90 spectacular images show that churches have been redefining #ArchitectureGoals long before it was cool. We're talking about soaring Gothic arches that'll make your neck hurt, psychedelic Mexican facades that put modern art museums to shame, and minimalist modern designs that look like they were beamed down from heaven itself.
Whether carved into mountainsides, floating in lavender fields, or rising from misty Scottish lochs, these architectural masterpieces prove that when it comes to places of worship, humans have always gone big or gone home. So prepare for some serious wanderlust as we take you on a global tour of the most stunning, bizarre, and absolutely magnificent churches that'll make you say "Holy wow!"
Grundtvig’s Church, Copenhagen, Denmark
A beautiful church built out of something like 5 million yellow bricks - all the houses surrounding the church are made out of these same bricks so it’s really ties the community together. I love visiting churches and cathedrals in Europe because they’re all are so old and beautifully built. You can’t find such amazing structures like this in America (obviously, the country is just not old enough). They’re engineering marvels but they also represent a fading belief in religious architecture that could awe and inspire. Basically, they just don’t build them like they used to.
Massive Church In Colombia
St. Barbara Church, Czech Republic
Paris, Notre Dame
CSI Church In Mekkamandapam, India
19th Century Gothic Revival Church Of St Mary & St Finnan On The Eastern Shores Of Loch Shiel, Highland, Scotland
Assumption Of Mary Church In Lake Bled, Slovenia
St Michael The Archangel's Church In Kaunas, Lithuania
The Shadowless Church , Chengdu , China
Iglesia Matriz De San Juan Bautista (The Church Of San Juan Bautista) In Arucas, Spain
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Services for Sacred Heart Church were held in the St. Mary's University building until 1892, when the parish's first structure was completed. Designed by the noted Galveston architect Nicholas J. Clayton, it was destroyed in the 1900 hurricane. The present building, the second for the parish, was constructed in 1903-04 during the pastorate of the Rev. D.J. Murphy. A prominent landmark in the city, it features ornate octagonal towers, flying buttresses, elaborate ornamentation, and a variety of arches. The design reflects influences of the Moorish, Byzantine, Gothic and Romanesque styles. The building's original dome, damaged in a 1915 hurricane, was redesigned by Nicholas Clayton. Sacred Heart Church has played a significant role in the growth and development of Galveston.
The Black Church, Gothic-Style, Brasov, Romania (Year 1476)
The 18th Century Gothic Revival Church Of St Mary And St Finnan Overlooking Loch Shiel, Glenfinnan, Scotland
Borgund Stave Church In Lærdalen
Church In Voevodyno, Transcarpathia, Ukraine
A Beautiful Church In Bavaria
View Of The Facade Of The Temple Of San Francisco Acatepec
St. Thomas The Apostle Church, Hyde Park, Chicago, Il
The 12th Century St George Rock Church In Lalibela, Ethiopia
The World's Tallest Church. Finished In 1890, Ulm Minster In Germany Is The Fourth Tallest Structure Built Before 1900 At 161.5 Meters, And For A Short Period Of Time Was The Tallest Building In The World (Yes, Taller Than The Great Pyramid)
The Votivkirche, Vienna, Austria. Is A Neo-Gothic Style Church, Architect Heinrich Von Ferstel. At Night It Is Magic
Borgund Stave Church In Norway, Built From Wood Without A Single Nail. From The Late 12th Century
Abandoned Sohraqeh Church, Tabriz, Iran
Saemoonan Church In Seoul, Korea
The Church Of The Sign Of The Holy Mother Of God In Dubrovitsy Is A Parish Church Of The Podolsk Diocese Of The Russian Orthodox Church. The Bishop's Throne In The Cathedral Is Consecrated In Honor Of "The Sign" Icon Of The Mother Of God
Dubrovnik Cathedral. Dubrovnik, Croatia
Milton Abbey, Dorset, England
The original abbey church burned in 1309. Rebuilding began soon after from the east end, but the church was never completed beyond the crossing. It reached its present form around 1400. The small porch was added by the Victorians. The church, a masterpiece of Decorated and early Perpendicular architecture, now serves as the chapel of the Milton Abbey School.
Christ Church Cathedral
The Church Of Thethi, Vallée De Theth
Holy Family Church, Tarnów, Poland
Church In Rørøs, Norway
First Snow Of The Year. Trinity Church, NY
Holy Trinity Church. Riga, Latvia
Heddal Triple Nave Stave Church - Notodden, Norway - 13th Century
The Italianate North Church Rebuilt In 1854 Located In Historic Portsmouth, Rockingham County, New Hampshire
Makiki Christian Church In Honolulu, Hawaii. Built In 1932 By Hego Fuchino To Resemble A Japanese Castle
Church Of The Intercession Of The Holy Mother Of God. Plyshivets, Poltava Region, Ukraine
All Saints Episcopal Church In Chicago (Ravenswood)
North Christian Church, Columbus, Indiana
Domtower, The Netherland's Tallest Church Tower, At 112 Metres In Height
St Michael And All Angels Church, Brodsworth, England
The Remarkable Neo-Gothic Sanctuary Of The Virgin In A Gorge Near Ipiales, Close To Colombia's Border With Ecuador
St. Francis Of Assisi Church Also Known As The Kaiser Jubilee Church
Hallgrímskirkja, Reykjavík, Island
Matthias Church, Budapest
A replica of the church to facilitate the visually impaired visit.
1934 Wooden Olden Church Near The Mountains Of Stryn, Vestland County, Norway
A Random Church I Found While Hiking. Near A Forest In Burgos, Spain
The Church Of Theth, Albania - 4000x6000 [oc]
Salisbury Cathedral - I Was Lucky To Have A Private Tour Up The Spire! Amazing Building Built Over The Confluence Of Five Rivers
Saint Saba Cathedral & Saint Lichaa Monastery (At The Back) - Bcharre, Lebanon
Vorotnavank Monastic Complex, 11th Century, Armenia
My Beautiful Local Church In Klaukkala, Finland
Saint Mary's Cathedral In Sydney, Australia
Knox Presbyterian Church, Kincardine, Ontario, Canada
La Chapelle Notre-Dame Du Haut
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Somerton Church (St. Michael & All Angels), Somerton, England, United Kingdom
Stapleton Church (Holy Trinity), Bristol
Built 1854-57 by John Norton in Gothic Revival (neo-Decorated) style in the manner of Augustus Pugin, with additions 1892, of Pennant Stone with Bath Stone decoration.
Church Of The Holy Trinity, Trowbridge, England
Built 1837-38, Architect A F Livesay in neo-Gothic (Early English) style.
Santa Maria Della Spina Church, Pisa
Built in 1230 and moved to its present location in 1871. It housed a thorn supposedly from Jesus' crown of thorns, brought back by a crusader.
Second Congregational Church, Rockford, Illinois
Burned Dec. 19, 1979. Rockford, Illinois, USA
St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, Belleville, Ontario, Canada
Saint Mary The Virgin Church, Dover, Kent
Rebuilt in 1843 Saint Mary's stands on the site of an old Saxon Church. The Church of Saint Mary the Virgin is mentioned in the Domesday Book.
Grundtvig's Church. Copenhagen, Denmark
The First Church Of Dunedin
Rogoz Orthodx Church, Transylvania, Built In 1660s
Notre Dame De Dinant, Belgium [3024 X 4032]
Church Of Saint-André In Saint-André-De-Bâgé (Ain, France). Ix-Xii Century
St Mary's And All Saints', Falmouth
Matthias Church, Budapest
Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain
Drvengrad Church
Cleeve Church (Holy Trinity), Somerset
Built 1840 by George Phillips Manners in neo-Norman style.
Medieval 14th Century Church Of St. Andrew's, Ipplepen, Devon
Perpendicular style tower. The tower was built in the fourteenth century and is 91ft 6ins high. It holds an ancient clock and a peal of eight bells. Some of the bells are from pre-Reformation times. Two were added in 1934.
Svetitskhoveli Cathedral In Mtskheta
Rettendon Church
Saint Augustine Church, Paoay
Commonly known as the Paoay Church, is the Roman Catholic church of the municipality of Paoay, Ilocos Norte in the Philippines. Completed in 1710, the church is famous for its distinct architecture highlighted by the enormous buttresses on the sides and back of the building. It is declared as a National Cultural Treasure by the Philippine government in 1973 and a UNESCO World Heritage Site under the collective group of Baroque Churches of the Philippines in 1993. Belltower. Adjacent to the facade is a three-storey coral belltower constructed separately from the church building on the right side resembling a pagoda. It was in 1793 when the cornerstone of the belltower was laid. It stands at some distance from the church as a protection against earthquake. It served as observational post for Filipino revolutionaries against the Spaniards in 1898 and by Filipino guerillas against Japanese soldiers during World War II.
Husaby Church, Västergötland, Sweden
Husaby church, originating from about 1100, when the tower was added to an earlier wooden stave church. The church has been restored several times. Photograph by: Werner Lindhe, 1902