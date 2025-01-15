ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready to pick your jaw up off the floor, because these aren't your average neighborhood houses of worship. From a jaw-dropping Norwegian stave church that looks straight out of a fantasy novel to a Colombian sanctuary perched impossibly on a cliff, these 90 spectacular images show that churches have been redefining #ArchitectureGoals long before it was cool. We're talking about soaring Gothic arches that'll make your neck hurt, psychedelic Mexican facades that put modern art museums to shame, and minimalist modern designs that look like they were beamed down from heaven itself.

Whether carved into mountainsides, floating in lavender fields, or rising from misty Scottish lochs, these architectural masterpieces prove that when it comes to places of worship, humans have always gone big or gone home. So prepare for some serious wanderlust as we take you on a global tour of the most stunning, bizarre, and absolutely magnificent churches that'll make you say "Holy wow!"

#1

Grundtvig’s Church, Copenhagen, Denmark

Interior view of a stunning church with high arches and rows of wooden chairs, creating a fascinating visual symmetry.

A beautiful church built out of something like 5 million yellow bricks  -  all the houses surrounding the church are made out of these same bricks so it’s really ties the community together. I love visiting churches and cathedrals in Europe because they’re all are so old and beautifully built. You can’t find such amazing structures like this in America (obviously, the country is just not old enough). They’re engineering marvels but they also represent a fading belief in religious architecture that could awe and inspire. Basically, they just don’t build them like they used to.

JOHN TOWNER Report

    #2

    Massive Church In Colombia

    Gothic church nestled in lush green mountains showcases fascinating architecture.

    SherwanAtlantic Report

    #3

    St. Barbara Church, Czech Republic

    Gothic church with intricate architecture and a manicured garden in front, showcasing fascinating church design.

    tinycutiexo Report

    #4

    Paris, Notre Dame

    Historic Gothic church by the riverside, showcasing intricate architecture and towering spires.

    The Library of Congress Report

    #5

    CSI Church In Mekkamandapam, India

    Aerial view of a Gothic-style church surrounded by lush greenery under dramatic cloudy skies.

    jerin_abinow Report

    #6

    19th Century Gothic Revival Church Of St Mary & St Finnan On The Eastern Shores Of Loch Shiel, Highland, Scotland

    A historic church by a lake with mountains in the background, showcasing fascinating architecture and tranquil scenery.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    #7

    Assumption Of Mary Church In Lake Bled, Slovenia

    Stunning church nestled on an island surrounded by tranquil lake waters and lush greenery.

    ericreinheart Report

    #8

    St Michael The Archangel's Church In Kaunas, Lithuania

    Stunning white church with intricate architecture under a cloudy sky.

    Ejkum Report

    #9

    The Shadowless Church , Chengdu , China

    A modern church structure with the sun shining through, surrounded by a field of purple flowers under a clear sky.

    Marciu73 Report

    #10

    Iglesia Matriz De San Juan Bautista (The Church Of San Juan Bautista) In Arucas, Spain

    Gothic-style church amidst colorful town buildings with surrounding greenery.

    cesarth15 Report

    #11

    Sacred Heart Catholic Church

    A stunning white church surrounded by tall palm trees under a clear blue sky, showcasing fascinating architecture.

    Services for Sacred Heart Church were held in the St. Mary's University building until 1892, when the parish's first structure was completed. Designed by the noted Galveston architect Nicholas J. Clayton, it was destroyed in the 1900 hurricane. The present building, the second for the parish, was constructed in 1903-04 during the pastorate of the Rev. D.J. Murphy. A prominent landmark in the city, it features ornate octagonal towers, flying buttresses, elaborate ornamentation, and a variety of arches. The design reflects influences of the Moorish, Byzantine, Gothic and Romanesque styles. The building's original dome, damaged in a 1915 hurricane, was redesigned by Nicholas Clayton. Sacred Heart Church has played a significant role in the growth and development of Galveston.

    Surely Shirly Report

    #12

    The Black Church, Gothic-Style, Brasov, Romania (Year 1476)

    Aerial view of a historic church framed by a quaint cityscape at dusk, showcasing fascinating architecture and scenery.

    AshenriseOfficial Report

    #13

    The 18th Century Gothic Revival Church Of St Mary And St Finnan Overlooking Loch Shiel, Glenfinnan, Scotland

    Aerial view of a fascinating church near a scenic lake and mountain landscape.

    I_am_person6969 Report

    #14

    Borgund Stave Church In Lærdalen

    Historic wooden church amid lush green landscape under a bright blue sky, showcasing stunning architecture.

    Ximonic (Simo Räsänen) Report

    #15

    Church In Voevodyno, Transcarpathia, Ukraine

    Unique church with pointed roofs and greenery, capturing the essence of fascinating church architecture.

    RapidEddie Report

    #16

    A Beautiful Church In Bavaria

    Aerial view of a fascinating church surrounded by trees and fields at sunset.

    CuteCuteRebbit Report

    #17

    View Of The Facade Of The Temple Of San Francisco Acatepec

    Ornate church facade with colorful tiles, showcasing fascinating architecture under a clear blue sky.

    Luisalvaz Report

    #18

    St. Thomas The Apostle Church, Hyde Park, Chicago, Il

    Ornate church facade with red doors and intricate architectural detailing.

    MajesticCartographer Report

    #19

    The 12th Century St George Rock Church In Lalibela, Ethiopia

    Ancient rock-hewn church carved into the ground, showcasing fascinating architecture and design.

    TheShowaDaily Report

    #20

    The World's Tallest Church. Finished In 1890, Ulm Minster In Germany Is The Fourth Tallest Structure Built Before 1900 At 161.5 Meters, And For A Short Period Of Time Was The Tallest Building In The World (Yes, Taller Than The Great Pyramid)

    Gothic architecture of a cathedral with a tall spire under a clear blue sky, highlighting fascinating church details.

    KantKay11 Report

    #21

    The Votivkirche, Vienna, Austria. Is A Neo-Gothic Style Church, Architect Heinrich Von Ferstel. At Night It Is Magic

    Illuminated church with twin spires against a dramatic evening sky, showcasing fascinating architectural details.

    IsabellaBella2 Report

    #22

    Borgund Stave Church In Norway, Built From Wood Without A Single Nail. From The Late 12th Century

    Snow-covered wooden church with tall spires under a vibrant, colorful sky; a captivating scene.

    Lepke2011 Report

    #23

    Abandoned Sohraqeh Church, Tabriz, Iran

    Snow-covered church surrounded by vast, snow-laden hills, capturing the essence of fascinating church scenery.

    xdEArx Report

    #24

    Saemoonan Church In Seoul, Korea

    Modern church architecture with a tall cross-lit tower and curved facade, illuminated at dusk.

    fab1000 Report

    #25

    The Church Of The Sign Of The Holy Mother Of God In Dubrovitsy Is A Parish Church Of The Podolsk Diocese Of The Russian Orthodox Church. The Bishop's Throne In The Cathedral Is Consecrated In Honor Of "The Sign" Icon Of The Mother Of God

    Ornate baroque church with elaborate architecture under a blue sky, showcasing fascinating church details.

    GlobalOrthodox Report

    #26

    Dubrovnik Cathedral. Dubrovnik, Croatia

    Historic church with intricate architecture, stone carvings, and a domed roof. Visitors gather at the entrance.

    effdone4 Report

    #27

    Milton Abbey, Dorset, England

    Gothic-style church with intricate stonework under a clear blue sky, showcasing fascinating architectural details.

    The original abbey church burned in 1309. Rebuilding began soon after from the east end, but the church was never completed beyond the crossing. It reached its present form around 1400. The small porch was added by the Victorians. The church, a masterpiece of Decorated and early Perpendicular architecture, now serves as the chapel of the Milton Abbey School.

    Spencer Means Report

    #28

    Christ Church Cathedral

    Gothic church architecture with stone towers and arches under a blue sky, showcasing fascinating church details.

    Marie-Lise Van Wassenhove Report

    #29

    The Church Of Thethi, Vallée De Theth

    Stone church with a wooden roof set against a mountainous landscape, capturing fascinating church architecture.

    Julien Maury Report

    #30

    Holy Family Church, Tarnów, Poland

    Majestic red brick church with twin spires under a clear sky, showcasing fascinating architecture details.

    wikimedia.org Report

    #31

    Church In Rørøs, Norway

    Historic church with a tall tower against a cloudy sky, showcasing fascinating architecture and intricate design details.

    Plonki_007 Report

    #32

    First Snow Of The Year. Trinity Church, NY

    Gothic church facade in cityscape with snow falling, framed by tall buildings, highlighting fascinating architecture.

    Yellow-Iverson3 Report

    #33

    Holy Trinity Church. Riga, Latvia

    Red and white church with blue domes on a sunny day, featuring intricate architectural details and a cyclist in the foreground.

    effdone4 Report

    #34

    Heddal Triple Nave Stave Church - Notodden, Norway - 13th Century

    Historic wooden stave church under a bright blue sky, showcasing intricate architecture.

    rockystl Report

    #35

    The Italianate North Church Rebuilt In 1854 Located In Historic Portsmouth, Rockingham County, New Hampshire

    Snow-covered church in a winter cityscape, featuring a tall white steeple, capturing fascinating church photos.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    #36

    Makiki Christian Church In Honolulu, Hawaii. Built In 1932 By Hego Fuchino To Resemble A Japanese Castle

    Japanese-style church building under a blue sky, showcasing architectural beauty in fascinating church photos.

    MunakataSennin Report

    #37

    Church Of The Intercession Of The Holy Mother Of God. Plyshivets, Poltava Region, Ukraine

    Historic church with green domes surrounded by greenery, showcasing fascinating architecture against a cloudy sky.

    LustitiaCoper Report

    #38

    All Saints Episcopal Church In Chicago (Ravenswood)

    Historic church with Gothic architecture, dark wood exterior, and tall spire, captured on an overcast day.

    campbell-1 Report

    #39

    North Christian Church, Columbus, Indiana

    Unique modern church with a tall spire reaching into the clear blue sky, exemplifying fascinating architecture.

    Korab Balthazar Report

    #40

    Domtower, The Netherland's Tallest Church Tower, At 112 Metres In Height

    Tall, historic church tower against a soft sky, showcasing intricate architectural details and fascinating design.

    bbcactii Report

    #41

    St Michael And All Angels Church, Brodsworth, England

    Historic stone church surrounded by lush greenery under a cloudy sky, showcasing fascinating architecture details.

    Iron run Report

    #42

    The Remarkable Neo-Gothic Sanctuary Of The Virgin In A Gorge Near Ipiales, Close To Colombia's Border With Ecuador

    Gothic-style church on a bridge in a lush green gorge, showcasing fascinating architecture amidst natural beauty.

    Nick_Leonard Report

    #43

    St. Francis Of Assisi Church Also Known As The Kaiser Jubilee Church

    Majestic church with intricate architecture and red-roofed towers against a blue sky.

    brimidooley Report

    #44

    Hallgrímskirkja, Reykjavík, Island

    Fascinating church photo of a tall, modern concrete church with a striking tower and clock, set against a clear blue sky.

    Luc Coekaerts Report

    #45

    Matthias Church, Budapest

    Gothic church under clear blue sky with ornate tower and miniature replica in the foreground, showcasing fascinating architecture.

    A replica of the church to facilitate the visually impaired visit.

    Dedé Dwight Report

    #46

    1934 Wooden Olden Church Near The Mountains Of Stryn, Vestland County, Norway

    Red church in a lush valley with mountains and gravestones, showcasing fascinating architecture and scenic beauty.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    #47

    A Random Church I Found While Hiking. Near A Forest In Burgos, Spain

    Ancient stone church surrounded by greenery under a clear sky, showcasing architectural details.

    Ambrozzio5 Report

    #48

    The Church Of Theth, Albania - 4000x6000 [oc]

    Stone church with wooden roof and bell tower against mountain backdrop, showcasing fascinating church architecture.

    OrganizationDue185 Report

    #49

    Salisbury Cathedral - I Was Lucky To Have A Private Tour Up The Spire! Amazing Building Built Over The Confluence Of Five Rivers

    Illuminated church with a tall spire at dusk, surrounded by people enjoying the evening.

    FeministFlair Report

    #50

    Saint Saba Cathedral & Saint Lichaa Monastery (At The Back) - Bcharre, Lebanon

    Stunning red-roofed church nestled in lush green mountains, showcasing captivating architecture.

    Apprehensive-Pay-551 Report

    #51

    Vorotnavank Monastic Complex, 11th Century, Armenia

    Ancient stone church nestled in a rugged, mountainous landscape under a clear blue sky, showcasing fascinating church architecture.

    KhlavKalashGuy Report

    #52

    My Beautiful Local Church In Klaukkala, Finland

    Modern black church building with a tall bell tower on a bright day.

    kolalenkkari Report

    #53

    Saint Mary's Cathedral In Sydney, Australia

    A stunning church with twin spires against a clear sky, showcasing intricate architectural details.

    effdone4 Report

    #54

    Knox Presbyterian Church, Kincardine, Ontario, Canada

    Historic stone church under a clear blue sky, surrounded by winter landscape.

    Report

    #55

    La Chapelle Notre-Dame Du Haut

    Modern architectural church with unique roof design on a cloudy day; fascinating church photos.

    jimgrant Report

    #56

    St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church

    Purple church with a tall spire and cross, surrounded by trees and parked cars, showcasing fascinating architecture.

    Report

    #57

    Somerton Church (St. Michael & All Angels), Somerton, England, United Kingdom

    Ancient stone church with clock tower and arched windows, surrounded by neatly trimmed bushes under a cloudy sky.

    hugh llewelyn Report

    #58

    Stapleton Church (Holy Trinity), Bristol

    Gothic church with a towering spire against a cloudy sky, highlighting fascinating church architecture.

    Built 1854-57 by John Norton in Gothic Revival (neo-Decorated) style in the manner of Augustus Pugin, with additions 1892, of Pennant Stone with Bath Stone decoration.

    hugh llewelyn Report

    #59

    Church Of The Holy Trinity, Trowbridge, England

    Historic stone church with tall spires under a clear blue sky.

    Built 1837-38, Architect A F Livesay in neo-Gothic (Early English) style.

    hugh llewelyn Report

    #60

    Santa Maria Della Spina Church, Pisa

    Gothic church facade under a clear blue sky, showcasing detailed architecture in a fascinating church photo.

    Built in 1230 and moved to its present location in 1871. It housed a thorn supposedly from Jesus' crown of thorns, brought back by a crusader.

    Mustang Joe Report

    #61

    Second Congregational Church, Rockford, Illinois

    Majestic historic church with grand architecture and a tall bell tower under a cloudy sky, showcasing intricate stonework.

    Burned Dec. 19, 1979. Rockford, Illinois, USA

    Gary Lee Todd, Ph.D. Report

    #62

    St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, Belleville, Ontario, Canada

    Tall church steeple against a clear blue sky, showcasing fascinating architecture in daytime.

    Community Archives of Belleville and Hastings County Report

    #63

    Saint Mary The Virgin Church, Dover, Kent

    Gothic-style church exterior with tombstones in the foreground and a seagull perched atop.

    Rebuilt in 1843 Saint Mary's stands on the site of an old Saxon Church. The Church of Saint Mary the Virgin is mentioned in the Domesday Book.

    barry.marsh1944 Report

    #64

    Grundtvig's Church. Copenhagen, Denmark

    Impressive architecture of a large brick church facade under a clear blue sky, showcasing unique geometric design.

    effdone4 Report

    #65

    The First Church Of Dunedin

    Gothic-style church at night, illuminated against the dark sky, showcasing intricate architecture.

    OfficialSmeggyBeans Report

    #66

    Rogoz Orthodx Church, Transylvania, Built In 1660s

    Wooden church with a tall spire against a cloudy sky, capturing fascinating church architecture.

    reddit.com Report

    #67

    Notre Dame De Dinant, Belgium [3024 X 4032]

    Gothic church facade with intricate architecture against a cloudy sky, highlighting fascinating church details.

    Melloid Report

    #68

    Church Of Saint-André In Saint-André-De-Bâgé (Ain, France). Ix-Xii Century

    A captivating historical church with a tall spire against a bright blue sky.

    Civil-Youth3719 Report

    #69

    St Mary's And All Saints', Falmouth

    Historic church building with tall spires amid a residential area, showcasing fascinating architecture.

    Tim Green aka atoach Report

    #70

    Matthias Church, Budapest

    Gothic church with ornate roof and tall spire, people in the square, showcasing fascinating architecture.

    Bex.Walton Report

    #71

    Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain

    Fascinating church photo of Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, with detailed spires and a clear blue sky.

    alexeyklyukin Report

    #72

    Drvengrad Church

    Wooden church with a cross on top, set against a clear sky, surrounded by mountains.

    tamburix Report

    #73

    Cleeve Church (Holy Trinity), Somerset

    Stone church with arched windows and tower, surrounded by greenery, capturing the essence of fascinating church architecture.

    Built 1840 by George Phillips Manners in neo-Norman style.

    hugh llewelyn Report

    #74

    Medieval 14th Century Church Of St. Andrew's, Ipplepen, Devon

    Tall historic church tower surrounded by gravestones under a cloudy sky.

    Perpendicular style tower. The tower was built in the fourteenth century and is 91ft 6ins high. It holds an ancient clock and a peal of eight bells. Some of the bells are from pre-Reformation times. Two were added in 1934.

    CharmaineZoe's Marvelous Melange Report

    #75

    Svetitskhoveli Cathedral In Mtskheta

    Ancient stone church with a conical roof under a clear blue sky, showcasing fascinating church architecture.

    Ali Sabbagh Report

    #76

    Rettendon Church

    Stone church with a tall tower and red roof basking in sunlight, illustrating fascinating church architecture.

    swallowedtail Report

    #77

    Saint Augustine Church, Paoay

    Historic church with an intricate facade bathed in golden sunlight, highlighting its architectural beauty.

    Commonly known as the Paoay Church, is the Roman Catholic church of the municipality of Paoay, Ilocos Norte in the Philippines. Completed in 1710, the church is famous for its distinct architecture highlighted by the enormous buttresses on the sides and back of the building. It is declared as a National Cultural Treasure by the Philippine government in 1973 and a UNESCO World Heritage Site under the collective group of Baroque Churches of the Philippines in 1993. Belltower. Adjacent to the facade is a three-storey coral belltower constructed separately from the church building on the right side resembling a pagoda. It was in 1793 when the cornerstone of the belltower was laid. It stands at some distance from the church as a protection against earthquake. It served as observational post for Filipino revolutionaries against the Spaniards in 1898 and by Filipino guerillas against Japanese soldiers during World War II.

    Bernard Spragg Report

    #78

    Husaby Church, Västergötland, Sweden

    Historic stone church with tall spires, surrounded by bare trees under a cloudy sky; fascinating architecture.

    Husaby church, originating from about 1100, when the tower was added to an earlier wooden stave church. The church has been restored several times. Photograph by: Werner Lindhe, 1902

    swedish_heritage_board Report

    #79

    Catholic Church In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

    Pink Gothic-style church with tall spire against a clear blue sky, showcasing fascinating architecture.

    musicartandlove Report

    #80

    Church Of The Holy Cross (1850), Stateburg, Sc

    A captivating photo of a red brick church with a tall spire against a blue sky.

    Specialist-Rock-5034 Report

    #81

    Sweetest Heart Of Mary Roman Catholic Church: Built 1893 In The Gothic Revival/Polish Cathedral Style. I Have Been Through Every Nook And Cranny Of This Church And It Still Amazes Me How They Built It

    Gothic-style church with tall spires against a blue sky, part of fascinating church photos collection.

    janitor1986 Report

    #82

    Church Of The Holy Cross, Built 1850

    Red brick church with tall spire under a cloudy sky, framed by tree branches.

    Specialist-Rock-5034 Report

    #83

    St Mary Wedmore, At Noon In July

    Historic stone church with tall clock tower under a clear blue sky.

    samsaundersbristol Report

    #84

    St Monans Church, St. Monans, Scotland, United Kingdom

    Gothic-style church by rocky stream under dramatic sky, showcasing fascinating church architecture.

    Neillwphoto Report

    #85

    St. Bartholomew's Roman Catholic Church, Manchester Md

    Beautiful church with a tall steeple and brick exterior set against a clear sky.

    vishal charles Report

    #86

    St. Thomas Anglican Church, Belleville, Ontario, Canada

    Historic stone church on a hill, showcasing fascinating architecture and surrounded by trees.

    Community Archives of Belleville and Hastings County Report

    #87

    Iglesia de Santiago el Mayor, Montalbán

    Majestic ancient church at sunset, showcasing intricate brickwork and tall towers against a clear blue sky.

    Report

    POST
    #88

    St. Louis Cathedral

    Majestic church with towering spires and ornate facade under a clear blue sky, featuring beautiful landscaping.

    4nitsirk Report

    #89

    Uspenski Cathedral, Helsinki, Finland. Architect Aleksey Gornostayev. Completed In 1868 In The Katajanokka District Of Helsinki, It Is The Largest Orthodox Church In Western Europe

    Red brick church with green domes against a cloudy sky, showcasing fascinating church architecture.

    WonderWmn212 Report

    #90

    A Pair Of Georgian Orthodox Churches In Tbilisi

    Fascinating church with a tall steeple set against a scenic hilly landscape under a partly cloudy sky.

    awayfarers Report

