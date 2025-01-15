ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready to pick your jaw up off the floor, because these aren't your average neighborhood houses of worship. From a jaw-dropping Norwegian stave church that looks straight out of a fantasy novel to a Colombian sanctuary perched impossibly on a cliff, these 90 spectacular images show that churches have been redefining #ArchitectureGoals long before it was cool. We're talking about soaring Gothic arches that'll make your neck hurt, psychedelic Mexican facades that put modern art museums to shame, and minimalist modern designs that look like they were beamed down from heaven itself.

Whether carved into mountainsides, floating in lavender fields, or rising from misty Scottish lochs, these architectural masterpieces prove that when it comes to places of worship, humans have always gone big or gone home. So prepare for some serious wanderlust as we take you on a global tour of the most stunning, bizarre, and absolutely magnificent churches that'll make you say "Holy wow!"