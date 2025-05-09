History may be full of serious events and important figures, but that doesn't mean we can't have a little fun with it! These days, the internet has turned historical events into meme gold, transforming everything from ancient Roman politics to Renaissance art into laugh-out-loud relatable content. From the nuances of striking gold to getting real about the Middle Ages, these memes bring history to life in a way that textbooks never could. Get ready to test your history knowledge (and your sense of humor!) with these 50 hilarious memes that prove the past is anything but boring.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Medieval knight meme humorously depicting a historical alliance, highlighting hilarious memes about history and royal treatment jokes.

darkhistorymemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    Smiling portraits of Henry VIII’s wives edited with modern faces, showcasing hilarious history memes with a humorous twist.

    darkhistorymemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Sailboats battle at sea with humorous meme text highlighting history hilarious memes about USA and France.

    Sociopat00 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Man reacting angrily as another man forcefully feeds pineapple pizza in a vintage black and white humorous meme.

    darkhistorymemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Humorous history meme showing a wooden sailing ship launched like a rocket, blending history and funny memes.

    darkhistorymemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Animated scene with Native Americans and caption referencing history memes highlighting humor in historical events.

    MemesOnHistory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Man gesturing and speaking animatedly at a brick wall, humorously illustrating history memes discussion.

    MemesOnHistory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The Catholic Church formally apologized for the Galileo affair on October 31, 1992, with Pope John Paul II recognizing that the Church had erred in condemning Galileo Galilei" New York Times (10-31, 1992).

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Funny history meme depicting a Siberian mammoth and caveman contrasted with an ancient Egyptian pyramid completion.

    mostly.history.memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Large Easter Island statue on an airport baggage carousel with people watching, showing history memes in a funny context.

    foxyquant Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Meme humorously showing veto power granted to some countries in the UN Security Council, highlighting historical inequality.

    ThatOtherFrenchGuy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Scene from The Simpsons with Englishmen in 1696 reacting humorously to windows, showcasing hilarious history memes.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    User avatar Viktorija Strelciunaite
    Add photo comments
    POST
    leonmalone avatar
    Charlie the Cat
    Charlie the Cat
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is because back then people in England were charged window tax. The more windows you had the more you had to pay. You will notice a lot of bricked up windows in older properties in London.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Tyrannosaurus rex and cute dinosaur meme contrasting serious and funny views on history and church humor.

    darkhistorymemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Black and white and color portraits of historical figures with funny text about having places and eras named after them in history memes.

    darkhistorymemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As well as many cities, provinces and states all over the world.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Mao Zedong laughing in vintage photo meme about cancel culture, highlighting hilarious history memes and funny historical moments.

    darkhistorymemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Cartoon character Squidward relaxing with sunglasses, used in a funny meme about history and hilarious memes.

    MemesOnHistory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm hoping we can survive the next one in very much the same way.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #16

    Two boys sitting at desks, one copying the other's work, illustrating funny history memes about invention moments.

    MemesOnHistory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Screenshot of a humorous Twitter exchange about history facts, highlighting funny memes about history.

    99btyler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Ancient people farming with humor about agriculture discovery in a hilarious history meme.

    mistyvelvetdream Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Ancient Romans showing an artifact with archaeologists humorously puzzled, highlighting funny history memes with a curious cat.

    boring_civilian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Cougar in snow hunting food with text and a cat wearing bunny ears humorously showing hilarious history memes.

    darkhistorymemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Two animals peeking from tunnels with humorous text about digging trenches, showcasing hilarious history memes.

    KonsolAkun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Close-up of an emu with funny captions illustrating humorous history memes about Australia declaring war on emus.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Split image comparing Soviet 80's in Stranger Things with actual Soviet 80's, showcasing historical funny memes.

    trihohair Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Black and white image of Williamina Fleming with text about her astronomy achievements in a funny history meme format.

    office_cinderella Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Man with arms akimbo and unimpressed expression illustrating hilarious history memes about Mendeleev and chemistry teachers.

    robartino Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    95% of an Undergraduate degree measures your ability to memorize c**p.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Man stressed reading treaty of Versailles contrasted with others reacting humorously, capturing history memes and funny moments.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Text meme about girls preferring to hang out with males to avoid drama, linked to funny history memes online.

    MemesOnHistory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Night King from Game of Thrones with arms outstretched, representing a funny history meme about winter invasions.

    MemesOnHistory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Comparison meme showing 25 million Europeans versus one plague carrying rat, illustrating history humor with hilarious memes.

    MemesOnHistory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Meme showing a humorous history conversation with a character saying we get there, featuring funny history memes.

    Ryderbianca Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Black and white image showing a man sitting on an early aircraft with a pig labeled the first pig to fly, history funny memes.

    Silver-Contact2283 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Woman and man in cars with text about Americans and Canadians crossing borders, a funny history meme.

    AllenXeno122 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Funny history meme showing Big Bird in a carriage with text about Pearl Harbour and Canadians riding at dawn.

    nothinga3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Man in vintage military uniform with meme text about speaking Latin in Italy, highlighting hilarious history memes.

    followerofEnki96 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Man with surprised expression on quiz show answering funny history meme question about Roman empire collapse.

    Winged_Hussar90 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Two men in historical costumes with powdered wigs acting humorously, illustrating hilarious history memes from the past.

    ABAokay32 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Construction workers excavating ancient Roman ruins with a humorous meme featuring Patrick Star holding a pickaxe.

    Key_Dealer_1762 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Two men in black suits and hats wearing sunglasses, captioned with a funny history meme about EU ambassadors.

    RocketBoost Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two centenarian Germans: "who's playing in the football tonight?" "Austria, Hungary" "Yes, and who are they playing against?" . . . I'll get my coat.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #39

    Two images comparing American history perception with humorous history memes featuring superhero characters in costume.

    darkhistorymemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    SpongeBob and Patrick celebrating amid destruction, a hilarious meme about history and funny moments in US Middle East intervention.

    MemesOnHistory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Comparison meme showing habits like watching Netflix, reading, eating chocolate, and Roman empire expansion with hilarious history memes.

    MemesOnHistory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Man tapping his head with a smile next to a historical meme about King Henry VIII in funny history memes.

    MemesOnHistory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Cartoon depicting three cavemen on a podium all tied for third place, illustrating history memes with a funny twist.

    iamnumair Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Black and white historical meme comparing how the allies and Mussolini saw Italian people in a humorous way.

    Coffin_Builder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Napoleon meme panels showing historical figure scared of a black cat, humorous history memes highlighting funny moments.

    CaitlinSnep Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Angry bear meme reacting to historical news, showcasing hilarious memes combining history and humor.

    Khantlerpartesar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Four-panel meme showing contrasting emotional reactions to historical figures, highlighting humor in history memes and context importance.

    daily.historian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Roman soldier and dog meme showing a humorous take on history and their relationship over 15 years.

    daily.historian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Ancient civilization reacting to Spaniards and incense in a humorous historical meme about colonization and cultural misunderstandings.

    daily.historian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Plate of fish and chips with baked beans and a British flag, illustrating funny history memes about British conquests.

    darkhistorymemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!