Bored Panda reached out to Amii, who shared more about her journey from a small town with limited opportunities to becoming a successful webcomic artist with a large following.

“I come from a small town and grew up in a low-income family. As nobody in my family had gone to university, that path seemed out of reach and not for 'people like me'. However, I am the type of person who, if anybody believes that I can’t do something, then nothing will get in my way from achieving it. Therefore, when I realized that going to university would be practically impossible for me, I knew that I had to do it.

My family didn’t even drive, so even traveling to any open days or interviews came with many hurdles. I worked 3 part-time jobs to be able to pay for myself to take on this journey to further education.

I think that coming from a background where taking this direction in life was unheard of allowed me to be free to lay my own blueprints. I did not have anybody's footsteps to walk in, expectations to live up to, or anything to lose, which left me with nothing but my dreams to follow.

This independence has allowed me to craft a creative practice that is an authentic reflection of my character and a life that would make my struggling childhood self proud.”