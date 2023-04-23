Every few weeks, I gather positive news stories from around the world, illustrate them, and share them. Here are some positive stories from recent months!

With mainstream media being full of negativity, this dose of happiness serves as a reminder that good things do happen.

From coral reefs to outer space, check out the good news and have your hope for our planet restored! 

#1

Amii James
I first started to illustrate good news at the beginning of 2021, when I saw an article that highlighted 10 positive things that happened in 2020. This caught my eye as 2020 was so difficult for everybody that it felt like nothing good happened in the world, so the article really made me smile. I wanted to share this with my own followers, and as I’m an artist, I thought I should illustrate the headlines to share them with my own creative flair! The post got a great reaction, and since then, my ‘Good News This Week’ posts have become a regular, much-loved series.
#2

Amii James
#3

Amii James
Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
The willow project will kill it.

The reason this series is so important is that people don’t tend to naturally come across these positive stories as we do with negative news. And so when I come to making a Good News This Week post, I have to search the internet to find them. Thankfully, there are a handful of websites dedicated to sharing good news, and the Good News Movement is generating popularity for this hopeful and inspiring form of news.
#4

Amii James
#5

Amii James
I particularly enjoy highlighting stories about animals, nature, and the environment. Eco-anxiety can often leave these areas feeling overwhelmingly hopeless, so learning, for example, that an animal has come back from the brink of extinction is wonderful. 
#6

Amii James
#7

Amii James
Jan Srbený
Jan Srbený
Community Member
??? Could anyone explain this one

This series has been ongoing for 2 years, and I have no plans to stop. It brings so much joy and hope to all who see it, and hope can inspire change. When we see that positive change is happening, we become optimistic that it’s not too late, we find motivation, and we want to be part of it.
#8

Amii James
#9

Amii James
I agree with you but...
I agree with you but...
Community Member
I think you have to look deeper. Women's wages have been increasing, yes. But men's wages have regressed to the point that they are equivalent to 1979 wages, and more men have dropped out of the workforce all together. For a lot of married women their pay packet might be bigger, yet their family's income less overall. So, good and bad I guess.

#10

Amii James
#11

Amii James
I agree with you but...
I agree with you but...
Community Member
🎶"Bring back the wolf, bring back the eagle But the dark-eyed child and the red-haired man Are still gone from the glen So why don't you try to bring back the people You just don't care or you're too damn scared To make the highlands real again" 🎶 - Brian McNeil

#12

Amii James
#13

Amii James
#14

Amii James
#15

Amii James
#16

Amii James
LB
LB
Community Member
This one amazes me.

#17

Amii James
LB
LB
Community Member
Other good news, I recently moved to Germany! The ticket is only for regional trains, not for high-speed lines, but if you take your time that is not really a problem.

#18

Amii James
#19

Amii James
#20

Amii James
#21

Amii James
#22

Amii James
#23

Amii James
#24

Amii James
#25

Amii James
#26

Amii James
#27

Amii James
#28

Amii James
#29

Amii James
#30

Amii James
