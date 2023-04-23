I Illustrated 30 Positive News Stories To Give You Hope For Our Planet
Every few weeks, I gather positive news stories from around the world, illustrate them, and share them. Here are some positive stories from recent months!
With mainstream media being full of negativity, this dose of happiness serves as a reminder that good things do happen.
From coral reefs to outer space, check out the good news and have your hope for our planet restored!
I first started to illustrate good news at the beginning of 2021, when I saw an article that highlighted 10 positive things that happened in 2020. This caught my eye as 2020 was so difficult for everybody that it felt like nothing good happened in the world, so the article really made me smile. I wanted to share this with my own followers, and as I’m an artist, I thought I should illustrate the headlines to share them with my own creative flair! The post got a great reaction, and since then, my ‘Good News This Week’ posts have become a regular, much-loved series.
The reason this series is so important is that people don’t tend to naturally come across these positive stories as we do with negative news. And so when I come to making a Good News This Week post, I have to search the internet to find them. Thankfully, there are a handful of websites dedicated to sharing good news, and the Good News Movement is generating popularity for this hopeful and inspiring form of news.
I particularly enjoy highlighting stories about animals, nature, and the environment. Eco-anxiety can often leave these areas feeling overwhelmingly hopeless, so learning, for example, that an animal has come back from the brink of extinction is wonderful.
This series has been ongoing for 2 years, and I have no plans to stop. It brings so much joy and hope to all who see it, and hope can inspire change. When we see that positive change is happening, we become optimistic that it’s not too late, we find motivation, and we want to be part of it.
