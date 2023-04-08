I have always had a relationship with art. Some of my earliest memories are sitting with a large plastic box full of paper, cardstock, stickers and glue, crafting away at my mum’s table. I have some relatives who are artistic, but I only saw them very infrequently, so I do wonder if it’s in the genes. When I did see them, though, I remember being in awe. My nan created mosaics, my auntie made wood carvings and jewelry, and my uncle made models using nothing but matchsticks (which still, to this day, is one of the most resourceful, creative and impressive things I’ve ever seen). They did their crafts with no formal training or education, so seeing these magnificent creations come from nothing but raw talent was truly inspirational and showed me that you can become this skilled regardless of your background.

I studied BA (Hons) Illustration, and then MA Illustration, at the University of Plymouth. Choosing to do this was the best decision of my life. Going to University wasn’t naturally in my life’s trajectory, nobody in my family had been and it didn’t feel like something that “people like me” could achieve. Eventually, it was this that fired up a determination in me to prove that I can do it. It’s true, in my opinion, that you don’t need a degree to pursue a career in art, but for me it wasn’t really about the degree, but about getting into the big wide world and changing the trajectory of my life. The contrast between “people like me can’t do that” to working my a** off and achieving it is astounding.