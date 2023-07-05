Nowadays, memes have become an essential part of the internet culture. They cover nearly every possible aspect of life, as people use them to express everything from humor, to sadness, and beyond, which is what makes them so relatable; often to the point you might even feel personally attacked.

One place you’re bound to find such memes is the private Facebook group titled ‘I feel personally attacked by this relatable content, damn’. If the expressive title is not clear enough, the description emphasizes that “If you do not ‘feel personally attacked’ by the content you are about to post then it is not relatable content, damn!”, making sure that every post shared in the group will make at least some people go “been there, done that”.

Today, we have gathered some of the group’s best memes for you to browse, so wait no longer and scroll down to see if the situations depicted in them are something you can relate to.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

anon Report

21points
POST
DarkQueenie
DarkQueenie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate how I’m doing this right now.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Samantha Lenfestey , twitter.com Report

20points
POST
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But they do anyway and you can't hear them so just nod along anyway.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Amra Muhic , twitter.com Report

17points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Sue Chandler , twitter.com Report

17points
POST
Hey Kat
Hey Kat
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I definitely feel attacked 🤕

0
0points
reply
#5

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Maryann Herber Report

16points
POST
tuzdayschild
tuzdayschild
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Otherwise you'll never get done.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#6

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Sabrina Strenkowski , motunriayo.tumblr.com Report

16points
POST
Aly
Aly
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Death 7-9 hour free trial

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Amra Muhic Report

15points
POST
Aly
Aly
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always get hyper paranoid after those

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Ashley May Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#9

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Faith Christian , twitter.com Report

12points
POST
Malfar
Malfar
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, I heard they make cutlets out of mosquitoes in some African countries. There are many mosquitoes there I guess.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#10

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Maryann Herber Report

12points
POST
Aly
Aly
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hehe I'm up at 1:30 reading this 🤣

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Sierra Bass Report

12points
POST
Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Especially when somebody keeps reminding you about them!

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Chantelle O Connor Report

12points
POST
Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In Chinese, the standard greeting is not "how are you?", but "did you eat?".

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#13

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Faith Christian Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Gabriela Drew Report

11points
POST
Me
Me
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes you say I'm nice but WHAT if I stop all the efforts to make you think that and you see the REAL me, would you still like me??

1
1point
reply
#15

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Chantelle O Connor , twitter.com Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#16

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Razan Jutt Report

10points
POST
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Inclusion achieved. Now, let me go home!

2
2points
reply
#17

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Janell Lyles Rutherford , twitter.com Report

10points
POST
#18

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Camryn Pack Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Tristan Okemow Report

10points
POST
#20

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Tim Doss Report

10points
POST
#21

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Azhaya Lax Report

10points
POST
#22

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Ryan Al Marsoomi Report

10points
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And either crazy run-on sentences with an insane number of commas, the kind that turns into a full paragraph, even though it is all the same thought, or a series of short declarative sentences that you send one sentence per, instead of typing out the full thought and then hitting send. That happens.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Hayden Cardone Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#24

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Amra Muhic , twitter.com Report

9points
POST
#25

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Intan NurJannah Ezaha Report

9points
POST
AJay
AJay
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Goes looking on some strange Reddit forum instead, armed with multiple sticks and Incognito Mode (just in case)

2
2points
reply
#26

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Kendra Snyder Report

9points
POST
#27

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Jossalyn White Report

9points
POST
#28

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Sboniso Mlambo Report

9points
POST
#29

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Kaye Solo Report

9points
POST
#30

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Razan Jutt Report

8points
POST
#31

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Aliza Clarno Report

8points
POST
Aly
Aly
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh mine insults me and only me constantly. And it tells me to be like other people, or stay s**t. Is that healthy?

0
0points
reply
#32

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Tristan Okemow Report

8points
POST
#33

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Faith Christian Report

8points
POST
ur shoebox
ur shoebox
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do that all the time as proof is smth ever happens 😅🤣

1
1point
reply
#34

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Azhaya Lax Report

8points
POST
#35

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Ashley Van Eaton Report

7points
POST
#36

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Sammie Allen Report

7points
POST
AJay
AJay
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or when they rearrange the supermarket

1
1point
reply
#37

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Aleksandra Vasilić Report

7points
POST
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beats being the door-mat.

1
1point
reply
#38

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Gabriela Drew Report

7points
POST
#39

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Sierra Bass Report

7points
POST
Pink Princess
Pink Princess
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah I had that the other day when I saw a knife lol

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#40

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Kendra Snyder Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Azhaya Lax Report

7points
POST
#42

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Chantelle O Connor Report

7points
POST
#43

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Eva Wright Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#44

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Nicholas Dockery Report

6points
POST
#45

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Gabriela Drew Report

6points
POST
#46

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Jazmine Serrano Report

6points
POST
#47

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Kendra Snyder Report

6points
POST
#48

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Abby Allen Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#49

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Gabriela Drew Report

6points
POST
#50

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Caitlin Jenna Olivia Steege Report

6points
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That coping technique has never worked for me, no matter how much the therapist pushed it.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Trinity Key Report

6points
POST
#52

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Aliza Clarno , twitter.com Report

5points
POST
Aly
Aly
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does this mean I'm insane??

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#53

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Aliza Clarno Report

5points
POST
AJay
AJay
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But it doesn't matter because no one is really listening anyway so you just kind of fade out your voice and hope no one notices it just went quiet. Just me? Oh well

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#54

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Taylor Asher Report

5points
POST
Me
Me
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Year after year

0
0points
reply
#55

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

anon Report

5points
POST
#56

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Alea Duncan Report

5points
POST
#57

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Maryann Herber Report

5points
POST
#58

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Navneet Singh Report

5points
POST
#59

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Cindy Romero Report

5points
POST
#60

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Azhaya Lax Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

James Amarant Report

5points
POST
#62

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Azhaya Lax Report

5points
POST
#63

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

UmAr Report

5points
POST
#64

Hilarious-Relatable-Memes

Faith Christian , twitter.com Report

4points
POST