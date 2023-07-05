Nowadays, memes have become an essential part of the internet culture. They cover nearly every possible aspect of life, as people use them to express everything from humor, to sadness, and beyond, which is what makes them so relatable; often to the point you might even feel personally attacked.

One place you’re bound to find such memes is the private Facebook group titled ‘I feel personally attacked by this relatable content, damn’. If the expressive title is not clear enough, the description emphasizes that “If you do not ‘feel personally attacked’ by the content you are about to post then it is not relatable content, damn!”, making sure that every post shared in the group will make at least some people go “been there, done that”.

Today, we have gathered some of the group’s best memes for you to browse, so wait no longer and scroll down to see if the situations depicted in them are something you can relate to.