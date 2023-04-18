The internet’s been in love with animal-related posts since, well, pretty much the beginning. Whether it’s cute cat pics, derpy dog images, or memes about being a pet parent, it’s hard not to smile when you see ‘em. And that’s the beauty of living in the Digital Age—there’s never a shortage of wholesome and hilarious content.

One fantastic place where you can find some of the best animal memes and silly pet pics is the ‘Awkward Animals’ Facebook page. The curators of the page keep up a constant stream of fun posts, and we’ve compiled a list of their top ones to share with you today, dear Pandas. Scroll down, upvote your faves, and don’t forget to follow the page if you enjoy their sense of humor.

More info: Facebook | Everhance.com