140 Funny And Awkward Animal Posts That Might Make Your Day Much Better
The internet’s been in love with animal-related posts since, well, pretty much the beginning. Whether it’s cute cat pics, derpy dog images, or memes about being a pet parent, it’s hard not to smile when you see ‘em. And that’s the beauty of living in the Digital Age—there’s never a shortage of wholesome and hilarious content.
One fantastic place where you can find some of the best animal memes and silly pet pics is the ‘Awkward Animals’ Facebook page. The curators of the page keep up a constant stream of fun posts, and we’ve compiled a list of their top ones to share with you today, dear Pandas. Scroll down, upvote your faves, and don’t forget to follow the page if you enjoy their sense of humor.
More info: Facebook | Everhance.com
At the time of writing, the ‘Awkward Animals’ Facebook page had 250k followers on the social media platform. According to the page’s curators, it’s a niche that’s meant for “animal lovers of all kinds.” And there’s a little bit of everything for everyone, whether you love dogs, adore cats, or… enjoy goat memes.
The Facebook page is part of ‘Everhance,’ a popular digital publisher. Some of their other projects include ‘Awkward,’ ‘Awkard Mom,’ ‘Humans of Tumblr,’ and ‘Did You Know?’. Odds are that you might’ve seen some of the publisher’s memes or posts in your Facebook or Instagram feed without realizing it.
With so many awesome digital publishers, content creators, and random people making, posting, and resharing memes all the time, it can be quite a challenge to stand out. We feel that a few things lie at the core of a great meme: simplicity, relatability, humor, consistency, and timelessness.
For starters, keep in mind that people’s attention spans are incredibly short now, so creators have to adapt to this fact. CNN reports that back in 2004, Dr. Gloria Mark, a professor of informatics at the University of California, Irvine, found that the average attention on a screen was around two and a half minutes. A few years later, it dropped to 75 seconds. Now, “people can only pay attention to one screen for an average of 47 seconds,” she notes. That’s why brevity is so important.
Taking into account that the average person has a far shorter attention span than before (thanks, social media!), it becomes absolutely essential to pack as much information as possible into the least possible space. So if your memes are too wordy, they probably won’t see as much success as some others that are quick, punch, and get to the point ASAP.
Meanwhile, the content that you share has to be relatable. Otherwise… what’s the point of sharing anything? It’s up to the creator whether they pick a tiny niche that they really enjoy or go for something broad that has massive potential appeal (e.g. cat pics, dog memes)
Humor makes us feel good, reduces stress, and gives us a well-deserved break from our daily problems. So it’s natural that a large number of memes focus on comedy and making the readers smile and laugh. If you manage to get someone to chuckle, they’ll be far more likely to check out all the other stuff that you share, too. Laughter is a very powerful tool on the internet.
At the rate that new information gets added to the internet (and old content gets reshared), it’s very easy to be left behind on social media. That’s why if you plan on running a meme page, it’s vital that you set yourself a schedule for how often you’ll post. No, you don’t have to live, breathe, and dream memes to be successful. However, you do need to be consistent. Decide how often you’ll share memes and stick to your plan, whether it’s once a day or three times a week.
Finally, consider what could help make your meme timeless. Sharing memes about current events is completely fine, but consider how someone might look at them a year or five down the road. If your goal is to make timeless memes, then you want to focus on topics that most people can understand immediately, without requiring knowing very niche context to get the joke.
At the end of the day, try to remember that memes are memes. They’re supposed to be witty, lighthearted, and fun. Especially that last bit! Even though it’s nice to get views, clicks, likes, and positive comments on social media, what matters a ton, too, is your enjoyment as a content creator. Make sure that the memes you’re crafting and resharing are something that you personally enjoy, not just something you’re doing because it’s what you hope will make you popular on the world wide web.
Animal memes are something primal and relatable to pretty much everyone on Earth. Even the biggest metropolises on the planet, far removed from nature and the wild, aren’t devoid of animals. And we’re not talking about zoos!
Some of your friends are bound to keep cats or tortoises or birds. You’ll see dogs being walked in the streets. And that’s not to mention the pigeons, seagulls, and crows crowding the streets the moment you turn your back. They’re everywhere!
Urban areas might be dirty, polluted, and dangerous, but they’re not impossible to adapt to. ‘Animals Around the Globe’ notes that large cities are also full of various rodents and cockroaches, animals that can quickly adapt to the chaotic environment and manage to find adequate food and shelter.
Meanwhile, you’ll find squirrels at the park, trash pandas and foxes in the suburbs, and a wide range of bugs, reptiles, and amphibians living in people’s backyards. Our daily lives are full of urban wildlife. Not to make memes about animals would be to miss out on a significant part of our lives in the city.
So, Pandas, which of these animal memes did you enjoy the most? Honestly, there were a few that had us giggling far harder than we’d care to admit. Were there any that made you laugh so much that you couldn’t help but forward them to your friends? Share your thoughts in the comments. (And if you’d like to share your pet pics there, too, we won’t say ‘no’!)
