Humor has a funny way of showing up when you least expect it. One minute life feels heavy, and the next, something small makes you smile without warning. Sometimes that unexpected joy comes from a place you’d never think to look, like a church sign on the side of the road. 

Across the U.S., there are churches that use witty, playful messages on their welcome boards, not just to invite people in, but simply to brighten a passerby’s day. Whether they make you laugh out loud or shake your head in amused disbelief, you have to admit the creativity is impressive. Here are some hilariously clever church signs that might make you smile. 

#1

So Close To Our Studio. They Always Have Such Memorable Quotes

Church sign with a joke asking for help to be the people our dogs think we are, featured in funny church signs.

WhyHamiltonOhio Report

23points
    #2

    Excellent Quote

    Baptist church sign featuring a humorous joke about the highway to hell and stairway to heaven traffic.

    tamronhall Report

    22points
    #3

    Too Hot, Like Hell

    Church sign with a humorous message about sin and Jesus, featured in a collection of church signs with jokes.

    ThickMinionMeat , RedbullCephus Report

    22points
    Signs are everywhere in our daily lives, from storefronts and billboards to notice boards and church lawns. Most of the time, we barely glance at them as we go about our routine. But every now and then, a sign makes us stop, smile, or even laugh out loud. That’s the magic of humor. It shows personality, warmth, and a sense of fun. Whether it’s meant to sell something or simply spread a message, humor makes people pay attention. And attention, in today’s fast-moving world, is everything.

    #4

    How Hot Is Hell Fire

    Church sign joke at Marienville United Methodist Church warning thief about hot consequences with humor in a community setting

    Batdad Report

    20points
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If Jesus forgave prosty toots. "Father forgive them, for they know not what they do"

    0
    0points
    #5

    Love It

    Church of Christ sign with a humorous church sign joke about tweeting others as you want to be tweeted.

    crowdermusic Report

    19points
    #6

    Now This Is Funny

    Bethlehem United Methodist Church sign with a funny joke about grace, featured among popular church signs with jokes.

    wheretrueloveis Report

    19points
    Here’s the thing about signs, they’re short and straight to the point. That’s why humor works so well with them. A witty or clever line instantly grabs your eye in a way a plain message rarely does. Instead of skimming past, people pause for a second longer to read it again. That extra moment matters. It turns a sign from background noise into a small moment of connection. Even a simple joke can brighten someone’s commute or slow walk down the street.

    #7

    Sign At A Church In Colorado

    Sign At A Church In Colorado

    yodiddlediddle567 Report

    18points
    #8

    Awesome

    Church sign with a joke saying just love everyone, I'll sort 'em out later, showcasing funny church signs with jokes.

    mwalkerms Report

    17points
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When is later? And why is slavery ok? 🤷‍♂️

    0
    0points
    #9

    I Agree

    Funny church sign at First Moravian Church humorously stating mosquitoes come close to having no purpose in a display of church signs with jokes.

    AbaigealHibbard Report

    17points
    Another big benefit of funny signs is how memorable they are. We tend to forget boring messages almost immediately, but humor sticks. If a sign makes you laugh, chances are you’ll remember where you saw it. You might even quote it later to a friend or family member. Laughter creates a mental bookmark. Long after the moment has passed, the message still lingers. That’s powerful, especially for places trying to leave a lasting impression.

    #10

    I'm Thinking There Should Be An Annual Award For The Best Church Sign

    Church sign with a funny joke about cremation being the last chance for a smoking hot body, part of church signs with jokes.

    UinvitedU Report

    17points
    #11

    Best Church Sign

    Church sign with jokes reading YOLO JK BRB attributed to Jesus outside College Park United Methodist Church.

    College Park United Methodist Church , merrillfrailey Report

    17points
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    James Bond "same!" (You only live twice, 1967)

    1
    1point
    #12

    The Sign In Front Of My Friend's Church... Is Doing It Right

    Church sign joke reading staying in bed screaming oh God does not constitute going to church on snowy lawn.

    postwhatever Report

    17points
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But just because Jesus is coming doesn't mean He's the only one entitled to.

    0
    0
    In today’s social media-driven world, humor also equals shareability. A clever sign can easily end up photographed and posted online within minutes. Suddenly, something meant for a small local audience reaches thousands, sometimes millions. People love sharing things that make them smile. A funny sign becomes free advertising without trying too hard. It travels far beyond its original location and keeps spreading joy along the way.

    #13

    That's Definitely A Direct Quote

    Church sign outside a brick building with a cross reads a humorous message attributed to Satan, part of church signs jokes.

    1059shinefm Report

    16points
    #14

    Church Sign Guy Hates His Job

    Church sign outside St. Patrick’s Church with a humorous message encouraging people to just go to church.

    reddit.com Report

    16points
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This week's mass by Father Neener Neener.

    0
    0points
    #15

    Umm, What?

    Church sign outside Foothills Church displaying a humorous message as part of church signs with jokes collection.

    CaliSignGuy Report

    16points
    Humor also builds positive associations. When a sign makes you laugh, it creates a warm feeling tied to that place or message. You’re more likely to view it as friendly, welcoming, and approachable. That emotional connection matters more than we often realize. People naturally gravitate toward places that make them feel good. A smile today can turn into loyalty tomorrow. All because of one well-timed joke.

    #16

    Outside The Local Church

    Church sign outdoors with the humorous message You asked for a sign from God amid green trees and a building background.

    peachslice-22 Report

    16points
    #17

    Love This

    Church sign in snow with inspirational message about generosity and kindness, fitting church signs with jokes and wisdom.

    klausleopold Report

    15points
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one I like. "Whatever you do for the least of these, you do also for Me"

    0
    0
    #18

    That Is Hilarious

    Church sign at Central Baptist Church with a funny forgiveness joke that messes with enemies' heads.

    johnrevans Report

    15points
    A humorous sign also helps stand out from the crowd. In a world full of repetitive messages and predictable slogans, humor feels refreshing. It signals creativity and confidence. Instead of blending in, it sets you apart. People notice when someone tries something different. A funny sign says, “We don’t take ourselves too seriously,” and that can be incredibly appealing. It adds character and charm that competitors might lack.

    #19

    Church Sign

    Church sign at Brodhead Christian Church displaying a humorous message about grace and worship times.

    lisica Report

    15points
    #20

    This Was On The Church Sign At The End Of My Road

    Church sign humor at Liberty Baptist Church warning stop drop and roll will not work in hell.

    imgur.com Report

    15points
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me thinking of what Ricky Gervais said about what he would do if he got to hell...

    0
    0points
    #21

    Sign Outside A Church Down My Street... I Think I'll Still Just Go To Dairy Queen

    Church sign with jokes saying we are not Dairy Queen but we have great Sundays, a funny church sign joke at night.

    imgur.com Report

    15points
    #22

    It Is Hilarious

    Church sign with a humorous message referencing Darth Vader, part of popular church signs with jokes collection.

    alcav54 Report

    15points
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They want you to go to the dark side? 🤷‍♂️

    1
    1point
    Of course, humorous signs aren’t just about marketing or business. They serve a bigger purpose too. They lighten moods, break tension, and offer small moments of relief on stressful days. A laugh, even a quiet one, can shift someone’s mindset. Humor reminds us not to take everything so heavily. Sometimes, a simple smile is exactly what someone needs at the right moment.
    #23

    I Don’t Know, I Really Phacking Love Tacos A Lot

    Church sign with a funny joke saying God loves you more than you love tacos, perfect for church signs with jokes.

    NoPhacksGiven Report

    15points
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Will tacos be served during the service? If so, I think I've found my people.

    1
    1point
    #24

    This Church Sign Has Two Very Different Meanings Depending On Where The Space Is

    Church sign with a clever joke reading GODISNOWHERE outside a stone building in a snowy setting, church signs with jokes.

    goddoggoddoggod Report

    15points
    #25

    Just Moving Into My New House Today. I Hope To See More

    Church sign at New Hope Church of God reads Your neighborhood hope dealer, showcasing funny church signs.

    NoTV4Theo Report

    15points
    #26

    Church Sign Of The Week

    Church sign joke asking if prayer is your steering wheel or spare tire, featuring humor in church signs with jokes.

    westsidechurchsign Report

    14points
    And it’s not limited to advertisements alone. Church signs, in particular, have mastered the art of gentle humor. They often mix faith, everyday life, and clever wordplay in ways that feel relatable. You don’t have to agree with every message to appreciate the creativity behind it. Many of these signs aim to welcome, not preach. So scroll through these and see which one made you smile the most. Sometimes, joy really does come in the simplest forms.
    #27

    Love This

    Church sign outside St. John's United Methodist Church displaying a humorous message about living life well.

    travelinglight3 Report

    14points
    #28

    This Is Actually Perfect, I Love It

    Neon church sign with a humorous message displayed outside New Life At Calvary welcoming visitors.

    ZENOPHRENIC Report

    14points
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nintendo lawyers enters chat

    0
    0points
    #29

    This Church Sign Is Going Hard On The Puns

    Church sign at Blue Ash Presbyterian with a humorous joke about adultery, featured in church signs with jokes.

    reddit.com Report

    14points
    #30

    The Sign Outside A Church In My Town

    Church sign with joke about prophecy class cancellation due to unforeseen circumstances, showcasing humorous church signs.

    CeeArthur Report

    14points
    #31

    Sign Outside A Local Church. Found It Witty

    Church sign joke reading "BURRR... too cold to change sign! Message inside" on a snowy day at St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

    imgur.com Report

    14points
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read massage... 😬

    0
    0points
    #32

    Ironically Quite A Distracting Sign To Drive Past

    Church sign joke at St. Alban’s Anglican Church saying honk if you love Jesus, text to meet Him while driving.

    Why--Not--Zoidberg Report

    14points
    #33

    I Don't Know, Just Got Me To Laugh

    Church sign joke at Skyline Baptist Church reads If God had a refrigerator your picture would be on it, humorous church signs.

    Accomplished_Tank_79 Report

    14points
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could use a refrigerator by how, no hinder the rising temps around the world..

    1
    1point
    #34

    Oh Good Lord

    Church sign on brick wall with humorous message inviting people to get a faith lift, blending faith and jokes.

    dreadlockdave Report

    14points
    #35

    Clever One At This Church

    Church sign with joke about mother and baby Jesus found in stable condition outside Knox Presbyterian Church.

    jlenko Report

    14points
    #36

    Avengers Endgame

    Church sign in Arizona City with a humorous message referencing Jesus as the original Avenger and end game.

    terrileeaz Report

    13points
    #37

    Church In My Hometown Tried Their Hand At A Meme With Questionable Results

    Church sign on a downtown building with a humorous message, highlighting jokes in church signs for SEO.

    twbassist Report

    13points
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not doing the 6 7 shajt though 🙊

    1
    1point
    #38

    That Is One Rad Church Name

    Church sign with a funny joke about demons and companionship displayed outside a community church building.

    mountain_goats Report

    13points
    #39

    You Got That Right

    Church sign with a funny joke about acting perfect in church, blending humor with faith and community spirit outdoors.

    bobby gilstrap Report

    12points
    #40

    That's Gonna Hurt

    Church sign joke at Walnut Grove Baptist Church reading a humorous message about passing like a kidney stone.

    crowdermusic Report

    12points
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Though vaccines and voting are a good thing!

    1
    1point
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Ok That's Funny

    Church sign at Lutheran Church with a humorous message about pumpkin spice communion and playful joke.

    ourfathergso , Lutheran Church of Our Father Report

    12points
    #42

    The Church In My Town Is Always Posting Fantastic Signs

    Church sign with a humorous message about Noah advising not to hoard, showcasing church signs with jokes.

    kjpoyner Report

    12points
    gerryhiggins avatar
    Gerry Higgins
    Gerry Higgins
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not really true. In the Bible the animals boarded 2 by 2 but in Genesis God directs Noah to take seven pairs of clean animals & birds, but only 1 pair of unclean animals.

    0
    0points
    #43

    Sign At A Church In Salem, MA

    Red church sign with a humorous message about parking outside a United Methodist Church building.

    Skea_and_Tittles Report

    12points
    #44

    Apple Terms And Conditions

    Church sign joke about Adam and Eve not reading apple terms and conditions, promoting Sunday worship time.

    imgur.com Report

    12points
    #45

    Saw This Sign By A Church I Was Passing

    Church sign with a Bible verse featuring a heart and cross, part of 72 church signs with jokes so good.

    A_user222 Report

    12points
    #46

    Church Near Where I Live

    Church sign joke at Kindred Evangelical Lutheran Church humorously referencing God with a playful message for church signs SEO.

    Balbo10 Report

    12points
    #47

    The Church In Our Small Town Is Playing Hardball

    Church sign with a joke saying hang out with Jesus, he hung out for you, showcasing funny church signs.

    CitricDrop8363 Report

    12points
    #48

    Maybe Not The Best Inspirational Message

    Church sign at Trinity United Church with a funny joke about summer worship and touching to attract attention.

    WildManOfUruk Report

    12points
    #49

    God Has No Favorites

    Church sign with a humorous message about favorites and a shoutout to the sign lady in a Methodist church setting.

    Electrical_Suit7745 Report

    12points
    #50

    Uhh, What Will Be Happening Here?

    Church sign at First Baptist Church showing a humorous message about a men's meat meet event with date and time details.

    ResolutionPrevious53 Report

    12points
    #51

    Love This

    Church sign joke about rain and Noah’s ark displayed on a movable board near a roadside in Virginia.

    VACastleFan Report

    11points
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just out of goferwood though?

    0
    0points
    #52

    I Once Saw A Church Sign That Read: What In Hell Do You Want? If You Don't Know Try Jesus

    Church sign at Presbyterian Church in the Highlands with a humorous Bible reference to Shrek and Psalms.

    maricel_tanya Report

    11points
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎵 "My world's on fire, how 'bout yours? That's the way I like it and I'll never get bored" 🎵 didn't think that one through?

    0
    0points
    #53

    Church Sign In Arkansas. Home Of Smart Fellas What Care 'Bout Grammar

    Church sign with funny joke about being born again displayed outside Apostolic Faith Church in a suburban area.

    imgur.com Report

    11points
    #54

    From Rhode Island

    Grace United Methodist Church sign with a humorous message featuring a joke about the elephant, donkey, and lamb.

    Complete-Log9090 Report

    11points
    #55

    Saw This

    Church sign with a funny message saying Hipster Jesus loved you before you were cool at Concordia Lutheran Church.

    Diosjenin , imgur.com Report

    10points
    #56

    Wait A Minute

    Church sign from Burnette Chapel with a funny message saying God loves you whether you like it or not, church signs joke.

    jeffandfara Report

    10points
    #57

    Very Creative

    Church sign with jokes featuring a playful message about Jesus using lettuce praise and relish humor.

    haychbee_ Report

    10points
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But why did he cross the road?

    0
    0points
    #58

    Little Lamb

    Church sign with a joke about Mary, Jesus, and the Lamb of God displayed in bold black letters on a white background.

    GraceTree Community Report

    10points
    #59

    This Church That Is Clearly Punk Rock

    Yellow church sign with a humorous joke inviting people to join God's mosh pit on Sundays at 10:00 AM, featuring church signs with jokes.

    Danny Robert Worsnop c: Report

    10points
    #60

    This One Creeped Me Out

    Church sign at night with humorous message asking if the Lord is your daddy, featuring church signs with jokes keywords.

    ohlaurenfrances Report

    10points
    #61

    Just Drove Past This Sign At My Local Church

    Church sign in snowy landscape displaying a humorous message about prayer with jokes and church signs.

    imgur.com Report

    10points
    #62

    Going To Hell

    Church sign joke at Joshua Missionary Baptist Church warns thief humorously they are going to hell for stealing oil tank.

    BrianForNJ Report

    10points
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought it was about forgiveness...?

    0
    0points
    #63

    I Like This Place

    Church sign at Vista Grande Community Church with a humorous message encouraging trust in science and faith.

    imgur.com Report

    10points
    #64

    Corner Church Wisdom

    Church sign with a humorous message about freedom and bondage displayed outside a white building under clear skies.

    hconfiance Report

    10points
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The OT god endorses slavery, pregnant teens, k*****g neighboring tribes to the last baby

    0
    0points
    #65

    We Need Jesus In This Town

    Church sign with a joke about Fortnite servers being down but God always being up on a sunny day.

    BladesOfTheDarkmoon Report

    9points
    #66

    This Sign A Local Church Put Up

    Church sign at Eagle Ridge United Church with a humorous hygiene message referencing hygiene and 24/7 care.

    PandaShark97 Report

    9points
    #67

    Drove By This Church Sign Today

    Church sign at East Baptist Church with a humorous message about returning borrowed wheelbarrows on a sunny day.

    imgur.com Report

    9points
    #68

    Are Funny Church Signs Still Popular?

    Church sign joke at Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church reading Lent not just for bellybuttons in winter parking lot.

    Deli_Meat Report

    9points
    #69

    Well Said

    Church sign at Temple FWB with a joke about God expecting spiritual fruit, not religious nuts, outdoors on a sunny day.

    aBnOiOmKeS Report

    9points
    #70

    The Church Of Christ

    Church sign displaying a humorous message about education and faith, featured in a collection of church signs with jokes.

    punchyourbuns , spaceghoti Report

    8points
    #71

    What Do You Call A Sleepwalking Nun?

    Church sign joke at St. Catherine Labouré Catholic Church about a sleepwalking nun being a Roam’n Catholic.

    Catholic Humor Report

    8points
    #72

    Church Signs In Phoenix

    Blue church sign outdoors advertising free A/C and Sunday service times, one of the funny church signs with jokes collection.

    Stevec13 Report

    8points
