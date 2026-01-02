ADVERTISEMENT

Humor has a funny way of showing up when you least expect it. One minute life feels heavy, and the next, something small makes you smile without warning. Sometimes that unexpected joy comes from a place you’d never think to look, like a church sign on the side of the road.

Across the U.S., there are churches that use witty, playful messages on their welcome boards, not just to invite people in, but simply to brighten a passerby’s day. Whether they make you laugh out loud or shake your head in amused disbelief, you have to admit the creativity is impressive. Here are some hilariously clever church signs that might make you smile.