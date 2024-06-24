ADVERTISEMENT

How this works is that if you have an onscreen keyboard, it will probably have at least three word recommendations on the top. Write "I" and then keep clicking the leftmost word until you're happy with it. Also, try to explain where the phrases came from if they did come from anything. Lemme try: I used the Celestial Willow jam to go along with this boring bread and ran to hug him as tears came to his eyes explaining the truth in the least painful way possible to quickly grab leaves and then you say sorry and it's forgotten.-- Okay, this is a lot... The "Celestial Willow jam to go along with this boring bread" was back from my 'slightly obsessed with Sea of Stars' days. "Ran to him as tears came to his eyes" was me attempting to write a decent book one time, it was called Bone Quest: Carver's Will. "Explaining the truth in the lest painful way possible" is a substitute for saying "sarcasm", and "then you say sorry and it's forgotten" was definitely a Bone Quest line. Part of one of my favorite Bone Quest lines, actually.