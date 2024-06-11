What is a skill you have that will impress people, and can help with life, but not always?

#1

Mine is being able to drive with high heels and platforms.

Chickens are fluffy
    #2

    I don't get hangovers anymore. If I drink clear alcohols, like vodka, white rum, tequila, or beer, I won't get a hangover. It's a double-edged sword because it's easy to drink too much knowing I won't have to pay for it later.

    Phil N DeBlanc
    #3

    I can read in a moving vehicle without getting sick. I am really observant - like WEIRDLY observant, it’s hard to explain but I notice things that are different/out of the norm very quickly that most people don’t seem to catch. (That’s probably the anxiety 🫠). I know a whole bunch of random facts that I can’t remember until someone mentions something relevant to a fact I know. There’s probably more…

    Strawberry Pizza
    #4

    I can disappoint any people that found me reliable at first impression.

    Jack Burton
