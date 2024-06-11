4submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s A Skill You Have That Is Somewhat Impressive But Not Particularly Remarkable?
Mine is being able to drive with high heels and platforms.
I don't get hangovers anymore. If I drink clear alcohols, like vodka, white rum, tequila, or beer, I won't get a hangover. It's a double-edged sword because it's easy to drink too much knowing I won't have to pay for it later.
I can read in a moving vehicle without getting sick. I am really observant - like WEIRDLY observant, it’s hard to explain but I notice things that are different/out of the norm very quickly that most people don’t seem to catch. (That’s probably the anxiety 🫠). I know a whole bunch of random facts that I can’t remember until someone mentions something relevant to a fact I know. There’s probably more…
I can disappoint any people that found me reliable at first impression.