#1

One of those robot vacuums. There's no way to keep it from going into other rooms or places unless you block the entrances. It goes back and forth under the damn couch a hundred times but won't just go around the room. I have to go get it out of the bathroom or bring it to the living room if it's stuck in the hallway. And worst of all, you have to get literally everything off the floor before starting it or it will get stuck on it (like shoes, blankets or things you have leaning against the wall). If I have to do that anyway, then I'd rather just vacuum myself and it will take less time. Mine is now sitting in a closet.