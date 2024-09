As a busy person, I don’t always have a lot of time for gaming, but when I do, I love playing PUBG and Crossy Road unblocked. PUBG is great for some intense, strategic action when I have a bit more time, and Crossy Road is perfect for quick, fun sessions.

#2

Currently I play The First Descendant (Lepic main 4 life) and Guild Wars 2 with a few friends.



Satisfactory just officially released (finally!), so we’ll probably be playing that a lot as well. We played it in Early Access for a long time, so we’re looking forward to playing the full version of the game!



I’m also planning on playing Visions of Mana, because the series is near and dear to my heart - I spent many happy months playing Secret of Mana when I was 11 :)