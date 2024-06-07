“I Slack Off, Do The Bare Minimum”: Guy Shocked 80% Of His Team Is Fired

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeing co-workers being let go is not an encouraging sign, whether or not you feel secure in your position. To make matters worse, such layoffs often come out of the blue, causing even more confusion.

This redditor recently witnessed his team shrink by as much as 80%, which left him quite perplexed about why he wasn’t let go; especially since he admitted being far from an exemplary employee.

Layoffs in the workplace can cause confusion among the remaining employees

Share icon

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

This redditor saw his team go from ten to two in just one day

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: imrichyourenot

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

Netizens discussed certain details with the OP and provided advice on how to handle the situation

ADVERTISEMENT

People shared their thoughts in the comments under the post

Some seemingly went through similar situations themselves