“I Slack Off, Do The Bare Minimum”: Guy Shocked 80% Of His Team Is Fired
Work & Money

“I Slack Off, Do The Bare Minimum”: Guy Shocked 80% Of His Team Is Fired

Seeing co-workers being let go is not an encouraging sign, whether or not you feel secure in your position. To make matters worse, such layoffs often come out of the blue, causing even more confusion.

This redditor recently witnessed his team shrink by as much as 80%, which left him quite perplexed about why he wasn’t let go; especially since he admitted being far from an exemplary employee.

Layoffs in the workplace can cause confusion among the remaining employees

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio

This redditor saw his team go from ten to two in just one day

Image source: imrichyourenot

Image credits: RDNE Stock project

Netizens discussed certain details with the OP and provided advice on how to handle the situation

People shared their thoughts in the comments under the post

Some seemingly went through similar situations themselves

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

lisamai-wood avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They're planning on getting rid of all of you, and you were the cheapest to retain while they finalise your team not exisiting at all. They just needed one or two people to keep things ticking over or in case of emergency. If your co-workers didn't hate you for being so lazy then I'd place a pretty sure bet they were just as lazy.

lisamai-wood avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They're planning on getting rid of all of you, and you were the cheapest to retain while they finalise your team not exisiting at all. They just needed one or two people to keep things ticking over or in case of emergency. If your co-workers didn't hate you for being so lazy then I'd place a pretty sure bet they were just as lazy.

