“I Slack Off, Do The Bare Minimum”: Guy Shocked 80% Of His Team Is Fired
Seeing co-workers being let go is not an encouraging sign, whether or not you feel secure in your position. To make matters worse, such layoffs often come out of the blue, causing even more confusion.
This redditor recently witnessed his team shrink by as much as 80%, which left him quite perplexed about why he wasn’t let go; especially since he admitted being far from an exemplary employee.
Layoffs in the workplace can cause confusion among the remaining employees
Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)
This redditor saw his team go from ten to two in just one day
Image source: imrichyourenot
Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)
Netizens discussed certain details with the OP and provided advice on how to handle the situation
People shared their thoughts in the comments under the post
Some seemingly went through similar situations themselves
They're planning on getting rid of all of you, and you were the cheapest to retain while they finalise your team not exisiting at all. They just needed one or two people to keep things ticking over or in case of emergency. If your co-workers didn't hate you for being so lazy then I'd place a pretty sure bet they were just as lazy.
They're planning on getting rid of all of you, and you were the cheapest to retain while they finalise your team not exisiting at all. They just needed one or two people to keep things ticking over or in case of emergency. If your co-workers didn't hate you for being so lazy then I'd place a pretty sure bet they were just as lazy.
33
1