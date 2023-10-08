 “Send My Laptop Back After A Layoff? OK”: Worker Maliciously Complies, Costing Company Hundreds | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

Share this article:

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Send My Laptop Back After A Layoff? OK”: Worker Maliciously Complies, Costing Company Hundreds
Work & Money

“Send My Laptop Back After A Layoff? OK”: Worker Maliciously Complies, Costing Company Hundreds

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Indrė Lukošiūtė
ADVERTISEMENT

Losing a job is an emotional experience. Not only does this put your competence in question but it also damages your financial security. Furthermore, sometimes you’re told to leave even when there’s no fault of your own, which is exactly what happened to Reddit user TulThrowMeAway.

The story was simple. They were working remotely and everything seemed fine until it didn’t. The higher-ups informed them about the decision and asked them to ship back the $500 laptop that they were provided with. However, the employee decided to make the shipment as dreadful and as expensive for the company as possible.

Afterward, they made a post on the subreddit ‘Malicious Compliance,’ detailing how it all went down.

After getting fired, this remote worker was asked to send the company back the laptop that it provided

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)

So they went on a mission to make it as expensive as they could

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: tulthrowmeaway

As their post went viral, the former employee provided more information in the comments section

People loved the payback, and some even shared their own similar experiences

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Indrė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Fashion design. On her free time she likes to re-watch her favorite movies/tv shows and hang out with her cat. She loves anything that has horror and/or mystery vibe to it. She is also a proud back seat gamer.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
ariettevanrij avatar
Sea Squirrel
Sea Squirrel
Community Member
13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well that's kind of pathetic. What if this was about a company car? Crash it into their office just because you're mad at them?

Vote comment up
14
14points
Vote comment down
reply
kellyhoward_1 avatar
Kel_how
Kel_how
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you. It just seemed needlessly petty. The computer and accompanying accoutrements belong to the company; just send them back and move on.

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
tracysellars avatar
Tracy Sellars
Tracy Sellars
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's her comment she has had other companies send her prepaid laptop boxes or said to just keep equipment. How often is she getting fired?

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
e-robot01010 avatar
Funhog
Funhog
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's what I thought, too. Which was right after: "Why would anyone put personal files on a company computer?"

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
chris-watson-73113528 avatar
Chris Watson
Chris Watson
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a real stupid story. I stopped reading when she put bathroom tiles in the box. Just send the damn computer back. And if it's too much trouble, tell them why, and tell them to come fetch it.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
ariettevanrij avatar
Sea Squirrel
Sea Squirrel
Community Member
13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well that's kind of pathetic. What if this was about a company car? Crash it into their office just because you're mad at them?

Vote comment up
14
14points
Vote comment down
reply
kellyhoward_1 avatar
Kel_how
Kel_how
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you. It just seemed needlessly petty. The computer and accompanying accoutrements belong to the company; just send them back and move on.

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
tracysellars avatar
Tracy Sellars
Tracy Sellars
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's her comment she has had other companies send her prepaid laptop boxes or said to just keep equipment. How often is she getting fired?

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
e-robot01010 avatar
Funhog
Funhog
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's what I thought, too. Which was right after: "Why would anyone put personal files on a company computer?"

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
chris-watson-73113528 avatar
Chris Watson
Chris Watson
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a real stupid story. I stopped reading when she put bathroom tiles in the box. Just send the damn computer back. And if it's too much trouble, tell them why, and tell them to come fetch it.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda