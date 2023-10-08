“Send My Laptop Back After A Layoff? OK”: Worker Maliciously Complies, Costing Company Hundreds
Losing a job is an emotional experience. Not only does this put your competence in question but it also damages your financial security. Furthermore, sometimes you’re told to leave even when there’s no fault of your own, which is exactly what happened to Reddit user TulThrowMeAway.
The story was simple. They were working remotely and everything seemed fine until it didn’t. The higher-ups informed them about the decision and asked them to ship back the $500 laptop that they were provided with. However, the employee decided to make the shipment as dreadful and as expensive for the company as possible.
Afterward, they made a post on the subreddit ‘Malicious Compliance,’ detailing how it all went down.
After getting fired, this remote worker was asked to send the company back the laptop that it provided
Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)
So they went on a mission to make it as expensive as they could
Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)
Image credits: tulthrowmeaway
Well that's kind of pathetic. What if this was about a company car? Crash it into their office just because you're mad at them?
Thank you. It just seemed needlessly petty. The computer and accompanying accoutrements belong to the company; just send them back and move on.
If I was their HR, I'd be glad to be rid of such an employee.
It's her comment she has had other companies send her prepaid laptop boxes or said to just keep equipment. How often is she getting fired?
That's what I thought, too. Which was right after: "Why would anyone put personal files on a company computer?"
Not as common any more, but there are people who either don't own their own computer, or only have a desktop, so they may use the company provided computer for personal use occasionally. My mom did this in the early 2000s.
Who said it was a woman?
This is a real stupid story. I stopped reading when she put bathroom tiles in the box. Just send the damn computer back. And if it's too much trouble, tell them why, and tell them to come fetch it.
