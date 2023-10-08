“Send My Laptop Back After A Layoff? OK”: Worker Maliciously Complies, Costing Company Hundreds

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing a job is an emotional experience. Not only does this put your competence in question but it also damages your financial security. Furthermore, sometimes you’re told to leave even when there’s no fault of your own, which is exactly what happened to Reddit user TulThrowMeAway.

The story was simple. They were working remotely and everything seemed fine until it didn’t. The higher-ups informed them about the decision and asked them to ship back the $500 laptop that they were provided with. However, the employee decided to make the shipment as dreadful and as expensive for the company as possible.

Afterward, they made a post on the subreddit ‘Malicious Compliance,’ detailing how it all went down.

After getting fired, this remote worker was asked to send the company back the laptop that it provided

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)

So they went on a mission to make it as expensive as they could

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

Image credits: tulthrowmeaway

As their post went viral, the former employee provided more information in the comments section

People loved the payback, and some even shared their own similar experiences