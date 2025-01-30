ADVERTISEMENT

It’s common knowledge that children’s safety is an important matter. After all, they’re just small, fragile beings that usually can’t fend for themselves. So, it’s up to adults to take care of them. Yet, some of them tend to neglect this responsibility.

Like the grandma in today’s story. Although her daughter begged her to use a car seat when she babysits, she never does, even though it puts her grandchild in danger. Naturally, that made the kid’s mom livid, so she decided that the only way to deal with it was to issue an ultimatum.

While kids’ safety is an important matter, some adults are way too carefree about it

As many do, a woman used to leave her kid with her parents to be babysat

Until she found out one day that anytime they go for a drive, the grandmother doesn’t put the kid in a car seat, risking his life

After some time, the grandmother was given a second chance, but she crossed the line when she pulled the same thing, dismissing her daughter’s pleas for safety

This made the woman so enraged she decided to ban her mom from being alone with her son ever again

When parents need help with childcare, grandparents are quite often the go-to option for babysitting. Such an arrangement is not only a good way for them to spend time together, but it was also proven that grandparents who babysit their grandkids tend to live longer.

Yet, for this to happen, parents must trust their own folks. Today’s OP used to be full of trust until she learned how careless her mom was with her son. To be more specific, anytime they went somewhere while she was babysitting, she wouldn’t put the kid into a car seat.

These seats are essential for little kids because they provide protection in crashes, which are the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13. A car seat cannot just be any car seat; it has to be a correct match according to the kid’s age and weight, and it must be properly installed according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

So, putting a kid in a car without a proper seat will not only put you at risk of a fine, but it also puts their health—and even their life—at risk. Still, for the OP’s mom, this fact wasn’t enough. When asked why she did it, she tried to justify it, saying they were just “going round the corner,” but this didn’t work on her daughter, as she saw this as a sign not only of neglect but of disrespect as well.

A year later, the original poster decided to trust her mom with a kid again, but not before she stressed to her how important a car seat was. She even threatened to cut contact if she didn’t use it. And still, the grandmother didn’t take it seriously. They went out, and the kid was without a seat again.

This made the woman livid—why dismiss her words? After all, it’s not a petty quarrel about nothing, it’s a kid’s safety they’re talking about. It made the OP sure about one thing—after this repeated incident, the grandma would never get the chance to babysit her grandchild again.

Many netizens thought that was the best choice she could have made in the scenario. Her mom clearly doesn’t respect her boundaries, dismissing everything she says—from pleas to ultimatums—and she doesn’t even seem to value her grandkid’s life.

While yes, he’s 5 years old and not a complete infant, he’s still not big enough to ride without a car seat. It’s recommended that kids stay in seats until they’re 12 years old or at least 135 centimeters tall, whichever comes first. So, at age 5, he’s clearly far from that criteria (kids typically reach that height around their 7th year or so).

Well, we can just hope that not being able to spend 1 on 1 time with her grandchild will open the grandmother’s eyes to how neglectful she has been. And if it won’t, let’s hope she won’t get another chance to do the same thing again.

Netizens thought that the woman’s actions were justified, as her mom was clearly neglectful of her grandkid and dismissive of her daughter