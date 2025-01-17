Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
In-Laws Gift Parents Babysitting Offer, Deadline Makes Mom Question Their Intentions
Family, Relationships

In-Laws Gift Parents Babysitting Offer, Deadline Makes Mom Question Their Intentions

Gifts are lovely—everyone loves them. But whether it’s a perfume with a scent you absolutely detest or a sweater two sizes too small, have you ever received one that makes you scratch your head in confusion? And what happens when the gift even feels more like an obligation?

Today’s Original Poster (OP) was in a similar position when she received an awkward present from her in-laws: a printed voucher that entitled her to overnight babysitting for her 9-month-old daughter. The problem was that it came with an expiration date.

More info: Mumsnet

    Well-meaning gifts can sometimes rub off the wrong way on the receiver, and that’s exactly what happened in this story

    Family reading a book together, reflecting intentions about a babysitting offer and gift for parents from in-laws.

    Image credits: William Fortunato / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author’s in-laws gifted a voucher that entitled her to one night of them babysitting her child, but it came with an expiration date

    Text about parents considering babysitting offer from in-laws for their 9-month-old child.

    Gift from in-laws with cash and babysitting voucher, expiring April 2025, raises mom's questions.

    In-laws babysitting offer leaves mom feeling uncomfortable and questioning intentions.

    Text discussing in-laws' babysitting offer; mom questions their intentions regarding time with granddaughter.

    Image credits: huggiespure

    Baby in festive attire sitting by Christmas tree with gifts and reindeer, representing a babysitting offer from in-laws.

    Image credits: Denisova Irina / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She didn’t think it was necessary, especially since she had never asked for a break, and the expiration date didn’t sit well with her either

    Text discussing joy and ease of taking care of their daughter without needing a break from their parents.

    Text expressing a mom's feelings about putting her young child to bed, questioning babysitting offer intentions.

    Text expressing mom's concerns about in-laws' babysitting gift deadline, feeling pressured to use it soon.

    Text expressing concern about babysitting offer and its intentions.

    Image credits: huggiespure

    Elderly couple at a festive dinner table, with a Christmas tree in the background, discussing a babysitting offer.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Her husband shared the same sentiments as her and wasn’t willing to let his parents have their child for one night

    Text reads: "I also can't think of anything less relaxing than handing my beautiful baby over before having to embark upon an evening and night without her.

    Text discussing in-laws' babysitting offer, husband's reaction, and parental understanding.

    Text about in-laws gift and babysitting offer deadline, discussing intentions and choices to address or ignore it.

    Discussion on in-laws offering babysitting, mom's concerns about intentions.

    Image credits: huggiespure

    Now the author wonders if she’s being unreasonable for not wanting to allow her in-laws to babysit for one night

    For Christmas, the OP and her husband received a cash gift alongside a printed voucher from her in-laws for overnight babysitting. This voucher came with an added expiration date.

    While this may have just been a kind gesture from her in-laws, she and her husband didn’t see it that way. If anything, the thought of leaving her child overnight with her grandparents when she was barely a year old made the OP uncomfortable.

    She also believed that the gift was more about fulfilling the grandparents’ desire to spend time with their granddaughter on their terms; therefore, she questioned the motive behind gifting the voucher.

    Her discomfort was even more amplified by the expiration date, which felt like an attempt to pressure them into complying. The OP also added that it would have been great if she and her husband had ever complained about needing a break, but she and her husband didn’t feel overwhelmed or in need of a break.

    For them, caring for their daughter was an absolute joy. The OP described looking forward to putting her daughter to sleep every night, a routine she loved. So the thought of someone else doing it when her daughter was still so little didn’t sit well with her.

    Her husband shared her feelings, stating that his parents really must not know him if they thought he would let them have the child for a night.

    The OP’s husband leaned towards directly addressing the issue with his parents; however, the OP believed ignoring the voucher until it expired might be the easier way forward.

    Couple in kitchen with coffee, discussing in-laws' babysitting offer and deadline implications.

    Image credits: Jack Sparrow / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The Personal Improvement Academy highlights that gifts are often given as expressions of love, even if they feel unnecessary or invasive. Understanding this intention can help one respond with compassion as opposed to feeling insulted or offended.

    If the giver is open to suggestions, they suggest gently guiding them toward other alternatives.

    Still on gifts, Psych Central explains that they should reflect thoughtfulness; however, some may come with unspoken expectations or conditions.

    To assess whether a gift is truly selfless and without ulterior motives, they recommend “reflecting on the giver’s past behavior.” Have they ever used gifts as a way to manipulate or pressure you? Do they display patterns of unreasonable expectations or opportunism? In such cases, politely declining the gift is the way to go.

    Regarding the OP not wanting to leave her child for a night, Psyched Mommy suggests there could be a hint of maternal separation anxiety, which is normal. They explain that this often happens when it comes to leaving children with grandparents or caregivers.

    Acknowledging and naming these feelings can help parents process them in a healthier way. For example, it might be more helpful to communicate anxieties to caregivers or grandparents.

    Netizens had mixed feelings about the situation, particularly regarding the expiry date. Some believe the gift was manipulative and they suggested simply ignoring the voucher.

    Others stated that the OP and her husband are overreacting, pointing out that not having their baby with them for one night wouldn’t take away their love for their daughter or make them less attentive parents.

    Gifting can be a very tricky thing. But what do you think about this situation? Do you see this gift as thoughtful or intrusive? We would love to hear your thoughts!

    Some netizens believe the expiry date on the voucher is manipulative, while others think the author is just overreacting

    Comments about an in-laws' gift babysitting offer with an expiring deadline creating concern.

    Online discussion about in-laws' babysitting offer and gift intentions, with parents questioning motives and a deadline involved.

    Text from a user named Olika expressing concerns over an expiration date in a parents' babysitting offer.

    Text from a user expressing discomfort with in-laws babysitting offer, questioning intentions.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    It’s also up to OP’s husband to deal with his parents himself, without OP being there. It has to 100% come from him. His discomfort. His desire not to spend any time away from his child. That way there’s no accusation that OP is manipulating him, but that he actually feels that way all on his own. That’s how it’ll sink in.

    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    I suspect that it's a matter of miscommunicated expected norms. I have two friends who became grandparents in their early 50s. Their delight turned to surprised dismay when despite perfectly cordial visits every 2-3 weeks, the parents refused to leave the toddler overnight, not even once.

    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited)

    Fast forward 6 years later, there are now 3 grandchildren, 6F, 4M, 2F, and they're staying overnight every now and again. The mum's gone back to work, and the grandparents pick them up from school 3-4 days a week and keep them until evening. The grandparents are a retired fireman and senior nurse, now work part time and take turns picking up the grandchildren, just as they did with their own children, lol.

