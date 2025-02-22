Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Parents Plan To Take 3rd Grader To Vegas, Expect Daughter To Babysit, She Says No
Parents Plan To Take 3rd Grader To Vegas, Expect Daughter To Babysit, She Says No

Traveling with children can be a hassle for some. Especially if you go to a not-so-children-friendly destination such as Las Vegas. Yet most parents (93%, according to one survey) still say that it’s worth traveling with their little ones, even if it presents many challenges.

Sometimes, they might ask family members to babysit, but it can be difficult to convince them. This teen, for example, refused to babysit her 3rd-grade sister while her parents visited Las Vegas and shared her story online. Although many people agreed that she’s free to say ‘no,’ her reasoning was confusing to most.

    Parents often ask older siblings to ask younger ones without realizing how annoying it can be

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    This teen refused to babysit for her parents while they visited Las Vegas and gave some interesting reasons

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: beetheboozee

    Image credits: Grant Cai / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Las Vegas is certainly not the safest city in the world, as its crime rate is higher than the national average

    The OP expressed concerns that her parents didn’t consider how dangerous Las Vegas can be for a third grader. And her concerns are understandable; they don’t call Vegas the Sin City for no reason.

    The safety situation in Las Vegas is mixed. It is the entertainment capital of the U.S., but the crime rate in Nevada is also higher than the national average. Violent crime, robbery, burglary, and car theft are common occurrences in Las Vegas. In May of 2023, The Southwest Journal reported that Las Vegas was the fifth most dangerous city in Nevada.

    Experts say that the most obvious contributing factors are the never-ending rotation of tourists and the temporary workforce. The most dangerous area is, of course, the Strip, as it is the most tourist-heavy zone, making it an ideal place for thieves and scammers.

    Human trafficking is also a big problem in Nevada. Although sex work is not legal in Vegas or Reno, it is in Nevada’s rural areas. That’s why people who come to Las Vegas assume that it’s legal, and casinos have little incentive to debunk that misconception, as it drives even more business for them.

    Journalist Brian Joseph, author of Vegas Concierge: Sex Trafficking, Hip Hop and Corruption in America, claims that recent scandals involving the Las Vegas police vice unit also decreased the public’s trust in law enforcement. ” Vice’s tarnished reputation likely worsened the situation, impeding the agency’s ability to effectively assist victims,” he explained.

    Image credits: Hanson Lu / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A trip to Las Vegas can be kid-friendly if parents know the dos and the don’ts

    Although most people associate Vegas with debauchery, adult entertainment, and self-indulgence, it doesn’t mean that families with kids can’t travel there and have appropriate fun. It’s just a matter of knowing what to avoid.

    Las Vegas has plenty of entertainment and activities for kids. There’s the M&M’s World, the Bellagio fountains, the Adventurdome Theme Park, and some medieval jousting at the Excalibur Hotel or a Blue Man Group show.

    If families decide to do some sightseeing, it’s best to leave that for the morning. Many tours to National Parks leave from Las Vegas, including the Red Rock Canyon and, of course, the Grand Canyon. If the parents and children want to relax, hotel pools can be the perfect choice for that, as well!

    Naturally, there are some things families should refrain from doing. That includes going for a stroll on the Strip at night, especially on foot. Experts also caution you to research your hotel very carefully and to avoid the Strip.

    Blogger Maureen Hochdorf describes her trip to Las Vegas with her daughter as a fun new experience. She writes that it can be fun for families who like visiting new cities, staying in hotels, and trying out new activities. But then, again, it’s all about knowing what to avoid.

    “We walked around the Strip one night with our daughter (who is 5 years old), and for us, that was enough! I never felt unsafe walking around, but I did feel extremely uncomfortable. There were just too many sights I wasn’t ready for my daughter to see, including lots of under-dressed women,” Hoschdorf shares her experience.

    Some people were confused and didn’t understand why she was so against babysitting

    Yet most agreed that she’s free to say ‘no’ if she doesn’t want to look after her sister and shouldn’t feel guilty

    Some, however, pointed out that her arguments were veering toward the nonsensical

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The dad and step mom seem like tools in the same drawer.

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The dad and step mom seem like tools in the same drawer.

