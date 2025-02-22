Parents Plan To Take 3rd Grader To Vegas, Expect Daughter To Babysit, She Says No

ADVERTISEMENT

Traveling with children can be a hassle for some. Especially if you go to a not-so-children-friendly destination such as Las Vegas. Yet most parents (93%, according to one survey) still say that it’s worth traveling with their little ones, even if it presents many challenges.

Sometimes, they might ask family members to babysit, but it can be difficult to convince them. This teen, for example, refused to babysit her 3rd-grade sister while her parents visited Las Vegas and shared her story online. Although many people agreed that she’s free to say ‘no,’ her reasoning was confusing to most.

Parents often ask older siblings to ask younger ones without realizing how annoying it can be

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

This teen refused to babysit for her parents while they visited Las Vegas and gave some interesting reasons

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: beetheboozee

Image credits: Grant Cai / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Las Vegas is certainly not the safest city in the world, as its crime rate is higher than the national average

The OP expressed concerns that her parents didn’t consider how dangerous Las Vegas can be for a third grader. And her concerns are understandable; they don’t call Vegas the Sin City for no reason.

The safety situation in Las Vegas is mixed. It is the entertainment capital of the U.S., but the crime rate in Nevada is also higher than the national average. Violent crime, robbery, burglary, and car theft are common occurrences in Las Vegas. In May of 2023, The Southwest Journal reported that Las Vegas was the fifth most dangerous city in Nevada.

Experts say that the most obvious contributing factors are the never-ending rotation of tourists and the temporary workforce. The most dangerous area is, of course, the Strip, as it is the most tourist-heavy zone, making it an ideal place for thieves and scammers.

Human trafficking is also a big problem in Nevada. Although sex work is not legal in Vegas or Reno, it is in Nevada’s rural areas. That’s why people who come to Las Vegas assume that it’s legal, and casinos have little incentive to debunk that misconception, as it drives even more business for them.

Journalist Brian Joseph, author of Vegas Concierge: Sex Trafficking, Hip Hop and Corruption in America, claims that recent scandals involving the Las Vegas police vice unit also decreased the public’s trust in law enforcement. ” Vice’s tarnished reputation likely worsened the situation, impeding the agency’s ability to effectively assist victims,” he explained.

Image credits: Hanson Lu / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

A trip to Las Vegas can be kid-friendly if parents know the dos and the don’ts

Although most people associate Vegas with debauchery, adult entertainment, and self-indulgence, it doesn’t mean that families with kids can’t travel there and have appropriate fun. It’s just a matter of knowing what to avoid.

Las Vegas has plenty of entertainment and activities for kids. There’s the M&M’s World, the Bellagio fountains, the Adventurdome Theme Park, and some medieval jousting at the Excalibur Hotel or a Blue Man Group show.

If families decide to do some sightseeing, it’s best to leave that for the morning. Many tours to National Parks leave from Las Vegas, including the Red Rock Canyon and, of course, the Grand Canyon. If the parents and children want to relax, hotel pools can be the perfect choice for that, as well!

Naturally, there are some things families should refrain from doing. That includes going for a stroll on the Strip at night, especially on foot. Experts also caution you to research your hotel very carefully and to avoid the Strip.

Blogger Maureen Hochdorf describes her trip to Las Vegas with her daughter as a fun new experience. She writes that it can be fun for families who like visiting new cities, staying in hotels, and trying out new activities. But then, again, it’s all about knowing what to avoid.

“We walked around the Strip one night with our daughter (who is 5 years old), and for us, that was enough! I never felt unsafe walking around, but I did feel extremely uncomfortable. There were just too many sights I wasn’t ready for my daughter to see, including lots of under-dressed women,” Hoschdorf shares her experience.

