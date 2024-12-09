Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Upset Over BF Gifting Her Brother $2K For His Wedding And Not A Rolex As She’d Expected
Couples, Relationships

Woman Upset Over BF Gifting Her Brother $2K For His Wedding And Not A Rolex As She’d Expected

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever carefully planned the ultimate gift, thinking you’ve nailed it? A gesture so thoughtful, so generous, however, instead of joy, you might get confusion or worse—outright disappointment. That “perfect” gift you imagined turns out to be someone else’s worst nightmare.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) recently shared his puzzling predicament. Despite doing well financially, he never thought his choice of wedding gift for his fiancée’s brother would cause friction and snowball into a potential relationship red flag.

More info: Reddit

You May Also Like:

Sometimes, the gift you believed to be thoughtful could earn you a “what were you thinking?”—and in this case, a $2,000 prepaid credit card was the problem

Image credits: Millenary Watches / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author bought his brother a Rolex as a wedding gift, and then his fiancée started making comments about how much her brother loves them, too

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: FAZJLU

Image credits: Yash Parashar / Pexels (not the actual photo)

For his fiancée’s brother’s wedding which took place recently, the author gifted him a $2,000 prepaid credit card, and that made his fiancée very upset

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: FAZJLU

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The author’s fiancée expressed her disappointment in him and called him “cheap” for not getting her brother a gift as expensive

Image credits: FAZJLU

His fiancée’s reaction to the gift he got her brother has left him surprised and he is now having doubts about their relationship

To set the stage, the OP is a successful businessman who does well financially. He has a fiancée who he plans to get married to, and has even gone ahead and bought a house for them to move into once they get married. However, the OP also has a tight bond with his younger brother, calling him his best friend.

Earlier this year, the OP celebrated his brother’s wedding by surprising him with a Rolex he’d been wanting for some time—this watch cost around $20,000. The gift was more on the sentimental side due to the love the OP has for his brother, and naturally, this left the brother ecstatic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fast forward to his fiancée’s older brother’s wedding, and things took a different turn. Rather than opting for something equally extravagant, the OP went with a $2,000 prepaid credit card, intending to help fund the couple’s honeymoon. It was thoughtful, practical, and undeniably generous by most standards.

But here’s the twist: the OP’s fiancée was upset. Apparently, leading up to her brother’s wedding, she had dropped hints about how much he loved Rolexes. She had even suggested to friends and family that her fiancé might buy one.

When the watch didn’t materialize, she saw the $2,000 gift as a “cheap” alternative that didn’t match the thoughtfulness and expense of the one he gave his own brother. This sparked an argument that left the groom-to-be both shocked and questioning their relationship.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

If there’s one thing glaring from the OP’s situation, it’s his fiancée’s entitlement. Entitlement, often subtle at first, can grow over time in a relationship, especially as partners become more comfortable with each other.

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

According to The Mend Project, entitlement is one of the five pillars of abuse and can manifest in various ways, including financial expectations. While it’s normal for couples to compromise and navigate shared finances, problems arise when one partner becomes domineering or expects their wants to be prioritized unreasonably.

Building on the concept of entitlement in relationships, it is essential to address it to maintain a healthy dynamic. Relationship coach Jordan Gray, on his website, provides the steps that can be taken to work through entitlement issues that couples may be dealing with.

“Without being accusatory, dramatic, or unkind, tell your partner that you have been perceiving a pattern of potential entitlement,” he wrote, emphasizing that this should be done with compassion and self-responsibility.

He further advised that it is important to be transparent about the emotional or psychological toll their actions have taken on you. For example, the OP could mention that he is now having second thoughts about their relationship.

Finally, he wrote that it is mostly important to end the conversation with a clear, proactive request for specific changes in behavior. “Name what you would like to see happen,” he advised, as doing this keeps the other partner accountable and enables both partners to work through it without unnecessary conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens also largely agreed that the OP is not in the wrong, with many suggesting that his fiancée’s behavior is a major red flag and that her entitlement could escalate after marriage.

Several users also pointed out that his $2,000 gift to his fiancée’s brother was generous, especially given the difference in relationships between the two brothers.

Do you think the fiancée’s reaction is a sign of deeper issues in the relationship? What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Please let us know your thoughts!

Netizens believe that this situation is indicative of deeper issues and some are suggesting that the author make his fiancée sign a prenup after marriage

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

24

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

2

Ifeoluwa Adesina

Ifeoluwa Adesina

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

Read less »
Ifeoluwa Adesina

Ifeoluwa Adesina

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

Read less »
Denis Krotovas

Denis Krotovas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

Read less »
Denis Krotovas

Denis Krotovas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
notlikeyou1971 avatar
notlikeyou1971
notlikeyou1971
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I definitely would reevaluate this relationship. She sounds like a gold digger if she is demanding expensive gifts for members of her family. Her family doesn't even compare to your family. She's taking you for granted already to keep her and her family in a lifestyle that she wants to " be accustomed to" . Bad sign. Id drop her like a bad habit. She has stars in her eyes over the cost of your brother's gift and is looking at you as a future ATM. Run don't walk away

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
janellecollard avatar
Janelle Collard
Janelle Collard
Community Member
Premium 56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh yeah! Fiancée just waved her red flag! Run, OP, run!!!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
notlikeyou1971 avatar
notlikeyou1971
notlikeyou1971
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I definitely would reevaluate this relationship. She sounds like a gold digger if she is demanding expensive gifts for members of her family. Her family doesn't even compare to your family. She's taking you for granted already to keep her and her family in a lifestyle that she wants to " be accustomed to" . Bad sign. Id drop her like a bad habit. She has stars in her eyes over the cost of your brother's gift and is looking at you as a future ATM. Run don't walk away

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
janellecollard avatar
Janelle Collard
Janelle Collard
Community Member
Premium 56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh yeah! Fiancée just waved her red flag! Run, OP, run!!!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda