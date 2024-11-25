Man Throws GF Out Of Their Van At The Road, Stashes His Watch In Her Bag To Frame Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember that weird but still touching story about the father’s watch from the Pulp Fiction movie? Well, even if you don’t, the story we’re going to tell you today doesn’t have much in common with Quentin Tarantino’s masterpiece. Maybe just an old family watch, a girlfriend, and an unbalanced weirdo she had to deal with…

Yes, the author of this story, the user u/Throwrabosshog, told it a long time ago, and we sincerely hope that she is doing well today. In any case, the story itself is really fascinating, so we highly recommend reading it.

More info: Reddit

The author of the post once went van life-ing with her then-boyfriend, but everything went awry in about a month

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Being somewhere in the state park in New Mexico, the guy flipped out at the way the woman was sipping her coffee and kicked her out of the van with her belongings

Image credits: u/ThrowraBosshog

Image credits: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The woman got picked up by a nice elderly couple soon after and they gave her a ride to their home in Kansas

Image credits: u/ThrowraBosshog

Image credits: Pixabay / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Unpacking her things, the author suddenly found her ex’s family Rolex and messaged him in order to send him the watch

Image credits: u/ThrowraBosshog

Image credits: wayhomestudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The guy, however, demanded she drive it to him to Utah – and then revealed that he’d stashed the watch in her backpack deliberately, just to frame her

Image credits: u/ThrowraBosshog

Image credits: Racool_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman then blocked him and sent the watch to his brother so that he could hand it to her ex personally

Image credits: u/ThrowraBosshog

This is how the story ends – and the author still thinks she might have dodged a bullet with her ex here

So, once upon a time, there lived a loving couple, the Original Poster (OP) and her boyfriend. And everything was fine with them, until one day they decided to go van life-ing across the country. After all, they were both remote workers, so why not look at the beauty around them while working? No sooner said than done, the couple went traveling.

Everything was going well for about a month or so, until suddenly, completely out of the blue, the guy flipped out at the girlfriend. The reason? In his opinion, there was probably a good reason – he didn’t like the way she sipped her coffee. The dude said that the author had to leave. Yes, you heard right – she had to pack her things and go out somewhere in the middle of nowhere (to be more precise, in the middle of a state park in New Mexico).

But something in the behavior of the boyfriend (now, probably, ex-boyfriend) made our heroine not be too loudly indignant, but rather calmly gather her belongings and leave. At least, she felt calmer this way. Especially when soon after she got picked up by a nice elderly couple who dropped her off at their house in Kansas.

If you thought that was the end of it, then you are definitely wrong. The strangest thing starts right here. While unpacking her backpack, the woman found an old Rolex that belonged to her ex. She knew that he valued this watch very much, so, being a decent person, she contacted him and asked where to send him the watch.

But the guy first said that he didn’t trust the mail and demanded that she bring the watch to Utah herself. When she reasonably objected that she did not even have a car, the guy doubted her moral values and said that she would find a way. Then, after a long break, he said that he had deliberately hidden the watch in her backpack – to once again make sure “how disgusting a person she was.”

Well, at this point our heroine stopped all communication with him. As for the watch, the woman contacted her ex’s brother, who turned out to be very polite and a nice person. She sent him the watch, and he in return sent her $1K as compensation for all the inconvenience caused by his bro. Then the only thing left for our heroine was to wonder what it was all about, and whether she avoided much bigger troubles in this situation…

Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

“To be honest, it seems to me that this woman really dodged a bullet in this case,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here. “Yes, perhaps a long stay in a closed environment somehow affected her boyfriend’s psyche, but his accusations in subsequent messaging seem to show that he was jealous of her for some reason.”

“So she did the right thing by quickly packing her belongings and leaving him – even if she experienced problems with getting home. In any case, being in a remote place next to a weird person who has unclear thoughts in his head is far from the best situation.”

“As for the watch, this man was probably trying to create a reason to meet her again. And she did the right thing again when she refused to meet and sent the watch to his brother. The less contact with strange and possibly dangerous people, the better,” Irina sums up.

The vast majority of people in the comments are really glad for the author. Glad that, firstly, she broke up with this strange guy, and secondly, most likely, happily avoided big problems with him. “Can’t imagine what would have happened to her if that older couple hadn’t helped her out,” one of the commenters wrote 100% reasonably.

The responders also drew logical parallels between this story and the more famous – and much more tragic – story of Gabby Petito, and noted that our heroine was much luckier. “She is so lucky, her ex-BF is evil and I’m so glad she’s safe from him. Hope his standup brother teaches him a lesson,” another person added. And what do you, our dear readers, think about this tale too?

People in the comments also drew parallels with another tragic and similar story – and praised the author for going no contact with her creepy ex

