What has always outraged people about others is perhaps double standards. That is, a life attitude in which a person allows themselves certain behavior and actions towards other people that they are completely intolerant of when strangers do this to them. Double standards are a perfect example of entitlement in all its glory.

Here’s another example – this story from the user u/BeautifulPayment2878, first told in the AITA Reddit community, which has now racked up almost 10K upvotes and over 1.6K various comments. So, let’s try to find out what’s happening here in detail.

The author of the post and her husband have three kids, two teens and a baby

The couple is rather well-off so the man recently bought a big truck he probably had long been dreaming of

The family also have the wife’s Porsche Cayenne and their elder son’s Jetta, old but reliable

Recently the guy found out he couldn’t park his truck in the office garage since it was too big

So the man wanted to borrow his wife’s Porsche for the days he went to the office, but insisted she couldn’t even touch his truck instead

The Original Poster (OP) says that she and her husband have three kids – a 17-year-old son, a daughter two years younger, and their awesome surprise baby, who is 2 Y.O. Apparently, the spouses are rather well-off, so when the author’s husband wanted to buy himself a brand new truck for $100K, he could afford to do it easily. It’s not that the family had a trailer or they tend to camp – no, it’s just that the guy had a dream, and he made it come true.

This was already the third car in the family – the original poster has a Porsche Cayenne, which they usually use as a family vehicle, and there is also a child seat there. Also, the OP’s eldest son owns a Jetta, which his parents and grandparents helped him to buy. A good reliable car, in the author’s own words, although it doesn’t look very good…

And so, one fine day, the OP’s spouse got a promotion at work, and among his new job responsibilities were regular trips to downtown, twice a week. The office has a parking garage, but when the guy drove there for the first time in his brand new truck, he was incredibly upset that it simply didn’t fit in the garage.

The man was now faced with three options for solving this problem. The first option was to park somewhere nearby, and he rejected it because there were a lot of hooligans in that area who could damage the truck. He also didn’t like the second option – to commute by public transport – what good would that do, going by bus when your family has three cars? And this is where the third option logically follows…

Yes, the husband suggested that his wife lend him her Porsche for those days when he goes to the office. The author of the post was not against it at all, but quite reasonably stated that in this case, these days she would need to put a child seat in hubby’s truck and drive it. But no! The man was flatly against this idea, suggesting that his wife just drive their son’s car these days.

Of course, the woman was outraged by this manifestation of double standards and refused. The husband had to go to his son himself and negotiate with him about the old Jetta… Now the man was literally seething with righteous indignation and sincerely considered his wife a jerk for acting like this. As for the original poster, she simply wanted some justice here.

“What can I say? It’s great that the man followed his dream, earned money for a truck that he probably wanted from a young age, and finally bought it,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist from Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment over this situation. “Other than that, he behaved quite selfishly. No, if you don’t want someone else to drive your vehicle, that’s also your right. But in that case, you shouldn’t take your wife’s car, or your son’s car either – even considering that you chipped in to buy it.”

“Yes, it seems to me that there is a use of double standards here – like ‘what’s mine is mine, and what’s not mine is common!’ Of course, I don’t know all the ins and outs of this story, but it seems to me that this woman should have a serious conversation with her husband about about his attitude to things, and respect for the personal boundaries of his family members. I think this wouldn’t hurt at all,” Irina presumes.

Most commenters, however, were not so diplomatic in their remarks, subjecting the man to merciless criticism for such an idea. Of course, everyone sided with the original poster, and her husband, according to folks in the comments, is being totally unreasonable by buying a big sparkling toy for himself and then finding it completely impractical to use. “So, this guy bought a 100k truck and doesn’t even know how to park it. Oof,” one of the commenters wrote quite sarcastically.

And people in the comments also believe that the couple’s eldest son seems to be an aggrieved party as well – after all, it wouldn’t hurt the parents to at least ask his opinion about the old Jetta. Otherwise, it also sounds very unfair to the teenager. “Also, it’s not fair that your son loses his car without Dad AT MINIMUM filling the tank when he’s done,” said perhaps the most reasonable comment regarding the Jetta and its young owner. So what do you, our dear readers, think about this?

The woman flatly rejected her husband’s idea – and got a public shout-out in the comments for doing so