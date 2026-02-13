Married Man Texts Woman He Loved 15 Years Ago, Tells Wife “Don’t Freak Out”

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Opinions are deeply divided when it comes to whether staying in touch with an ex is acceptable
Our Redditor’s anxiety isn’t unfounded. There are several reasons why people stay in touch with their former lovers or crushes.
Many people see their ex as a reliable person who has sentimental value.
Studies show there are a few people who also stay in touch just because they still have feelings for their former partners or crushes.
ADVERTISEMENT
But some people believe staying friends with an ex works when things have genuinely changed. The attraction is gone and the breakup doesn’t hurt anymore.
Some situations also make it challenging to not be friends with an ex — in a study, participants reported that they stayed friends because they shared children or pets, debt or property, or worked together.
In a survey done in the US, more than half of participants said they have at least some ongoing contact with someone they once dated.
About 17% said they are friends with all of their exes, and 37% are friends with one but not all of their previous partners. But 44%, of them said they aren’t friends with any of their exes.
And when it comes to how comfortable people are if their current partner stays in touch with their ex, 41% of Americans said they are okay with it. But at least 40% said they are not.
“What if” factor motivates people to see if the spark is still there
While staying in touch with someone you had a history with can be reasoned out, reconnecting with an old unrequited love is another story.
Sometimes, people are just looking for validation and for them, an old flame can start to feel like the ultimate “what if?”
ADVERTISEMENT
Research says that people who feel unfulfilled in their current relationship are more likely to feel nostalgic about the one that got away.
One‑sided attraction can also lead to fantasy and lingering emotional feelings that don’t go away easily.
“We have a tendency to remember unfinished experiences more vividly than completed ones. If a relationship ended suddenly or never had proper closure, our brains latch onto it, replaying moments. The more unresolved the connection, the harder it is to let go,” writes Alicia M. Walker, an associate professor of Sociology at Missouri State University.
She says to truly let go of someone, challenge the fantasy and write down the real reasons why it didn’t work out in the first place.
“Focus on what’s in front of you, not what’s behind you. Nostalgia thrives when we’re dissatisfied with the present, so work on creating meaningful moments now,” she adds.
ADVERTISEMENT
The idea of blowing everything up for an old flame usually isn’t as romantic once you think past the daydream.
Many readers chimed in with advice, and some were outraged at the husband’s behavior
Screenshot of a forum post discussing a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago, addressing trust issues.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago, raising concerns.
Comment discussing a married man texting a woman he loved years ago and the trust issues involved in the situation.
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing texts between a married man and a woman he loved 15 years ago.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of Reddit conversation discussing a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago and relationship regrets.
Comment describing a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago and addressing his wife's reaction to not freak out.
Text exchange discussing a married man texting a woman he loved years ago, causing disrespect and trust issues.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago and its impact.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text discussing emotional impact and manipulation in married man texting woman he loved years ago.
Text discussing a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago and the impact on his marriage and wife's emotional health.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of online comments discussing a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago, causing drama with his wife.
Screenshot of an online discussion about a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago and related advice.
ADVERTISEMENT
Online forum discussion about a married man texting a woman from his past and impact on his marriage and wife.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text post detailing a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago, warning his wife not to freak out.
Online discussion about a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago and his complicated social life.
Many readers expressed empathy and support for the woman
Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing support after a married man texts a woman he loved 15 years ago.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Reddit conversation discussing a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago and his wife's reaction.
Reddit user discusses married man texting woman he loved 15 years ago and navigating the situation with his wife.
Comment on Reddit discussing a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago while telling his wife not to freak out.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing discomfort about a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago about a dream.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago, warning wife not to freak out.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago and the wife’s reaction.
Comment discussing feelings of a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago and its impact on his wife.
ADVERTISEMENT
Alt text: Screenshot of a comment discussing a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago and its impact on his wife
ADVERTISEMENT
Alt text: Social media comment discussing a married man reconnecting with a woman he loved 15 years ago and related trust issues.
Comment discussing a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago and relationship concerns raised.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment analyzing a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago and relationship boundaries.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment discussing a married man texting a woman he loved years ago and the potential impact on his wife.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago and telling his wife not to freak out.
Reddit comment saying Because of a dream Lol yeah okay in a simple forum style conversation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing feelings related to a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment about married man texting woman he loved 15 years ago, joking about high school crush and husband's reaction.
Comment discussing a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago, touching on relationship red flags.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of an online comment questioning why a person was not invited, related to a married man texting woman he loved years ago.
Comment discussing a married man texting a woman he loved years ago and advice on handling the situation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text post discussing how married men reconnecting with old flames often leads to divorce and heartbreak for spouses.
ADVERTISEMENT
Alt text: Reddit user advises against trust in married man texting woman he loved 15 years ago and urges caution in marriage.
Screenshot of a discussion about a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago and concern from his wife.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago and warning his wife.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on a closed topic about a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago and dismissing concerns.
Text message warning from married man to woman he loved 15 years ago, asking wife not to freak out.
Comment discussing a married man texting a woman he loved 15 years ago while advising his wife not to freak out.
ADVERTISEMENT
Poll Question
Total votes ·
Thanks! Check out the results:
Total votes ·
Newsletter
Subscribe to Access Exclusive Polls
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Privacy Policy.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.
I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
27
0