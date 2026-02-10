Boyfriend Gives Girlfriend Up To A Year To Fix Finances On Her Own Or He Won’t Marry Her

ADVERTISEMENT

We all know that communication is key when it comes to relationships, but sometimes, talking about your finances can lead to some tense situations. Especially if you and your partner are not on the same page.

For example, one might see a credit card as a tool, while the other treats it like a minefield. Or you might think, “We should save more,” while your partner thinks, “We should spend more.”

So how do you communicate in such a situation without making it even more awkward?

A woman recently turned to netizens for some advice after her boyfriend set strict financial goals, giving her mere months to pay off debt and build savings.

He even went on to give her an ultimatum that put the couple’s relationship in a tense and uncertain place.

A man put pressure on his girlfriend to fix her finances and pay off debt

Couple reviewing finances at home, woman looking stressed while man watches, focusing on financial challenges together.

Image credits: Ivanko80 (not the actual image)

The couple was planning to get married but the man delivered some ultimatums

Couple facing financial challenges as boyfriend gives girlfriend up to a year to fix finances before marriage decision.

Text about strict budgeting and strong financial habits related to boyfriend giving girlfriend time to fix finances.

Text discussing financial struggles and a partner’s condition for marriage involving financial disclosure and a pre-nuptial agreement.

Text on a screen discussing criminal background checks, credit checks, and disclosing bank accounts and savings.

Hands counting US dollar bills over financial documents and calculator, illustrating girlfriend fixing finances alone.

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual image)

Text excerpt about boyfriend giving girlfriend time to fix finances with set financial goals for marriage.

List item showing a financial goal to pay off all consumer credit card debt as part of fixing finances.

Text focused on building an emergency fund covering 3 to 6 months of expenses related to financial fixes in a relationship.

Text excerpt about making substantial payments towards student loans over $100, related to boyfriend giving girlfriend time to fix finances.

Text stating relationship struggles with boyfriend giving girlfriend time to fix finances before marriage decision made.

Text excerpt describing a couple’s dispute about finances, with the boyfriend suggesting a temporary move and no contact period.

Text excerpt about girlfriend's job and manager discussing working from home and taking care of family amid finances and relationship.

The woman started looking for options to feel safe, and protect herself if things went wrong

Young man giving girlfriend up to a year to fix finances, having serious discussion on a couch at home.

Image credits: TriangleProd (not the actual image)

Text excerpt discussing a boyfriend refusing extra time for his girlfriend to fix finances before deciding on their relationship.

Text excerpt expressing fear and searching for an apartment, highlighting financial independence and personal freedom.

Excerpt of text about boyfriend giving girlfriend time to fix finances before marriage, discussing relationship and living situation.

Text discussing a boyfriend giving his girlfriend up to a year to fix finances or he won’t marry her.

Text discussing financial progress and silent treatment in a relationship after boyfriend gives girlfriend time to fix finances.

The woman’s plan to move out led to more tension and ultimatums

Person walking down a hallway pulling a suitcase, symbolizing a girlfriend focused on fixing finances independently.

Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual image)

Text excerpt about boyfriend giving girlfriend up to a year to fix finances before deciding on marriage or breakup.

Text excerpt about credit card debt and financial struggles in a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship involving finances and marriage.

Image credits: chemist_khaleesi

Money is one of the leading sources of conflict in marriage

Debt plays a huge role in many divorces in the US.

A 2025 survey found that 42% of couples who divorced said credit card debt was the main reason, up from 34% in 2024 and 29% two years earlier.

Gen Z respondents were the most likely to cite credit card debt as a reason in their divorce, with nearly two-thirds blaming it.

Money may not be a romantic subject, but it’s still one of the most important ones in a long-term relationship. Knowing what your partner’s relationship is with money can help you understand them even more.

It’s not just about numbers, it’s about values, spending habits, and even your past experiences with money.

In this story, the man paid off credit cards immediately, had multiple investment accounts, and plan for emergencies. But the woman was still figuring things out, carrying credit card debt and juggling student loans.

“Beyond the numbers, it’s important to understand each other’s values. Does one partner view money from an abundance mindset while the other views it from a scarcity mindset? For many people, this requires multiple conversations and laying it all on the table — even how past trauma informs your psychology,” says Steve Sexton, founder and president of Sexton Advisory Group.

Ultimatums can escalate conflict instead of resolving it

Just like communication, boundaries are another cornerstone of a relationship and you can set them without threatening to retaliate or do something in return.

Most psychologists believe ultimatums can do more harm than good in a relationship.

“When you state your boundaries, you’re setting standards in order for the relationship to succeed. When you give an ultimatum, you’re effectively saying that those standards have been violated and something needs to change,” says Josiah Teng, a New York City–based therapist.

Michela Dalsing, a licensed mental health counsellor, says the difference between an ultimatum and a boundary is similar to the difference between “having someone force you to choose by gunpoint and someone asking you to follow a law.”

The pressure to meet deadlines or hit savings goals can feel overwhelming, and it can even push someone to keep secrets, like this Reddit woman hiding her credit card debt from her partner.

Experts say ultimatums can frequently be used as a form of emotional manipulation by those with narcissistic tendencies.

“The common ‘if you loved me, you would do this for me’ makes people feel like they have no choice. It can create a toxic, isolating environment really quickly (because) it can reduce the sense of autonomy someone feels in their own decision making, which can result in them feeling controlled by their partner,” Dalsing says.

If your partner gives you an ultimatum, try to find out if what’s being asked is doable and fair. Also, is it rooted in genuine concern for your wellbeing, or is it driven by frustration or control?

“If the ultimatum is requesting they disrespect themselves, their wants, their needs, their boundaries, or their values, I would ask them to deeply consider if this is the right relationship for them,” Dalsing says.

If ultimatums are more frequent but you still want to make things work, it may help to bring in a neutral third party and approach a couples therapist who can help you unpack what’s really going on.

The woman gave some more updates about her situation

Screenshot of a Reddit post discussing a boyfriend giving his girlfriend time to fix finances before marriage.

Text post about a boyfriend giving his girlfriend up to a year to fix finances before marriage, sharing personal breakup story.

Reddit comments discussing boyfriend giving girlfriend up to a year to fix finances before marriage decision.

Red flag boyfriend demands girlfriend fix finances within a year or he won’t marry her, causing relationship concerns.

Screenshot of Reddit comments discussing financial stability and relationship conditions about fixing finances before marriage.

The readers had some words of wisdom to share with the woman

Comment discussing boyfriend giving girlfriend up to a year to fix finances before marriage and relationship issues.

Comment warning about boyfriend giving girlfriend a year to fix finances before marriage, advising independence and financial focus.

Comment on relationship goals and financial expectations, suggesting a break may help, related to boyfriend giving girlfriend time to fix finances.

Reddit comment discussing a boyfriend giving girlfriend time to fix finances before marriage, highlighting relationship issues.

Reddit comment discussing boyfriend giving girlfriend time to fix finances before marriage, emphasizing financial responsibility.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing boyfriend giving girlfriend time to fix finances before marriage decision.

Text post discussing financial management in relationships, emphasizing fixing finances independently before marriage.

Screenshot of an online comment about a boyfriend giving girlfriend time to fix finances before marriage.

Alt text: Text discussing boyfriend giving girlfriend up to a year to fix finances before marriage due to financial misalignment.

Comment discussing boyfriend giving girlfriend time to fix finances, highlighting relationship pressure and emotional well-being.

Many asked her to move out and live in her own apartment

Comment about finances causing marriage issues and the importance of honesty before marriage for financial stability.

Red text comment on social media discussing a boyfriend giving girlfriend up to a year to fix finances before marriage decision.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to move out from an exhausting and controlling boyfriend over financial demands.

Online forum comment about setting goals in a relationship and managing finances before marriage decisions.

Comment about boyfriend giving girlfriend time to fix finances, encouraging financial literacy and credit training support.

Screenshot of an online comment advising to improve financial habits independently before marriage due to finance issues.

Comment discussing a controlling boyfriend giving a girlfriend time to fix finances before marriage, with advice on debt and savings.

Reddit comment advising financial literacy and managing debt to income ratio before combining finances in a relationship.

Comment discussing relationship issues, emphasizing love missing and the impact of finances on partnerships and divorce.

Screenshot of an online advice post discussing a boyfriend giving a girlfriend up to a year to fix finances.

Alt text: Reddit advice discussing boyfriend giving girlfriend time to fix finances before marriage decision.

Comment discussing boyfriend giving girlfriend up to a year to fix finances before marriage decision is made.

Comment discussing boyfriend giving girlfriend up to a year to fix finances before marriage, focusing on financial control.

Comment discussing boyfriend giving girlfriend up to a year to fix finances with an ultimatum on marriage plans.

Comment discussing a boyfriend giving girlfriend time to fix finances before deciding on marriage.

Screenshot of a comment discussing boyfriend giving girlfriend up to a year to fix finances before marriage concerns.

A lot of people were angry at the way the man dealt with the situation

Comment on relationship struggles about finances from user Wooden_Employer_2287 with advice on self-respect and moving out.

Comment discussing financial incompatibility and advice to improve finances and seek therapy for coping mechanisms.

Commenter criticizing boyfriend for giving girlfriend up to a year to fix finances before marriage, discussing financial responsibility.

Comment about bad spending choices and breakup after boyfriend gives girlfriend a year to fix finances before marriage.

Comment discussing boyfriend giving girlfriend up to a year to fix finances, emphasizing money management and relationship challenges.

Comment advising financial responsibility and counseling after boyfriend gives girlfriend time to fix finances before marriage.

Comment discussing a boyfriend giving his girlfriend up to a year to fix finances before marriage, highlighting control issues.

Comment discussing a controlling boyfriend giving his girlfriend up to a year to fix finances or he won’t marry her.

Alt text: Reddit comment about boyfriend giving girlfriend time to fix finances amid controlling and unfair relationship demands