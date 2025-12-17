Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Groom Ends Relationship Over Debt And Clashing Values After Fiancée Demands He Pay $35k For Wedding
Some couples bond over long walks on the beach. Others connect through shared playlists, favorite foods, or mutual hatred of small talk. And then there are those who discover, sometimes far too late, that their biggest incompatibility isn’t about love languages or where to live, but about money.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) was ready to get married to the love of his life until they engaged in discussions about money. What followed left him feeling greatly disappointed and questioning the future of their relationship.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Talking about money before marriage isn’t romantic, glamorous, or Instagram-worthy, but it might be one of the most important conversations a couple ever has

    Groom and fiancée in wedding attire discussing finances and debt issues on a red couch before wedding planning.

    Image credits: Frolopiaton Palm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author and his fiancée began planning their wedding, but conflict arose when she revealed plans for a lavish $35K ceremony that shocked him

    Groom ends relationship over debt and clashing values after fiancée demands $35k for wedding expenses

    Man and fiancée disagreeing over wedding plans and finances, highlighting clashing values and debt concerns before marriage.

    Man upset during wedding planning meeting after fiancée demands $35k payment, causing debt and value clashes.

    Young woman with glasses sitting on floor using tablet, reflecting on groom ending relationship over debt and wedding costs.

    Image credits: pressmaster / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    A deeper financial discussion exposed major differences, including her lack of savings, significant credit card debt, and reliance on his savings to fund the wedding

    Man ends relationship over debt and wedding cost disagreement after fiancée demands $35k payment for wedding expenses.

    Excerpt of a conversation about finances revealing credit card debt and clashing values before ending relationship over wedding cost demands.

    Text discussing a groom ending relationship over debt and clashing values after fiancée demands $35k wedding payment.

    Text excerpt discussing financial strain and debt impacting a groom's relationship during wedding planning.

    Text explaining reasons for debt and financial struggles related to family mortgage and surgery costs impacting relationship values.

    Couple arguing intensely on a couch over debt and clashing values before wedding expenses cause relationship issues.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Tensions escalated when she demanded he stop financially supporting his brother, despite his long-standing commitment to help him recover from medical debt

    Text excerpt about ending relationship due to debt and clashing values over demanding $35k wedding cost.

    Text excerpt discussing financial compatibility and clashing values over money and family in a relationship ending over debt.

    Text asking if someone is the a*****e for calling off the wedding and breaking up over debt and clashing values.

    Image credits: anonymous

    Realizing their values around money, family, and priorities didn’t align, he called off the wedding and ended the relationship

    The OP and his fiancée had been together for three and a half years and engaged for six months, seemingly on solid ground. However, during what was supposed to be an initial meeting with a wedding planner, he realized the fiancée had already envisioned and priced out the entire event and that the total cost would be around $35,000.

    For the OP who lives frugally, owns a paid-off home, and values financial security, this number felt absurd, especially when he remembered that his fiancée barely made more than that a year. That then prompted a deeper financial discussion, which only made things worse. While he had savings, stability, and a clear emergency plan, he discovered that she had no savings at all.

    Despite living with her parents and having minimal expenses, she was carrying credit card debt and only making minimum payments. When she suggested he could simply dip into his savings to fund the wedding, he explained those funds were intentionally set aside as an emergency buffer. However, the real tipping point came when she learned he had been covering his brother’s mortgage for over a year.

    The reason for this was because his brother had paid for much of his college education and later fell into debt due to his child’s medical emergency. Helping him temporarily was both a thank-you and a promise. Instead of understanding, his fiancée demanded he stop. In all, he realized they weren’t compatible and called off the wedding while his family urged him to find a middle ground.

    Man counting money and using calculator at home, stressed over debt and wedding costs, reflecting clashing values.

    Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The financial conflicts in this couple’s story are a real-world example of a well-documented pattern in relationships. According to Chartered Capital, financial stress often signals deeper mismatches in values, beliefs, and emotional needs rather than just numbers. Couples who share similar financial values experience fewer and less severe money conflicts, even when their incomes or debts are comparable.

    Supporting family members financially can further complicate these conflicts. HerMoney Media notes that if couples haven’t clearly discussed expectations about when, how much, or whether to provide financial help, tensions can arise. The reason is because partners may feel torn between loyalty to their family and loyalty to each other.

    However, the long-term consequences of such conflicts are significant. Research from Tend Task shows that couples who argue about money early and frequently are more likely to divorce than those who disagree mainly about other topics. Financial disagreements tend to be more intense, last longer, and involve harsher language than other disputes.

    Because they touch on security, trust, and fairness, repeated financial conflicts erode overall marital satisfaction, which increases the likelihood of divorce. In this case, the clash over wedding costs, debt, and family obligations reflects exactly how financial misalignment can make a relationship unsustainable.

    Netizens supported the OP’s decision to call off the wedding, with many highlighting financial incompatibility as a dealbreaker. They also pointed out the fiancée’s lack of savings and sense of entitlement, framing the breakup as a smart move and suggesting it avoided future resentment and potential marital conflict.

    What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you ever call off an engagement over money issues, or try to compromise? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens praised the author’s priorities, but also questioned how such a major mismatch went unnoticed for over three years

    Text comment on a forum post about a groom ending relationship over debt and clashing values after fiancée demands $35k for wedding.

    Reddit user advises ending relationship over debt and clashing values after fiancée demands $35k wedding payment.

    Comment discussing financial clashes after fiancée demands groom pay $35k for wedding and ending relationship over debt issues.

    Comment discussing financial incompatibility and resentment leading to a groom ending relationship over wedding debt demands.

    Comment on groom ending relationship due to debt and clashing values after fiancée demands $35k wedding payment.

    Comment on online forum discussing groom ending relationship over fiancé’s $35k wedding debt demand and clashing values.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing financial incompatibility and debt leading to a groom ending a relationship.

    Comment warning about financial risks and debt leading to breakup after fiancé demanded $35k for wedding expenses.

    Comment on Reddit about ending relationship due to debt and clashing values over wedding payment demands.

    Comment discussing groom ending relationship over $35k wedding debt and clashing values with fiancée.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing relationship issues involving debt and financial trust after a wedding payment demand.

    Comment on a forum discussing a groom ending relationship over debt and clashing values after fiancée demands $35k for wedding.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a groom ending relationship due to debt and clashing values over wedding costs.

    Comment discussing relationship issues caused by debt and clashing values after fiancée demands $35k wedding payment.

    Text post discussing relationship conflict over debt and clashing values after fiancée demands $35k for wedding expenses.

    Comment discussing relationship issues over finances and debt, highlighting incompatibility and control concerns.

    Comment expressing support for groom ending relationship due to debt and clashing values over $35k wedding demand.

    Commenter discussing financial incompatibility causing relationship issues after fiancée demands $35k for wedding expenses.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    frezouls-justin avatar
    LongFang
    LongFang
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He dodged an 88mm motar shell !

    3
    3points
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good call. She's not ready to adult yet.

    2
    2points
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even if she’s only making $35,000/year, after taking a third out for taxes and Social Security, she’s still got about $2,000/month leftover. W*F has she been spending her money on, if she’s living at home and not paying her parents’ bills for them? Even if you count shopping and vacations, after a while—-and remember, she’s 27, so if she got out of college at 22, she’s five years into the workforce—-there’s not a lot left you want to buy and you start saving your money instead. She’s got maxed out credit cards on top of it? She’s could throw nearly her entire salary at them to get them all paid off within a year, or two or three if they’re high balance. No, she’s looking at OP as an ATM and not a life partner. OP needs to stop playing with childish women and find himself a grownup to settle down with (even if she’s younger, she should still be mature—-and 27 is an age where you stop acting like a child and start being an adult. By 27, some people already have careers started, mortgages, and young children, or at least one child, all of which make them HAVE to grow up).

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Comments
