And when the tea is that hot, you know it’s going to end up online . That’s exactly what’s happening here. People are spilling the worst things they’ve ever seen or heard at a wedding, and let’s just say, some of these stories might make you rethink that front-row RSVP.

Attending weddings is fun: the food, the dance, the outfits, and of course, the drama. It honestly feels like no wedding is complete without something going slightly (or wildly) off the rails. Sometimes it’s just a tipsy uncle doing questionable dance moves. Other times, it’s full-blown chaos that leaves everyone whispering over dessert.

#1 Oh, my wedding!





My wife was going to walk out to "Here Comes the Bride". I'm standing there in front of a huge crowd, the organist starts playing it, and...my Mom who I hadn't spoken to in over a decade starts walking down the isle in a white dress.





She was invited, but I didn't expect her to come. She showed up at the very last minute and my wife kinda panicked and said, "just go find a seat" when she walked in.





It was perfectly bad timing. I had about 30 seconds of thinking, "am I in a Freudian nightmare?".

#2 Funniest one I ever heard of was when the Bride, for a laugh, when asked the "do you take" question.

She said no, just for a giggle.



The vicar stopped the ceremony dead. Said "ok" and refused to marry them.



They had to go through all the pre-marriage stuff again and get married some 6 weeks later.

#3 The wedding Venue was left open and someone stole ALL of the booze behind the bar, the morning on the day of the wedding.





Without tipping off the bride of the mishap, the groom gave the go ahead to open all of the cards with money, and send someone with a costco card to buy all of the missing booze AGAIN!





Bride obviously found out after the ceremony but everything turned out great afterwards, but man, the stress we all went through.

Wedding gossip doesn’t just float around from relatives or friends whispering in corners. Some of the juiciest drama actually comes from those working behind the scenes. Caterers hear aunties muttering while setting up dessert tables. Decorators catch awkward glances and even secret smooches in floral corners. DJs hear drunken confessions during last-minute mic checks. That’s exactly why we turned to Kinjal Patel, a wedding makeup artist who has seen it all up close. She’s known for her creative bridal looks, but also for hearing things no one else does. “Bridal makeup takes time,” she laughs, “so people talk.” And it’s not just the bride spilling her emotions. From gossip to secrets, the beauty chair becomes a confessional. Kinjal has listened, comforted, and kept more secrets than a diary. She gave us a peek, without naming names, of course. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I was probably 9-10 years old, so this was like 16+ years ago.



A family friend was getting married (the bride) so my family attended. The bride’s father had passed due to a heart attack a few weeks prior. His wake and funeral service took place about a week before the wedding. He’d had a major cardiac event while driving on the highway and caused a car accident as a result, but he’d already died before his car ever came to a stop. Very sudden, traumatic all around.



The wedding was beautiful. All sorts of efforts to honor the father of the bride were placed around the reception hall. A chair with his favorite coat & hat hanging on it were at the head table, with a sweet framed poem in the seat about always “saving a spot for him”. The father had even recorded himself singing the song for the father/daughter dance as a surprise to everyone long before he passed, and it played while the bride’s only brother danced with her in his father’s place. It was so sweet and so sad, the entire room of 300+ guests were all bawling our eyes out.



The mother of the bride had walked outside, presumably for fresh air, midway through the dance. It was a really emotional song and dance, considering the circumstances, so no one thought anything of it that she’d need a second to collect herself. It came time for her to dance with the bride shortly after the “father/daughter” dance had ended, but she was nowhere to be found.



The brother goes outside looking for her, we all hear him wailing in agony, and the guests rush outside to see the mother of the bride unresponsive on the ground. Major cardiac event. This family was all in the medical field, so cue a man in full formal attire doing chest compressions on a woman who’s turned blue while a frantic crowd tries to shield the children from seeing it and dispersed to call for help. It was a “no cellphones” reception and we’d all been shuttled from the parking lot to the venue, probably only 1/4-1/3 of a mile. So everyone is sprinting back to their vehicles to find a phone to call for help, complete with flowing gowns and tuxedos, down a gravel and dirt path.



She didn’t survive.

#5 When I was in college, my mom’s best friend got married abroad with an extravagant fancy black tie affair. Mom was the MOH, my dad walked the bride down the aisle, and my sisters and I were part of the bridesmaid party. Gorgeous wedding. We had an awesome time. Danced all night. Early the next morning, as we were getting ready for the post-wedding brunch, we found out my grandma (mom’s mom) died. My mom was devastated (we all were) but she insisted we not tell anyone and to wipe our tears, put on a smile, and pretend to have fun so we wouldn’t ruin the couple’s wedding weekend. She said we could cry on the plane on our way home, but for now we were to bring nothing but joy to the party.



Years later, my mom died. At her memorial, her bestie shared some pics of us from that wedding weekend. You can see my mom’s smile beaming but her eyes looked so sad. Her friend didn’t have a clue what Mom was going through at the time (she didn’t find out until she got back from her honeymoon) so she only had fond memories of that weekend.



Mom was a good friend.

#6 The bride was pregnant and she had a miscarriage at the wedding reception. To even type this still feels insane to me and it was 30 years ago.

Kinjal says, “You can always tell who’s kind or rude by how they speak to our team.” It’s the little things, the tone, the entitlement, the demands of mid-eyeliner. Some relatives snap their fingers like royalty, others offer water or compliments. You really see someone’s character when they don’t think it matters.

#7 Bride didn't show up. Everyone waiting in a huge church, including the groom waiting at the altar for 30 minutes. Then bride's father came in and announced that she had decided she didn't want to get married.



But as he'd already paid for the reception all the guests should go ahead with the party.

#8 The cake collapsed in the middle of the cerimony. It was a sign!

#9 The wedding was at a barn in the middle of nowhere. The food was brought in from the city, about 45 minutes away..Fried chicken, mac and cheese, I don't remember what else. But fun enough wedding. We get back to the hotel which was maybe a ten minute drive. The bride is throwing up in the parking lot. Okay, maybe she had too much to drink. A couple other people throwing up in the parking lot. Well, they are young, that happens at weddings. Then I get upstairs and it hits me.



I swear I threw up for three days. If I had died that would have been fine with me. Worst food poisoning of my life.





I found out after the fact that pretty much everyone was sick in some capacity. Good times.

One thing Kinjal finds ridiculous is when guests ask for makeup bolder than the bride’s. “It’s always one aunt or cousin trying to steal the spotlight,” she sighs. They want glitter, extra lashes, the whole dramatic package. Meanwhile, the bride just wants to look like herself. It's meant to be her day, but some folks want to hijack it with highlighter. “They’ll literally say, ‘Make me look more stunning than her.’” And yes, they’re serious. Sometimes, the gossip takes a personal turn, especially about the bride’s family. Kinjal shares, “There are aunts who whisper awful things about the bride’s mother.” They criticize outfits, compare gold, and even rehash past family fights. And all this happens while their faces are being contoured. You’d think people could just let things go for one day. But no, weddings apparently reignite decade-old grudges. “It gets petty real fast,” Kinjal says.

#10 Grooms Aunt got drunk and spilled all the details about the groom actually being in love with his friend who coincidentally was also attending the wedding.

Awkward to the extreme.

#11 My cousin hired her friend who was supposedly a DJ and he was literally playing music from Pandora ... There were Ads playing literally in between songs .... Eventually after some time someone else went on the aux who actually had a subscription to a streaming service lol. Overall it was a fun wedding though.

#12 - 2x waiters full on karate fight IN the reception hall. The rest of the wait staff quickly shoved them into a back room, but after one of them got flipped over a table.





- 2 weeks later, best man and another guest almost fought. Then the best mans wife/guests GF did fight. It was crazy.





I wasn't at this one, but my friend told me during a reception he was at, the brides uncle parasailed over the reception towing a banner. A short time later the power went out. Sometime later, a couple police officers showed up, and explained the uncle accidently hit some power lines and didn't survive.

Then there are the emotional brides: nervous, anxious, sometimes on the verge of tears. “Right before the ceremony, they open up to us,” Kinjal explains. Some worry about their future, others about leaving home. It’s a mix of excitement and fear. “We’re the last people they talk to before stepping out,” she adds. In those final moments, makeup artists become mini therapists. And yes, they wipe both the tears and eyeliner.

#13 It was a destination beach wedding and the bride and groom allegedly spent over $100k on the entire thing, which was completely outdoors, with no contingency plan for some reason, all for it to not only rain, but POUR.



It actually wouldn’t have been so bad had they started on time but the bride had everyone waiting for her for like 30 minutes. We just watched the sky get darker and darker in that time, then it just opened up & it came down cats & dogs right as the wedding party came out.



It was already a bit awkward because in the water behind the alter was an ugly rusty cargo ship getting close to shore and there were folks off to the sides of the wedding area just enjoying the beach. At least the reception was fun once folks let go of caring about how they looked (and smelled) after getting drenched.

#14 Nothing crazy. But I was at a wedding where you were supposed to open these little envelopes and release a butterfly at the end of the ceremony. When we opened the envelopes all the butterflies were either dead or almost dead. Super awkward.

If you watch bobs burgers there's a similar scene in an episode. The first time I saw it I immediately thought of that wedding lol.

#15 So I went to a wedding held at a family run go cart track. Vows were nice held by a big pond. The reception started and hamburgers were being served out of the go kart snack bar. I knew the MOB had worked all summer for free as a waitress at a local restuarant in exchange for them catering the event so I was very surprised to see all the family hucking burgers out the window. I went to mcdonalds down the road becase I've never liked their burgers and they were struggling to keep up came back about an hour later. When I got back there was a weird vibe in the air. I thought it was because the MOB had got scammed on the dinner agreement and everyone was reeling from it. People were still partying but there was something going on in the main group and 'something in the air.' I didnt see the bride and groom around too much in the the main party area no mingling. If I did see them they were'nt togetther and they were sticking close to their respective parties.



Well turns out the groom caught the bride with the best man. It had been going on for months. I felt so bad for the MOB it was the second wedding shes paid for for her daughter. she got scammed. then to find out that her daughter was ho'ing it up and the marriage didnt even last as long as 1 of the MANY unpaid shifts she did to pay for it.

Kinjal is clear; they never spill the beans on the families, no matter what. “We hear so much, but we stay quiet,” she says with a smile. It’s part of the trust the bride places in them. Gossip may swirl all around, but the makeup team keeps things locked down. “We vent only to each other after work,” she laughs. Even when the tea is scalding, they don’t pour it. It's a code they all respect deeply. But of course, not everything can stay secret forever. “Once, we heard a bride confess to sleeping with the groom’s cousin,” Kinjal reveals. It was said casually, in front of her bridesmaids. The room went dead silent. “We kept doing the makeup, pretending we didn’t hear,” she recalls. But the energy shifted completely. “It was the wildest thing I’d ever overheard.” And no, she never found out what happened next.

#16 My mom's wedding was held at the same small venue, with the same s****y menu AND decor, as my father's funeral had been held a year prior.



It was a great reminder to my 13 year old self that my dad was dead and that she was 90% of the reason he drank himself to death!

#17 Friends wedding during Covid. The bride and grooms 2 daughters had norovirus a few days before the wedding. After the ceremony was over, I approached the brides mother to congratulate her, and she’s green and sweaty. She tells me that she’s been vomiting since the night before.



Everyone got sick. The groom was leaving the reception intermittently to vomit. Two days later, I feel like I’m on my deathbed. My partner and I had to take turns puking, it was a nightmare.



The bride lost a lot of friends because of it, because she didn’t tell anybody. I still think about the poor staff to this day. One guest confronted her post-vomit explaining to her that it was her duty to inform the guests, and her response was to “suck a d**k”. That same guest had to delay starting chemotherapy because she was incapacitated for days.

#18 I was at a wedding where the bride and groom had a Rottweiler that they really loved, and they’d had him in some pretty intense training. The dog was even part of the ceremony as the ring bearer, which y’know, very cute.



But then at the reception, in the middle of their first dance, a guy kicks open the door of the ballroom and charges in shouting, “Babe! I miss you! Don’t do this!” And the bride goes, “What are you doing? This is over! I don’t want to see you!” And the guy lunges at her, and suddenly the f*****g dog attacks him. It bites down on his arm and wrestles him to the ground.



People started screaming and kids were crying and the whole thing was just chaos. And then suddenly the guy stands up like nothing happened, and the bride announces that he’s their f*****g dog trainer, and this was a demonstration of the dog’s "defensive abilities". He takes a bow and shows the little padded thing he had on his arm under his shirt, and then he has the dog do a couple of normal tricks. We all kind of politely applaud, he walks out of the room, and then they finished their first dance like this was not an absolutely traumatic experience for everyone else.

Weddings are the ultimate hotspot for unfiltered gossip, Kinjal admits. “There are days we hear so much, we’re emotionally drained by lunch.” The back room becomes a chaos zone of overheard arguments, family tensions, and juicy slips. “We hear it all, every little thing,” Kinjal says. And some stories stay with them for years.

#19 I was a kid, bit into a bitterball fresh from the deep fryer, the thing being hot enough to burn skin made me throw it in a reflex, on the brides wedding dress. Now I had a burnt mouth and saw the stain on her dress and started crying. The bride being an absolute champion that she is comforted me, grabbed a dress fold, and folded it over the stain like nothing ever happened. She's the kind of person I'm striving to be

#20 Oh boy where do I start…





The grandmother of the groom died.



She died at the hotel in her sleep, right after the wedding. Nobody saw it coming either, she was on her feet the entire evening. Most solemn continental breakfast I’ve ever been to.



The vows were also quite awkward. To sum it up, the bride’s vows basically were: “I’ll always remember to not bother you on Mondays and Wednesdays, those are your designated gaming days.”



Also some of the most awkward speeches I’ve ever heard in my life. Sister of the bride obviously did not like her sister’s choice of husband, and said as much during her speech.

#21 Certainly not the worst, but at my own wedding it stormed so violently as the guests walked from their cars into the church that no umbrella could keep them from getting absolutely soaked. I’m talking drenched.



A lightning strike took out the power, so the mics/audio system didn’t work. You couldn’t hear a thing that the pastor or anyone said.



Also the church had no AC and it was the middle of summer in 100% humidity. My sister, the maid of honor, fainted at the altar both from the heat and locking her knees (don’t lock your knees!!!). Luckily my uncle caught her and she made a quick recovery.



Alas, the show went on, the sun eventually came out for the reception (still insane humidity), everyone drank the venue out of booze and my husband and I are still happily married 15 years later 😂.

Kinjal ends with a quote that pretty much sums up her experience: “Like makeup comes off, people’s true colors come out.” Under the gloss and glamour, weddings reveal more than vows and dance moves. They show real personalities, sometimes raw, sometimes ruthless. Kinjal’s job is to enhance appearances, but she sees past the surface daily.

#22 The brides family didn’t turn up. Not one. They didn’t agree with her marrying a white man.



EDIT:- he was white and Welsh, she was Indian and I think Muslim though I could be wrong on her faith.

After the wedding she got death threats from her dad and brothers for dishonouring the family so her and her hubby moved to newzeland where they are now living their best lives.

#23 I was a plus one at a wedding where I barely knew the groom and had only met the bride once before. During the reception, I stopped at the bathroom and found the bride sitting alone in the big stall crying. She didn’t want to get married but did because she and the groom had had s*x. She wasn’t pregnant but as a Mormon she felt she had to marry him. She was only 19 and felt she was too young to get married but didn’t feel like she’d had a choice.



I stayed with her for about half an hour comforting her until her grandma came in and took over. I went back to the party, and her groom was oblivious to the fact that his new wife was missing, let alone that she was devastated.



My (now)husband lost track of that friend after he got married. We ran into him years later and asked how he was doing. The two of them had 4 kids under the age of 5 and he was thrilled to be a dad. I wonder how she felt and if he had any idea how she felt.

#24 I went to a wedding a few years ago where the caterer of the wedding had a heart attack right after the buffet had been set up for dinner 😩 the bride and groom stayed with him and made sure he was breathing while waiting for the ambulance.

Well, this sure reminds you why it's smart to be careful about what you say and when you say it. Weddings may feel like love-filled fairy tales, but trust us, walls (and makeup artists) have ears. One loose sentence can turn into the next viral story. Drama doesn’t need a mic to travel fast. So maybe keep it light... or at least whisper.

#25 Guest got s**tgoosed and decided throwing up on the floor was tasteless…threw up in another guests baby carrier instead. Fought with venue staff while being escorted out to the point her dress was hiked up and her c****ie was on display. 10/10.

#26 Wedding was for the daughter of a very religious conservative family who had found out that the daughter and her boyfriend were having premarital s*x and basically pressured them into getting married to “fix” the sin they’d committed.



The mother, father, and priest took every opportunity during the ceremony and reception speeches to remind everyone that the bride and groom had premarital s*x and say how disappointed they all were that the marriage was starting in sin.

#27 The bride who was my aunt specifically told that the design she wanted are floral pastel pink and sky blue. The designer was agreeing, taking notes, and gave her the assurance that he would make it the way she wants. After the vows and all, we went to the after-party venue and it was CHRISTMAS THEMED. Happy Marry Christmas to them I guess?

These posts definitely remind us how weddings are a beautiful blend of fun, food, fashion, and absolute chaos. They’re not just celebrations; they’re reality shows with snacks and sequins. Which story made you laugh, gasp, or cringe the most? Do you have a wedding drama of your own? We’d love to hear it. Drop your tea in the comments, we're all ears.

#28 Father of the groom speech went a little something like this ‘ bride we never thought he’d marry you , you wasn’t his first love , Que 20 minute monologue of the groom’s love for cars and his love of his son and granddaughter then end speech. Nothing about the bride , nothing nice about the bride or welcoming her to the family just ‘we didn’t think he’d marry you’. I was absolutely floored.

#29 The groom was on his phone the entire time. I flew Mexico for the destination wedding with my kids, and he chose one of the most expensive hotels, and he looked bored at his own wedding. Leading up to the wedding, he claimed he was sick and had the hotel staff getting him cold towels and checking on him. Drama king. Up until the ceremony , I and the rest of the bride friends were hoping she was gonna back out. I was her MOH.

#30 The wedding officiant forgot...

Someone tracked her down finally, she showed up 45 minutes late drunk off of her a*s. She barely made it through the ceremony, starting and restarting several times at certain parts. It was super awkward for everyone and the bride was pissed. .

#31 I almost died on my way to my own d**n wedding with my father in the car. We were driving to the church in a limo that my dad knew the owner from the bar. (That should’ve been a red flag) Well everything was nice except the old man driver was S**T FACED at 11am. We didn’t know he was so drunk until he blew through a stop sign on a tight turn on a two lane country road. I was at that moment I was telling my dad he was going too fast to stop around the bend. 😱Straight ahead was a farmers field. Miraculously no one was driving on the other road when we blew thru the intersection or that no one was sitting at the stop sign. I would guess he was probably doing 40-45 mph.



Don’t ask me how he managed to get out of the field but he did. I clearly remember my father ripping him a new one bc he had been so drunk and that he nearly k**led us. This happened in 1988.

#32 Well there was the fight between the groom's familly and some cousins that showed up. But there was a far more interesting wedding I went to where the father of the bride gave a long preachy speech that focused almost 90% on how his daughter was "an obedient child". I mean, you might mention that point in the context of showering praise on someone, but this was specifically a speech about obiedience...to him...to her soon-to-be spouse, and obiedience to God. It was over the top. And to put the cherry on top, when the preacher presented the new bride and groom, somebody lit off fire crackers ON THE ALTAR INSIDE THE CHURCH! There was smoke everywhere.

#33 My brother and I got seated at a table full of newlyweds — we were the token single guys, basically the garnish on the marriage salad. Conversation was dead, so I threw out a little icebreaker: “Is it true the first year of marriage is the hardest?”

The men said yes.

The women said no.

Then we sat back and watched World War Wed break out.

#34 Wedding photographer - I’ve seen a lot of weddings. The most awkward one though was when the bride was 4 hours late to her own wedding. She kept telling him “she was just finishing getting ready.” And they had a car service for the wedding so she couldn’t blame a broken down car.



She waltz into the venue like she s**t didn’t stink, didn’t apologize to the guests still left over and the venue and venders. It opened her grooms eyes I think because he called it off right then and there. She threw a tantrum and as a contracted vender I didn’t want to leave in case they “worked it out” but I got to watch him say stuff that was obviously built up over time. When he left with his parents is when I was like “I’m out…bye.”.

#35 The drunk uncle of the bride was hitting on all the bridesmaids. And said one of the most hilarious things I’ve ever heard: “Look at the s***ter on that critter.” (Talking about a bridesmaid’s a*s. He had to get removed and ended up wandering around in his underwear in the parking lot.

#36 Best man professed his love during his speech and not so subtlety said it should’ve been him instead. Best man also volunteered to be the DJ for the bride and groom to save them money before the wedding. After the ceremony he went to the DJ booth and played two edm songs before flicking the entire wedding off and leaving. Oh and the groom’s mom had a massive center of attention problem and dragged her husband onto the dance floor in the middle of the first dance.

#37 The brother of the groom stood up when the priest said: anyone who opposes the marriage between him and her speak now or forever hold your peace.



The brother proposes to his girlfriend. Of 2 months.. she is embarrassed. Apologizing to everyone. She declined the proposal. The brother raged. Accusing her of cheating and revealing he only proposed to see if she only had him. In his mind if she said yes, it meant she’s been loyal to him. But since she declined it means she has been sneaking around. Gets better. He admitted he slept with 2 other people to revenge cheat.

#38 It wasn't at the wedding but at the after party her brother proposed and the girl he proposed to said yes cause she was put on the spot then afterwards called him out for it and they broke up.

#39 This one is kind of sad, and the wedding wasn’t ruined because of it. It was just a bit of an awkward distraction. One of the bride’s friends had recently lost her father and was bawling during the father/daughter dance. She ended up excusing herself, and was crying in the bathroom with another friend trying to comfort her. I know she was embarrassed, and the bride was understanding about it.

#40 There were two toilets in a church at my brother's wedding. I pooped in one, but the chain in the guts was broken.





I pooped in the other and stopped it up. There was no plunger in either bathroom. People knew. They had to call a plumber.





My brother had told me that morning that, due to my bowel problems, I shouldn't eat a triple meat cheese burger.





I didn't listen. .

#41 The bride was a vegetarian, and as a surprise, she was given a roasted pig 🐖.

#42 Well the tornado at the outdoor reception was kinda bad.

#43 Not the worst, but pretty weird.



I got a printed wedding invitation for 7pm, I arrived at 6:40, and the Doors to the church were locked, and the parking lot was empty. I walked around the entire church, everything was locked. rechecked my invitation, yep, 7pm wedding. So I go to get something to eat and come back around 7:15.



People are just starting to arrive....



It turns out the wedding started at 8pm, and I had a Latin sounding last name.



-The bride was Hispanic, and had 2 sets of invitations printed. Latino's got the 7pm, Gringos got the 7:30 time.



Crazy they knew everyone would be late.

#44 A fight broke out during the reception and spilled out into the parking lot. The bride's father and groom (on the same side of the fight) were in the thick of it while the bride's mother was literally holding the bride down with wrestling moves in the back of the limo. Both the father of the bride and the groom were arrested, along with half a dozen others. The fight resumed at the hotel after everyone got bailed out, and even more people got arrested, including the bride, who didn't have her mom to hold her back.



No honeymoon, felony a*****t as a wedding gift for both the bride and groom.



The weird thing is that none of this was gang related, and there was no beef going into it. Just one of the groom's friends was a really angry drunk, and someone bumped him at the buffet, and some of the other jackasses just couldn't let things go.



It was insane. We were there as friends of the bride's parents, and we were in the limo while the bride was screaming "My daddy!" about her father being in the fight out in the parking lot and mom had her arms and legs wrapped around her.

#45 Photographer dropped dead after walking into the reception. Like literally in the door way, I think it was a cardiac event but I’m not sure, he had been so sweaty leading up tho I remembered.

#46 Two siblings (sons of a family friend) were very drunk and started making out.

#47 At my wedding, my husband’s grandmother fell and broke her hip, went to the hospital, had a PE and then died.

#48 The parents let the Bride sing a song about love she'd written herself



We were at a satellite table with some other unimportant people but the old couple at our table whispered to the rest of us at the table, "you know, they paid for a lot of those voice lessons."



In retrospect it was hilarious, like at the end of Dirty Dancing where the mom says, "I think she gets it from me" even though there's no evidence even to the end that the mom knows anything about dancing.



"When you were in the room, I was in bloom"



"When you told me you were in love, I knew it was what you were made of"



"In love ... In LOOOOOOVE"



It was so bad. 1990s.

#49 Not my story, but there was a young lady who knew about the free desert offered by most restaurants if it was your birthday. She made a habit out of asking for it at every new restaurant her and her friends went to. Sooo, on her wedding day when the Bridal Procession started… they let her get about 25% down the aisle… then the music stopped and everyone started singing Happy Birthday to you….

#50 All a couple of the groomsmen burst out into laughter when the father of the bride started crying while "giving his daughter" away. I was one of the groomsmen but not one of the ones laughing. The thing is, the father of the bride was this burly, gruff military dude and there was something about seeing this guy we'd basically all always been afraid of crying while "Butterfly kisses" played over the speakers that caused a couple of dudes to lose it. I felt bad because it was an a*****e thing to do.

#51 My own wedding.



Married in Hawaii on the beach near the north shore.



Signs on the beach for dangerous currents.



Invited all to throw flowers in the surf to remember those they've lost.



Then my groomsmen decided to go for a swim. 3 men entered, 2 men made it out, 3rd almost didn't.



Luckily, a guy on a surfboard rushed in to pull the third out.



Then Baywatch, yes, yellow pickups, red shorts and all show up.



All three ended up in the hospital as they drank a lot of ocean water.



So the after wedding luau was awkward.

And my wedding pictures didn't have any of my groomsmen in them.



Luckily, the husbands of the bridesmaids thought it would be funny if they got matching hawaiian shirts. And they kinda matched mine and the wedding colors.

So my wedding pictures that hung in the house weren't the actual wedding party.



Now I'm divorced and only speak to one of the groomsmen.

#52 Bride made out with her ex a night before the wedding and the ex secretly taped it and played it during the wedding reception and I believe y’all know what happened next, what a crazy time to be alive and to love🙂.

#53 At my wedding, a guest (husband’s cousin’s new wife) showed up decked out in bridal attire. .

#54 Friends wedding at a country club. They were in the middle of their vows during the ceremony. All of a sudden we heard a loud crash. One of the brides young nephews, I think was 5 at the time had taken one of the golf carts and crashed it into a tree. Kid was ok, shaken up but yea put a damper on the event.

#55 My white trash cousin was getting married in the Catholic church and she and her equally white trash groom's friends were basically tailgating with a keg before the wedding in the church's parking lot. Before starting the wedding, the priest made a pretty pointed comment about being respectful and when the bride's brother got to the alter as a groom's man, it is typical to stand before the priest and make the sign of the cross, and he did so with his middle finger. I wasn't there because I don't associate with that branch of the family tree, but I heard about it afterwards. Apparently, the priest continued the wedding and didn't acknowledge it. Honestly, I think he should have walked away and ended the ceremony.

#56 The wife fell ill just after the ceremony with some allergic reaction thing and got rushed off in an ambulance, and EVERYONE continued to party ??? I was so confused but joined in anyway, and by the evening came around 8pm she came back and a huge grand entrance was made, iconic but so peak for the wife - (she is a work colleague to me, and we’re nurses so when she got rushed into a&e in her wedding dress it was humiliating for her) 🥲.

#57 Not so much at the wedding as during the wedding. My aunt got married in a backyard ceremony at her friend's house. A simple ceremony on a summer day, lots of friends and family. It was really nice.



A couple of the neighbor kids keyed every single car that was there. Deep scratches down both sides of dozens of cars, front to back.



I was only 10ish at the time so I'm not sure what came of it (if anything), but people who were there still talk about it occasionally. lol.

#58 At our wedding there were some torches/braziers that were lit. My wife's uncle was leaning around trying to take a picture and his head caught on fire (he was okay but lost some hair).

#59 An older family member was asked to be in the wedding party. Really sweet, but also, this person is probably about 80 years old and standing through a ceremony that had all sorts of extra readings and songs to include different people. Right about the time I was thinking “man, this is a long ceremony”, they passed out, 911 was called and they were taken to receive medical attention. It was very upsetting, people were crying. The ceremony paused until medical help arrived, but the ambulance was still out front when we left the church and they still made us stand there blowing bubbles as they exited the church for the photos, so that was weird lol. They’re okay now, but didn’t made it back for family photos or the reception, so that’s a shame.



Side note, the officiant said a wedding party member passing out has happened in about 10% of the weddings he’s officiated. Let your favorite people sit down if you want a long ceremony lol.

#60 GF did the nastiest fart I have ever smelled and let me take the blame. I stood by a window facing a pig farm to get away from the smell.

#61 Civil War reenactment across the street from the church. Literal cannons going off the entire time during the ceremony.

#62 One of the bestmen had the key to the nuptial room. He went blackout drunk and was nowhere to be found. Bride had a meltdown. They ended up sleeping in separate rooms with other family members. In the morning they found the guy sleeping in his car.

#63 Bride got into a fist fight in her dress.

#64 Our friends got married, my wife and i left early because she wasn't feeling well and was tired (she was pregnant with our son) few hours after we left our other friend who was our driver came to het us in a hurry and told we dodged a major drama bullet



First mistake of the soon to be married couple was to only have 3 pallets of beer, cider and long drink for all the guests (can't remember how many people) and they told this in advance without remembering both sides had many relatives who like to drink so there was many pocket bottles. The brides mates f****d the coffee catering somehow and thought it was a good idea to start giving the alcohol instead to people



Second mistake was that the bride and groom both had younger brothers who hated each other and they made them both as bestman's,the hatred combined with alcohol was a recipe for a disaster and would you know they started to fight. I till this day don't know which one started the fight but soon the groom joined, brides father, uncle etc. In the end it was just a giant fight with multiple people from both sides and i felt bad for thr bride because she was witnessing and balling her eyes out while watching this c*********k unfold infront of her.

#65 The maid of honor (bride's sister) gave a BLISTERING speech. one of the meanest things i've ever sat through. called the bride a b***h. no minced words. wanted to crawl in a hole after that one...

#66 No one attended the reception! It was so bizarre. The room was set for maybe 100 and there may have been 30 of us, max.

#67 I used to work in a hotel where we often hosted weddings.



The worst was probably when the bride and her new mother in law were both very drunk and started physically fighting at the reception. Torn clothes, blood, smashed glass... It was not pretty.



But it must have seemed pretty normal to the family and guests, as after the combatants were taken off to their rooms to clean up, and we swept up the mess, the party carried on for another few hours, including the groom, who I can only assume wasn't Mr. Popular with either his wife of mother the next morning.

#68 Some dudes girlfriend was the cousin of the bride. She got drunk and had s*x with a waiter and everyone found out. The guy attacked the waiter. The girl jumped in the fight. Good times.

#69 A guest died on the way there. Their parents were also in attendance and had to be told at the end of the ceremony.

#70 Someone stole the card/cash box.

#71 My best friend had a destination wedding that was planned almost 2 years in advance. NO ONE from the bride's family came - groom's parents, my husband and I along with the bride and groom and that was it. Beautiful location and my husband and I renewed our vows there years later!

#72 The very pregnant sister of the groom started going into labor and had to go give birth that night. Not a terrible thing, but very unexpected.

#73 The DJ and his girlfriend (who was the sister of the groom) broke up at the beginning of the reception after a huge fight so he packed up his equipment and skedaddled. Had to send someone to get a boombox (this was back in the late 80s) so there would be music for the remainder of the night.

#74 Best man was super drunk during his speech and confessed he wished he had met the bride before the groom. His wife ended up sending him home by himself in an uber halfway through the reception.

#75 Drunk best man got up and made a joke about how “he couldn’t believe the bride was wearing white” and implied they slept together the first day they met. Then asked if she should be drinking “in her condition” - she was NOT pregnant.

I was seated near the bride’s mother and the look on her face is etched in my brain.

#76 I was a supervisor I only had two other people working under me one of them inviting me to his wedding.. I knew that the ceremony was going to be small and expensive so I only went to the reception when I showed up. There was nothing there. It was an empty hall. Apparently his parents had oppose the marriage, but pretended like they were on board didn’t buy the rings kept his children away from the ceremony lied and said they had booked the hall and decorations and catering, and nothing had been done so I got there to the brides family who were enraged. They ordered chicken and put out some tables last minute booking the venue and when he showed up with the bride, her brothers tried to fist fight him all in all an absolute fiasco.

#77 At the reception, when the bride and groom (my cousin 30m) came in, they did some little speeches before dinner and dancing, he talked about how hard she worked, to please enjoy the food as it was very stressful for her, and about how much he loves her and how excited he is for their future.



Her speech was her complaining about how stressful it was, how she just wanted to elope and didn’t really want any of this, she literally said “I want to thank ME” multiple times. She didn’t say anything about my cousin, it was all about her. my aunt looked over at me like😦🤨😒.

#78 Groom told the bride right before the wedding that he didn't want to get married. You could hear them arguing. Twenty minutes later, they decided to go ahead with the wedding. It lasted two weeks....

#79 I witnessed the worst wedding toast at a friend's wedding. The bride's father and sister both gave lovely, heartfelt speeches, as did the father of the groom. Enter the groom's brother... By this point in the reception, he was already several drinks deep and looking kind of disheveled (untucked shirt, sleeves rolled up, pants sagging). He gets up there in front of 150+ people and starts off with a snarky, "I didn't write anything down," referring to the other speakers who had all read their toasts off their phone/paper notes. He then launched into a diatribe about relationships and how jealous he is of his brother's relationship and his parents' relationship and how unlucky he is in relationships. The whole thing was really weird and he kept repeating himself. Then he put a cherry on that s**t sundae by looking at his brother and telling him to "ride her more than you ride your Harley.".

#80 Bride broke her two front teeth at reception dancing.

Hi, I’m bride 🤓.

#81 We got married in Mexico at a private beach club. Near the end, we had our to launch those Chinese Sky Lanterns on the beach. This caused the Mexican Coast Guard to show up. We said sorry, fed them and took some pics. Makes a great story though - our beach party was so off the hook the coast guard showed up lol.

#82 The best man gave his speech about how no one liked the bride. Later, another guy got drunk, stole the caterers golf cart to do burnouts, then did the worm and split his chin on the dance floor, bleeding everywhere! The photographer loved it, but the bride was less than impressed.



I remembered another one! Went to a friend's wedding and at the reception they had tea lights going on high top tables. Some woman with big 80's hair was drunk, cackling, and through her head back. Boom, her hair went up in a ball of fire! Thrown drinks and a jacket got it under control, but she left quickly, and the whole venue smelled of burnt hair.

#83 One guy cooking all the food on a huge charcoal grill at a dry wedding. It took around two hours for everyone to get food. We couldn't even drink to pass the time.

#84 My brother had a mild allergic reaction and threw up all over the golf course.

#85 My sister had a seizure at my wedding and my mother made such a huge spectacle over it, super dramatic and fake crying. My sister is like Jesus christ, you called an ambulance?! I'm fine! My mother wouldn't allow me into the bridal suite bc she didn't want to "upset me" - I just wanted to freaking eat! Finally I just barged in and my sister and I just stuffed our faces and she relaxed in the suite to recover, I think it was the camera flashes that triggered it. . But my mother loves to make a huge deal out of everything, anything for attention.

#86 The best man had replaced the rings at the last minute in a prank that went a little further than it should, in what was a series of escalating pranks among the wedding party. The bride and groom had to exchange their vows using plastic led-flashing rings from a little prize machine from a grocery store.



The bride was pretty f*****g mad, but it wasn't totally out of line with the casual and friendly tone of the wedding. For example, they had a roast instead of a toast during the reception.



Honestly the worst part of that wedding was that the DJ ended up needing a ride to the wedding, which somehow became the bride's responsibility, causing her to be an hour late to the ceremony. This DJ took requests, but in what was either his own private prank or a sign of early dementia, would abruptly cut off the requests halfway through and start playing Sublime instead. Not even mixing them in, just pushing stop on the requested track and pushing play on Sublime. I heard Santeria probably seven times that day.



The happy couple later got back at the best man at his own wedding by providing a groom's cake that was just a professionally frosted block of butter. The best man then apologized to them and all parties declared a truce, which was shortly before their ugly divorce.



It was me. I was the best man. And while I f*****g hate butter, at least I'm still married.