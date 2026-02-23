Uninvited Guest Expected To Fund Wedding, Called Stingy For Not Paying Thousands For Cousin’s Event

ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings are often described as one of the happiest days in a person’s life, however, somewhere between booking venues and finalizing guest lists, emotions can run high and expectations can grow even higher.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) was asked to contribute thousands toward her cousin’s wedding, only to discover she wasn’t invited. Still, she didn’t expect her refusal to cause major backlash from her family.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Weddings are often billed as the happiest day of a couple’s life, but they can also be a surprisingly revealing look at human entitlement

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author was asked by her aunt to contribute thousands of dollars toward her cousin’s wedding expenses, instead of giving a traditional gift

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Shortly after, she discovered through another relative that she wasn’t actually invited to the wedding because it was limited to immediate family and close friends due to budget constraints

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: dikushin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

When she confronted her aunt, the exclusion was confirmed, but the request for a large financial contribution remained

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Life_Grocery5994

ADVERTISEMENT

She declined to give a significant cash gift and offered a standard present instead, sparking backlash from some relatives who accused her of being stingy and unsupportive

The OP shared that her cousin who she had grown up close with was planning to get married. However, received a phone call from her aunt outlining wedding costs and emphasizing how expensive weddings are and how difficult it is to afford some things. She then added that some relatives were giving thousands of dollars to help cover expenses like catering or photography and asked her to consider doing the same.

The aunt framed it as a meaningful and generous contribution that would directly support the wedding. Naturally, the request left her caught off guard as most people expect to buy a thoughtful gift, not fund a whole event. However, the biggest shock came when the OP discovered she wasn’t invited to the wedding.

In fact, the cousin whom she found out from added that apparently the celebration was intentionally intimate, limited to immediate family and very close friends. The OP confirmed this from her who explained that the budget was tight which was the reason that relatives who couldn’t attend were encouraged to send larger monetary gifts instead of traditional presents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP then politely declined to give a massive financial gift, stating that she would still send a traditional, thoughtful gift to celebrate the couple. She also added that if she wasn’t considered close enough to attend, she shouldn’t be expected to cover major expenses. The aunt disagreed, insisting that generosity shouldn’t depend on invitations and, some relatives also started labeling her as “stingy” and “unsupportive”.

Image credits: freepic.diller / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

When looking at the bigger picture, it’s true that weddings today can put couples under serious financial pressure. According to Fidelity Investments, the average wedding in recent years has cost between $30,000 and $40,000. A large chunk of that budget typically goes toward catering, which can take up 15–20%, and photography, which accounts for around 10%.

However, etiquette tells a slightly different story when it comes to gift-giving expectations. According to The Knot, wedding gifts are traditionally given by invited guests as part of sharing in the celebration. While someone who cannot attend may still choose to send a gift, there is no formal obligation, particularly when it comes to large sums of money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Wedding Shop emphasizes that wedding gifts are voluntary gestures of goodwill, not entitlements. Etiquette experts stress that once someone is excluded from the guest list, any expectation of a gift is effectively removed. Traditionally, gifting is tied to celebrating alongside the couple.

Netizens were stunned by what they saw as blatant audacity, arguing that the situation felt transactional rather than heartfelt and also encouraging the OP not to give anything at all. What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you ever give a large cash gift to a wedding you weren’t invited to? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens called the request “wildly inappropriate”, stressing that a wedding gift is optional and rooted in genuine connection

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT