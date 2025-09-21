ADVERTISEMENT

Kindness comes in many ways. For some, it's a "Bless you!" from a stranger after they sneeze. For others, it's volunteering at the animal shelter. On average, one American commits five good deeds a month, according to a 2019 poll. These include holding the door for a stranger, helping with directions, and even paying for someone else's meal.

We here at Bored Panda like to make the world a kinder place by sharing the good deeds of others. Wholesome and altruistic people deserve to get their flowers, so we took a trip to the "Just Wholesome" subreddit and picked out the most heartwarming and uplifting stories for you to enjoy!

We also got in touch with one of the community's moderators, Sally G., aka u/InitialConclusion507. She kindly agreed to tell us how the subreddit came to be, why wholesome content is so important in today's world, and what it's like being the sleuth of wholesomeness. Read our conversation with her below!

#1

When This 90 Yr Old Vet Started To Stand Up The President Leaned In And Told Him He Didn’t Have To Stand. This Patriot Stood, Saying, “No Sir, You’re The President"

Man helping elderly person stand from wheelchair, surrounded by others, showcasing heartwarming stories and moments of kindness.

InitialConclusion507 Report

    #2

    99 Year Old Lillian Creates Dresses To Achieve Her Goal Of Making 1000 Dresses By 100th Birthday For Orphan Girls In Africa. Her Mission Is To Show These Girls That The World Cares About Them. So She'd Make Each Dress Extra Special, Setting An Example Of Love And Kindness

    Elderly woman sewing fabric on a machine, showcasing heartwarming stories that inspire positivity and kindness.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    Please click on the link below the photo. There are other images including the dresses which are adorable and the girls wearing them!

    #3

    In Turkey, A Stray Dog Brought Her Unconscious Puppy To The Door Of A Veterinary Clinic. The Puppy Received Immediate Care As The Dog Waited Patiently

    Veterinarian in a clinic preparing to treat an injured dog, showcasing a heartwarming story of care and compassion.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    I'm amazed when animals do this. The mother dog knew this was the right place to get help for her puppy.

    One of the moderators for r/justwholesome is u/InitialConclusion507 whose real name is Sally George. The Redditor created the community after unsuccessful attempts at posting wholesome content on other dedicated subreddits. "Because of various conditions, like having high karma, sharing original content only, and other restrictions, I decided to create my own subreddit," tells Bored Panda.

    But r/justwholesome isn't the only place on the internet where Sally shares wholesome content. She's also the editor of a wholesome and heartwarming community called NostalgicGrandma which is also dedicated to sharing positive and inspirational stories. Nostalgic Grandma was Sally's first pursuit, and the Reddit community came after: indeed, there's always demand for more positivity in the world!
    #4

    When A Desperate 71-Year-Old Passenger Mentioned He Was In Urgent Need Of A Kidney Transplant, His Uber Driver Made An Extraordinary Decision: To Become His Donor

    Two men sharing a heartwarming moment in a hospital room, highlighting uplifting and positive stories to cleanse negativity.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've read this before and it never cases to amaze me. I'd give it many upvotes if I could.

    #5

    Joy Is Always Possible

    Elderly woman with Alzheimer’s joyfully grading papers, highlighting heartwarming stories cleansing negativity from social feeds.

    Kindly_Salamander631 Report

    #6

    Someone Left A Racist Graffiti In Walthamstow, London. And This Is How The Community Responded

    Fence graffiti showing diverse languages alongside English, symbolizing heartwarming stories of global unity and positivity.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    cynthiapool avatar
    CPooh
    CPooh
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love that cockney is considered a separate language from english

    On the Nostalgic Grandma website, Sally introduces herself as a psychologist who aims "to share uplifting stories that inspire, encourage, and remind us of the good in the world."

    "My goal was simple, to share positive and wholesome stories, and also link them to my blog for readers who want to read more about the story," Sally tells Bored Panda more about why she decided to create a separate subreddit. "I didn't expect it, but the group grew to 22k members very quickly because I would post wholesome stories daily."

    "I often feature stories of reunions, lonely elderly people finding support, couples rediscovering love, kindness of strangers at McDonalds or a parking lot, unexplained miracles like having a child at 70 years old, or someone winning an unexpected lottery, Sally shares the basics of her content.

    "After all, who doesn't enjoy a little wishful thinking, hoping that they would win a million-dollar lottery one day?"
    #7

    A Man Reunited With His 19-Year-Old Cat, Seven Years After The Pet Went Missing

    Man joyfully hugging a cat in a warm moment, sharing heartwarming stories to brighten the day and cleanse negativity.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #8

    When He Found Out It Was Her Dream, He Made It Come True

    Heartwarming story of a man giving up his first-class seat to an elderly woman fulfilling her dream of flying first class

    d3vil_qu33n Report

    #9

    Toddler Dresses As The Queen For Halloween, Gets A Surprise Letter From Windsor Castle

    Toddler dressed in vintage coat and hat standing between two happy corgi dogs, a heartwarming scene of joy.

    The envelope contained a letter from Lady Mary Morrison, a Lady-in-Waiting to Her Majesty the Queen.

    “The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, and for the photograph you enclosed,” the letter read. “Her Majesty thought it kind of you to write to her, and The Queen was pleased to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid outfit.”

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    "With so much negativity in the world currently, I think that a little bit of positivity online is essential," Sally posits. "And, clearly, 22,000 other people feel the same!" And Reddit is no exception. Of course, it's also a platform for many niche interests, like cats, fashion, food, and culture, so, it's not hard to carve out a niche for yourself in the real of wholesomeness.

    #10

    Little Girl Mistakes A Bride For The Princess In Her Favourite Book

    Woman in wedding dress and veil crouching on sidewalk, smiling at happy toddler and mother in heartwarming moment.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #11

    School Janitor Achieves His Dream

    Heartwarming story of Gabe Sonnier, janitor turned principal, inspiring to cleanse your feed from negativity.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #12

    Their Love Story Lives On Forever 💗

    Elderly couple in China symbolizing heartwarming stories of love with carved mountain steps called Love Ladder.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke Branwen
    Luke Branwen
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The saddest thing is that the modern TikTok brains would say something like "But ACTUALLY that relationship is Problematic and she's a pdf file 🫤"

    "If you're talking about subreddits that fit the 'wholesome' niche, people are looking for hope, positivity, and reminders that the world is not that bad after all," Sally explains. "Maybe they are tired of reading heavy news all day, maybe they are feeling lonely, want to restore their faith in humanity – these are often the reasons people engage with wholesome posts."

    #13

    A Canadian Cop Went Undercover In A Wheelchair, Leaving Cash Visible To Attract Thieves. Instead, He Received Money, Prayers, And Warnings, With Zero Arrests In Five Days

    Various acts of kindness helping a man in a wheelchair, showcasing heartwarming stories and positivity.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #14

    In 2017, Heather Was About To Be Proposed By David When She Got Diagnosed With Breast Cancer. But That Didn't Stop Them. They Got Married On Her Hospital Bed 18 Hours Before She Passed Away

    Groom holding hands with bride in hospital bed, capturing a heartwarming story of love and hope against all odds.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #15

    Shoutout To Mr Johnston 🙌

    Teacher making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for students to support them before their AP test, heartwarming story.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    Sally believes in the power of wholesome online communities. Their main strength, according to her, is how easily they deliver positive content. "It's more convenient for the reader to scroll an interest-based subreddit than manually searching for it on Google. Plus, post comments add to discussion, providing a sense of community," the creator says.

    #16

    He Was Hoping To See Her 🥹

    Tweet sharing a heartwarming story about a great grandpa reconnecting with his first girlfriend after 70 years, inspiring positivity.

    reddit.com Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I went back to a town I lived in and looked for a girlfriend I had there 40 years before. Sadly, i couldn't even tell if I did see her, and she probably wouldn't have recognised me either. Ah well. Still enjoyed the south of France anyway... 😢

    #17

    Teen Waitress Helps Elderly Customer To Cut His Ham, Get’s Awarded $16,000 Scholarship By The Mayor

    A restaurant worker serving an elderly customer, showcasing a heartwarming story of kindness and care.

    Kindly_Salamander631 Report

    laurenk_1 avatar
    Lauren K
    Lauren K
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s these stories that always hit me the hardest. The frailty of old age, and the kindness of others. 😭❤️

    #18

    💗

    A dog riding a bus in Turkey to escape heavy rain, showing heartwarming kindness in everyday moments.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course not. The dog was 100% more polite than most bus passengers.

    Sally also believes that Reddit communities can be a great source of inspiration. "You’ll often see a story shared on Reddit one day, then circulating on Instagram, Facebook, and other platforms the next," she says regarding their virality aspect. 

    "Overall, it's an ecosystem and subreddits that share positive and wholesome stories exist to add a much-needed layer of positivity to the existing humanity," she adds.
    #19

    Mum Transforms From Jailed H****n Addict To Top Student In Her Graduating University Class

    Before and after transformation of a woman, highlighting a heartwarming story of change and hope.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #20

    After Becoming A Single Dad, He Learned How To Do His Daughter's Hair. Now He Teaches Other Dads Without Charging Any Fee

    Man wearing a sleeveless shirt comforting a sleeping child on public transport, capturing heartwarming stories and kindness moments.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #21

    Now I Get It 🥲

    Parents showing love to child, illustrating heartwarming stories to cleanse your feed from negativity and inspire positivity.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mom is still making Xmas magic for her grandkids. We're all so lucky to have her. 😊

    Despite how easy it might seem to gain an audience as a wholesome creator, Sally has a surprisingly rigorous fact-checking method. To begin with, she always tries to look for lesser-known stories. "I try to avoid sharing content that people may have already seen in the last 24 hours on other social media platforms, unless it's an ongoing news story that's highly relevant," the Redditor explains.
    #22

    An Aussie Farmer Couldn’t Make It To His Aunt’s Funeral Because Of Covid Rules. So He Made A Heart Out Of Feed On His Farm And Let His Sheep Walk Into It. It Was His Way Of Saying Goodbye. “I Just Hope That When I Did It, She Was Having A Peep Through The Clouds And Was Able To See It," He Said

    Herd of sheep forming a heart shape on a field, symbolizing heartwarming stories to cleanse negativity.

    Kindly_Salamander631 Report

    randykilgore avatar
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I suspect God tapped her shoulder to tell her to "Look how much you're loved!"

    #23

    Siblings Reunited🥹

    Two dogs hugging on a walk, a heartwarming story to cleanse your feed from negativity and spread joy.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #24

    A 14-Year-Old Boy Spends His Summer Holidays Making Lunch Boxes So That Children In His Area Won’t Go Hungry

    Young person distributing free lunch boxes for hungry children at a street stall, a heartwarming story spreading positivity.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is lovely, but how sad is it that whatever country he is in doesn't provide food for children who need it?

    As an editor and the wholesome subreddit curator, Sally relies on a mix of sources. "[It's] news websites to find and verify stories, Pinterest for recommendations within a similar niche, and hashtags like #wholesome or #faithinhumanity to discover new content."

    "From there, I compile these stories into a blog for readers who want to spend more time exploring multiple uplifting narratives, and then I share them on my subreddit."

    Sally has found that more effort into researching and verifying often yields better results. "I try to follow this principle rather than taking the easier route of reposting content that has just appeared on other Reddit communities or Instagram," the creator says.
    #25

    This Guy Wears His Wedding Photo On His Apron When He Cooks Breakfast To Remind His Wife With Alzheimer’s That They Are Married

    Elderly couple sharing a loving moment at the table with coffee, capturing heartwarming stories to cleanse negativity.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #26

    Wwii Veteran Requests 100 Cards For His 100th Birthday, But Ends Up Receiving Thousands

    Elderly WWII veteran holding a sign requesting 100 birthday cards surrounded by stacks of mailed cards in a care home.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #27

    Cute Together

    Elderly couple smiling and enjoying a flower field, capturing heartwarming stories and moments of pure joy.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    Nostalgic Grandma and r/justwholesome aren't the only places where you can find Sally's uplifting content. She's also the creator behind r/InspiringFacts. "The overall mission is simple, to share stories that restore your faith in humanity," Sally says simply. "We also have an active community on Threads that helps us reach 2M readers monthly and have a following of 12K members."
    #28

    A Struggling And Desperate 47-Year-Old Mother Was Caught By Police Stealing 5 Eggs To Feed Her Family. But The Officer Didn't Pass Any Judgment. Instead, He Went Inside The Store, Returned With A Dozen Eggs, And Told Her Not To Shoplift Again

    Woman receiving heartwarming help with groceries, showing emotions of gratitude and relief in a kind act of support.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've worked decades in various parts of the criminal justice system and there are really good cops that do not get recognition.

    #29

    He Deserves All The Love In This World

    Elderly man smiling at lunch date, showing heartwarming story to cleanse your feed from negativity.

    reddit.com Report

    randykilgore avatar
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What seems like a little thing rarely ends up being a little thing.

    #30

    Keeping It In The Genes 💯

    Four generations with a baby representing heartwarming stories to cleanse your feed from all the world’s negativity.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    What do you think about these stories, Pandas? Have they restored your faith in humanity? Which were your favorite ones? Share them with us in the comments! And if you'd like to see more wholesome content, check out some wholesome memes and these heartwarming anniversary stories!
    #31

    Lucky To Have A Child Like That

    Handwritten note in Uber car from child explaining driver is a hero learning language, inspiring heartwarming stories to cleanse negativity.

    Adorable-Passage5133 Report

    #32

    Moment When Miners Split Open A Rock And Discovered A Perfectly Shaped Heart On Each Side Of It

    Two miners holding heart-shaped rocks, sharing a heartwarming moment in a rugged mining site.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #33

    A Woman Drove 30 Miles To Buy The Last Generator At A Hardware Store For Her Father, Who Relied On An Electric Oxygen Pump. But When She Arrived, It Had Already Sold Out, And She Broke Down In Tears. A Stranger Who Saw Her Crying Immediately Insisted That She Take His Generator Instead

    Two people sharing a heartfelt moment in a store, illustrating heartwarming stories that brighten the feed.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    nora_baron avatar
    Saint_Zipcodus
    Saint_Zipcodus
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Breaks my heart how reports like this are being treated as feel-good stories.

    #34

    A Kind Friend Looking Out For His Overweight Friend

    Man in costume at the gym supporting overweight friend, a heartwarming story to cleanse negativity from your feed.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke Branwen
    Luke Branwen
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Awesome friend but I believe people still prefer to laugh at the fat one.

    #35

    61-Year-Old Married Man Wears Heels And Skirts To Challenge Gender Stereotypes At Work. His Wife Supports His Efforts And Even Helps Him Pick His Outfits

    Elderly man standing confidently in a blazer and skirt, inspiring heartwarming stories to cleanse your feed.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    dayandie avatar
    Day Andie
    Day Andie
    Community Member
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nice legs! Dang, wish my lumpy old stubbies looked that good.

    #36

    An Adopted Man In Michigan Looked For His Birth Mother For Four Years Before Finding Out That She Worked At The Same Store That He Worked In. Not Only Were They Co-Workers, But They’ve Passed By And Greeted Each Other For More Than Half A Year Without Realizing They Were Related

    Two smiling employees in a hardware store aisle showing heartwarming stories of kindness and positivity at work.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #37

    A 24-Year-Old Man Sits On The Side Of The Road In Johannesburg. But Instead Of Begging, He Collects Books, Reads Each One, And Offers Book Reviews To People Passing By. If You Like The Review, He’ll Sell You The Book

    Young man smiling and sitting on sidewalk next to stack of books, spreading heartwarming stories to cleanse negativity.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #38

    Being This Happy 💯

    Elderly man warmly holding a kitten on a bus, capturing a heartwarming story to cleanse your feed from negativity.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #39

    ❤️🥹

    Tweet about boyfriend surprising with dog-shaped flowers after pet passed away, a heartwarming story to brighten your feed.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #40

    This 55-Year-Old Burger King Employee Has Been Working For 27 Years Without Missing A Single Shift. When His Video About Receiving Just A 'Goodie Bag' As A Reward Went Viral, The Internet Donated Him $400,000

    Smiling man wearing a beanie taking a selfie outside Hamburger Hut restaurant in a heartwarming story setting.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    11 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This guy doesn't look 55 and the restaurant behind him doesn't look like a Burger King. Did they just throw a random picture at this?

    #41

    Humans Looking Outside For Each Other

    A heartwarming story of kindness at work, showing the power of friendship to cleanse negativity from daily life.

    reddit.com Report

    #42

    In 2018, A Homeless Man Named Adam Gillian Discovered A Worn Bambi Painting And Sold It To A Dealer Alexander For $20, Who Later Sold It On Ebay For C$3,700 And Immediately Tracked Gillian Down To Share Half The Profit

    Two men smiling and talking in a cozy room, sharing heartwarming stories to cleanse negativity from the feed.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #43

    I Bet The Grandmas Make Great Food There

    Grandma in a New York restaurant cooking traditional dishes, showcasing heartwarming stories to cleanse your feed from negativity.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #44

    Their Secret To Lasting Relationship ❣️

    Elderly couple playing Mario Kart 64 at home, sharing a heartwarming moment from inspiring stories to cleanse negativity.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #45

    In 100-Degree Heat, A Man In A Wheelchair Waited Alone For His Bus. A Kind Officer Sat With Him, Kept Him Company For 40 Minutes, And Helped Him Safely Onto The Bus When It Arrived

    Police officer sitting on a bench next to a person in a wheelchair, a heartwarming moment showing kindness and care.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I did similar for an old blind lady getting off a train, and trying to find her taxi. It was waiting for her, but we didn't notice each other for 10 minutes. Luckily he had waited. Missed my last train, had to get a taxi for £20. Zero regrets.

    #46

    This Is Charlene. Charlene Is A Walmart Employee Who Poses With Products For The Store's Local Facebook Page. Charlene Is Amazing

    Walmart employee with milk mustache holding milk and Oreo cookies, a heartwarming moment to brighten your feed.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #47

    America’s Longest Married Couple, Who Eloped In 1932, Celebrated Their 81st Anniversary In 2013

    Elderly couple smiling warmly on a couch, sharing a heartwarming moment in a cozy home setting.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #48

    Dad Builds Wheelchair Accessible Snow Fort For His Disabled Kids

    Child in a wheelchair smiling inside a snow fort, wearing colorful winter clothes in a heartwarming story setting.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #49

    Be My Eyes🥹🥹

    User tweet describing a heartwarming story helping a blind person choose almond milk using the Be My Eyes app.

    @Ellsmoove Report

    #50

    A Facility, Based In Ohio, Gives Its Residents The Chance To Relive Their Younger Years In An Environment That Replicates The 1940s

    Indoor hallway designed like a neighborhood street with house facades and rocking chairs, evoking heartwarming stories.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #51

    At This California Based Donut Shop, Customers Would Buy Out All The Donuts Before 2 P.m. Daily So That The 62-Year-Old Owner Can Be His 63-Year-Old Sick Wife At The Rehabilitation Facility

    Man speaking in a cafe interviewed by CBS2, sharing heartwarming stories to brighten and cleanse the negativity online.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #52

    He Stayed By Her Side Till The Very End 🥺

    Collage of heartwarming stories showing moments of love, struggle, and remembrance to cleanse negativity from social feeds.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    timgearing_1 avatar
    Tim Gearing
    Tim Gearing
    Community Member
    8 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This what you do when your partner nears end of life.. You don’t say “I didn’t sign up for this” and dump them

    #53

    After Losing Her Mum To Sudden Heart Disease At 51, One Daughter Found A Way To Honour Her Biggest Wish, To Travel The World. She Placed Her Ashes In A Bottle, Added A Handwritten Note, And Set Her Out To Sea From Skegness Beach

    Message in a bottle on sand with handwritten note asking to throw it back for heartwarming stories to cleanse negativity.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #54

    8-Year-Old Boy Wins $1000 In A Scavenger Hunt And Donates It To The 2-Year-Old Little Girl With Leukemia

    Two children smiling and sharing a happy moment indoors, capturing heartwarming stories to brighten your feed.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How sad to think that a child has to rely on donations to battle a life-threatening disease.

    #55

    A Coffin Club In New Zealand Allows Elderly To Build Their Own Caskets And Combat Loneliness

    Elderly people building a coffin together at a Coffin Club in New Zealand to combat loneliness and connect.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’ve heard of coffin clubs before and think they sound great. Older people know that deåth is approaching, so why not face it full on with friends and take the fear out of it. Instead plan for a good deåth, so it’s a gentler journey for yourself and helps family know what you would like after you’re gone.

    #56

    Turkish Garbage Collectors Opened A Library After Citizens Discarded Their Books In Trash. It Has Around 25,000 Books Sorted In 17 Categories Now

    Man in a high-visibility jacket reading a book in a cozy bookstore filled with colorful magazines and stories.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #57

    102 Year Old Edie Simms Had A Bizzare Item On Her Bucket List - Being Arrested By The Police. So One Morning, The Police Decided To Arrest And Handcuff Her, Allowing Her To Sit In The Back Of The Police Car Just Like She Had Dreamed

    Police officer helping elderly woman walk on sidewalk, a heartwarming story bringing positivity to the world’s negativity.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #58

    Japanese Married Couple Wears Coordinated Outfits Everyday

    Elderly couple holding hands in various outdoor settings, embodying heartwarming stories and positivity.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #59

    103 Year Old Woman Celebrates Her Birthday As A Wonder-Woman ❤️

    103 year old woman dressed as Wonder Woman volunteering at senior care spreading heartwarming positivity and kindness.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #60

    A Woman Didn’t Know She Had An Identical Twin Until She Saw A Youtube Video Of Someone Who Looked Exactly Like Her. They Started Texting On Facebook And When They Finally Met, Both Of Them We Suprised. Neither Of Their Adoption Documents Had Mentioned Of Them Being Twins

    Two women smiling warmly outdoors, radiating joy and positivity in a heartwarming moment to cleanse negativity.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    10 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder if they bought similar clothing while growing up but separated.

    #61

    Bus Driver Asks His Passengers To Get Off The Bus After They Refuse To Make Space For A Passenger With A Wheelchair

    Two men in electric wheelchairs on a city bus, sharing a moment of connection and heartwarming stories.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #62

    This Guy Got Stuck With His Leg Between A Train And The Platform. So Hundreds Of People Started To Tilt The Train Backwards And Saved The Guy

    Man stuck between train and platform edge, highlighting heartwarming stories of kindness and hope amid world’s negativity.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #63

    A Swarm Of 20,000 Bees Followed A 65-Year-Old Woman’s Car For Two Days. It Turns Out Their Queen Got Stuck In Her Car

    Man in protective gear handling a large swarm of bees covering a car, showcasing a heartwarming and peaceful interaction.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    11 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think this is so much heart-warming as the stuff of nightmares.

    #64

    An 18-Year-Old With Down Syndrome Lost 44 Lbs And Decided To Become A Model. She Didn’t Let Her Condition Stop Her. After Sharing Her Photos Online, She Went Viral And Got Several Modeling Contracts Within Two Months

    Young woman with Down syndrome enjoying outdoor activity and smiling warmly, inspiring heartwarming stories to cleanse negativity.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seriously, why choose the photo on the right? If she’s working as a model there will be pictures of her with decent lighting and properly framed.

    #65

    It's Time For Me To Learn Building A House On Youtube 😄

    Mother builds a five-bedroom house for her kids by watching YouTube tutorials in a heartwarming inspiring story.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #66

    75-Year-Old Man Felt Lonely After Losing His Wife To Cancer. So He Put A Message On His Window Looking For A Friend To Talk To

    Elderly man standing by a door with a heartfelt message, illustrating heartwarming stories to cleanse negativity.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #67

    In 2015, A Woman Took Bmw’s April Fools’ Day Advertisement At Its Word, And Ended Up Winning A Brand-New Bmw With The Number Plate “Nof00l.”

    Person smiling beside a car with a custom NOFOOL license plate, symbolizing heartwarming stories to cleanse negativity.

    A New Zealand newspaper had published the campaign under its April Fools’ Day Special section. The ad promised a free BMW to the first person who showed up at a dealership with their own car and the newspaper ad in hand.

    Most people assumed it was just another April Fools’ prank, until one woman actually took the company at its word. Tianna Marsh drove her 15-year-old station wagon to the showroom at 5:30 a.m. local time. To her delight, she was rewarded with a brand-new BMW worth nearly US $37,000, complete with the cheeky plate “NOF00L.”

    “We wanted to turn the tables and reward the first person who was willing to take the chance,” said BMW spokesman Ed Finn.

    The company later uploaded the moment to its YouTube channel, with the message: “Happy April Not Such a Fool.”

    She could be a good reminder of taking a chance on yourself, especially when you have nothing to lose.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    dschrader avatar
    BadWolf
    BadWolf
    Community Member
    Premium     9 hours ago

    looked it up, cyf is children's protective services, was that an April fools joke too?

    #68

    Blind Man Reunites With His 14-Year-Old Service Dog That Was Stolen In Chicago, After A Citywide Search

    Man holding missing dog flyer while walking on sidewalk with cane, heartwarming stories to cleanse negativity.

    The dog's owner, Angel Santiago, made it his purpose to walk seven miles handing out missing flyers, hoping someone would see the dog. Angel, who manages Type 2 diabetes and is legally blind, believes that his dog was stolen from his yard.

    Bam Bam returned to his owner after going missing for more than two months. The dog was dropped off at a police station, after which officers confirmed his identity through a microchip. The reunion captured the hearts of residents in Chicago.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #69

    Mark Haub, A Nutrition Professor Wanted To Prove That Calorie Counting, Not Nutrition Value, Is The Key To Losing Weight. He Went On To Consume Foods Like Oreos, Dorito, And Sugary Cereals. He Ended Up Shedding 27 Pounds In Two Months, With 20% Cholesterol Drop

    Man in purple shirt sitting at table with heartwarming stories items and food to brighten a day and cleanse negativity.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #70

    A Stranger Accidentally Dropped Her $4000 Diamond Engagement Ring Into A Homeless Man’s Cup But He Didn’t Keep It. He Returned It. His Honesty Went Viral, Raising Over $175,000 In Donations And Even Reuniting Him With His Sister After 16 Years. 💍❤️

    Two people sharing a warm hug outdoors, capturing a heartwarming moment of kindness and connection.

    Kindly_Salamander631 Report

    #71

    Couple Married For 65 Years, Dies 11 Hours Apart In A Nursing Home

    Elderly woman comforting a bedridden man, sharing a heartwarming moment to cleanse negativity from the world.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #72

    In 1998, An Unemployed Woman Took A Job As An In-House Masseuse At Google, Then A Small Startup. Paid $450 A Week And Given Stock She Thought Was Worthless, She Retired Five Years Later After Those Shares Turned Into Millions

    Woman smiling outdoors near plants and palm trees, evoking heartwarming stories to cleanse negativity from your feed.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #73

    Single Mom Dressed Up Like A Dad So That Her Son Wouldn't Miss His Father At School Event

    Smiling child and adult with fake mustache inside car, capturing a heartwarming moment for positive stories.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #74

    I Took My Dad To The Match Fulfilling A 20+ Year Promise

    Smiling woman holding a framed photo at a crowded soccer stadium, showcasing heartwarming stories and positivity.