ADVERTISEMENT

There are a whole lot of people who have a very specific wedding in mind when they’re getting married. Beauty, and, at times, class, are in the eye of the beholder, but sometimes people put together such a strange and gaudy collection of decorations, outfits and activities that netizens had almost no choice but to document it.

So we’ve gathered some of the most unhinged, cringey and just unfortunate wedding moments that people have encountered and shared online. Settle in as you scroll through, prepare to ask how someone could think this was a good idea, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your thoughts in the comments down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Friend Is A Wedding Photographer. Everyone Thinks This Is Cute. I Think It's Gross

Bride and groom cake topper with video game, soda cans, and remote, capturing a funny wedding moment mercilessly shamed online.

Imagine spending 60k on a wedding and your groom would rather be playing video games.

DancingBears88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
sindhuja avatar
Mreoww
Mreoww
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I personally don’t like it. But if the bride and groom are okay with it, then who am I to say no?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    My Older Half-Sister Doesn’t Invite Me Too Her Childfree Wedding As I Am Nineteen, Expects A Gift

    Text message exchange showing a tense conversation about a wedding registry and invitation, highlighting awkward wedding moments.

    victim-of-the-moon00 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Bride Charging $60 Per Person To Attend Her Wedding

    Text post discussing wedding dinner invites and asking when to request funds to secure guests' spots for the wedding.

    Warm-Zucchini1859 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    She Said It Was The Lighting (It Wasn’t)

    Two women in white dresses at a wedding, one holding a pink bouquet, highlighting a bride guessing moment.

    AmazingSheepie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Not The Bride And Groom. Comments Welcome As I’ve Always Wondered If I Was Being Unkind By Thinking It Was A Bit Of A Statement!

    Woman in a white dress holding a camera posing with a man in a suit, capturing a wedding moment with the bride.

    TheOccasionalHunter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Attended The Bachelorette…. Didn’t Make The Cut For The Wedding

    Text message revealing awkward wedding RSVP mix-up, showcasing one of the worst wedding moments shamed online.

    Tabbs9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    I Guess I Wish I Could Be This Shameless LOL

    Social media post about wedding day disappointment and establishing a honeymoon fund amid wedding moments shamed online.

    mck-07 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Held Hostage At The Reception By An MLM Hun

    Comment about holding impromptu demos at weddings, sharing cosmetics, and gaining customers during a cousin’s wedding reception.

    Genillen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet you had people's attention, thinking how crass you were

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Sighted A Good One Today! Entitled Bride Tells Photographer To Bring A Wedding Gift

    Text post about a wedding photographer upset over a client requesting a wedding gift, highlighting awkward wedding moments.

    rebelmumma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Give them a gift and add it to the expenses on their bill.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Quite Possibly The Worst Dressed Guest I’ve Ever Seen

    Person in a feathered wedding dress taking a selfie while another person in a hat poses nearby in a bright indoor space.

    Big_Nail_3081 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    This Is What Our Officiant Was Going To Wear Without Telling Us

    Medieval style hooded coat and pants with tree embroidery, featured in wedding moments so bad they got shamed online.

    We implemented a handfasting into our ceremony because we liked it and we’re not following any particular traditions. This is the only Celtic thing really involved. Our officiant is a family member of my partner who is into Celtic stuff.

    We asked him to write some small pieces in the ceremony script, just stuff like welcoming the guests and any personal anecdotes. He didn’t do that; he waited until we asked what he had 10 days before the wedding and then sent us a google copy-pasted highly Celtic inspired ceremony (like, including rune stones). So we had the realization we should ask what he’s wearing. This is what he sent. I really thought wedding planning might not drive me to insanity but with every day the universe tests me a bit more.

    Officiant has been told he needs to wear a suit. He said he didn’t have one. We told him to buy one. He said fine, but he’s not wearing a jacket because it will be too hot. I am not going to bring up the fact that his original outfit is literally a jacket.

    outofsight_mind Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    SIL Wore Near White Wedding Dress To The Wedding

    Woman in an off-shoulder white wedding dress posing at a table and walking outdoors in a wedding setting.

    The dresscode was summer pastel chique, so think easter colors. The gf of the grooms brother wore a sage green (wedding) dress that in no way, shape or form appeared to be sage green, or any other color.
    The veil she's carrying was the flower girl's (her daughter) This was after the MIL had asked the bride if she could wear a white jumpsuit to the wedding. To which the bride obviously said no.

    EpicPassionFruit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    My Dad And His MIL At My Parents' Wedding

    Couple dancing at a wedding with the bride in a lace dress and the groom in a classic tuxedo during a wedding moment.

    Junior_Mountain568 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    My MIL Cried The Day We Got Married

    Bride in a white wedding dress holding a blue and white bouquet standing next to groom in a black tuxedo at wedding ceremony

    Kamikazepoptart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Wedding Guest Wore Custom-Made Gown

    Bride in an embellished off-shoulder gown with long train posing outdoors near a wooden bench and colorful flowers.

    Over-Clue-8469 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    When The Hydrangeas Run Out, Get Some Cauliflower!

    Long wedding table decorated with dozens of cauliflowers and lit candles in an indoor tent setting, wedding moments.

    TatoIndy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Bride Cancels Catering Because She Wants To Only Spend $4.16 Per Guest For F&b

    Social media post discussing budget-friendly wedding ideas after canceling catering for 120 guests.

    Warm-Zucchini1859 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    My Aunt At My Moms Wedding - Guess Which One's The Bride

    Two women in wedding dresses and a guest dancing under a tent during a wedding moment awkwardly shared online.

    dobermanluver Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Bride And Groom Auction Opportunity To Eat First

    Twitter conversation discussing controversial wedding moments including a bride and groom auctioning dinner plates for their honeymoon fund.

    NefariousnessKey5365 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Let’s Take Our Family Photos Directly Behind This Active Wedding!

    Beach wedding ceremony with bride and groom holding hands under a rustic wooden arch surrounded by guests.

    corrieTrombone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a public beach. You can't legislate for idiocy

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    These Are Probably Going To Last Longer Than Your Marriage (Images Taken A Year Apart) - Stop With These Damn Ballon Starts!

    Blue wedding dress pieces caught and tangled in tree branches in a forest during daylight wedding moments fail.

    The region I live in is quite popular with weddings and so many people just don’t care about others and the environment because it’s their big day. Besides the fire works several times a week (who cares about the animals of locals when you’re from out of town?) these damn ballon starts are starting to get on my nerve. If I ever find one of the cards attached I‘m going to make sure they‘re going to be fined for littering.

    AustrianMichael Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Priest Cancels Wedding After Seeing Cry For Help On Groom's Shoe And Says Church Is No Place For Jokes

    Man in red shirt speaking into microphone during a podcast recording about wedding moments and the bride.

    A video of Father Fábio Marinho went viral on social media after he reported, during an interview on the "LendaCast" podcast, that he annulled a wedding due to a joke the groom made at the altar. The incident took place in Uberlândia.

    According to the priest, during the blessing, the guests began to laugh. Unable to understand why, he noticed that the groom had glued the phrase "Help me, get me out of here" to the sole of his shoe. This behavior was interpreted as an impediment to the wedding, leading the priest to cancel the ceremony.

    "They knelt for me to give the blessing, and the church started laughing. I thought: something happened. When I saw what was in the groom's shoe, I took it off and got it. I said, 'Look, this is an impediment to me validating your marriage. Therefore, the wedding is canceled. You'll have to go through all the necessary procedures and decide if you really want to marry her, because you're asking for help,'" the priest said.

    He also stated that marriage must be performed consciously and spontaneously, with no room for joking.

    "When I asked if it was of your own free will, you said yes. But now you're asking for help. This isn't a joke or theater. Leave the joking for the party with your guests. I'm not there to celebrate something that isn't serious. If the groom is asking for help, he doesn't want it. In the name of the Church, I am obliged, by canon law, to suspend the marriage. The marriage becomes invalid," he explained.

    The incident generated significant attention on social media, dividing opinions among internet users.

    While some defended the priest's stance, others believed the groom's actions were merely a joke with no intention of invalidating the marriage.

    DELAIZ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Mother Of The Groom At My Sister’s Wedding

    Person in a white wedding dress walking outside a residential building holding a phone and keys with a clown face emoji overlaid.

    Silver_Oil_4461 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    I Know You Didn’t RSVP, But Still Send Me Gifts!

    RSVP reminder note with a lord of the rings themed wedding design asking guests about gifts and attendance.

    you-hate-to-see-it Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Audacious Couple Scams Vendors Into Supplying Goods And Services For Free

    Pink wedding cake with floral decorations and text about doing a wedding cake for free, highlighting wedding moments shamed online.

    DukeKazoo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    My Sister In Law Made Me Feel [Awful] Over My Allergy

    Email conversation showing guests discussing food restrictions and catering issues at a wedding, highlighting awkward wedding moments.

    For context, I am deadly allergic to a lot of seafood. Some of them are okay, some make me feel like death. So, when I saw what they were serving for their sit down dinner at the reception, I noticed 70 percent was seafood, and the rest could possible be contaminated. They have a salad bar and sundae bar planned, but my brother mentioned a while back they were concerned about having enough food.
    Anyways, I sent these messages to my SiL and it made me feel like.. shit for even bringing it up. I guess it wasn't a huge deal, bur definatley made me feel bad for even asking.
    (Shes blue, im yellow)
    Sorry for all my typos. Im.. really bad at texting. Lol.

    LaughiestTaffy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Parents Let Their 3 Sons Ruin Mom’s Sister’s 1st Dance, Then For Good Measure Allow One Of Their Sons To Get Burned So Badly On A Firecracker Emts Must Be Called

    Two wedding moments showing kids interrupting the bride’s special day, capturing chaotic and unplanned wedding moments.

    Mom just filmed, dad conspicuously absent from whole affair.

    halifaxnative Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    The Mother-In-Law Wore ‘Silver And Grey’

    Bride holding bouquet in wedding dress standing with groom and guests during awkward wedding moment indoors.

    hanshotfirst1997 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Nothing To See Here, Just Someone Trying To Convince Other Hard Up Brides To Give Her These Items For Free In The Resale Group…

    Bride asking for wedding decorations and supplies help to complete last-minute wedding preparations.

    starrfish69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Just Got This Email And Mad Enough To Make A Reddit Account

    Email screenshot showing unconventional wedding gift request asking for cash or Venmo contributions for honeymoon and home upgrades.

    NebulaOld7931 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Wow Who Does This Mother In Law With A White Dress As A Surprise

    Woman in a bridal shop trying on a lace wedding dress bought by fiancé’s mother in awkward wedding moments online.

    plantlover415 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    She Wore A Floor Length Silky White Gown To Her Step-Sisters Wedding

    Woman in a white wedding dress blending in among guests with emoji covering her face in a wedding moment shamed online.

    CluelessBlonde22 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    She Wore This Floor Length Dress To A Wedding

    Group dressed in wedding attire outdoors, featuring men in tuxedos and women in formal dresses, hinting at a confusing bride moment.

    Total-Resort1792 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Photographer Charging Extra To Not Be Posted On Social Media

    Form asking for contact details, photo sharing consent, and event type selection for wedding moments submission.

    BrossianMafia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Thread On Destination Wedding Resort Fees

    Social media post discussing a bride's dilemma over covering off-site fee for guests at a wedding.

    fyr811 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Damn...whats That For A Request. Bridezillaaaaa Alert

    Facebook post sharing a wedding moment question about engagement gifts and controlling behavior before the bride’s big day.

    Firiel2000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Insane The Bridesmaid Had To Ask If This Cape Was Appropriate For A Bridesmaid For An October Wedding

    Red sheer bridal cape with long train displayed on a dress form, a unique wedding moment fashion piece.

    Oregon-girl-16 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Spending 10-20x More For A Ring Because You Don't Want Your "Friends" Gossiping About You. The Groom Sounds Smart!!

    Couple debating engagement ring choice with social pressure on natural vs lab grown diamonds in wedding moments shamed online

    SweetlyWorn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Where In The Whole Universe, Did She Find The Audacity

    Outdoor wedding ceremony with guests seated on benches, a couple holding hands under a wooden arch on a sunny day.

    My mom recently got married. This is a second marriage for both of them as they both lost their spouse; one to cancer and one to early onset dementia.

    It was a small and intimate wedding to celebrate finding their love again. This lady is not even related to the grooms side. She is just a friend and I had no idea that anyone could have this much audacity!

    She had been told 3 times by this point to sit down by the photographer because she kept moving and getting in the shots. I know this is going to sound bad but verbatim, she said “oh, sorry, I don’t understand…” She is a smart lady. An international student with 2 degrees who perfectly understands English. The photographer didn’t know her so didn’t want to assume she knew English and kept trying to communicate to sit down.

    I am so mad. My mom’s pictures will always have her in them now. By the end of the night she had been told 6 times to stop taking pictures. My husband finally yelled at her because she was taking pictures of the kids who were there. She always posts onto social media and we didn’t want those out there. Finally she stopped, with the threat of being kicked out…

    Havinley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    She Turned Off The Comments Quickly

    Social media post discussing difficulties choosing a female officiant for a wedding in wedding moments shamed online.

    MojoC07 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Stepmother’s Dress: Double Wedding Day

    Group photo at a wedding featuring a bride in a white dress with a large tattoo and guests dressed formally outdoors.

    It’s been a few years but only just found this sub. At my wedding in 2018 at a registry office in Copenhagen my stepmum decided to turn up in a white lacy dress and I still can’t get over how our photos look like we had a double wedding… apparently she had a navy dress she was going to wear and asked my stepbrother‘s gfs opinion the night before and she pushed her into the „cream“ option.

    The wedding was in the big city hall, which hosts multiple ceremonies a day with couples constantly arriving and tourists visiting the building. The most hilarious part was that there were some Chinese tourists who started taking pictures of me… and then turned and took pictures of her too!

    I’ve never called her out on it and our relationship is otherwise good, but lowkey holding onto this grudge forever. Needless to say my relationship with stepbrother‘s gf though is non-existent.

    nichtimernst Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Friend Thinks It’s Cute To Be Showing Up To My Wedding Wearing A Revealing Dress And Than Try’s To Justify It

    Text message exchange shaming a guest's revealing black dress at a wedding, highlighting bad wedding moments online.

    I (24F) just got married recently. I invited this girl, Ariana (fake name, 19F), to my wedding since she’s a family friend that my family and I have known for years.
    Ariana has always dressed in a revealing and skimpy way, which I knew. But when I invited her to my wedding, the invitation clearly said to dress elegant. I thought she had the common sense to dress appropriately for the occasion.
    Well, I was wrong. She showed up to the ceremony in one of those Poster Girl-style dresses with slits in the front but this one was even worse.
    After the ceremony and reception, I texted her asking why on earth she would wear that kind of outfit to my wedding. She responded with, “Because I can.”
    I’m going to show the text conversation and the dress she wore so you can get a better idea of what I’m talking about.

    PhraseAggravating214 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    My (Now Ex) Mil Wore A White Lace Dress To My Wedding

    Two women at a wedding tent, one in a white blazer and hat, the other in a lace dress, capturing awkward wedding moments.

    dinosprinkles27 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    "I May Look Like A Bride, But I'm Still A Woman In Sales"

    LinkedIn post humor about wedding speech, confidence, and bridesmaid with ring light at a wedding moment.

    gnargnox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    I Went To Someone Else’s Wedding Dressed Like The Bride

    Woman wearing a beaded top and sheer wedding skirt walking up stairs in an awkward wedding moment shame online.

    This was years ago but I had to share the story where I was tragically shame worthy.

    I attended an Indian Wedding in the United States as a +1 to a very good friend who was going through a bad breakup and didn’t want to be around his Ex, her family, and her friends alone (same community, no way to avoid each other). Generally in Indian weddings, especially lavish ones, there’s NO WAY to upstage the Bride… But no one told me that the Bride had decided to forgo Indian attire and wear traditionally Western bridal wear. The ceremony was a small intimate, gathering between the bride, groom, and they’re immediate families. Most of us were only invited to the reception, which was MUCH LARGER with about 250 people.

    We arrived about 20 mins late to the reception because of an accident near the George Washington Bridge. So there we were, entering about 10 mins after the Bride and Groom…. And me in my big puffy, WHITE AND BLUSH, very bridal looking dress. So horribly awkward that every woman who got near me glared like they wished I’d disappear. Believe me, I wanted to. I tried to stay in my seat as much as possible and only get up for things like toasts or to use the bathroom. It was so obviously Bridal looking that when I was exiting the bathrooms an old man said “oh excuse me, I didn’t know there was more than one wedding taking place here today”. I eventually told my friend it was best I left because the Bride didn’t deserve to feel disrespected. I asked my friend to please get her mailing information so that I could send her a big gift as my way of saying sorry and she told him “No Thanks”.

    Even though it wasn’t on purpose, that day, I was definitely TA

    Pic for reference

    bitchybarbie82 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Woman Who Calls Herself A "Serial Bride" Throws Herself 7 Weddings In The Last 10 Years

    Couple kissing during a Disney wedding with fireworks in the background, capturing a memorable wedding moment.

    _Flowerful_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    This Wedding Guest's Wine Stained Dress

    Two women in cream-colored dresses and three men in suits stand together at a wedding moment with an unusual dress stain.

    Scrolling through Instagram stories and saw a food blogger post photos of a wedding she attended (woman on the right).
    At first i swear, I thought she had a huge wine stain on her white-ish dress. I think the other woman in the photo is a bridesmaid.
    Anyway, thought I would share coz I found it hilarious.

    Delicious-Drummer680 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    This Is For Their Wedding…..just Why

    Champagne bottles decorated with cartoon dinosaur designs in a wedding moment that got mercilessly shamed online.

    Sulleys_monkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    My MIL Wore A White, Short Dress To The Wedding. She Also Told Me To Get Out Of The Frame For The 2nd Pic

    Bride and groom posing outdoors by a fountain with the bride holding a bright pink bouquet at a wedding moment

    Reptarro52 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Did A Double Take At This Guest’s Outfit

    Bride in an intricate lace wedding dress standing outdoors during a wedding moment captured in a candid photo.

    seanettled Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Was Looking Through My Parents Wedding Album And Saw This Is The Dress My Dad's Mother Wore To His Wedding To My Mom

    Close-up of a bride in a white dress and a groom in a black suit, capturing a wedding moment shamed online.

    katieket Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Husband Backs Out Of Officiating To Go To Adult Band Camp

    Screenshot of a Reddit post discussing a husband backing out of officiating a wedding in a controversial wedding moment.

    crastin8ing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Asking For Food $ 5 Days Before Wedding

    Email about food contribution requests for guests attending a wedding weekend at Jordan River property.

    Sea_Eye5393 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Acquaintance I Met Once Freaks Out About Attending My Wedding

    Text conversation about wedding guest list and venue capacity challenges shared in a wedding moments post shamed online.

    Ok_Television4692 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    My Cousin Expects Everyone To Wear These Specific Colours To The Wedding… Mob Is Deciding Whether Or Not To Object

    Pastel formal wedding attire color palette with pink, lavender, and blue circles displayed for guests.

    plutobarbie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    It's Been 11 Years, And I'm Still Upset About Her Wearing White To My Wedding

    Four women stand in line outdoors, with one wearing a white dress, highlighting the wedding moments guess which one’s the bride.

    katekim717 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    An Aunt With One Of The Worst White Dress Cases I've Seen

    Two women posing on a wooden porch at a wedding, one wearing a white dress, the other in a yellow dress.

    Yellow is her daughter and I genuinely was shocked thinking the mother had gotten remarried until I saw the rest of the photos showing she was actually a guest.

    irish_cockk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Mother Of Groom Posted Her Dress Beforehand. Didn’t Like Me Pointing Out Obvious

    Woman wearing a beaded wedding dress with a thigh-high slit taking a mirror selfie, showcasing a tattooed arm.

    dodgerdoob Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    When A Guest Brings Their Own Confetti That Not Only Doesn't Match Yours But Violates Your Venue Contract

    Two women in wedding attire surrounded by guests throwing confetti outside a historic wedding venue during a wedding moment.

    My now aunt-in-law is a super crafty person and we knew she'd want to be involved in some way so we had her make our favor bags, which she finished about 4 months early. Our style and hers don't really match and that felt like something that would be okay. They weren't what we would have chosen but they were alright and we used them.

    After making those she asked if we needed any confetti. We told her no, we had tons already made from flower petals and leaves. We assumed that would be the end of it but apparently she decided she was going to make some more anyway and not tell anyone. She punched hearts out of white tissue paper, brought it with her, positioned herself to be first in the throwing line, handed some to another aunt next to her who didn't know what was going on, and two of them threw it out. Of course the wind caught it and blew it out in front of us so it's in every photo. We had almost no white in the wedding at all and our own confetti was all natural colors, nothing stark or bright.

    We also hadn't mentioned (because we didn't think we'd need to) that they venue doesn't usually allow confetti outside. They only made an exception for us when we told them the confetti we were bringing was 100% natural materials. I'd dried and saved all the flowers my now-wife has given me over the years, we collected and preserved leaves from both of our yards and some vacations we'd gone on together, and then bought some more flower petals to fill it out.

    My brother, bil, and a cousin had to go outside between photos and dinner to pick up all of the little white hearts so we wouldn't get in trouble with the venue. (We've since bought all of them gifts as a thank you).

    All-in, hardly a big deal in terms of things that could go wrong on a wedding day, but just annoying enough that we're definitely going to remember it.

    nobleland_mermaid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Let's Say, People *will* Talk If You Turn Up To A Wedding In A Poofier White Gown Than The Bride

    Couple walking down the aisle during wedding ceremony with guests watching in a garden setting, wedding moments.

    marussia123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    “Please No Comments About How This Is Rude To My Guests”

    Reddit post asking how a bride can endure an outdoor winter wedding ceremony wearing a strapless dress without freezing.

    Constant-Common6904 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    I Look For Gigs On Wedding Groups. This Is The First Time I've Seen A Fellow *visual Arts* Vendor Use AI Instead Of Their Own Work To Promote Themselves

    Wedding videography package details including cinematic highlight reel and full wedding coverage for capturing special moments.

    DomOnion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    The Brides MIL 🤦‍♀️ Not A Real Surprise To Anyone LOL

    Bride in a white lace dress holding a bouquet standing with casually dressed wedding guests on a wooden deck.

    NoSuspect3509 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!