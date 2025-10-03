My now aunt-in-law is a super crafty person and we knew she'd want to be involved in some way so we had her make our favor bags, which she finished about 4 months early. Our style and hers don't really match and that felt like something that would be okay. They weren't what we would have chosen but they were alright and we used them.



After making those she asked if we needed any confetti. We told her no, we had tons already made from flower petals and leaves. We assumed that would be the end of it but apparently she decided she was going to make some more anyway and not tell anyone. She punched hearts out of white tissue paper, brought it with her, positioned herself to be first in the throwing line, handed some to another aunt next to her who didn't know what was going on, and two of them threw it out. Of course the wind caught it and blew it out in front of us so it's in every photo. We had almost no white in the wedding at all and our own confetti was all natural colors, nothing stark or bright.



We also hadn't mentioned (because we didn't think we'd need to) that they venue doesn't usually allow confetti outside. They only made an exception for us when we told them the confetti we were bringing was 100% natural materials. I'd dried and saved all the flowers my now-wife has given me over the years, we collected and preserved leaves from both of our yards and some vacations we'd gone on together, and then bought some more flower petals to fill it out.



My brother, bil, and a cousin had to go outside between photos and dinner to pick up all of the little white hearts so we wouldn't get in trouble with the venue. (We've since bought all of them gifts as a thank you).



All-in, hardly a big deal in terms of things that could go wrong on a wedding day, but just annoying enough that we're definitely going to remember it.

