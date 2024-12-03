ADVERTISEMENT

A 31-year-old barber, Francisco Emanuel Batista de Oliveira, from São José dos Campos, Brazil, has caught people's attention on the internet by sharing videos where he puts on hair prosthetics.

Francisco revealed that he has been a barber for 8 years and a prosthetics specialist for 6 years. He shared that over that time, he put hair prosthetics on over 4,000 adult men suffering from baldness, including cases of alopecia and cancer. But not only men suffer from these conditions; there are many children who face similar challenges. These children often struggle with self-esteem, confidence, and the emotional toll of appearing different from their peers.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Francisco told us how he started making hairpieces for children. "In December 2023, I created the João and Kamile Project, designed to help children who have gone through accidents or trauma. The name was inspired by the first two children I helped, João and Kamile. Since then, I've helped 79 children free of charge. Families usually find us through social media, and witnessing the transformation in the children's lives inspires me to keep going."

In the post down below, take a look at the before and after photos of these precious children who had the opportunity to sit in Francisco's chair of transformation.

