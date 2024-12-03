ADVERTISEMENT

A 31-year-old barber, Francisco Emanuel Batista de Oliveira, from São José dos Campos, Brazil, has caught people's attention on the internet by sharing videos where he puts on hair prosthetics.

Francisco revealed that he has been a barber for 8 years and a prosthetics specialist for 6 years. He shared that over that time, he put hair prosthetics on over 4,000 adult men suffering from baldness, including cases of alopecia and cancer. But not only men suffer from these conditions; there are many children who face similar challenges. These children often struggle with self-esteem, confidence, and the emotional toll of appearing different from their peers.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Francisco told us how he started making hairpieces for children. "In December 2023, I created the João and Kamile Project, designed to help children who have gone through accidents or trauma. The name was inspired by the first two children I helped, João and Kamile. Since then, I've helped 79 children free of charge. Families usually find us through social media, and witnessing the transformation in the children's lives inspires me to keep going."

In the post down below, take a look at the before and after photos of these precious children who had the opportunity to sit in Francisco's chair of transformation.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com

#1

Brazilian barber gives hair prosthetic to a smiling child with a green shirt, transforming their appearance and boosting confidence.

franciscoesteticacapilar

We were wondering about some of the biggest challenges Francisco faces in his work and how he handles them.

He wrote: “One of the biggest challenges is dealing with the emotional weight of each child’s story and their family’s struggles. Additionally, there’s the logistical challenge of offering free services to so many. My team and I dedicate ourselves wholeheartedly, leveraging social media support to ensure every child gets the best possible care.”
#2

Brazilian barber gives hair prosthetic to child, showing before and after transformation.

franciscoesteticacapilar

#3

Barber from Brazil creating hair prosthetics for kids, showcasing transformation and reactions in a joyful group setting.

franciscoesteticacapilar

Francisco shared how he works with the families of the children he helps and what changes he notices in them after they receive their prostheses.

“We work closely and empathetically with the families, explaining every step of the process and providing post-procedure support. The transformation is remarkable: children gain confidence, self-esteem, and genuine smiles. Families are deeply moved and grateful when they see their children’s happiness,” noted Francisco.

#4

Brazilian barber gives hair prosthetic to smiling child, with amazed onlookers in the background.

franciscoesteticacapilar

#5

Brazilian barber providing hair prosthetics to kids, showing a before and after transformation with family reactions.

franciscoesteticacapilar

In hopes for the future, Francisco shared his dreams: “I hope to expand the João and Kamile Project to reach more children in different regions. I also want to raise awareness about the importance of hair in children’s self-esteem. My goal is to impact more lives and show that it’s possible to turn pain into hope.”
#6

Brazilian barber provides hair prosthetics for kids; a before-and-after transformation shows a boy smiling post-treatment.

franciscoesteticacapilar

#7

Brazilian barber provides hair prosthetics to a smiling child, transforming their appearance and boosting confidence.

franciscoesteticacapilar

Lastly, Francisco added: “I want to thank everyone who supports this work, whether by sharing videos or simply believing in the importance of this project. Every smile we see at the end of the day is a reminder that empathy and solidarity can change the world.”

#8

Kid receiving hair prosthetics from a Brazilian barber, smiling with excitement after transformation.

franciscoesteticacapilar

#9

Brazilian barber providing hair prosthetics to a child with a styled haircut, enhancing confidence and joy.

franciscoesteticacapilar

#10

Brazilian barber gives hair prosthetics to a smiling young girl in a salon, addressing hair loss conditions.

franciscoesteticacapilar

#11

Brazilian barber gives hair prosthetics to child with hair loss, showing transformation and joy.

franciscoesteticacapilar

#12

Barber from Brazil giving hair prosthetics to a boy, transforming his appearance with a skillful haircut and style.

franciscoesteticacapilar

#13

Brazilian barber gives hair prosthetics to a smiling boy, before and after transformation with happy family.

franciscoesteticacapilar

#14

Brazilian barber fitting hair prosthetic on a young boy, showing before and after transformation.

franciscoesteticacapilar

#15

Brazilian barber creates hair prosthetics for kids, showing before and after transformation in the salon.

franciscoesteticacapilar

#16

Brazilian barber with a young girl receiving hair prosthetics, showing before and after transformation with a smiling group.

franciscoesteticacapilar

#17

Brazilian barber with a young girl receiving hair prosthetics, shown before and after the transformation.

franciscoesteticacapilar

#18

Brazilian barber giving hair prosthetics to a smiling child, surrounded by supportive adults.

franciscoesteticacapilar

#19

Brazilian barber gives hair prosthetics to a young boy, showing transformation from before to after the procedure.

franciscoesteticacapilar

#20

Brazilian barber provides hair prosthetics to kids, showing before and after transformation with a smiling young girl.

franciscoesteticacapilar

