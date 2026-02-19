ADVERTISEMENT

We all have that one haircut that haunts us forever. It was bangs for me that went very, very wrong when I was a teenager. The photos still haunt me 20 years later.

But I’m not alone. Scroll down a bit, and you’ll find people sharing hairstyles so bad and hilarious that suddenly your own teenage fringes will feel like a win.

There’s hobbit bobs, wild dreadlocks, and even famous people sporting questionable styles.

It’s not just about the haircuts though. Sometimes it’s the stories behind them that makes them unforgettable.

Like someone who lets their 8th graders cut their hair each year when they graduate. Or a guy who decided to cut his own hair and showed up looking like George Washington. Honestly, these posts made me feel a little better about all my worst hair mishaps for a second.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Let My 8th Graduates Cut My Hair Each Year When They Graduate. This Year They Gave Me The Full Van Buren

Man with patchy hair and thick beard showing a tragic hair accident after a haircut gone wrong in an indoor setting.

tpieman2029 Report

12points
POST
el_bali avatar
Mari
Mari
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This must be fun for the kids!

1
1point
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Iguana Cut

    Man with a mohawk hairstyle featuring an uneven lizard design shaved on the side, illustrating tragic hair accidents by hairstylists.

    vihor Report

    9points
    POST
    susanreidsmith avatar
    Susan Reid Smith
    Susan Reid Smith
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not a fail, it is creative!

    3
    3points
    reply
    #3

    ”i Look Like A Worm”

    Man with glasses and mustache showing a tragic hair accident with unexpected bald hairstyle and patchy facial hair.

    itsmemopoo Report

    9points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The haircut may not be the main source of concern.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Online cultures and psychology both show that hair matters to how others see us and how we see ourselves.

    Even small changes in hair density or style can shift how people perceive age, health, and the overall beauty of a person.

    There’s also this pretty common trope in movies of people changing hairstyles in response to life changes, such as a break-up or trauma, or when starting a new job or chasing a fresh goal.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “People report high concern with the appearance of their hair, and poor hair condition can impact self-perception and self-esteem,” says Bernhard Fink of Biosocial Science Information.

    But the definition of a great haircut varies depending on who you ask.
    #4

    This Dude Is Running For Schoolboard In My Town. Got A Flyer In The Mail With This Pic And Almost Spit My Drink Out

    Blonde man with a layered hairstyle wearing a black zip-up sweater, posing indoors with soft natural lighting.

    StrangeElk Report

    8points
    POST
    heatherball avatar
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First guy I've ever seen that looks like a Karen.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #5

    Illegal Immigrant Elon Musk

    Collage of men with various hair loss patterns illustrating tragic hair accidents and hairstylist mishaps.

    wrapityup Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    My Friend’s Boyfriend. He’s Had This Haircut For 8+ Years

    Man with a tragic hair accident showing an uneven, partially shaved head and sparse hair patch in a formal outfit.

    reddit.com Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A recent survey found that hairstyle preferences vary sharply by generation.

    Gen Z women are more likely to favor curtain bangs and curly hair, while older groups tend to favor long layers.

    Millennial women love the messy bun — 10% said it’s their favorite, making it one of the top three styles for this group.

    In the survey, women were also asked whether they’d prefer “great hair, every day” or “an unlimited wardrobe,” and 51% of women went with the first option.
    #7

    Starting Them Young

    Baby with an uneven and patchy haircut, showing one of the tragic hair accidents that might make you rethink trusting a hairstylist.

    irawwwr Report

    8points
    POST
    #8

    Would Sue That Barber Once I Turn 18

    Child with a tragic hair accident haircut sitting on the floor smiling and hugging a black dog indoors.

    Iamnotarabicfunfact Report

    8points
    POST
    #9

    This Guy Has Been Dreading Going Bald For Years

    Man with extremely long dreadlocks walking on a sidewalk, illustrating tragic hair accidents related to hairstylist trust issues.

    Sad-Introduction3524 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    For many men, a good haircut boosts their confidence and helps them feel more put together in professional and social situations.

    According to a new poll in the US, one in five men gets haircut anxiety.

    The survey found 21% of men feel nervous asking their stylist or barber for a new hairstyle. Maybe because they fear experimenting, or they don’t want to commit to a style that might not match their vibe.

    At least 32% of men who stick with one stylist say their bond is so strong they think of them as “practically family.”
    #10

    No Words LOL

    Woman with an uneven, badly cut hairstyle showing a tragic hair accident that questions trusting a hairstylist.

    Suspicious-Papaya580 Report

    7points
    POST
    patsurikuku avatar
    Patrick Casavant
    Patrick Casavant
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Speak immediately with the manager

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    I Would Cry

    Woman showing tragic hair accident with uneven, damaged curly hair after hairstylist mistake in a before and after comparison.

    filthyflipflops Report

    7points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I doubt that look will be mushrooming in popularity.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    The Prom Photo You Always Dreamed About

    Two teenagers at a formal event with one showing a tragic hair accident and an awkward hairstyle fail.

    zzrsteve Report

    7points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They look like they attended the prom ironically.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hair also plays a huge role culturally and socially, and it’s linked with identity and status in many communities.

    For example, in some cultures, long hair can signal youth or strength, while shaved heads can be a ritual of mourning or renewal. Braids and dreadlocks can speak volumes about heritage and history.

    Back where I am from, letting long hair flow freely — without braids — often comes with the assumption that a woman is “wild.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In stories and folklore, hair often reflects inner life and transitions. Think Rapunzel’s long locks symbolizing freedom and growth, or Medusa’s serpentine hair representing power and fear.
    #13

    This Was A 'Skin Fade'. I Got As Far As The Pub, My Mates Took This Picture And Promptly Ushered Me Back To Their House To Fix It

    Close-up of a man's head showing a tragic hair accident with an uneven, poorly cut hairstyle by a hairstylist.

    OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWEN Report

    7points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't know tribbles came in that color!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #14

    Bbc News Anchor

    News presenter with an unusual hairstyle, illustrating one of the tragic hair accidents that might make you rethink trusting a hairstylist.

    UnstableIsotopeU-234 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Mary Trump's Hair

    Elderly woman with an exaggerated, voluminous hairstyle illustrating tragic hair accidents and hair stylist fails.

    peelymode Report

    7points
    POST

    Hairstyles can feel like pressure, but they can also mean freedom, allowing you to experiment and make mistakes.

    After all, even the worst haircut doesn’t last forever. And sometimes, the laugh you get from sharing it can be worth the awkwardness.
    #16

    The “Dreadlocks” I Had In My Senior Photo, Circa 2011

    Young man with uneven, messy hair in a formal suit and bow tie, illustrating a tragic hair accident from hairstylist mishaps.

    seaman_mansea Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    This Is What An "Alpha Male" Haircut Looks Like

    Man with uneven, patchy haircut looking serious, highlighting tragic hair accidents involving hairstylists.

    ThisGuyHasABigChode Report

    6points
    POST
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No hair and no brain

    1
    1point
    reply
    #18

    Where's Silent Bob At? Snoochie Boochies!

    Baby with 22 inch hair extensions from hairstylist mom, illustrating tragic hair accidents and hairstylist trust issues.

    szekeres81 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s good to know that even celebrities aren’t immune to bad haircuts.

    Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz made headlines at the 2025 US Open with a shaved head after a haircut mishap with his brother. One of his friends publicly called his haircut “horrible” and joked that at least the Spaniard was now “aerodynamic.”
    #19

    Boneless Afro

    Woman with a large uneven hairstyle and bald spot, highlighting one of the tragic hair accidents from hairstylist mistakes.

    charlieboyx Report

    6points
    POST
    #20

    Just Found This Sub And I Think I Qualify!

    Person with a severe hair accident showing a patchy haircut and artistic black lines tattooed on the neck and scalp.

    Falafulrulle Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    First Time Cutting Myself 👏how We Feelin? 😎

    Man with an extreme hair accident showing an unusual haircut with a distorted neck and short hair.

    grayscale001 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge summed it up perfectly in Fleabag when she stormed a salon, delivering that impassioned monologue about hair.

    “Hair is everything. We wish it wasn’t so we could actually think about something else occasionally. But it is. It’s the difference between a good day and a bad day. We’re meant to think that it’s a symbol of power, that it’s a symbol of fertility. Some people are exploited for it and it pays your… bills. Hair is everything,” her character says while addressing the hairstylist.
    #22

    Does He Cut His Own Hair

    Man with uneven and tragic hair accidents, showing badly cut hair from different angles outdoors and indoors.

    wrapityup Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Valentina Petrenko, Russian Politician And Former Senator

    Woman with a dramatic, voluminous hairstyle sitting at a conference table, illustrating a tragic hair accident.

    SnooStrawberries468 Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    A Girl I Follow Shared Her Experience After Visiting ‘Just Cuts’, Today

    Woman with a tragic haircut accident showing uneven, poorly cut short black hair after a hairstylist's rough trim.

    _sophierobinson_ Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Give Me The Hobbit Bob

    Woman with a tragic hair accident resembling Frodo Baggins after a hairstylist mishap from new hair accidents pics.

    crankdatsouljahboi Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    Welp They Just Totally Messed Me Up

    Person with uneven, vibrant orange and pink hair, showing a regrettable hair accident in a car seat.

    Pandabears1229 Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    Like Bro, Just Shave It Off And Own It

    Three photos of a man with a thinning hairline humorously highlighting tragic hair accidents.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    Drake Really Did

    Man with a tragic hair accident at a casino table, showing a poorly styled and damaged hairdo by a hairstylist.

    Adapid Report

    5points
    POST
    moyamcbride avatar
    MoMcB
    MoMcB
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Barry White, for those old enough.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    This Photo Of Mickey Rourke Looks Like They're Prepping For An Offbrand Zoolander Movie

    Two men with unusual hairstyles and outfits walking side by side, illustrating tragic hair accidents and hairstylist fails.

    IgnobleArmband80 Report

    5points
    POST
    #30

    Acosta's Daughter

    Two young girls with tragic hair accidents stand beside an official signing a document in a formal setting.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    God Did Him Dirty, Poor Little Bugger

    Cat with a haircut resembling a tragic hair accident, highlighting unexpected hairstylist results outdoors on pavement.

    AmySchneidersScrotum Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    Close Enough

    Man with unusual tall dreadlocks on left and dog standing on bald man's head on right, showcasing tragic hair accidents.

    Triggered-cupcake Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    He Really Thinks No One Noticed

    Police officer with a severely botched haircut showing tragic hair accidents that might make you rethink hairstylists.

    South-Necessary9921 Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    Carrot Top

    Man with messy, multicolored hair styled chaotically, speaking into a microphone during a live music performance.

    Ostenkvlt Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    You Know What It Is

    Young man with a tragic hair accident showing an uneven haircut and bald patches from a hairstylist mistake.

    disastronaut_at_rest Report

    5points
    POST
    #36

    The Face Of White Nationalism In Estonia & The Worst Haircut In History…

    Man in a suit with a tragic hair accident haircut, showcasing an uneven and awkward hairstyle mistake.

    marleyman14 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    “My Father Finished Watching Vikings And Liked It So Much He Took Bjorn’s Photo To A Barber And Asked For The Same Cut”

    Hairstylist fail showing a man’s uneven Viking-inspired haircut compared to the original character’s styled look.

    FireBullet95 Report

    5points
    POST
    #38

    Party In The Back

    Man with a striking mullet hairstyle holding a camera and tote bag, illustrating a tragic hair accident example.

    Low_End_7882 Report

    5points
    POST
    #39

    Messed My Own Stuff Up

    Young man with a tragic hair accident showing uneven and unusually styled haircut inside a car seat.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #40

    Fashion Designer Apparently

    Man with uneven beard and eyebrow hair accident, sitting outdoors with greenery in the background, showing tragic hair mistakes

    RafiY Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    I..uhhh…how…

    Man with uneven haircut and tragic hair accident, highlighting hair accidents that might make you rethink hairstylists

    filthycasual4891 Report

    5points
    POST
    #42

    Chantal Biya, First Lady Of Cameroon

    Woman with a dramatic tragic hair accident hairstyle, heavy makeup, and pearl earrings at an indoor event.

    YelmodeMambrino Report

    5points
    POST
    #43

    Throwback

    Man with braided hair accident wearing a leather jacket and smiling at the camera in a casual setting.

    rustymk2 Report

    5points
    POST
    #44

    Billy Ray Cyrus

    Man with a voluminous 1980s hairstyle and beard wearing a black leather jacket and silver chains at an event.

    AdDapper4220 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Does This Look Like A Dye Job?

    Elderly man with unevenly dyed red hair and beard, an example of tragic hair accidents from hairstylist errors.

    lovable_asshole Report

    5points
    POST
    #46

    Televangelist Looks Like God Is Speaking Through Her Hair

    Woman with an exaggerated pink hairstyle and heavy makeup speaking into a microphone, showing tragic hair accident.

    palmerry Report

    5points
    POST
    #47

    The Plant Holder

    Woman with an unusually long, twisted braid standing indoors, showcasing a tragic hair accident from a hairstylist.

    beekerz33 Report

    5points
    POST
    #48

    Should’ve Arrested The Barber

    Police officer with a flawed haircut standing in front of an American flag, showcasing a tragic hair accident.

    magnificentmucus Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Shi U Only See On TV

    Man with unique haircut and styled beard, showcasing a hair accident that may make you rethink trusting a hairstylist.

    Th3-B0t Report

    5points
    POST
    #50

    Ladies And Gentlemen: Joe Biden!

    Man with uneven and sparse hair, showing a tragic hair accident that might make you rethink trusting a hairstylist.

    Valtarius_the_great Report

    4points
    POST
    moyamcbride avatar
    MoMcB
    MoMcB
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And a lot of men of that time, including my Dad.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #51

    My Brother Pulled Out His iPhone At Thanksgiving With Our Amish Family. [x-Post]

    Group of children dressed in plain clothes and bonnets, gathered closely indoors, highlighting tragic hair accidents from hairstylist errors.

    soldship Report

    4points
    POST
    #52

    My Brother Cut His Own Hair On Easter And Showed Up Looking Like He’s Ready To Cross The Delaware River

    Man with uneven, awkward haircut standing outside during sunset, illustrating a tragic hair accident from hairstylist mistakes.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Stupid Chud Uncle Messed Up My Style

    Young man with a messy hair accident wearing a striped shirt, showing a hairstyle mishap that questions trusting a hairstylist.

    The_Daily_Pootis Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    Ksi Entire Side Profile

    Man with severe hair thinning and dreadlocks tied in a bun showing a tragic hair accident from hairstylist error.

    Jackabing Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    I Present To You My Sociology Professor From College

    Man with uneven, tragic hair accident looking at the camera, illustrating a hairstylist fail from hair accidents collection.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    Jermaine Jackson Being Seen For The First Time In 6+ Years

    Man with a unique and edgy hairstyle smiling while adjusting his black coat in an outdoor setting, showing a hair accident style.

    gmox15 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Getting Married This Weekend. Decided To Get A Barber To Trim My Mustache For The First Time

    Close-up of a man's face showing a patchy, uneven mustache and facial hair after a tragic hair accident by a hairstylist.

    Paravella Report

    4points
    POST
    fenouillefenouille avatar
    Fenouille
    Fenouille
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did the trimmer lost its batteries before the end?

    0
    0points
    reply

    Man with a tragic hair accident hairstyle wearing a gray suit and black shirt on a blue studio background.

    Major_Initial_Dud Report

    4points
    POST
    #59

    Matt Smith And Nick Cave Take Your Pick

    Two men with unusual and tragic haircuts posing against a backdrop with artistic lettering and birds.

    Nuns_In_Crocs Report

    4points
    POST
    #60

    It Was 2003, We Didn't Have Internet Fashion Tips Yet, Okay?

    Young woman with uneven, tragic hair accident styled with pigtails and a checkered headband, showing hairstylist fail.

    Mind_The_Muse Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Marjorie Taylor Greene In Hs 🤣

    Woman with a tragic hair accident, showcasing a messy and uneven hairstyle after a hairstylist mistake.

    MouseEXP Report

    4points
    POST
    #62

    Nathan Fillion's Hairdo For The Superman Movie

    Man with a tragic haircut wearing a leather jacket, holding a glowing green ring against a colorful blurred background

    dre10g Report

    4points
    POST
    #63

    Where’s The Beef!?

    Man with messy hair wearing suit, illustrating one of the tragic hair accidents that might make you rethink trusting a hairstylist.

    upstatestruggler Report

    4points
    POST
    #64

    Seen In An Ad For A Hot Yoga Studio

    Woman with a tragic hair accident showing an uneven and unusual haircut, illustrating hair accidents and hairstylist fails.

    pancakecel Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    My Great Grandma

    Woman with an uneven, tragic hair accident haircut smiling indoors, showcasing a hairstylist fail from a vintage photo.

    Cumball44 Report

    4points
    POST
    #66

    Went From Triple H To Rosie O’donnell 😆

    Man with a half-shaved beard and long hair shows a tragic hair accident that might make you rethink trusting a hairstylist.

    whoocaresnotme Report

    4points
    POST
    #67

    Bro Looks Like A Lamb

    Man in a suit with uneven, twisted hair styled unusually, highlighting a tragic hair accident from a hairstylist.

    Desperate_Set_7708 Report

    4points
    POST
    #68

    Man Arrested For [serious] Mid Haircut

    Young man with uneven curly hair and serious expression showing a tragic hair accident after a hairstylist visit.

    long-civility Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Hair Transplant Gone Terribly Wrong

    Man with a patchy, uneven haircut after a tragic hair accident, highlighting hairstylist mistakes to avoid.

    beekerz33 Report

    4points
    POST
    moyamcbride avatar
    MoMcB
    MoMcB
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like he’s had a reaction to the colour

    0
    0points
    reply
    #70

    What Is Going On Here??

    Man with a tragic hair accident on live sports broadcast, showing a poorly done uneven haircut by hairstylist.

    SelmermarkV Report

    4points
    POST
    #71

    His Twitter Profile Is “Just Looking For A Based Wife”

    Man at the beach wearing sunglasses with a dramatic, uneven hair accident showing sparse and spiky hair strands.

    scorchednickel Report

    4points
    POST
    #72

    This One Polarized The Comments Section

    Woman with a sharply uneven bob haircut being combed, showcasing a tragic hair accident involving a hairstylist mistake.

    Chronjen Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Me Now, Still With The Worst Possible Haircut

    Young boy with uneven, tragic hair accident, showcasing a poorly done hairstyle mistake by a hairstylist.

    WearySalt Report

    4points
    POST
    #74

    Liberty University Men’s Basketball Coach

    Man with a highly unusual haircut wearing glasses and a red shirt speaking into a microphone at a crowded event.

    Alexdagreallygrate Report

    4points
    POST
    #75

    Barber: What Would You Like? Him: Short Back And Shepherd's Pie Please

    Man with a failed hair stylist cut featuring uneven, striped bleach lines on top and a faded beard in an indoor setting.

    OldmanThyme Report

    4points
    POST
    #76

    Real Life Photo Of A Reddit Mod

    Man with uneven hair and balding scalp speaking against a blue digital background showing tragic hair accidents.

    A-Helpful-Flamingo Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Jojo Siwa's New Haircut. (I Respect Trans And Gay Rights, I Do Not Respect This Haircut)

    Young person with a colorful hairstyle featuring rainbow and glitter accents, showcasing a bold hairstylist hair accident.

    schoensmeerpijp Report

    3points
    POST
    pisspaladin avatar
    Zero Costa
    Zero Costa
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not gonna lie this kinda slaps

    0
    0points
    reply
    #78

    Instagram Reels Is A Goldmine

    Person with uneven, tragic hair accident dye and haircut sipping a drink in a car, showing a hairstylist fail.

    HalfACubi3 Report

    3points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!