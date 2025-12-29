93 Chaotic Non-Political Tweets That Made The Internet Feel Fun Again (New Pics)
2025 is almost coming to a close, and honestly, where did the time go? One minute we were setting New Year’s resolutions, and now we’re already deep into festive playlists, fairy lights, and end-of-year reflections. As everything starts to slow down and the holiday mood kicks in, it feels like the perfect moment to just relax and enjoy a few shared laughs.
So today, we took a little scroll through r/NonPoliticalTwitter to round up some random viral tweets that caught our eye. Some are laugh-out-loud funny, some are painfully relatable, some are surprisingly accurate, and a few are oddly useful in ways only the internet can be. It’s a lighthearted mix—perfect for winding down, smiling a bit, and ending the year on a cheerful note. Keep scrolling for some internet gold.
Is It A Trap?
Avengers
Confidently Incorrect
I asked chat gpt if this was correct and it said "You're absolutely right!"
In today’s fast-paced, slightly chaotic world, we’re all just trying to find ways to unwind. Some people book spa days, others swear by yoga, long walks, or meditation apps. But let’s be real, not everyone has the time or energy for a full self-care routine every single day. Sometimes, all you’ve got is a short break between meetings or a few quiet minutes before bed. That’s where simple joys come in. Scrolling through a hilarious collection of tweets or watching a funny video can instantly lift your mood. It’s quick, effortless, and surprisingly effective. Even a small laugh can feel like hitting a mental reset button.
Why Does Amazon Do That?
Pro Tip
Pre-www I did this with magazine subscriptions. Variations of my middle name.
Proud Of You! 👏🏻 👏🏻
Ah the joys of solidly screwing in a VGA cable (although I have never seen one which wasn't blue)
Smiling might seem like a tiny thing, but it actually has a big impact on your brain. When you smile, your brain gets signals that say, “Hey, things aren’t so bad.” Even if the smile feels forced at first, your mind often catches up anyway. Your brain releases feel-good chemicals that help calm you down and improve your mood. It’s kind of like tricking your brain into feeling happier than it was a moment ago. You don’t need a big reason to smile, sometimes just trying is enough. That small facial movement can shift your entire emotional state.
They Just Keep Coming
One Target, One Goal
Oh, How The Tables Have Turned
What’s even cooler is that smiling can help your body feel better too. When you smile, your brain releases natural painkillers called endorphins, along with serotonin. Together, they help ease stress, relax your muscles, and make you feel good all over. That’s why smiling after a long, exhausting day can actually feel relieving. It’s like your body’s version of a mini reward. No prescription needed, no side effects, just a simple smile.
MS Lies
Clumsy Empire
Knives Are Fairly Romantic...i Think
Because men get handsy, my neices have quick open knives
Smiles also do a lot of the talking for us, even when we don’t say a word. A smile can show kindness, understanding, encouragement, or even a simple “I hear you.” In conversations, it helps people feel comfortable and connected. Think about how different it feels when someone listens to you with a warm smile versus a blank expression. Smiling makes interactions feel softer and more human. It builds trust without effort. Sometimes, a smile communicates more than a full sentence ever could.
Just As God Intended
I used to sing karaoke at a Filipino bar in Seoul. I have an okayish voice, but I put on a good performance. Honestly, I have got encores, and it wasn't for my voice, but for the way I sold the song. I was even once told by two ladies that they were leaving, but that they would stay if I was going to sing again. Again, it wasn't because of my singing voice. I'm very proud of that. Anyway, I sang my two songs at the Filipino bar and sat down. The guy after me was a Filipino professional singer who sang at one of the Seoul hotel loungez. He never even got up on stage, just sat at his table and belted out a couple of note-perfect songs by Journey. I never sang karaoke at that bar again.
All Hail The LOL
They Have To Patch This
I keep saying THIS, you keep downvoting when you could easily fact check and might learn something
In tense moments, a smile can work like magic. Imagine a heated discussion at work or a small argument with a loved one. Tension is high, voices are tight, and emotions are running wild. A calm smile, paired with patience, can instantly lower the temperature in the room. It signals that you’re open to understanding, not fighting. While it won’t solve everything instantly, it can make resolution possible. A smile can gently steer a situation away from conflict and toward calm.
She Doesn’t Need To Be Locked Up
And They Were Roommates
Your dad reminds me of Scotty. Not the Star Trek Scotty.
You Miss 100% Of The Shots You Don’t Take
Smiling doesn’t just help your mood, it can help your health too. When you’re relaxed and happy, your body functions better overall. Stress levels drop, and your immune system gets a little boost. That’s because stress can weaken your body’s defenses, while relaxation helps strengthen them. Smiling encourages that relaxed state naturally. Over time, those small moments of positivity can add up. Feeling good mentally often goes hand-in-hand with feeling better physically.
Wait Until You Hear His Sidekick’s Name
What You Doing In This Situation?
“Whats Your Music Taste” “Uhh... Algorithm”
Bonjour
This is what happens when voice actors go off-script. Say the lines you were given, Khoi!
And the best part? Smiles are contagious. When one person smiles, others often can’t help but smile back. That ripple effect spreads positivity in ways we don’t always notice. In tough times, a shared laugh or a simple grin can make a huge difference. It reminds us that we’re not alone and that lighter moments still exist. Whether it’s through memes, tweets, or everyday interactions, smiling connects us. Sometimes, it’s the smallest gestures that make the biggest impact.
Fair But I Still Don’t Get It
Yeaaah I'd Say That Qualifies As Awkward
90% Of Horror Films Can Be Avoided By Not Going Anywhere
For Breakfast, We'll Do Something Cool, Like Have A Cigarette
Well, these tweets definitely delivered the laughs and gave us a much-needed mood boost. From oddly relatable moments to perfectly timed humor, they reminded us how powerful a simple joke can be. A quick scroll turned into genuine smiles, and honestly, that’s a win. If a few of these made you chuckle, you’re not alone. Go ahead and pass the fun along to someone who could use a little lightness today.
It’s Just Going To Ask You Some Questions On The iPad
What A Hustler
Literal Npc Behavior
Same Old TSA
Vending Machine!
Once seen, cannot unsee. The save icon is now one of those weird pictures that flip between two options for me like the two faces and vase image.
Undead Is Undead!
Maybe Today's The Day
Sql Injection Done Right
It Can't Be That Old
So I guess being born in "196-" makes me a stromatolite
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Jared Leto
The Team Up Must Happen
It wouldn't work because the straight men would still hit on the lesbians. Or keep asking if they can "watch."
Maybe The Doctor Will Learn Now
“Just Get Both It's Your Day” 😊
Flashback
Honestly Glad Myself He Did
The Order
Look in Wikipedia for how long a break the Irish took after inventing whiskey
$8.50
Silence Is Gold
AI Bros Are Cooked
"Older" Women
Is It Though?
Dildon't be naughty. What else could it be?
Shakespeare
Is .. Is Ryan Ok?
Technology Is Getting Out Of Hand
This Is What A Prank Should Be Like
That Means A Divorce Would Be A Subscription Cancellation
This Made Me Laugh Way More Than It Should Have 😭
Sick Powermove
Gambling Just Got A Whole Lot More Fun
When the player before you lays down a +4 it's time to grab the noose.
My Parent’s Would Flip Out If It Was Me🤣
Based Grandma
It'll Be Done In 5 Business Days
And Here’s A White T-Shirt With Logo!!
Yea No That's Fair
I would have divested my basket of all food items at that point