ADVERTISEMENT

2025 is almost coming to a close, and honestly, where did the time go? One minute we were setting New Year’s resolutions, and now we’re already deep into festive playlists, fairy lights, and end-of-year reflections. As everything starts to slow down and the holiday mood kicks in, it feels like the perfect moment to just relax and enjoy a few shared laughs.

So today, we took a little scroll through r/NonPoliticalTwitter to round up some random viral tweets that caught our eye. Some are laugh-out-loud funny, some are painfully relatable, some are surprisingly accurate, and a few are oddly useful in ways only the internet can be. It’s a lighthearted mix—perfect for winding down, smiling a bit, and ending the year on a cheerful note. Keep scrolling for some internet gold.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Is It A Trap?

Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet about mansplaining, shown on a social media platform with user details.

Mcgourty22N Report

9points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Avengers

    Screenshot of chaotic non-political tweets about Avengers with humorous commentary and a serious man in a suit reacting.

    SlayVideos Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    Confidently Incorrect

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet humorously stating the dumbest person is told "You're absolutely right!" by ChatGPT.

    whitemike40 Report

    8points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I asked chat gpt if this was correct and it said "You're absolutely right!"

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments

    In today’s fast-paced, slightly chaotic world, we’re all just trying to find ways to unwind. Some people book spa days, others swear by yoga, long walks, or meditation apps. But let’s be real, not everyone has the time or energy for a full self-care routine every single day. Sometimes, all you’ve got is a short break between meetings or a few quiet minutes before bed. That’s where simple joys come in. Scrolling through a hilarious collection of tweets or watching a funny video can instantly lift your mood. It’s quick, effortless, and surprisingly effective. Even a small laugh can feel like hitting a mental reset button.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Why Does Amazon Do That?

    Tweet humor about Amazon stock notification, part of chaotic non-political tweets that made the internet feel fun again.

    ChickenWingExtreme Report

    8points
    POST
    #5

    Pro Tip

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet offering a funny online privacy tip about tracking spam sources.

    ChickenWingExtreme Report

    8points
    POST
    megapod1949 avatar
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pre-www I did this with magazine subscriptions. Variations of my middle name.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Proud Of You! 👏🏻 👏🏻

    Tweet showing a tangled box of old cables with humorous text about using a wire kept since 2011 in chaotic non-political tweets.

    danni_el_e Report

    7points
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah the joys of solidly screwing in a VGA cable (although I have never seen one which wasn't blue)

    0
    0points
    reply

    Smiling might seem like a tiny thing, but it actually has a big impact on your brain. When you smile, your brain gets signals that say, “Hey, things aren’t so bad.” Even if the smile feels forced at first, your mind often catches up anyway. Your brain releases feel-good chemicals that help calm you down and improve your mood. It’s kind of like tricking your brain into feeling happier than it was a moment ago. You don’t need a big reason to smile, sometimes just trying is enough. That small facial movement can shift your entire emotional state.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    They Just Keep Coming

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet reflecting on time passing and generations related to the movie Shrek.

    __thatBihToni__ Report

    7points
    POST
    megapod1949 avatar
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They stop coming when you stop going.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    One Target, One Goal

    Hand-drawn mouse sketch in exterminator’s notebook from chaotic non-political tweets that made the internet fun again.

    Dazzling-Fee3290 Report

    7points
    POST
    #9

    Oh, How The Tables Have Turned

    Tweet showing a humorous comparison of horse transportation then and now, capturing chaotic non-political tweets for internet fun.

    Outrageous_Score1158 Report

    7points
    POST
    superheroesagainstandros avatar
    LinkTheHylian
    LinkTheHylian
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And yet we'll still die of dysentery.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    What’s even cooler is that smiling can help your body feel better too. When you smile, your brain releases natural painkillers called endorphins, along with serotonin. Together, they help ease stress, relax your muscles, and make you feel good all over. That’s why smiling after a long, exhausting day can actually feel relieving. It’s like your body’s version of a mini reward. No prescription needed, no side effects, just a simple smile.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    MS Lies

    Tweet showing a humorous Microsoft sign-in prompt with red annotations highlighting broken interface promises.

    OptionAssassin Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    #11

    Clumsy Empire

    Tweet by Ryan humorously suggesting the Roman Empire was the clumsiest empire based on pottery fragments.

    ryanposting Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Knives Are Fairly Romantic...i Think

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet humorously describing carved tree initials as romantic but suspicious.

    Gorotheninja Report

    6points
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Merry Grinchmas from Grumpy
    Merry Grinchmas from Grumpy
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because men get handsy, my neices have quick open knives

    0
    0points
    reply

    Smiles also do a lot of the talking for us, even when we don’t say a word. A smile can show kindness, understanding, encouragement, or even a simple “I hear you.” In conversations, it helps people feel comfortable and connected. Think about how different it feels when someone listens to you with a warm smile versus a blank expression. Smiling makes interactions feel softer and more human. It builds trust without effort. Sometimes, a smile communicates more than a full sentence ever could.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Just As God Intended

    Tweet about karaoke and funny chaotic non-political moments that made the internet feel fun again.

    emily_murnane Report

    5points
    POST
    mark-savoie avatar
    Mark Savoie
    Mark Savoie
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to sing karaoke at a Filipino bar in Seoul. I have an okayish voice, but I put on a good performance. Honestly, I have got encores, and it wasn't for my voice, but for the way I sold the song. I was even once told by two ladies that they were leaving, but that they would stay if I was going to sing again. Again, it wasn't because of my singing voice. I'm very proud of that. Anyway, I sang my two songs at the Filipino bar and sat down. The guy after me was a Filipino professional singer who sang at one of the Seoul hotel loungez. He never even got up on stage, just sat at his table and belted out a couple of note-perfect songs by Journey. I never sang karaoke at that bar again.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #14

    All Hail The LOL

    Tweet discussing the survival of “lmao” and the fading of “rofl” in chaotic non-political tweets that made the internet fun.

    Treasure-boy Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #15

    They Have To Patch This

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet highlighting the irony of people having all knowledge on devices yet being wrong often.

    Treasure-boy Report

    5points
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Merry Grinchmas from Grumpy
    Merry Grinchmas from Grumpy
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I keep saying THIS, you keep downvoting when you could easily fact check and might learn something

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments

    In tense moments, a smile can work like magic. Imagine a heated discussion at work or a small argument with a loved one. Tension is high, voices are tight, and emotions are running wild. A calm smile, paired with patience, can instantly lower the temperature in the room. It signals that you’re open to understanding, not fighting. While it won’t solve everything instantly, it can make resolution possible. A smile can gently steer a situation away from conflict and toward calm.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    She Doesn’t Need To Be Locked Up

    92-year-old woman climbing a 2-meter-high gate to escape nursing home, showcasing chaotic non-political tweets humor online.

    ChickenWingExtreme Report

    5points
    POST
    megapod1949 avatar
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Family got tired of being beat up by her.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #17

    And They Were Roommates

    Tweet about a confused dad realizing his aunt and her best friend share a one-bedroom apartment chaotic non-political tweets.

    Spursjunkie50 Report

    5points
    POST
    superheroesagainstandros avatar
    LinkTheHylian
    LinkTheHylian
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your dad reminds me of Scotty. Not the Star Trek Scotty.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #18

    You Miss 100% Of The Shots You Don’t Take

    Tweet sharing chaotic non-political humor about wedding invites and billionaire assistants, reflecting internet fun and viral wit.

    Matt_LawDT Report

    5points
    POST

    Smiling doesn’t just help your mood, it can help your health too. When you’re relaxed and happy, your body functions better overall. Stress levels drop, and your immune system gets a little boost. That’s because stress can weaken your body’s defenses, while relaxation helps strengthen them. Smiling encourages that relaxed state naturally. Over time, those small moments of positivity can add up. Feeling good mentally often goes hand-in-hand with feeling better physically.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Wait Until You Hear His Sidekick’s Name

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet imagining a game with a gorilla throwing barrels at a plumber named Donkey.

    ItsGotThatBang Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    What You Doing In This Situation?

    Tweet by jon repetti sharing a chaotic non-political moment where a waiter sat at their table while taking an order.

    pourfairelevide Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    “Whats Your Music Taste” “Uhh... Algorithm”

    Tweet about chaotic non-political humor involving a funny date story and casual music preferences on social media.

    TheWebsploiter Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Bonjour

    Tweet thread showing chaotic humor about ordering croissants in perfect French but being asked what else to order, capturing chaotic non-political tweets.

    netphilia Report

    3points
    POST
    superheroesagainstandros avatar
    LinkTheHylian
    LinkTheHylian
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is what happens when voice actors go off-script. Say the lines you were given, Khoi!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    And the best part? Smiles are contagious. When one person smiles, others often can’t help but smile back. That ripple effect spreads positivity in ways we don’t always notice. In tough times, a shared laugh or a simple grin can make a huge difference. It reminds us that we’re not alone and that lighter moments still exist. Whether it’s through memes, tweets, or everyday interactions, smiling connects us. Sometimes, it’s the smallest gestures that make the biggest impact.
    #23

    Fair But I Still Don’t Get It

    Tweet showing a chaotic internet meme with a distorted face and a large letter E, highlighting fun viral content online.

    FineNDanDee Report

    3points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Yeaaah I'd Say That Qualifies As Awkward

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet describing an awkward date involving unexpected family drama.

    Alkansur Report

    3points
    POST
    View more comments
    #25

    90% Of Horror Films Can Be Avoided By Not Going Anywhere

    Tweet about avoiding Sweden and horror movies, captured from a popular chaotic non-political tweets collection on the internet.

    TheWebsploiter Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    For Breakfast, We'll Do Something Cool, Like Have A Cigarette

    Tweet humor about Americans blending in abroad with medium Armani Exchange shirts, capri length jorts, and Pumas sneakers.

    cantguardjake Report

    3points
    POST

    Well, these tweets definitely delivered the laughs and gave us a much-needed mood boost. From oddly relatable moments to perfectly timed humor, they reminded us how powerful a simple joke can be. A quick scroll turned into genuine smiles, and honestly, that’s a win. If a few of these made you chuckle, you’re not alone. Go ahead and pass the fun along to someone who could use a little lightness today.
    #27

    It’s Just Going To Ask You Some Questions On The iPad

    Tweet humor about food trucks and tacos featured in chaotic non-political tweets that made the internet feel fun again.

    ChrisJBakke Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    What A Hustler

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet humorously detailing a tech worker's income progression and an unexpected lawsuit payout.

    ChickenWingExtreme Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Literal Npc Behavior

    Screenshot of a fun, chaotic non-political tweet showing a text about a mom’s new celery infatuation.

    ItsGotThatBang Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Same Old TSA

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet about TSA agents debating a Magic 8 Ball in a son's backpack at airport security.

    TheConsoleGeek Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Vending Machine!

    Tweet discussing why the MS Excel save button shows a vending machine icon, part of chaotic non-political tweets trending online.

    nobi Report

    3points
    POST
    wllhea002 avatar
    FlamingoPanda
    FlamingoPanda
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Once seen, cannot unsee. The save icon is now one of those weird pictures that flip between two options for me like the two faces and vase image.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Undead Is Undead!

    Humorous non-political tweet comparing zombies and mummies with cartoonish and ancient monster images.

    Purple-Weakness1414 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Maybe Today's The Day

    Tweet with chaotic dark glowing-eyed figure at dining table, representing funny internet moments in chaotic non-political tweets.

    drewtheblueduck Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Sql Injection Done Right

    Tweet from Vincent Yiu about adding a colon to passwords, featured in chaotic non-political tweets that made the internet fun again.

    frenzy3 Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    It Can't Be That Old

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet with emojis on Twitter, showing viral internet humor and engagement.

    TheWebsploiter Report

    3points
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So I guess being born in "196-" makes me a stromatolite

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

    Tweet showing chaotic internet humor with a YouTube recommendation about Big Bird and the Challenger disaster.

    wingsoverpyrrhia Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Jared Leto

    Tweet screenshot showing a chaotic non-political tweet humorously critiquing a celebrity’s acting and film studios.

    njayhuang Report

    2points
    POST
    superheroesagainstandros avatar
    LinkTheHylian
    LinkTheHylian
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hollywood is all about money. 'Nuff said.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    The Team Up Must Happen

    Tweet by ettingermentum about bonds between straight men and lesbian women, part of chaotic non-political tweets trending online.

    Fit_Assignment_8800 Report

    2points
    POST
    lauragillette avatar
    Laura Gillette
    Laura Gillette
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It wouldn't work because the straight men would still hit on the lesbians. Or keep asking if they can "watch."

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #39

    Maybe The Doctor Will Learn Now

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet about a toddler's passive-aggressive response to waiting for a doctor.

    netphilia Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    “Just Get Both It's Your Day” 😊

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet about choosing desserts and a boyfriend’s daily sweet gesture.

    TheWebsploiter Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Flashback

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet featuring a humorous TV show flashback meme with crazy hair.

    SlayVideos Report

    2points
    POST
    #42

    Honestly Glad Myself He Did

    Screenshot of chaotic non-political tweets showing multiple images of Robert Pattinson roles and a humorous animated character.

    Coolman38321 Report

    2points
    POST
    #43

    The Order

    Tweet by Just Bill humorously reflecting on chaotic non-political tweets that made the internet feel fun again.

    WilliamAder Report

    2points
    POST
    megapod1949 avatar
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look in Wikipedia for how long a break the Irish took after inventing whiskey

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    $8.50

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet showing a $8.50 meal with wings, beans, mac and cheese, sparking fun internet reactions.

    TheWebsploiter Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Silence Is Gold

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet about muting an HR woman in a large company meeting on Teams.

    JoeFalchetto Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    AI Bros Are Cooked

    Screenshot of a chaotic tweet imagining a teen girl downloading tech bros' consciousnesses for The Sims 4 in 2050.

    frenzy3 Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    "Older" Women

    Elderly woman adjusting glasses while looking at a laptop screen, part of chaotic non-political tweets making internet fun again.

    NordicMythos Report

    2points
    POST
    superheroesagainstandros avatar
    LinkTheHylian
    LinkTheHylian
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    AmaLee knows my pain. And it's not just the arthritis.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Is It Though?

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet questioning if an ancient model cucumber is logical, sparking internet fun and humor.

    netphilia Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Shakespeare

    Tweet about the experience of reading Shakespeare for the first time from chaotic non-political tweets that made the internet fun.

    TheWebsploiter Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    Is .. Is Ryan Ok?

    Chaotic non-political tweet about Ryan Gosling's difficult childhood with surprising and funny details.

    Alkansur Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Technology Is Getting Out Of Hand

    Meme about a mattress company outage during AWS downtime, humorously highlighting chaotic non-political tweets online.

    Key_Associate7476 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    This Is What A Prank Should Be Like

    A humorous non-political tweet showing a child’s prank with chalk writing reserved parking for Mr. Fart.

    wingsoverpyrrhia Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    That Means A Divorce Would Be A Subscription Cancellation

    Tweet about dating humor and relationships with high engagement, featured in chaotic non-political tweets that made the internet fun again.

    TheWebsploiter Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    This Made Me Laugh Way More Than It Should Have 😭

    Screenshot of chaotic non-political tweets humorously discussing bank emails and work anniversary recognition messages.

    tomatopringles Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    Sick Powermove

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet about accidentally sending a resignation letter to a manager without context.

    netphilia Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Gambling Just Got A Whole Lot More Fun

    Man with neutral expression reacts to chaotic non-political tweets about rent and UNO in Las Vegas casinos.

    BaldHourGlass667 Report

    2points
    POST
    superheroesagainstandros avatar
    LinkTheHylian
    LinkTheHylian
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When the player before you lays down a +4 it's time to grab the noose.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    My Parent’s Would Flip Out If It Was Me🤣

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet about a child missing family lunch for a Roblox tournament, highlighting a generation gap.

    CalenneGlimmer Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    Based Grandma

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet about a grandma watching JoJo's Bizarre Adventure on Netflix.

    SlayVideos Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    It'll Be Done In 5 Business Days

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet about the frustration of typing email addresses on a TV, with high engagement.

    TheWebsploiter Report

    2points
    POST
    superheroesagainstandros avatar
    LinkTheHylian
    LinkTheHylian
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's an app for that. Probably.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    And Here’s A White T-Shirt With Logo!!

    Tweet humor about fitness brands being rebels, featured in chaotic non-political tweets that made the internet feel fun again.

    Key_Associate7476 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Yea No That's Fair

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet about a funny convenience store encounter that made the internet feel fun again.

    danni_el_e Report

    2points
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have divested my basket of all food items at that point

    0
    0points
    reply
    #62

    Uh Oh

    Screenshot of chaotic non-political tweet about the awkwardness of becoming an important person at work.

    XXX_JuiceR1pGoatz_87 Report

    2points
    POST
    megapod1949 avatar
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Being indispensable is very stressful.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #63

    ....you Sure Like Soup

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet humorously describing an awkward encounter at a corner store.

    sourcoated Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    The Good Old Days

    Screenshot of chaotic non-political tweets discussing the decision to remove the headphone jack and its impact on public spaces.

    frenzy3 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    No Bc I Genuinely Feel Insane

    Tweet about people using ChatGPT to place orders, highlighting chaotic non-political tweets that made the internet fun again.

    RadcliffeMalice Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    A Warning ⚠️

    Tweet about carrot cake humor, highlighting chaotic non-political tweets that brought fun back to the internet.

    djmccullouch Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    The Whole Club Was Looking At Her, Too

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet discussing the meaning of "boots with the fur" in a Flo Rida song.

    disconaldo Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Is There Any Actual Reason To Announce Movies So Early?

    Tweet about normalizing movie announcements the year they release, shown in a chaotic non-political tweets internet fun screenshot.

    _Humble_Bumble_Bee Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    I’d Like To Buy A Burger

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet where a customer orders a bagel but the cashier only takes cash humorously.

    netphilia Report

    2points
    POST
    #70

    Ryanair 😅

    Ryanair tweet humor with passengers standing in airplane seats wearing headphones depicting chaotic non-political internet fun.

    AnbuAttack Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    Flat Whites In The Board Room Too

    Tweet about the skilled effort of baristas crafting lattes, featured in chaotic non-political tweets making the internet fun again.

    BarelyLegalSeagull Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Above My Pay Grade

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet discussing cluelessness and unpredictability in life’s moments.

    frenzy3 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Got Any To Add?

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet listing funny toddler discoveries that make the internet feel fun again.

    ChickenWingExtreme Report

    2points
    POST
    #74

    We Men Are Simple

    Tweet about a coworker’s taser and unexpected self-shocking attempt from chaotic non-political tweets collection.

    Sakuzelda Report

    2points
    POST
    superheroesagainstandros avatar
    LinkTheHylian
    LinkTheHylian
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Don't tase me, bro! I'll do it myself!"

    0
    0points
    reply
    #75

    Family Have No Filter

    Screenshot of chaotic non-political tweets about coming out experiences, highlighting internet humor and viral social media moments.

    ScarlettDangerxc Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    The Artist

    Tweet about Squidward’s self-taught art skills with humorous animated images from chaotic non-political tweets collection.

    SlayVideos Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    “Long Neck”

    Tweet humor about penguin long neck theory with funny dinosaur and penguin skeleton images from chaotic non-political tweets.

    netphilia Report

    1point
    POST
    #78

    Telling Them To Grow Up While Acting Childish Is Ironic

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet showing an office note about kid cuisine and a lunch tray on a desk.

    whitemike40 Report

    1point
    POST
    #79

    *morgan Freeman Voice* "They Didn't Delete It"

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet about verifying gender by taking a selfie on a mobile phone.

    frenzy3 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    A Great Darkness

    Screenshot of chaotic non-political tweet about martial arts and a mom noticing darkness in her child's eyes.

    Matt_LawDT Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    I Don't Even Have A Thermostat 🙁

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet about thermostat temperature and living with an iguana, showing engagement stats.

    TheWebsploiter Report

    1point
    POST
    #82

    We All Do

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet about texting your brother being like texting an uninterested boy.

    tamjidtahim Report

    1point
    POST
    #83

    What A Goddamn Quote:

    Tweet about competitive eating champion Takeru Kobayashi's retirement with chaotic non-political tweets and funny internet moments.

    Gorotheninja Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #84

    Klarna Car Purchase

    Tweet about car dealerships and online shopping featuring 4.3M views in chaotic non-political tweets making internet fun again

    TheConsoleGeek Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    Is This Finally The Moment To Say It?

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet about boyfriends and the Roman Empire with 2M views.

    akaistired Report

    1point
    POST
    #86

    They Had Different Standards Back Then

    Scene from Full Metal Jacket showing two men in military training with humorous chaotic non-political tweets caption.

    ChickenWingExtreme Report

    1point
    POST
    #87

    Mountain

    Tweet showing a mountain casting a large shadow at sunset, highlighting chaotic non-political tweets that made the internet fun again.

    KirbyFan198 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #88

    "Let's Ride Nick Fury"

    Tweet text humorously responds to a $30M win and $29M surgery cost, showcasing chaotic non-political tweets making the internet fun again.

    Limp_Squash_4116 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #89

    All That Scrolling Just For Comic Sans

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet about choosing fonts and unexpectedly liking Comic Sans.

    BeerPowered Report

    1point
    POST
    #90

    This Happened To My Buddy Eric

    Tweet about a Korean security guard acquitted after eating a Choco Pie, part of chaotic non-political tweets on the internet.

    RadcliffeMalice Report

    1point
    POST
    #91

    Gustavo, My Friend

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet listing what Kermit the frog is called in different countries.

    The_Chuckness88 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #92

    I’m Sure It Meant A Lot To Her

    Screenshot of a chaotic non-political tweet about a humorous tip story in Prague that made the internet feel fun again.

    RedDalmatian885 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #93

    Colourblind

    Text conversation showing chaotic non-political tweets about colorblindness and humorous relationship moments.

    Fazbear2035 Report

    1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!