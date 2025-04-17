ADVERTISEMENT

Those who knew life before the internet and today’s technology lived an entirely different existence. It was so starkly different that many practices during those years may confuse, shock, or even horrify people today. 

This was a discussion in a recent Reddit thread. Older folks looked back on a time when it was acceptable to smoke cigarettes on airplanes, walk through airline gates without a ticket, and have a phonebook containing personal information for everyone to see. 

Many consider this a “golden era” filled with glorious moments. If you’re one of them, feel free to share your insights in the comment boxes below!

#1

Children playing in a sandbox, surrounded by toys, evokes nostalgic memories of a once normal scene. Free range kids with no tracking. I left home on Saturdays after the last good cartoon, and my family didn't see me again until dinner. I was in the woods fighting imaginary Russians or having bottle rocket wars with kids on the block.

sheburns17 replied:
This! My mom kicked us outside when we got rowdy and told us to come back when she whistled! We knew not to pass the stop sign at one end of the road and the mailbox on the other. We had treehouses made from random shit we found in the woods and would battle each other. Man, my kids now could never.

BrooklynDoug , Getty Images Report

    #2

    Three people sitting on a floral sofa in a vintage living room, capturing a once normal moment in the past. Visiting. Folks used to drop in on one another to chat.

    MinervaJane70 , Annie Spratt Report

    #3

    Vintage car on the street, showcasing a nostalgic trend that might surprise people in 2025. The amount of kids who could fit in the back of a station wagon.

    HatFickle4904 replied:
    My parents would drive all night from L.A to Sacramento, CA. We'd get in our pajamas, and my Dad would fold down the back seat of the 1984 Chevy station wagon so that we had a giant bed. He played out a huge sleeping bag unzipped, and my two brothers and I would curl up in that and drive all night. It used to feel like we were in a spaceship as the lights from big rigs would fan across that rear windshield. Some of my best memories as a kid.

    Inevitable_Phase_276 , Topher McKee Report

    angelmomoffour62 avatar
    angelmomoffour62
    angelmomoffour62
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Only thing about that if you got hit in the behind and you were laying back there...

    #4

    Woman in kitchen surrounded by shelves of dishes, cooking in a familiar and nostalgic environment. My father left me at home alone for 2 weeks when he went on a trip. I was in high school and got myself up every morning and got to school on time and made my own meals. I think he called one time. This didn’t seem weird or wrong to me at all.

    MsLidaRose , Chang Duong Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mom denies she did this to me, but I know I was left alone for days while she went off to her boyfriend's. I wouldn't always know when she came back. That was only for a few months until she got back with her husband. They just separated. I don't understand this mindset.

    #5

    Child watching planes through airport window, capturing the normality of air travel in 2025. Walking to airline gates without a ticket or TSA. When I was a kid mom would take me to BWI airport and we would watch the planes from the pier.

    ontrack replied:
    Also, traveling by yourself at a young age. I flew from DC to south Texas and changed planes in Houston, entirely by myself, at 13. My parents just dropped me off in front of the terminal, and I did the rest. I was not escorted or monitored by any airport personnel.

    Scourmont , Long (lTiga) Nguyen Report

    #6

    Smoking symbol on a white wall, illustrating a once-normal activity. Or high school had a student smoking area. There wasn't an age requirement. Also restaurants did not have no smoking areas.

    Weary_Divide8631 , EyeEm Report

    #7

    A person dialing a vintage rotary phone, a nostalgic item that was once normal but might shock people in 2025. Rotary Dialing a phone number; the idea of long distance toll charges on phone calls; dialing 0 for an operator (always a lady); 411 for information; white pages yellow pages even blue pages in a phone book sent out yearly by ATT, GTE ….

    grejam replied:
    Long-distance phone calls were a big thing. Rarely ever done. If you've got a long-distance call, it was something important. Probably bad news about family members.

    MarkClark4 , Wesley Hilario Report

    annk4444 avatar
    Ann Kapoxeet
    Ann Kapoxeet
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Remember how long-distance was cheaper later in the evening? I don't miss this!

    #8

    That you pulled into a gas station, and a guy in uniform came out, filled your tank, checked the oil, and washed your windshield. And you didn't tip him.

    andropogon09 Report

    undakafu2000 avatar
    Bugoy-420
    Bugoy-420
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is standard at all stations in the Middle East, but only to fill your tank.

    #9

    Close-up of a person's hand on a sunlit shoulder, illustrating things that might shock people in 2025. No sunscreen when on the beach or out in the sun. Or worse -- using baby oil and laying out in the sun.

    Habibti143 replied:
    Baby oil, a reflector, and iodine.

    mauiprana , Leandro Crespi Report

    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only concession they used to make in the city I grew up in Australia (before all the Slip, Slop, Slap stuff) was that the radio station used to play a "Time to turn so you won't burn" jingle at periodic intervals during the summer months

    #10

    Young woman using a vintage rotary phone, highlighting how normal outdated technology once was. When i was a teenager I used to cycle around, and if i had to telephone someone, i would just knock on some (random) person's door, asking politely if i could make a call. Or even go to the toilet sometimes. Most people would be ok with it.

    TenaStelin , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

    #11

    Pregnant woman in a yellow dress standing outdoors, reflecting on how some things might shock people in 2025. My mother smoked and drank during 3 pregnancies. Women thought this helped delivery by making the baby smaller. I’m not kidding.

    Goodygumdops , Brooke Cagle Report

    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And eating no salt at all. So the babies would be small. My aunt did this and she had small babies. But my cousins have a lot of health issues...

    #12

    Human conversation, playing outside until the streetlights came on, drinking out of the hose.

    FanGroundbreaking176 Report

    #13

    Not having a side hustle ; not trying to mix/max every aspect of your life.

    castorkrieg Report

    #14

    The only people you saw who had tattoos were bikers or sailors.

    BruceTramp85 Report

    #15

    Having to dress up for work every single day. Blazer, matching skirt or pants, pantyhose and pumps. Oh how I don’t miss those days.

    Gypsy_soul444 Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For women, it was quite the hassle. Makeup had to get touched up. Women were fussing over nylon runs. Skirts were those pencil, restrictive skirts that made it a bit difficult to walk properly. Their feet were sore and each day getting more and more deformed from the high heels. The whole day was about trying to maintain a professional, pristine, aesthetic appearance. But women still managed to get their work done.

    #16

    Women reading in vintage airplane seats, illustrating how normal flying once was. Smoking on airplanes.

    emarkd replied:
    I used to ride my bike to the corner market and 'buy' my mom cigarettes by the carton. I say 'buy' in quotes because she had a tab there, literally just a list in a little flip notebook by the register. I'd take home her cigarettes as needed, and she'd stop in on the weekends and settle up the tab. I was 9 or 10 when this started.
    Smoking was not only everywhere, at least where I lived; nobody cared about age laws and shit.

    johnnyg08 , Florida Memory Report

    annk4444 avatar
    Ann Kapoxeet
    Ann Kapoxeet
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, and there were ashtrays everywhere--cars had built in ashtrays, McDonald's, doctors' offices, and even outside there were these weird bowls of sand on top of garbage cans for cigarette butts. It seems so bizarre now.

    #17

    Rotary phone on a patterned red fabric, symbolizing nostalgia and changing technology norms. People being completely unreachable, even children, for multiple days. Not in a they aren't answering work emails on purpose, but are posting on Instagram kind of way-- but truly, no one knows where the hell this person is or how to get in touch with them... oh well, ok. Carry on.

    nysflyboy replied:
    God, I soooooo miss this. Not just for myself, because it's possible to still drop off the planet for a while, but what I miss is this being NORMAL for all people. Like in the before cell phone, before answering machine days. Call and leave a message with someone who answered. Or not. 'Where is Jake?' 'Oh, he went down South for a few days. Check back next week.'

    Potential_Grape_5837 , Shannon VanDenHeuvel Report

    #18

    Toddler enjoying a car ride, leaning out the window, capturing a moment from simpler times remembered as normal. If I was fussy in the grocery store, Mom would make me go out and sit in the car by myself. (Age 5-8).

    Superb-Charge6779 , Getty Images Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mom would just leave me in the car. It got hot but I could roll down the windows.

    #19

    Leg braces on a person standing with crutches, reflecting past norms and changes by 2025. Seeing people who had polio.

    DickSleeve53 , ray3578 Report

    #20

    Layaway ….this was a big thing!

    No_Gold3131 replied:
    K-Mart had an active layaway program! Our neighbor worked at the layaway desk for years.

    hikeitaway123 Report

    annk4444 avatar
    Ann Kapoxeet
    Ann Kapoxeet
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    blue light specials...I loved those! It was so exciting when you were 8-years-old.

    #21

    Person sleeping under a white blanket, evoking a sense of normalcy. My mom had to get signed permission from my dad to get a hysterectomy after 9 live births and 7 miscarriages.
    She was hemorrhaging 24/ 7 for 2 yrs.

    Scorpion_Rooster , Gabriel Ponton Report

    saruem31 avatar
    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have no words to explain how absolutely horrendous this is. I feel bad for people in US who had their abortion rights taken away and this still is happening today. Edit: not the permission thing, even though I wouldn't be surprised if that was coming, but women going through multiple pregnancies even if it could fatal for them.

    #22

    Television stations going off the air around midnight along with a patriotic song, followed by a test pattern that remained until morning.

    aav_meganuke Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember some stations just went all staticky or had the coloured bars. No song or anything else. Then infomercials started filling in the overnight slots.

    #23

    Two empty classroom desks and chairs near a window, reminiscent of how normal schools once were. All adults were allowed to hit kids… parents, teachers, coaches, principal, even friends and or neighbors.

    Raised_by_Mr_Rogers , Giulia Squillace Report

    saruem31 avatar
    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes what was that? Why was that? It was a free for all man

    #24

    The rampant sexual harassment that occurred on a daily basis for most women in the workforce. Women were expected to accept it and not complain.

    TooTallInDenver Report

    #25

    Homosexuality was illegal here in Ireland till 1993. In schools in the 70s & 80s we were taught it was wrong, a mortal sin and that it was perverted. To be gay was a horrendous existence and people were openly hostile to it. To be trans was off the chart completely. Hard to believe the amount of progress we have made since then.

    pgasmaddict Report

    toikagao1 avatar
    Toika Gao
    Toika Gao
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still remember the s e x education at my catholic school in the 70s. "Have you touched yourself?" the priest wrote on the blackboard. I had no idea what he was talking about, so I said "Yes, many times," thinking of when I touched my face, or when I showered. I dont remember if the priest fainted 😅

    #26

    The average blue collar worker could raise a happy and content family on a single income….can you imagine?

    Ok-Mammoth-5758 Report

    #27

    Riding in the back of the pick up truck, sometimes sitting on the wheel well.

    Superb-Charge6779 Report

    dotdot1955 avatar
    Dorothy Reiser
    Dorothy Reiser
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We hitched a ride to the state fair, all 7 of us college girls, in 1974, in the back of a pickup truck.

    #28

    You had to wait for a week to 10 days to see the pictures you took-after you dropped them off to be developed.

    mushpuppy5 Report

    saruem31 avatar
    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh the excitement to relive the experience with the photos taken on a good trip

    #29

    Children in vintage attire with a pram in a backyard, showcasing things that might shock people in 2025. I was babysitting an infant and a four-year-old when I was 11. These days, a lot of 11-year-olds have sitters or nannies.

    hissyfit64 , Annie Spratt Report

    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That way they learn responsability and how to take care of others and being less selfish. I teached my kids how to take care of each other and to cause no trouble to other people.

    #30

    Graffiti-covered ATM embedded in a brick wall, a reminder of once-normal daily banking routines. Not being able to access an ATM any time you need money.

    Upper_Bodybuilder124 replied:
    Banks on Fridays were a madhouse because everyone showed up to deposit their paychecks.

    Wolfman1961 , Jonathan Cooper Report

    rodger-coghlan avatar
    Zaach
    Zaach
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Banking hours were from 10 to 4:00 b/c it took so long to open and close all the accounts - if the count was one penny off it had to be recounted - you could not just add or take a penny

    #31

    Shop worker turning a "Sorry, we are closed" sign at night, reflecting on normal business changes by 2025. Stores were closed on Sundays.

    KimVG73 replied:
    Closed for the holidays, too. Actually, fully closed for Thanksgiving through the week. Christmas is often the whole week. Lots of folks talk about 'great again,' but they gotta shop, shop, shop, or work, work, work through every holiday. And forget federal holidays. Slowing down, being closed, allowing for reset time. This is why people are difficult now. Everyone is exhausted.

    stevensoncrazy , Getty Images Report

    rodger-coghlan avatar
    Zaach
    Zaach
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stores closed at 6:00 pm - it was very difficult for working folk to grocery shop. This is why there were so many "7-11's those were the hours they were open

    #32

    Child climbing stairs with a colorful backpack, evoking nostalgic memories and changes by 2025. Walking to and from school, alone, for over a half-mile. I was about four blocks from my middle school bus distance (the school was about a mile and a half away & bus routes started two miles from school), so while my mom would drive me to school, I would either take the public transit bus or walk home. It was about a 30 minute walk home.

    AproposOfDiddly , Yunus Tuğ Report

    #33

    Fighter jet soaring through the sky, symbolizing advancements normal in 2025 technology. Sonic booms. I lived south of Dallas in the late 60s and early 70s, and I probably heard two or three sonic booms a day.

    DNathanHilliard , Y S Report

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They were testing the F-22 at Arnold when I was in HS. There were times that it would make the pictures on the wall rattle XD

    #34

    Children playing on large rocks by the water, a scene recalling normal past activities. 'King of the Mountain'
    I told a gen-z'er about this and she was horrified. 'You just push each other off boulders?!'
    'Oh, yeah. Push, kick, claw, grab, fling, whatever. And it could be a boulder, or low roof, hill...'.

    DumpsterDoggie , Ron Lach Report

    #35

    Candy cigarettes.

    ThePurgingLutheran Report

    #36

    Person using a landline phone, reminiscent of a once-normal communication method. Phone calls with your friends...from the house phone.

    Surfer_Joe_875 , A F Report

    toikagao1 avatar
    Toika Gao
    Toika Gao
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spam calls ended up killing the landline phone, at least in my country.

    #37

    Plotting your trip with pencil, paper and a map.

    Funnygumby Report

    #38

    When you sat in the front seat, the only thing that kept you from flying into the dash, was your Mom's arm flying over when she hit the brakes.

    PositiveAtmosphere13 Report

    #39

    Being responsible for your girl scout cookie sales all by yourself, by door to door knocking.

    keinmaurer Report

    #40

    Vintage sewing machine with ornate designs, showcasing once-normal technology that might shock people in 2025. In the 50s having milk and bread delivery men. A man who was a tailor picked up clothes at house to sew. Getting your shoes fixed rather than getting a new pair. Wearing hats to church until late 60s…then having to wear a little lace doily on your head till early 70s. No ac or color tv till mid 60s and only having 1 tv and 1 room air conditioner.

    SouthNo8415 , Adolfo Félix Report

    #41

    Latchkey kids. Kids finish school at 2:30, parents don't get home until 5:30, kids are home alone and have to entertain themselves. No internet, no cell phones, only landlines, their friends, and their homework. If they're lucky they have bicycles or a nearby playground to shoot hoops at.

    Ms_Fu Report

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mom worked until about 11PM in town. We lived about 40 minutes by car outside of town. It was ultimate freedom, but I feel that the isolation might be part of the reason I am the way I am XD

    #42

    Vintage car seat with a patterned fabric, showcasing retro design that might surprise in 2025. The **deference given to smokers.** Even nonsmokers kept ashtrays and lighters around to accommodate them. Anyone who complained about cigarette smoke was just considered a jerk. In the late 1960’s, two friends and I smoked cigars on a flight to visit a college, and none of us had yet reached the age of 18. The passengers seemed to think we were cute.

    Also **resistance to seat belts.** Some people kept their seat belts connected and sat on them, so they could bypass the alarm system. It took a long time for people to get adjusted to using them.

    And the **indifference to drunk driving.** We regularly passed around a bottle of cheap wine while driving aimlessly for fun. One time a police officer pulled us over, saw the empty containers, and gave us a very stern talking-to.

    Gorf_the_Magnificent , Bobby Cabbagestalk Report

    #43

    Person holding a credit card in a blurred background, highlighting everyday normality. My sister wasn’t allowed to get credit in her own name. She had to apply for a credit card as “Mrs (husband’s first name, last name)”.

    Scorpion_Rooster , Getty Images Report

    #44

    Privacy and people minding their own business. The adults acted as adults.

    Capital_Strategy_371 Report

    #45

    Historic hospital ward with patients in beds, showcasing early 20th-century healthcare practices, a reminder of past normals. When my grandfather was a patient on the stroke ward in 1985 (England), the nurses used to facilitate the patients to smoke, by putting a fireproof bib on them so they could smoke in the hospital bed.

    Medical_Frame3697 , Museums of History New South Wales Report

    #46

    No car seats for babies or small kids.

    BubblesForBrains Report

    #47

    I would get spanked with a wooden spoon. My dad would use the belt. My sister and I would break all of the wooden utensils and the yard sticks, so that we couldn’t be spanked with them. My mom would tape them with masking tape, every spoon was taped.

    That sounds horrible, but every kid was spanked back then.

    b-lincoln Report

    rodger-coghlan avatar
    Zaach
    Zaach
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mom used a 'martinet' on us - grandpa got mad at mom when she was young and so cut his belt into strips attached to a broom handle. When I left for college, I took the martinet with me and 'lost' it

    #48

    Corporal punishment. It was very much fading out by my time, but strapping/paddling kids at school did happen.

    nysflyboy replied:
    This absolutely still went on in my public elementary school through the '70s. By the time I was in 3rd grade, it was reserved for the principal, but it still happened occasionally. And it happened at home for virtually every kid I knew (including me) until at least the early '80s or after.

    zxcvbn113 Report

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was going on all through my school years, just parents had to sign a slip. I knew of no parents that didn't sign it

    #49

    Casual violence, sexism, racism, bigotry and bullying at a level that young people today would lose their minds.

    Mash_man710 Report

    #50

    Vintage medical supplies on a hospital cart, including glass jars and bowls, evoke nostalgia of a once-normal past. Smoking at the nurses station.

    Superb-Charge6779 , Şehriban karakaya Report

    #51

    Travel in the old days. First of all, people dressed nicely to fly. There was really no security at all, at least not that I can remember. You could walk right to the gate with your relatives to see them off. All flights included food and drinks. There seemed to be more room between the rows of airlines seats. Flying was something to look forward to. Then again, Imagine being in the non-smoking section of the plane, one row in front of the smoking section. That sucked.

    10S_NE1 Report

    #52

    Smoking everywhere..
    Kids worked in family businesses
    Kid especially boys kick out at 16
    No seatbelts used ever.

    Material-Ambition-18 Report

    #53

    Pre-internet and computer, essays and such were hand-written or typed on a typewriter, probably with some noticeable corrections. Liquid paper (typing correction fluid) was a game changer.

    Research was done at the public library. Maybe we took out a couple books, if they were on the shelf, and used those. The card catalog (index of books, etc) was a long line of stacked, tiny drawers.

    SKULLDIVERGURL replied:
    Eavesdropping on the party line.

    Surfer_Joe_875 Report

    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My grandma had a party line when I was in highschool, mid 80's. My cousins and I would listen in phone calls. Until someone would say loudly; get off the line!

    #54

    No credit, no debit, no electronic cash. If you didn’t have enough cash, and you didn’t have checks, then you could not buy it. End of story.

    Bennely Report

    #55

    Women walking around with smashed up faces and bruises all over and no one saying a word to help them. Most ppl actually victim blaming.

    IntroductionRare9619 Report

    #56

    Hitchhiking. My girlfriend and I( F) used to hitchhike all over the city for something to do on a Friday night!

    dropdew Report

    dotdot1955 avatar
    Dorothy Reiser
    Dorothy Reiser
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hitched a ride on the back of an MG convertible, hooking my feet on the back of the seat, sitting on the trunk outside the car. Thank heavens I never told my parents.

    #57

    Only three channels on the TV, no remote and you had to sit through commercials. If you missed the game, you missed the game.

    anon Report

    #58

    Two parents smoking in the car with windows closed and baby and little kids in the back seat.

    sqplanetarium Report

    #59

    Girls were required to wear dresses to school and then sent out on the playground with bare legs in freezing weather. I'll never forget the pain of that cold. It wasn't until I was in 7th grade that girls could wear pants.

    galacticprincess Report

    #60

    Real Yellow Pages book on a wooden floor, showcasing advertising and listings, once a normal household item. The phone book listing your name, phone number, address, who you’re married to, your job title, and where you work.

    Salt-Elephant8531 , Alexandra Richmond Report

    #61

    Fireplaces in living rooms with just a huge open flame, with embers rolling out into the carpet. Sticking wood logs into the fire to keep it going and poking it with a poker pushing more embers out into the carpet. Going to bed with the fire still blazing and letting it die out overnight.

    RuthsMom Report

    #62

    People walking up stairs, holding books, reflecting on once normal aspects of daily life. College undergrads dating their professors while they were enrolled (sometimes even when they were taking their class!).

    bassbeatsbanging , Getty Images Report

    #63

    After gym class, we all had to strip down naked and shower together.

    foxinHI Report

    #64

    We had a shoeshine guy who walked around buildings on campus (big-a*s company), ducking into people's offices to shine their shoes. $5 IIRC. Nobody had badges, all the receptionists knew him. Hell, everybody knew him. He wasn't an employee though. Swell guy ;-)

    Harold, I hope you made a bundle!

    garvisgarvis Report

    alex_81 avatar
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    $5 must have been a good chunk of money back then. Even today, I would shine shoes myself instead of giving someone $5.

    #65

    Running behind the mosquito control guy.

    Nukemom2 Report

    #66

    Drinking on lunch breaks at work.

    Fluid-Concept-508 Report

    #67

    The "phone" room in college to call home. Since we all had to wait our turn, great way to meet new friends and girls. Be a good experience for today's cell phone non social kids.

    Evening_Dress5743 Report

    #68

    Midwest (SoDak) it was normal to hunt before or after school. Most pickups had rifles and/or shotguns on a gun rack in the back window. Kids and adults parked their vehicles wherever. Streets, school parking lots, wherever. When George HW Bush was campaigning for the '88 election it drove the secret service advance teams nuts with the general populace coming and going with weapons in full view.

    windshieldtime1 Report

    #69

    Seeing pickup trucks with gun racks in them. people would lose their minds over that today.

    hunterfiftyone Report

    #70

    Give the milkman a key to your home.

    rumpledshirtsken Report

