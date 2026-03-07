ADVERTISEMENT

If you use the second-hand marketplace platform Vinted, you probably know that the number of items listed there is impressively huge. Some sources estimate that there are hundreds of millions of listed items. And it's not surprising, as the platform is available in most of Europe, the U.S., Canada, and the UK.

Yet, some of the items people post on Vinted can make browsers raise an eyebrow or two. Recently, one creator on TikTok started sharing the wildest things they've seen on the platform. Among other things, they came across a used candle, a chewed up Ross Geller toy, a questionable hand-drawn portrait of Michael Jackson, and many more silly things.