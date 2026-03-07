ADVERTISEMENT

If you use the second-hand marketplace platform Vinted, you probably know that the number of items listed there is impressively huge. Some sources estimate that there are hundreds of millions of listed items. And it's not surprising, as the platform is available in most of Europe, the U.S., Canada, and the UK.

Yet, some of the items people post on Vinted can make browsers raise an eyebrow or two. Recently, one creator on TikTok started sharing the wildest things they've seen on the platform. Among other things, they came across a used candle, a chewed up Ross Geller toy, a questionable hand-drawn portrait of Michael Jackson, and many more silly things.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Close-up of a palm labeled as high five in a humorous Vinted listing showing unconventional items for sale.

lmao6767676 Report

6points
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
Premium 32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is the sound of one hand clapping?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Listing for the Milky Way galaxy on Vinted showing hilarious zero rules in item listings and unusual product offers.

    lmao6767676 Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    @Kemo Kemo. I hope you suffer having one wet sock.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    Folded Pringle chip listed for sale humorously on Vinted, highlighting unusual and hilarious listings on the platform.

    lmao6767676 Report

    4points
    POST
    #4

    Heart shaped crisp listing on Vinted showing unusual item for sale with no rules on the platform.

    lmao6767676 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Odd snow woman listing on Vinted showing hilarious and unusual item for sale with no rules on Vinted marketplace.

    lmao6767676 Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How did you create the yellow snow?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A humorous Vinted listing featuring a hand-drawn Michael Jackson sketch with the phrase Hee Hee and a phone image.

    lmao6767676 Report

    4points
    POST
    #7

    Clear plastic bottle listed as a hilarious Vinted find with an unusual product description and price.

    lmao6767676 Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    Feet wearing homemade loom band heelless sandals on wooden floor, showcasing funny Vinted listing.

    lmao6767676 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Hand holding a damaged Ross Funko Pop toy with chewed details, showcasing hilarious listings on Vinted.

    lmao6767676 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Seagull perched on brick wall with cityscape background in a hilarious Vinted listing showing zero rules.

    lmao6767676 Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    Ribena juice box with straw, humorous Vinted listing showing unusual item for sale and high price.

    Abi 💃🤸‍♀️ Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    Brown leather boots worn with jeans shown in a quirky Vinted listing demonstrating hilarious listings on Vinted.

    ❀𝄞⋆ mia ⋆𝄞❀ Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are not gay, they are just good friends.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Hand holding camouflage pants blending with a tiled floor in a humorous Vinted listing.

    🐀 (albert wesker enjoyer) Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Half eaten bourbon biscuit listed for sale on Vinted, showcasing hilarious listings with no rules on the platform.

    ⭐︎Gryn⭐︎ Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Takeaway kebab and chips in a to-go container humorously listed for sale on Vinted, highlighting unusual listings.

    lmao6767676 Report

    4points
    POST
    #16

    Red bus stop button listed on Vinted with humorous high price showcasing zero rules on Vinted listings.

    lmao6767676 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Hand holding a Big Mac sauce packet listed for sale on Vinted, showcasing hilarious unusual listings on Vinted.

    lmao6767676 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Elderly woman with exaggerated makeup and pigtails featured in a humorous Vinted listing with buyer protection.

    lmao6767676 Report

    3points
    POST
    #19

    Hand-drawn quirky art listing on Vinted featuring a sketch with baby oil, showing zero rules on Vinted humor.

    lmao6767676 Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    Eggward Twilight Edward Cullen retro pin badge with a humorous design, showing creativity in Vinted listings.

    𝓘𝓼𝓵𝓪✨🎶 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Pickle Rick bucket hat with cartoon pickles pattern, listed for sale as a funny Vinted listing with no rules.

    lmao6767676 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    McDonald’s table service unavailable sign humorously listed for sale on Vinted as a rare affordable item.

    lmao6767676 Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Severely damaged men’s Carhartt grey jeans with large holes listed on Vinted, showing unusual item condition.

    t0ho Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Bottle of estrogen mustard listed on Vinted, showcasing one of the hilarious listings proving zero rules on the platform.

    Hummus Royalty Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    White cleaning brush listed on Vinted showcasing hilarious listings proving zero rules on Vinted with quirky items for sale.

    Joanne Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Hand-drawn Ariana Grande portrait on lined paper listed on Vinted showcasing hilarious listings with zero rules on the platform

    ✭ester Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Hand-drawn humorous listing titled The Weeknd pineapple hair edition on Vinted, showing quirky and creative item description.

    tulalala♡˖⁺ Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Offbeat animal listing on Vinted featuring a llama wearing a pink headband in a humorous sale post.

    lmao6767676 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Empty Pom Bear packet listed on Vinted for an outrageous price, showcasing hilarious listings with zero rules on Vinted.

    lmao6767676 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Fork listed on Vinted with a humorous high price tag, showcasing the zero rules on Vinted marketplace listings.

    lmao6767676 Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Empty Haribo Chamallows candy bag listed for sale in a hilarious Vinted listing proving zero rules apply.

    lmao6767676 Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Close-up of dubia roaches for sale in a Vinted listing showcasing unusual items with zero rules on Vinted.

    Ronnie Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Older woman in glamorous outfit holding a drink, featured in a humorous Vinted listing calendar for 2026.

    lmao6767676 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Hand holding a small creme egg listed on Vinted with over 600 likes, showcasing hilarious Vinted listings.

    lmao6767676 Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    Hand holding an empty Monster Punch energy drink can in a humorous Vinted listing showcasing zero rules.

    lmao6767676 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Used Yankee candle with melted wax inside glass jar listed on Vinted showing unusual secondhand item sale.

    lmao6767676 Report

    2points
    POST
    #37

    Baggy jeans listing on Vinted with extremely elongated legs laying on a patterned carpet background

    therug1 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Worn and dirty Vans shoes with grimy insoles displayed on pavement in a hilarious Vinted listing.

    the Lx mistery badboy Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Hand-drawn birthday card with cartoon crabs and cake, featured in hilarious Vinted listings without any rules.

    ⁉️⁉️ Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    Person wearing a furry costume lying on a wooden floor, humorous Vinted listing showing unusual fashion item.

    Ishªsgūn Report

    2points
    POST
    #41

    Single wrapped candy on a wooden surface listed on Vinted proving hilarious listings with zero rules on Vinted platform.

    Luca!! :D Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Hand-drawn boxing character artwork showing muscular figure with gloves in a ring, illustrating hilarious Vinted listings.

    katie wiggins 🤍 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Blue multi colour pen listed on Vinted for an unusually high price, showcasing hilarious and rule-breaking listings.

    lmao6767676 Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    Small Anchor butter block listed on Vinted with an unusually high price in a humorous listing showing zero rules on Vinted.

    lmao6767676 Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    Archway with people walking near Paris landmarks, showcasing a humorous Vinted listing with an unusual high price.

    lmao6767676 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Leaky toilet listed on Vinted with an exaggerated price, showcasing hilarious listings and zero rules on the platform.

    lmao6767676 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Hand-drawn minion sketch on lined paper listed on Vinted, showcasing hilarious listings with zero rules on Vinted.

    . Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Hand-drawn black and white portraits listed on Vinted showing humorous and unusual art in a playful sales setting.

    K★CEE Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Single Yeezy Boost 700 shoe listed on Vinted with six likes, highlighting hilarious listings that break all the Vinted rules.

    Sh4rkB0y🦈 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Clear tape pieces arranged on a checkered fabric background, illustrating funny and unusual Vinted listings.

    🍄🍁Sage🍁🍄 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Box of Greggs yum Yums listed on Vinted as a humorous and unusual item for sale with buyer protection.

    lmao6767676 Report

    1point
    POST
    #52

    Orange dog leash with handwritten text reactive dog stay back in a humorous Vinted listing.

    lmao6767676 Report

    1point
    POST
    #53

    Coat hanger listing on Vinted with price and size label, showcasing unusual and hilarious secondhand items.

    lmao6767676 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Pink and white striped Victoria Secret bag listed on Vinted with price and buyer protection details visible

    alicia<3 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Freddo chocolate bar listed for sale on Vinted with an exaggerated price, showcasing hilarious Vinted listings.

    lmao6767676 Report

    1point
    POST
    #56

    Pink bag designed to look like a prawn cocktail crisps packet listed on Vinted as a humorous item for sale.

    🦢💌 (amy's version) Report

    1point
    POST
    #57

    Green minion toy listing on Vinted showing a small translucent figure on wooden surface with seller details.

    𝗙𝝰𝝶𝝹𝞇 🍑 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Purple Stabilo Boss highlighter listing on Vinted with humorous and unusual product descriptions proving zero rules apply.

    sof🐨🫐 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Black Nike Tn left shoe only sneaker listing on carpet, highlighting hilarious Vinted listings with zero rules.

    avvoocaado Report

    1point
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!