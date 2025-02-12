ADVERTISEMENT

Even though it’s one of the easiest ways to actually get a pay raise, changing jobs can be annoying, stressful, long and sometimes just not fruitful. But it’s one of those things that we all just end up having to do one way or another, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that some at least try to make some humor out of it.

So we’ve gathered, assembled and listed memes about making and sending out resumes to distract you during your nine-to-five. Get comfortable as you scroll through, make sure your boss isn’t looking and be sure to share your own thoughts and stories in the comments down below.

#1

Man crying in frustration with caption about entering resume details into multiple boxes, illustrating resume meme humor

wallstmemes Report

    #2

    Woman giving a skeptical side-eye expression illustrating humor in resume memes about job application struggles.

    suhhmemes Report

    #3

    Man with short dark hair captioned applying to jobs with zero work experience and nothing to put on resume, resume memes humor.

    emiliapazza Report

    #4

    Man drawing a simple house on a flip chart about resume memes showing frustration with the hiring process.

    CRK_76 Report

    #5

    Robot with human face showing happy and serious expressions, illustrating resume meme about getting hired.

    Ok_Concentrate_9713 Report

    #6

    Spider-Man meme showing two characters pointing at each other with captions about lying on a resume and job description, resume memes.

    Savage_Saint00 Report

    #7

    Meeting room with people and Big Bird, illustrating a funny resume meme about getting a job after lying on your resume.

    rutgerscareers Report

    #8

    SpongeBob multitasking in kitchen cooking multiple burgers, humorously representing candidate resume skills in hiring process memes.

    Report

    #9

    Email showing a job applicant mistakenly attaching a recipe instead of a CV, highlighting resume meme humor.

    Heathernab , BeyondMusing Report

    #10

    Resume meme showing a humorous way to exaggerate a simple task for anyone done with the hiring process.

    SteelToeStilettos Report

    #11

    Tweet about humorously listing friends as job references, reflecting resume memes for those done with the hiring process.

    JackWilliamRtF Report

    #12

    Cat wearing glasses and a tie in an office setting illustrating a humorous resume meme about job interviews and the hiring process.

    dadjokesKE Report

    #13

    Man in office holding a pen with caption about adding random special skills on a resume, related to resume memes.

    lotto27 Report

    #14

    Older man with long gray hair and beard on BBC News, captioned about resume comparison and featuring resume memes.

    Report

    #15

    Man angrily struggling behind a fence labeled struggling to find a good job, another man instructing to drop resumes off in person.

    softdrinksodapop Report

    #16

    Comparison of real email address versus professional email used on resumes in a relatable resume memes format.

    samyumusic Report

    #17

    Patrick Star carefully reviewing a resume vs. humorously struggling to fix his own resume tool in resume memes.

    Leather-Procedure227 Report

    #18

    Cat with teary eyes holding a toothbrush, expressing emotion about putting out a resume and getting an interview invite meme.

    Iilsha Report

    #19

    Screenshot of a humorous resume draft showing informal phrases and reflecting frustration with the hiring process.

    club_komedy Report

    #20

    Fluffy dog wearing top hat and bow tie standing with cane, humorously confident about using word orchestrated on resume.

    resumebynico Report

    #21

    Person wearing a blonde wig and headset looking concerned, caption about lying on a resume as a safari guide.

    juul_survivor Report

    #22

    Two cowboys facing off in a duel scene with text about explaining gaps and open roles on a resume meme for hiring frustrations.

    robadamschai Report

    #23

    Shrek struggling to get out of mud with caption about misspelling name on resume, illustrating resume memes frustration.

    magnercareer_brooklyncollege Report

    #24

    Sad green puppet sitting on a bed, representing frustration with updating a resume during a job search.

    Report

    #25

    Man with mustache and shaved head humorously explaining a gap in his resume as an interstellar soldier meme about resumes.

    reddit.com Report

    #26

    Cartoon fish meme expressing disbelief about people updating their LinkedIn profile, related to resume memes and hiring process.

    Report

    #27

    Meme showing frustration with Microsoft Word misaligning resumes, highlighting resume memes about the hiring process.

    Leather-Procedure227 Report

    #28

    Screenshot of a simple resume with text please hire me, illustrating humor in resume memes about the hiring process.

    kaonashtt Report

    #29

    Four-panel resume meme showing courtroom sketches and photos of people with mixed expressions, highlighting resume struggles.

    TomTheDuckGuy Report

    #30

    Older woman with eyes closed, captioned about resume update delay, illustrating resume memes for frustrated job seekers.

    kickresume Report

    #31

    Funny resume meme showing a child with the text I is kind, smart, important, expressing frustration with the hiring process

    lolzmeme Report

    #32

    Frustrated woman biting laptop in reaction to quick rejection after spending hours on her resume, depicting resume memes.

    thecvshopin Report

    #33

    Woman smiling nervously forgetting to paste portfolio link, a relatable resume meme about the hiring process frustration.

    tellmemunira Report

    #34

    Woman in scrubs with worried expression, captioned with resume meme about being emotionally done with hiring process.

    xyz310804 Report

    #35

    Cartoon dogs greeting then ignoring each other, illustrating the frustration of submitting a resume and no response meme.

    attorney.memes Report

    #36

    Pinocchio figure with a long nose representing lying while filling out special skills on a resume meme about the hiring process.

    performerstuff Report

    #37

    Man smirking and making a peace sign with fingers, meme about resume and hiring process frustration.

    _kaydeejnr Report

    #38

    Man with glasses confusedly asking if browser and social media icons are technical skills, related to resume memes.

    Leather-Procedure227 Report

    #39

    A man in a suit grimacing at a typo on his resume, capturing frustration with the hiring process in a resume meme.

    mycareercircle Report

    #40

    Comparison of an updated wooden horse sculpture and an old plastic horse toy hanging on a staircase representing resume memes.

    hireutrgv Report

    #41

    Two wide-eyed, surprised animated animals with text about lying on a resume and seeing the new hire worked at your old job.

    corporatebish Report

    #42

    Caller asking about a resume submitted with a voice response shown as a washing machine dial set to "Whitest Whites" - resume memes.

    imemeyouuu Report

    #43

    Tweet from The Best of Linkedin humorously highlighting the frustration of applying through employee portals in resume memes.

    bestoflinkedin Report

    #44

    Two men in suits laughing together, sharing a funny moment about keeping a resume on file, resume memes theme.

    proctorjane Report

    #45

    Funny resume meme showing a cat lying next to a golden lion statue about lying on a resume and getting hired.

    Report

    #46

    Man struggling to edit resume to one page, expressing that this achievement needs to be celebrated, resume memes concept.

    Report

    #47

    Person exhausted on a couch, humorously illustrating the emotional toll of updating a resume during the hiring process.

    wonsulting Report

    #48

    Man humorously answering about special skills with maple syrup knowledge, a relatable resume meme about the hiring process.

    theinspiredkiln_freelance Report

    #49

    Uno card meme comparing customizing cover letters versus drawing 25 cards, depicting frustration in the hiring process.

    Report

    #50

    Person frustrated with a generic resume having typos and missing technical skills, illustrating resume memes emotions.

    thatwitchfromwork Report

    #51

    Penguin lying on snow with caption about sleeping knowing entire resume is lies, a resume meme about hiring process frustration.

    pingusarcticmemes Report

    #52

    Two men in business suits in an interview, with a meme about resumes and paranoia, resume memes humor.

    bustedtees Report

    #53

    Funny resume meme showing a paranormal photographer's x-ray image with a ghost emoji and humorous text.

    Marie Dumont Report

