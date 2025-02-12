ADVERTISEMENT

Even though it’s one of the easiest ways to actually get a pay raise, changing jobs can be annoying, stressful, long and sometimes just not fruitful. But it’s one of those things that we all just end up having to do one way or another, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that some at least try to make some humor out of it.

So we’ve gathered, assembled and listed memes about making and sending out resumes to distract you during your nine-to-five. Get comfortable as you scroll through, make sure your boss isn’t looking and be sure to share your own thoughts and stories in the comments down below.