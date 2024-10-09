ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing like a funny, well-thought-out meme to induce chuckles when you need it the most. They may not draw out belly laughs, but they’re amusing enough to snap you out of a funk if you were ever in one. 

As always, we at Bored Panda are here to supply you with your occasional dose of random yet laugh-worthy memes. This latest batch is from the More Memes Dammit Facebook group, and the name itself should tell you enough. 

We’ve collected some noteworthy images from the page that capture the humdrum of daily life in an interestingly humorous way. Enjoy scrolling through!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
ovataacronicta avatar
Ovata Acronicta
Ovata Acronicta
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just throw the whole 16oz in, we're eating pasta for a few days :)

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Memes aren’t just silly photos passed around for quick laughs. Experts like digital anthropologist Giles Crouch see them as a tool for the “intercultural exchange of ideas and concepts.” 

In an article for Medium, Crouch noted that memes can likewise provide a “great snapshot” of modern society, regardless of whether they remain relevant for years or just a few days or weeks.

#4

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

You’ve likely seen a political meme or two and how it likely drew significant traction. People have used this seemingly innocuous tool to spread their beliefs about a country’s state of affairs, and for good reason. 

A publication by Saint Mary’s University noted that memes can “compress complicated ideas into digestible pieces.” They then become easily shareable, for better or worse.

#7

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pigs been flying for a while. The NYPD got their first helicopter in 1948.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
anabelle-fan avatar
Anabelle Fan
Anabelle Fan
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Time is an illusion. Washing machine time doubly so. (Crappy HHGG reference)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Experts agree that memes have a dark side. People can easily misinterpret them, especially those that are snarky in tone. Like diss tracks, they can also be weaponized to attack or disrespect someone. 

For Utah State University computer science professor Dr. Nicholas Flann, they can potentially influence and even change someone’s behavior. The current state of technological advancements also plays a significant role.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Memes thrive in the world because we have the internet and because we have advanced artificial intelligence (AI),” Dr. Flann told Utah State Magazine
#10

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

The strong influence on human behavior also makes memes an effective tool for spreading hate speech and disinformation. Many are disguised in dark humor, making them more presentable. 

Dr. Flann says fake news memes “can kill off hard-won information” to the point where most people won’t consider it anymore. And there are potential dangers to that.

#13

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST

All good, bad, and ugly aside, memes are likely not going out of style anytime soon. Crouch believes they will continue to be a primary means of communication that can transcend cultures. They touch on almost every aspect of life. 

“That simple meme is anything but,” Crouch wrote.

#16

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fun fact: Freddy Krueger's sweater is NOT red and black. It is in fact bright red and a mossy forest green. The costume designer chose those colors because they were unsettling.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Back when I played FiveM I played as a cop. I made sure that my unit number was always 404. The older players got it, the younger... not so much

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

We’d like to hear from you, readers. Which of these memes stood out to you? Share your thoughts and insights in the comments!
#19

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
rikkewickberg avatar
VikingAbroad
VikingAbroad
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unlike Google, who managed to make a block in their Google phones, so only a Google USB C charger works... 🤦

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#23

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This will be me when they ever find out how much time I spend on BP

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of the few times the Manned Maneuvering Unit was used. Trialed and retired in 1984. It was a space jetpack that allowed astronauts to work untethered in space, but it was deemed too dangerous.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#26

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good news everyone! I hacked up a present for you in the hall

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
#28

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#29

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It knows. Seriously. And just lies in wait for the absolute height of my anger and frustration.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
alvia-vseobecna avatar
Alvia Vseobecna
Alvia Vseobecna
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

started some easy yoga exercises in the morning... that s**t works, was genuinely surprised (specifically uppa yoga)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#37

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Less funny when you remember the number of Vets who have massive substance abuse problems.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
samantha-hinson-sh avatar
Helena
Helena
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bea may not have been sunshine, but she was definitely a beacon of light.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#46

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
khalida_ryuu avatar
Taryn Bailey
Taryn Bailey
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or watching the stores put Christmas stuff up as soon as they take down the back to school

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, when you bite into a choclate chip cookie thinking it was raisin

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#57

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
jennsmith_1 avatar
Jenn Smith
Jenn Smith
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And didn't even leave us education or Healthcare. (USA, of course)

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#63

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know me and my doggies will look after each other

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#65

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
aksauce14948 avatar
Boredest Panda
Boredest Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel kinda bad for spiders. Imagine just like living your life and you come back home only to see the house you spent ages of your time on destroyed, and some giant is sitting there attempting to kill you

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#67

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
aksauce14948 avatar
Boredest Panda
Boredest Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nothing hurts more than knowing somebody’s cat hates you more than they usual hate people

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#70

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry, was stationed overseas during my drinking years... does drunk at the chow hall midnight chow count?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#71

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#74

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#75

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Funny-Random-Memes-Morememesdammit

morememesdammit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!