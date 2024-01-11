65 Incredibly Random Yet Hilarious Memes From ‘Free To Meme’
Who doesn’t love a good meme? An image with a sentence or two that often sums up a situation better than poems ever would. Well, we sure love a relatable one, so today, we have listed quite a few of them in the hopes that you would enjoy it, too.
The humorous images have been shared by the ‘Free To Meme’ Instagram account, racking up nearly 28 thousand followers as of now. Started back in 2017, the source of internet gold has already posted roughly 4.5 thousand memes covering nearly any and every situation you can find yourself in, so scroll down to find them and enjoy some relatable internet content.
I don't find it now, but I remember the article about a man doing five years in prison because he stolen some millions and hidden them in a fiscal paradise. They offered him a reduction of the prison time for the money back, but he reasoned that "I'm paid a couple of millions a year to rest and study in prison"
That owner is letting you enjoy the presence of their lovely dog and that’s the thanks you give them? Rude.
The origin of all those ripped baby Jesus' in medieval and renaissance paintings
Things girls cannot have without people commenting on them #954,832: Eyebrows
Somewhat unrelated, but never do what he's doing in the picture. Fire can climb up the stream very quickly and make the bottle burst into flames in your hand. Same concept as pissing on an electric wire/line and getting electrocuted.
The way my peers will see young people appreciating things we enjoyed and find a way to get upset about it.
Never tell a woman to calm down. That c**p just makes her more upset.
As a nondrinker, I’m taking this to mean that I need to give less than zero fûcks.
This is how I feel about all the things I agreed to “circle back to in January.” Why are people actually circling back? Who does that?!
My dog tends to bark her face off because something is outside, but if you open the door to let her out she's all "Oh.. right.. yeah nah it's probably fine"