Women truly excel in every field, and humor is no exception. Whether it’s juggling careers, sports, or just day-to-day life, they give it their all—and often with a hilarious twist. Every individual has their unique charm, but today, we’re shining the spotlight on women and their razor-sharp wit.

The Bored Panda team scoured the depths of Twitter to bring you the funniest and most relatable tweets by women in recent months. From clever one-liners to laugh-out-loud moments, these posts show how women are bringing their A-game to humor online. Keep reading to dive into this curated selection of comedic gems to brighten your day!

#1

Funny post by a woman about real body count measured by therapy.

ALadyNamedKatie Report

    #2

    Tweet by a woman humorously discussing her partner sending flowers for the anniversary of a shoe-throwing incident.

    notsofiacoppola Report

    #3

    Tweet by a woman humorously discussing her so-called extremist political views on basic needs and corporate profits.

    0liviaolive Report

    While these posts highlight the fun and witty side of women, it’s worth noting that humor often comes from a place of resilience. Women joke about life, and their quirks, and even make fun of themselves, but behind the laughs, there are still significant issues that need attention. 

    Lack of education is one such issue. Even today, in many parts of the world, women and girls are denied the right to an education. Whether that’s due to poverty, cultural norms, or a lack of resources, countless women miss out on opportunities simply because they’re not allowed to learn.
    #4

    Funny post by a woman, joking about accidentally telling her boss "I love you" and planning to walk into the ocean.

    Kica333 Report

    #5

    Tweet humorously comparing Jurassic Park sequels to real-life decisions, showcasing funny posts by women.

    OhNoSheTwitnt Report

    #6

    Tweet by a woman humorously stating her "new hobby" is just buying stuff.

    calidaysay Report

    Another pervasive issue women face is the stigma surrounding menstruation. Despite being a natural biological process, it is often shrouded in taboo and silence. This leaves countless women and girls without proper resources, education, or support, forcing them to navigate these challenges in isolation.

    Menstrual stigma often stems from cultural and societal biases, which frame menstruation as something shameful or abnormal. This perception can marginalize those who menstruate, perpetuating a cycle of misinformation, exclusion, and limited access to essential hygiene products and facilities.
    #7

    Blonde wig on snowy pavement resembling funny posts by women humor.

    berrysaphhics Report

    #8

    Woman hiding under a table with a humorous caption, illustrating funny posts by women.

    hashjenni Report

    #9

    Tweet about a boyfriend encouraging a cat to lick buffalo sauce.

    _chase_____ Report

    In the workplace, the gender pay gap remains a stark reality. Many women have spoken up about being paid less than their male counterparts for the same roles and responsibilities, highlighting how far we still need to go to achieve workplace equality.
    #10

    Tweet about the unspoken grief of not becoming a grandparent, highlighting funny posts by women.

    Eva_B89 Report

    #11

    Funny post by a woman joking about airport security and baggage claim chaos.

    RiotGrlErin Report

    #12

    Screenshot of a tweet by a woman humorously calling her dog to see squirrels on a fence.

    kenzianidiot Report

    Gender inequality isn’t limited to pay. Women often face limited opportunities for leadership positions or decision-making roles. This imbalance extends to politics, corporate offices, and even creative fields.
    #13

    Tweet by a woman humorously questioning the color of red onions.

    shutupleanne Report

    #14

    Funny post by woman about boyfriend excitedly making a bacon sandwich, mistaking it for big news.

    PsycheRespector Report

    #15

    Funny post by woman about onions feeling good when caramelized, with likes and comments on a Tweet.

    pastapilled Report

    Balancing work and life is another unique challenge many women face. Juggling careers, families, and personal goals can feel like an uphill battle. Interestingly, the pandemic has prompted more men to take on household responsibilities, easing some of the burden, but it’s still far from equal.
    #16

    Screenshot of a funny post by a woman, sharing a humorous insult about someone being called a bungalow.

    LissaBabez Report

    #17

    Funny post by a woman showing a humorous text exchange about eating breakfast.

    pastapilled Report

    #18

    Funny post by a woman about accidentally closing a two-year-old unread tab.

    yx3io Report

    Pregnancy discrimination is yet another issue. Many women report being passed over for promotions or even losing their jobs simply because they’re pregnant or are planning to have children. This unfair treatment discourages women from pursuing both career and family goals simultaneously
    #19

    Tweet by a woman humorously suggesting her sighs could power a wind farm.

    yayalexisgay Report

    #20

    Tweet by a woman humorously describing a bartender's reaction to her bizarre drink order.

    glamdemon2004 Report

    #21

    Tweet by user Liv :P humorously commenting on unusual email domains, highlighting funny posts by women.

    liv_username Report

    Workplace disparity doesn’t stop there. Women often face additional challenges like discrimination and bias, especially in male-dominated industries. It’s a battle just to be seen, heard, and taken seriously.
    #22

    Tweet by a woman humorously declining an invitation, citing darkness, astigmatism, and lack of desire.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #23

    A humorous tweet by a woman about a casual encounter with her brother in Manhattan.

    IsabelSteckel Report

    #24

    Two men in a golf cart with a humorous tweet overlay about siblings and car rides.

    kclairerogers Report

    Inadequate healthcare is another hurdle. From reproductive health to mental health services, many women face barriers to accessing the care they need. Whether that’s due to a lack of resources, stigma, or systemic bias, these gaps have a profound impact on women’s lives.
    #25

    Funny post by a woman joking about using different phones for escapism and responding to texts.

    x.com Report

    #26

    Funny post by woman expressing anxiety about a package delivery while not at home.

    trulykaykay Report

    #27

    Tweet by a woman humorously discussing her daughter's comment on body image.

    niknyxx Report

    These posts may show the lighter side of women, but they also serve as a reminder of the strength and humor women bring to the table despite the challenges they face. Which issue do you think needs more attention? Let’s start the conversation!
    #28

    A humorous tweet by a woman expressing frustration with getting things done, accompanied by a crying emoji.

    soibulma Report

    #29

    Funny post by a woman joking about life goals shifting from career dreams to growing cherry tomatoes as one gets older.

    _chase_____ Report

    #30

    A tweet by a woman humorously questioning if anyone knows what to do in general, gaining wide engagement.

    malibubirkin Report

    #31

    Funny post by woman about daughter asking if cats have shoulders.

    queenofaerobics Report

    #32

    Screenshot of a funny post by a woman, sharing humorous thoughts after taking Nyquil and waking up to a note.

    BYUsupersoaker Report

    #33

    Humorous tweet by a woman about a funny encounter with Jesse Eisenberg at work.

    livvanii Report

    #34

    Funny post by a woman expressing her day of being unproductive but aware of it.

    _chase_____ Report

    #35

    Funny post by a woman questioning how people afford things, with reactions and engagement on social media.

    imbethmccoll Report

    #36

    Tweet by a woman humorously questioning how people can be vegans when drunk, describing eating a carrot.

    ReddCinema Report

    #37

    Tweet by a woman humorously suggesting a national quiet day where everyone is silent for 24 hours.

    ReddCinema Report

    #38

    Funny post by a woman joking about the time spent on a bottle of wine, saying 30 minutes was not the right answer.

    x.com Report

    #39

    Tweet by a woman humorously reflecting on procrastination, with high engagement.

    oomfship Report

    #40

    Funny post by woman humorously comparing Las Vegas to a complex, layered capitalist experience.

    ohJuliatweets Report

    #41

    Tweet humorously criticizing Michael Buble's song lyrics change by a woman.

    superkeara Report

    #42

    Tweet post by a woman humorously questioning her stepcousin's secrecy about a celebrity wedding he officiated.

    ameliaelizalde Report

    #43

    Funny post by a woman about kettle chips being louder than thoughts, with high engagement likes and comments.

    Kateness8 Report

    #44

    Tweet by a woman humorously comparing setlist and menu checking habits.

    marveloustune Report

    #45

    Goose-shaped fruit bowl post by a woman, with humorous caption about Facebook Marketplace, pending sale.

    annieroooney Report

    #46

    Elegant cocktail resembling Beauty and the Beast's Lumière in a funny post by a woman.

    RohitaKadambi Report

    #47

    Tweet by a woman joking about closing work tabs as a reverse advent calendar.

    deloisivete Report

    #48

    Tweet expressing humorous frustration about post-holiday busyness, contributing to funny posts by women online.

    mlstrat Report

    #49

    Funny post by woman joking about spiraling, using a holiday gift ribbon metaphor.

    Cactuscali1991 Report

    #50

    A humorous post by a woman joking about the end times taking forever.

    Ann_Hedonia1 Report

    #51

    Funny post by a woman joking about the chaos of a Costco trip before Christmas.

    allholls Report

    #52

    Screenshot of a tweet by a woman saying, "I wish I could Shazam a perfume."

    skyeeebby Report

    #53

    Screenshot from a game with a character displaying a funny message about lifestyle validation by women.

    sarawithastar Report

    #54

    Tweet from a user humorously expressing enjoyment of relaxing at night.

    emofiat500 Report

    #55

    Tweet by a woman humorously suggesting an "Emotionally Well Adjusted Man" contest.

    yikingtons Report

    #56

    Woman asleep on a couch holding a pillow, with "wyd after work?" text above, representing a funny post by women.

    gilmxres Report

    #57

    Funny post by a woman joking about resting all seven days if she were God.

    jennasaysquoi Report

    #58

    Tweet humorously illustrating punctuation importance.

    jtothet Report

    #59

    A funny post by a woman joking about Diet Coke and a January 6 comparison.

    lilydsmith Report

    #60

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet by a woman about handling life except when hungry, sleepy, stressed, or with a stuffy nose.

    KatieDeal99 Report

    #61

    Funny post by woman on Hinge about Irish men's group photos and similar haircuts.

    caitiedelaney Report

    #62

    Screenshot of a funny tweet by a woman describing a past relationship incident involving loud music.

    sorryyimlexi Report

    #63

    Screenshot of a tweet by @VeryBadLlama sharing humorous adult life problems.

    VeryBadLlama Report

    #64

    Screenshot of a funny post by a woman joking about constantly kissing her cat's nose.

    gardeinqueen Report

    #65

    Tweet by a woman joking about spending habits, comparing time spent saving money on gifts to buying pizza.

    Six_Pack_Mom Report

    #66

    Screenshot of a Funny Post By Women, joking about Timothée Chalamet's appearance.

    daughterclem Report

    #67

    Social media post by a woman humorously describing a Halloween office incident involving costumes.

    LeenMcBeans Report

    #68

    Tweet by a woman humorously describing how men explain where they got their sunglasses.

    moongrudge Report

    #69

    Tweet by a woman humorously questioning if eating Pringles in bed on Friday is 'living my best life'.

    AwkwardAndOdd Report

    #70

    Close-up of a person's face with closed eyes, capturing a humorous reaction in a post by women.

    therealkay0 Report

    #71

    Woman giving a funny side-eye in a classroom setting.

    jynxbby Report

    #72

    Tweet by a user jokingly asking if someone is a designer for requesting a full picture, related to funny posts by women.

    _Cherie____ Report

    #73

    Tweet about magnesium's benefits, humorously questioning emotional stability.

    Jennieebabie Report

    #74

    Funny post by woman listing humorous ways to manage emotions, including buying candles and oversharing online.

    F41rygirl Report

    #75

    Funny post by a woman humorously repeating her love for almond croissants.

    pwiscila Report

    #76

    Tweet by woman humorously stating her crush motivates her to read Russian literature on her iPhone at Denver airport.

    open2rain Report

    #77

    Screenshot of a funny post by a woman about enjoying silence in her new apartment.

    vaydaprimadonna Report

    #78

    Funny social media post by a woman about procrastinating on a school project about US presidents, choosing Nixon last-minute.

    cooperownbey Report

    #79

    Tweet from a woman expressing humor about kids being a vibe, showcasing funny posts by women.

    otgyana Report

    #80

    Tweet by a woman humorously discussing avoidant attachment style and future plans.

    cybermrcury Report

    #81

    Funny post by a woman about being invited to a New Year's Eve party with a $20 entry fee.

    Baileymoon15 Report

    #81
    Susical
    Susical
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jeez. If you're broke, make it BYOB (bring your own bottle) or even a potluck. But a cover fee for a house party?

    #82

    Screenshot of a funny tweet by a woman about holding a bald spot, gaining 26.2K likes.

    Idgafwarvet Report

    #83

    Tweet by a woman humorously describing her dating mishap involving best friends.

    Tedoffthegrid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83
    Susical
    Susical
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Train noises? Was she just being random, or am I missing the joke?

    #84

    Tweet by a woman with a funny bar conversation about a Michigan star restaurant, gaining over 53K likes.

    karlimarulli Report

    #85

    A tweet with funny posts by women featuring daily affirmations like "I am goated" and reassurance about social media.

    ri6nee Report

    #86

    Tweet by a woman humorously claiming she's a sweet princess beneath her rage.

    jynxbby Report

    #87

    Twitter post humor by women comparing TikTok and Twitter addictions.

    applebiscuit4 Report

    #88

    Tweet by a woman humorously apologizing for expressing emotions out loud instead of bottling them up.

    sonoreid Report

    #89

    Funny post by a woman joking about quitting her job to focus on love.

    pastapilled Report

    #90

    Tweet by a woman humorously stating a coat will change your life, gaining attention with 7.6K likes.

    yellowstonekell Report

    #91

    Tweet humorously comments on book reading time variability by a woman.

    Ewelannawhite Report

    #92

    Screenshot of a funny post by a woman joking about calling off work for listening to Lorde's song "Ribs".

    megannn_lynne Report

    #93

    Tweet about funny moments by women, expressing humor in anxiety about the future.

    Ann_Hedonia1 Report

    #94

    Tweet by a woman about a funny comment from a 6-year-old neighbor regarding her house's appearance.

    deloisivete Report

    #95

    Funny post by a woman about running out of podcasts and needing emergency time fillers during winter.

    aherman2006 Report

    #96

    Screenshot of a funny post by a woman joking about learning self-control at an open bar, from user @jzux.

    jzux Report

    #97

    Screenshot of a funny post by a woman about being a "bad b****" and contributions, with reactions and engagement.

    Kheumani Report

    #98

    Tweet by a woman humorously mentioning feeling emotionally unavailable and deciding to download a dating app.

    HamsterEmoji Report

    #98
    Susical
    Susical
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is so true though. Some straight male friends have told me that lots of women on the apps will chat, but then hesitate to actually meet up for a date. Like, why are you even on the site?

    #99

    Funny post by woman about preferring to stay in bed instead of going on dates.

    _SANIIIAH Report

    #100

    Tweet saying, "goodmorning, don’t trust any man. have a good day love you," humorously posted by a woman.

    skyeeebby Report

    #101

    Tweet by user el3na about humor, reflecting funny posts by women.

    lilbratel3na Report

    #102

    Funny post by a woman about noticing plaque buildup and wondering why others don't see it.

    Leomie_Anderson Report

    #103

    Tweet by a woman humorously describing her moving experience, with emojis and engagement metrics visible.

    dahnisha_ali Report

    #104

    Tweet by a woman humorously comparing eyelash extensions to a straitjacket.

    SuwooTee Report

    #105

    Funny tweet by a woman about feeling royal when someone's email is their name dot com.

    IsabelSteckel Report

    #106

    Tweet by a woman joking about avoiding hangouts to prevent someone from falling in love.

    ALadyNamedKatie Report

