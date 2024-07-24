ADVERTISEMENT

Pretty Cool Tim makes pretty cool memes!

A quickly growing Instagram account made by Tim, an advertising connoisseur by day, has new memes that we are sure you will enjoy! The artist previously shared that his artistic meme endeavor started back when we had a pandemic. Luckily, his memes soon got noticed, and that encouraged Tim to continue making new ones.

Tim creates memes inspired by his personal interests, often featuring movie references, cats, and other relatable topics.

More info: Instagram | x.com