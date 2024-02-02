25 Funny Memes, As Shared By “Pretty Cool Tim”Interview
In the ever-evolving landscape of social media, one Instagram page has emerged as a hub of humor and relatability, making us chuckle at the quirks of everyday life. Allow us to introduce you to Pretty Cool Tim, the curator behind a treasure trove of side-splitting memes.
From current realities to pop culture, and the hilarious intricacies of our daily routines, this Instagram page has garnered a loyal following of 36.4 thousand people, leaving smiles all around.
So, buckle up for a joyous ride through Pretty Cool Tim's funny memes that have the internet in stitches.
The guy behind this page is Tim, no surprises there. By day, he's into advertising, diving into human behavior and crafting entertainment. "It's no wonder I lean towards posting jokes – just something about what I do for a living seeping into my online humor," the creator says.
We were curious about the origin of the idea to create the Instagram account. Tim explained to Bored Panda, "I started posting memes during the pandemic just to share some laughter during tough times. To my surprise, I began seeing those memes reposted by prominent meme accounts on Instagram, Reddit, and all the usual places. I really didn’t think anyone would notice. I figured if I’m making somebody out there smile, I’ll keep going.
I chose the name 'Pretty Cool Tim' because, on the internet, you can anonymously be whoever you want to be. I thought, hey, wouldn’t it be rad to be pretty cool? Also, a bit of an homage to s**theadsteve, one of my favorites."
"I initially chose a name to remain anonymous so that I could be as inappropriate or as vulgar as I wanted without having to worry about receiving a call from HR,” Tim explains. "However, as I started posting, I realized I didn’t want to be that. I don’t want to disparage or humiliate. I’m more self-deprecating than anything. Where does the inspiration come from? I guess my life, and realizing through memes that we all share more relatable experiences in common than we realize."
Tim constantly thinks about memes. However, the creator shared that he's terrible at jotting down all his ideas and remembering them later. "I’m way too disorganized, but I have a paper somewhere with hundreds and hundreds of ideas on it that I just forgot about. Then, like a year later, I’m like, well, I can’t make a joke about that now; it hasn’t been topical in forever."
"I used to post five or more a day on Reddit to see what sticks. It’s a perfect testing ground because it doesn’t matter how many people follow you. Every joke is on a level playing field the way the algorithm works. You don’t get sympathy likes that followers may give you in other places. God bless all of you who give me sympathy likes, though. Keep them coming. Lately, it’s been tough posting more than once a week due to the ups and downs of life. But I’ll get back at it. The all-mighty algorithm doesn’t like that answer, but I’m okay with it if I can make one person’s day."
