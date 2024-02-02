Tim constantly thinks about memes. However, the creator shared that he's terrible at jotting down all his ideas and remembering them later. "I’m way too disorganized, but I have a paper somewhere with hundreds and hundreds of ideas on it that I just forgot about. Then, like a year later, I’m like, well, I can’t make a joke about that now; it hasn’t been topical in forever."

"I used to post five or more a day on Reddit to see what sticks. It’s a perfect testing ground because it doesn’t matter how many people follow you. Every joke is on a level playing field the way the algorithm works. You don’t get sympathy likes that followers may give you in other places. God bless all of you who give me sympathy likes, though. Keep them coming. Lately, it’s been tough posting more than once a week due to the ups and downs of life. But I’ll get back at it. The all-mighty algorithm doesn’t like that answer, but I’m okay with it if I can make one person’s day."