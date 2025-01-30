80 Maps You Probably Didn’t See In Your Geography Textbooks (New Pics)
Depending on how old you are, you might remember having to pull out a paper map to find your way around a place. Back then, we didn’t have Siri or GPS. We were forced to put on our thinking caps and navigate the world in a slightly more complex way, or risk getting completely lost. In today’s digital world, more than a billion people use Google Maps every month, but that doesn’t mean physical maps are a thing of the past.
Maps aren’t only used for navigation, after all, as this online group proves. It has more than 5.3 million members sharing fascinating maps detailing everything under the sun, from the most overworked countries in the world, to a visual representation of all the lighthouses in France, and even places where cheek-kissing is a common greeting.
Bored Panda has picked the most intriguing posts from the page to take you on a journey fit for the most curious of cartophiles. And don't miss the fascinating story about a fake town that once appeared on a map, and suddenly became real.
A Lighthouse Map Of France
Roads Of The Roman Empire
Map Of Europe Made Up Of Its National Animals
I see lions are fairly popular. Have there ever been naturally roaming lions in Europe?
Maps are generally seen as pretty reliable. But you might be surprised to know that cartographers (the people who make maps) sometimes insert fake towns and streets onto them. They aren’t doing this to confuse travelers but rather to catch anyone who tries to forge the map, or infringe on copyright.
The fake places are known as “paper towns” and “trap-streets”. And in a super bizarre turn of events, one of the phantom towns became real for a short while, before swiftly disappearing again.
What Antarctica Looks Like Without Ice
Oh, I think we'll be brining this map out as "official" very soon!
The World In 250 Mil. Years From Now
All Countries That Legalized Same-Sex Marriage So Far
For now. Gay humans have been around as long as humans have been around.
In the 1930s, Otto G. Lindberg and Ernest Alpers from General Drafting Co. were making a road map of New York state. They decided to make up a fictitious hamlet called “Agloe”, and marked it on a dirt road, somewhere between Rockland and Beaverkill. The duo came up with the name by combining letters of their own names. The map was printed and that was that… or not.
Countries ‘Colonized’ By Europe
What is it that gave ancient Europeans and insatiable desire to conquer and control everything they saw?
Where Cheek Kissing Is A Common Greeting
Sorry but my wife is Mexican and we spend a ton of time there. Never have I seen anyone kiss on the cheek
The Alps, Hand-Drawn By Myself In Tolkien's Style, Please Suggest Any Improvements!
As it turns out, a well-known map company called Rand McNally created their own New York state map a few years later. They seemingly fell straight into the trap, placing "Agloe" on the same spot as General Drafting Co. had.
Naturally, when Lindberg got wind of this, he mapped out his revenge and took the matter to court, but his rivals warned that he wouldn't win the case. The defendants claimed that “Agloe” did in fact exist. And they had grounds to prove it.
It’s All About Perspective *
Has Russia Ever Been At War With You?
British English vs. American English: What’s Taught In Schools?
McNally pointed out that Agloe had a general store, and if Lindberg and his team visited the area, they'd find the shop at the intersection marked on the map. They weren't wrong. Strangely, a shopkeeper had spotted Agloe on a map, and decided to start a business there. This is despite a lack of any surrounding houses or signs of life. Nevertheless, that shop provided enough proof for General Drafting to avoid being sued for copyright infringement.
Is It Legal To Cook Lobsters?
A World Map Found In The Lobby Of A Chinese Hotel
Umm what happened to Australia, Japan and the whole Rest of Asia?
U.S. Counties With A Life Expectancy Above 80 Years
A lot of the shading is in the northern states....probably cuz meat rots slower in the fridge. 🤣
Agloe's general store didn't last long. We'd hazard a guess it had to do with a lack of demand. But the whole ordeal certainly put the town on the map, so to speak. Author John Green even mentioned it in his novel Paper Towns. "When its protagonist Margo disappears, she leaves oblique clues as to her whereabouts. The trail leads to somewhere and nowhere – Agloe," reported the Guardian.
Us States With A Ban On Construction Of Nuclear Power Plants
None Of The Countries That Bordered Poland Before 1990 Exist Today
Luxembourg Compared To Other Countries
Some maps still feature the little hamlet of "Agloe." It was even visible on Google Maps, until it was removed in 2014. Despite its non-existence, people flock to visit "Agloe", intrigued by the back story of this mythical "paper town". And maybe today, a general shop would be useful commodity on that deserted dirt road after all.
All The Countries Mentioned In The Bible
The half on the right is the Persian Empire, about 500BC-300BC. The left is the Egyptian Empire and they are taking serious liberties because while many of those countries are on the Nile, ancient Egyptians stuck near the river, and most of that territory was empty space. That's why that part looks so inflated. The rest is ancient Rome because Italy and Spain but they still called France Gaul and Britain Britannia. I think I covered most of it.
Map Of Africa On The Year 1880 Ad, Before The European "Scramble For Africa"
This saddens me, that so many tribal cultures were lost.
Every Dot Is A Football (Soccer) Pitch
"Agloe" wouldn't be the only phantom place to appear on Google Maps. In 2009, a place called Argleton attracted camera crews and made headlines. But when reporters visited the "village" near Ormskirk, Lancashire, all they found was... nothing much but a muddy field.
The Sahara Desert 6000 Years Ago
It dried out in one generation. Someone was born into a lush landscape and died surrounded by dunes.
So This Is What They Meant By The Dwarf Planet
The Word "Soda" Sweeps Across The Us
I can't wait until Fox News sees this map. They're going to start calling "Soda" creeping socialism/communism and it's all a plot to make your kids trans. Or something else super weird.
"I grew up in the area and spotted on the map one day that it said 'Argleton'. But it's just a farmer's field close to the village hall and playing fields. I think a footpath goes across the field, but that's all," said Mike Nolan, the man who originally spotted the village on Google Maps. "The name 'Argleton' is similar to 'Aughton'. Maybe someone made a mistake when keying in the name?"
Maybe. Or maybe Argleton, like Agloe, is simply a paper town in a digital world where people love a good mystery.
The Ivy League Universities Of The USA
The Tallest Statues On Every Continent
Countries With Compulsory Voting
Countries Without A Metro System In Europe
I would imagine it's not very feasible in Iceland.
Kiribati: The Only Country Spanning All Four Hemispheres
Football Matches That Are Banned By Uefa & Fifa
Mean Age Of Women At Birth Of First Child
Netherlands Over Time
Countries Banned From The Olympics
So Japan was banned in 1948, for war aggression, but then take a look at Germany...nothing after 1920. Politics are as eternal as taxes...
Are You Certain That God Exists?
USA map: does anyone know why the north eastern part is so different? Legit question.
United States Counties Where Selling Of Alcohol Is Completely Prohibited
Israel Travel Advisory Map
Most Common Birth Country For Foreign Residents In The Us (Excluding Mexico)
Christianity In The Us By County
Second Biggest Religion In European Countries
Google Street View
Countries In The "Western Sphere" According To Harvard's School Of International Relations Published 2017
Darkest Legal Front Side Window Tint By State
Global Cancer Rates In People Under 50
In Maori The Official Name For France Is Wiwi (Oui Oui)
Politicians K**led In Mexico Since The Start Of 2024
USA Abortions Ban With And Without Exceptions For R**e
The Only Counties That Voted For The Winning Party Since The 2000 U.S. Presidential General Election, Blaine, Mt, And Essec, NY
How Do You Call Istanbul?
Germany Economy Is The Same Size As The Highlighted Countries
The Hippie Trail, Where Western Hippies Travelled Throughout The 60s And 70s Usually To Consume D**gs And Spiritual Awakening(Oc)
Christianity In The Middle East
The German Language Area Before And After The World Wars
Ship-Log Entries 1740-1855
Sweden When They Voted On To Change To Euro Currency. 💶 No Side Won With Only 55.91%, But The Biggest Populated Regions Voted Yes
Piracy In 21st Century
The Black Population In The Us In 1900 vs. 2020
Population Growth In Western European Countries Between 1950 & 2020
Countries By English Proficiency
Africa's Religious Divide
Spread Of The Industrial Revolution
With Almost Every Vote Counted, Every State Shifted Toward The Republican Party
17.11.2024 Russian Massive Missile Attack On Ukraine
Religion And Literacy Rate In Nigeria
"First Wave" Of Rocket Alerts In Israel. Rockets Were Sent Directly From Iran
Countries Where Leaving Your Religion (Apostasy) Is Punished
Death penalty, Prison, Converting a Muslim is a crime, Loss of child custody/marriage