ADVERTISEMENT

Depending on how old you are, you might remember having to pull out a paper map to find your way around a place. Back then, we didn’t have Siri or GPS. We were forced to put on our thinking caps and navigate the world in a slightly more complex way, or risk getting completely lost. In today’s digital world, more than a billion people use Google Maps every month, but that doesn’t mean physical maps are a thing of the past.

Maps aren’t only used for navigation, after all, as this online group proves. It has more than 5.3 million members sharing fascinating maps detailing everything under the sun, from the most overworked countries in the world, to a visual representation of all the lighthouses in France, and even places where cheek-kissing is a common greeting.

Bored Panda has picked the most intriguing posts from the page to take you on a journey fit for the most curious of cartophiles. And don't miss the fascinating story about a fake town that once appeared on a map, and suddenly became real.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Lighthouse Map Of France

Map of France illuminated by lighthouses, showcasing an unusual perspective from geography textbooks.

AdAbject6946 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Roads Of The Roman Empire

    Map of Roman Empire circa 200 AD, illustrating ancient roads not commonly seen in geography textbooks.

    T33FMEISTER Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Map Of Europe Made Up Of Its National Animals

    Illustrated animals forming a map, creatively replacing traditional geography textbook visuals.

    Ibis_Wolfie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see lions are fairly popular. Have there ever been naturally roaming lions in Europe?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Maps are generally seen as pretty reliable. But you might be surprised to know that cartographers (the people who make maps) sometimes insert fake towns and streets onto them. They aren’t doing this to confuse travelers but rather to catch anyone who tries to forge the map, or infringe on copyright.

    The fake places are known as “paper towns” and “trap-streets”. And in a super bizarre turn of events, one of the phantom towns became real for a short while, before swiftly disappearing again.
    #4

    What Antarctica Looks Like Without Ice

    Unusual geography map depicting an abstract landmass with varied terrain against a deep blue ocean background.

    vladgrinch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marieclear avatar
    Marie Clear
    Marie Clear
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, I think we'll be brining this map out as "official" very soon!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    The World In 250 Mil. Years From Now

    Future map showing Earth's continents merging into Pangaea Proxima, highlighting cities and geographic features.

    Bobbergobbler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    raven_sheridan14 avatar
    Pandora
    Pandora
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Australia made a wise choice moving away on its own. Y'all are crazy.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    All Countries That Legalized Same-Sex Marriage So Far

    Unique geography map showing countries in dark blue and light gray.

    Impressive_Produce3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    In the 1930s, Otto G. Lindberg and Ernest Alpers from General Drafting Co. were making a road map of New York state. They decided to make up a fictitious hamlet called “Agloe”, and marked it on a dirt road, somewhere between Rockland and Beaverkill. The duo came up with the name by combining letters of their own names. The map was printed and that was that… or not.
    #7

    Countries ‘Colonized’ By Europe

    Map showing countries colonized by Europe, partially controlled, and never colonized in different shades.

    Big_Abrocoma496 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moiradrake avatar
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is it that gave ancient Europeans and insatiable desire to conquer and control everything they saw?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Where Cheek Kissing Is A Common Greeting

    Map showing countries where cheek kissing is a common greeting, highlighting areas not typically in geography textbooks.

    rayg10 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    southon avatar
    Bobert Robertson
    Bobert Robertson
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry but my wife is Mexican and we spend a ton of time there. Never have I seen anyone kiss on the cheek

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    The Alps, Hand-Drawn By Myself In Tolkien's Style, Please Suggest Any Improvements!

    Detailed artistic map of the Alps, featuring intricate mountain illustrations across Europe.

    NACHODYNAMYTE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    As it turns out, a well-known map company called Rand McNally created their own New York state map a few years later. They seemingly fell straight into the trap, placing "Agloe" on the same spot as General Drafting Co. had.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Naturally, when Lindberg got wind of this, he mapped out his revenge and took the matter to court, but his rivals warned that he wouldn't win the case. The defendants claimed that “Agloe” did in fact exist. And they had grounds to prove it.
    #10

    It’s All About Perspective *

    Detailed Mediterranean map showing cities and geographical features.

    Galadriaume Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Has Russia Ever Been At War With You?

    Map showing European countries at war with Russia, marked as "Yes" or "No" in green and red colors.

    Master1_4Disaster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    British English vs. American English: What’s Taught In Schools?

    Map showing countries using American English in red and British English in blue, highlighting language distribution globally.

    vladgrinch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    McNally pointed out that Agloe had a general store, and if Lindberg and his team visited the area, they'd find the shop at the intersection marked on the map. They weren't wrong. Strangely, a shopkeeper had spotted Agloe on a map, and decided to start a business there. This is despite a lack of any surrounding houses or signs of life. Nevertheless, that shop provided enough proof for General Drafting to avoid being sued for copyright infringement.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Is It Legal To Cook Lobsters?

    Map showing where cooking lobsters alive is legal or illegal in Europe, highlighting in green and red.

    No_Significance_8874 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    paulfarrington-douglas avatar
    PFD
    PFD
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One for the people with red/green colour blindness!

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    A World Map Found In The Lobby Of A Chinese Hotel

    Unusual world map with China at the center, highlighting geographic perspectives not seen in textbooks.

    Constant-Cress2906 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    U.S. Counties With A Life Expectancy Above 80 Years

    Map showing U.S. counties with life expectancy over 80 years, highlighting areas not seen in standard geography textbooks.

    Nidzovantije Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sharonlafantastica avatar
    Weasel Wise
    Weasel Wise
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of the shading is in the northern states....probably cuz meat rots slower in the fridge. 🤣

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Agloe's general store didn't last long. We'd hazard a guess it had to do with a lack of demand. But the whole ordeal certainly put the town on the map, so to speak. Author John Green even mentioned it in his novel Paper Towns. "When its protagonist Margo disappears, she leaves oblique clues as to her whereabouts. The trail leads to somewhere and nowhere – Agloe," reported the Guardian.
    #16

    Us States With A Ban On Construction Of Nuclear Power Plants

    Map showing U.S. states with statewide moratoriums highlighted in blue.

    IsleFoxale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    None Of The Countries That Bordered Poland Before 1990 Exist Today

    Map comparison of Eastern Europe in 1989 and 2022, highlighting geography changes from the USSR era to present.

    The_Unknown_Soldier_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    raven_sheridan14 avatar
    Pandora
    Pandora
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Damn! The anxiety levels in Poland must be astronomical!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Luxembourg Compared To Other Countries

    Map overlay comparing sizes of countries like Malta and Singapore, visualizing geographic insights not in textbooks.

    MatsGry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Some maps still feature the little hamlet of "Agloe." It was even visible on Google Maps, until it was removed in 2014. Despite its non-existence, people flock to visit "Agloe", intrigued by the back story of this mythical "paper town". And maybe today, a general shop would be useful commodity on that deserted dirt road after all.
    #19

    All The Countries Mentioned In The Bible

    Map highlighting countries in the Middle East and North Africa, not typically shown in geography textbooks.

    Persistent_Bug_0101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The half on the right is the Persian Empire, about 500BC-300BC. The left is the Egyptian Empire and they are taking serious liberties because while many of those countries are on the Nile, ancient Egyptians stuck near the river, and most of that territory was empty space. That's why that part looks so inflated. The rest is ancient Rome because Italy and Spain but they still called France Gaul and Britain Britannia. I think I covered most of it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    Map Of Africa On The Year 1880 Ad, Before The European "Scramble For Africa"

    Colorful 1880 map of Africa, displaying tribal and state borders before the European colonization.

    Individual-Sun-9426 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Every Dot Is A Football (Soccer) Pitch

    European map highlighting urban areas in red, displaying diverse geographical features.

    katxwoods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe if the dots were smaller it wouldn't look so bad

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    "Agloe" wouldn't be the only phantom place to appear on Google Maps. In 2009, a place called Argleton attracted camera crews and made headlines. But when reporters visited the "village" near Ormskirk, Lancashire, all they found was... nothing much but a muddy field.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    The Sahara Desert 6000 Years Ago

    Ancient Sahara maps showing historical lake formations and modern geographical features across North Africa.

    imonebear Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moiradrake avatar
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It dried out in one generation. Someone was born into a lush landscape and died surrounded by dunes.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    So This Is What They Meant By The Dwarf Planet

    Map comparing Pluto and Australia in size; a unique geography perspective.

    the_pacman_88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    The Word "Soda" Sweeps Across The Us

    Map showing US regional terms for carbonated drinks in 1947 and 2024: "Pop," "Soda," "Coke."

    Cow_Fam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't wait until Fox News sees this map. They're going to start calling "Soda" creeping socialism/communism and it's all a plot to make your kids trans. Or something else super weird.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    "I grew up in the area and spotted on the map one day that it said 'Argleton'. But it's just a farmer's field close to the village hall and playing fields. I think a footpath goes across the field, but that's all," said Mike Nolan, the man who originally spotted the village on Google Maps. "The name 'Argleton' is similar to 'Aughton'. Maybe someone made a mistake when keying in the name?"

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Maybe. Or maybe Argleton, like Agloe, is simply a paper town in a digital world where people love a good mystery.
    #25

    The Ivy League Universities Of The USA

    Map showing Ivy League universities in the northeastern United States.

    dphayteeyl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    The Tallest Statues On Every Continent

    Tallest statues map showing locations and names in different continents: Statue of Unity, Statue of Liberty, and more.

    RevolutionBusiness27 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Countries With Compulsory Voting

    Map showing global status of compulsory voting with color-coded legend for enforcement levels.

    Ok-Revolution-83 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Countries Without A Metro System In Europe

    Map highlighting European countries without a metro system in red.

    quindiassomigli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    Kiribati: The Only Country Spanning All Four Hemispheres

    Map showing Kiribati and Ecuador near the 180° meridian, highlighting geography not in typical textbooks.

    ChemistStrong5527 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Football Matches That Are Banned By Uefa & Fifa

    Map showing territorial disputes in Europe and Asia with colored sections indicating Spain, Armenia, Ukraine, and Kosovo regions.

    kakafonie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Mean Age Of Women At Birth Of First Child

    Map showing the mean age of women at birth of first child across Europe, highlighting variations in age data.

    theworldmaps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Netherlands Over Time

    Comparison of maps showing the Netherlands in 1300 and today, highlighting geographical changes over time.

    AliceInBoredom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Countries Banned From The Olympics

    Map showing countries banned from the Olympics for war aggression and political stances, 1920-2024.

    PSIDAC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jnjulian1983 avatar
    JessieJ&LilyLovebug
    JessieJ&LilyLovebug
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So Japan was banned in 1948, for war aggression, but then take a look at Germany...nothing after 1920. Politics are as eternal as taxes...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #34

    Are You Certain That God Exists?

    Map showing percentage of population absolutely certain God exists in USA and Europe, highlighting geographic differences.

    FLVCKO_JODYE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    saba81de avatar
    Sandra Bartsch
    Sandra Bartsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    USA map: does anyone know why the north eastern part is so different? Legit question.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    United States Counties Where Selling Of Alcohol Is Completely Prohibited

    Map of the United States highlighting counties where alcohol sales are completely prohibited.

    dphayteeyl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Israel Travel Advisory Map

    Travel advisory map of Europe with color-coded safety ratings: safe, potential threat, avoid, prohibited.

    AdIcy4323 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Most Common Birth Country For Foreign Residents In The Us (Excluding Mexico)

    Map showing the most common country of birth for foreign-born residents by U.S. state, excluding Mexico.

    anonymous Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Indians have bought up all the motels in my corner of the world, starting on convenience stores now. Yay Kansas.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #38

    Christianity In The Us By County

    Map showing Christianity distribution by county in the US, highlighting Protestantism, Catholicism, and Mormonism.

    zevalways Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Second Biggest Religion In European Countries

    Map of Europe showing predominant religions by country not typically seen in geography textbooks.

    Few_Introduction9919 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Google Street View

    Map highlighting global road networks, showcasing unique geographic features not typically in textbooks.

    Thelifehacker1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Countries In The "Western Sphere" According To Harvard's School Of International Relations Published 2017

    World map showing Western Core, Periphery, and Westernization regions, not in typical geography textbooks.

    Sad-Dragonfruit-489 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Darkest Legal Front Side Window Tint By State

    Map showing the darkest legal front window tint percentages by U.S. state.

    YutongH Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Global Cancer Rates In People Under 50

    Global cancer rates map for people under 50, showing cases per 100,000 worldwide using a color gradient.

    Acceptable_Tennis_14 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    In Maori The Official Name For France Is Wiwi (Oui Oui)

    Unique map illustration showing Europe with Māori place names, highlighting areas like Paris and Rome.

    shinjirarehen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Politicians K**led In Mexico Since The Start Of 2024

    Map of Mexico showing places where 38 politicians were affected since 2024, marked with red location pins.

    Winter-Leadership986 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    USA Abortions Ban With And Without Exceptions For R**e

    Map showing U.S. states with varying abortion laws, including bans and exceptions, highlighting geographic differences.

    sycamoreshadows Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    The Only Counties That Voted For The Winning Party Since The 2000 U.S. Presidential General Election, Blaine, Mt, And Essec, NY

    Map highlighting counties voting for the winning party since 2000.

    ViolentNun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    How Do You Call Istanbul?

    Map showing various names for Istanbul across European countries.

    Ripamon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Germany Economy Is The Same Size As The Highlighted Countries

    Map comparing Germany's economy size with neighboring countries' combined GDP in 2024.

    rayg10 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    The Hippie Trail, Where Western Hippies Travelled Throughout The 60s And 70s Usually To Consume D**gs And Spiritual Awakening(Oc)

    Map of the Hippie Trail showing routes from Europe to Asia, highlighting major cities not in your geography textbooks.

    Wally_Squash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Christianity In The Middle East

    Map showing percentage of Christians in Middle Eastern countries including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and others.

    Individual-Sun-9426 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    The German Language Area Before And After The World Wars

    Map showing German language areas in 1910 and 2021, highlighting changes after the world wars.

    Homesanto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Ship-Log Entries 1740-1855

    Ship's log entries from 1740-1855, showing global trade routes from England, Netherlands, Spain, and France on world maps.

    Place_ad_here Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Sweden When They Voted On To Change To Euro Currency. 💶 No Side Won With Only 55.91%, But The Biggest Populated Regions Voted Yes

    Map showing areas in Sweden with voting results, highlighting regions in red and green from geography textbooks.

    HejInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Piracy In 21st Century

    Map showing piracy risk in the 21st century, highlighting high-risk areas like Gulf of Guinea and Horn of Africa.

    andromeda324 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    The Black Population In The Us In 1900 vs. 2020

    Geography maps showing U.S. population distribution in 1900 and 2020, with varying green shades indicating density percentages.

    IllustriousDudeIDK Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Population Growth In Western European Countries Between 1950 & 2020

    Maps showing European population changes from 1950 to 2020, highlighting significant demographic shifts.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Countries By English Proficiency

    World map showing countries by English proficiency levels, with color-coded categories from very high to very low.

    AdIcy4323 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Africa's Religious Divide

    Map illustrating religious divide in Africa, highlighting Muslim, Christian, and Hindu regions.

    Ta9eh10 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Spread Of The Industrial Revolution

    Map showing the spread of the Industrial Revolution across Europe from the 1840s to 1880s.

    Galadriaume Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    With Almost Every Vote Counted, Every State Shifted Toward The Republican Party

    Map of the United States showing margin changes from 2020 in various shades of pink and red.

    EverestMaher Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #62

    17.11.2024 Russian Massive Missile Attack On Ukraine

    Geography map with colorful arrows showing air target movement across Ukraine during a missile-drone attack.

    Alikont Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Religion And Literacy Rate In Nigeria

    Maps of Nigeria showing religion distribution and literacy rates. Islam: 51.1%, Christianity: 46.9%. Literacy: 77.6%.

    ellatino230 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    "First Wave" Of Rocket Alerts In Israel. Rockets Were Sent Directly From Iran

    Map with numerous red location markers in Israel, showing geography not typically seen in textbooks.

    Amirjun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Countries Where Leaving Your Religion (Apostasy) Is Punished

    Map showcasing apostasy laws across different countries, highlighting regions with death penalty, prison, and other penalties.

    coronaredditor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    samanthac_2 avatar
    Samantha C
    Samantha C
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Death penalty, Prison, Converting a Muslim is a crime, Loss of child custody/marriage

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #66

    Where You Can Openly Carry A Gun In The USA

    Map showing open carry laws in the U.S., with states marked by different colors for varying regulations.

    Patato_whit_ketchup Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Countries Not Self Identified As Democratic

    Map showing countries not self-identified as democratic, including Afghanistan, Brunei, and Saudi Arabia.

    Individual-Sun-9426 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #68

    The Percentage Of Homes With Air Conditioning Across The World

    World map showing air conditioning usage percentages by country, highlighting USA, Japan, and Saudi Arabia.

    Individual-Sun-9426 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Since 2022, The Tesla Model Y Has Been The Best Selling Car In California. While Nationally, Pickup Trucks Still Hold The Top 3 Spots (#1 Ford F-Series, #2 Silverado, And #3 Ram)

    Map showing the best-selling cars in each U.S. state for 2022, highlighting various popular models across the country.

    Solaris-Bloch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Nearly 30% Of The World's Landmass Is Named After Italian People Or Cities

    World map highlighting Italy and regions named after Italian cities and people in various shades of green and red.

    EuropeanAustralian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    U.S. Counties Where The Non-Hispanic White Americans Is 90% Or Higher

    Map showing U.S. counties where non-Hispanic White population is 90% or higher, focusing on geography data.

    vividmaps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    5G Availability By Country

    Global map showing new 5G locations as of 2023, highlighting areas not typically found in geography textbooks.

    throwawayyy19283747 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Fertility Rates Decreased Nationwide From 2005 To 2022

    Map of U.S. showing fertility rate changes by state from 2005 to 2022, highlighting a nationwide decrease.

    Ok_Somewhere9687 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Five Areas Of Brazil With The Same Population

    Map of Brazil showing five areas with equal population distribution.

    eortizospina Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #75

    The Most Overworked Countries In The World

    Map depicting most overworked countries based on average hours worked in 2023, highlighting Mexico and South Korea.

    quindiassomigli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Percent Of Adults Getting Less Than 7 Hours Of Sleep Per Day

    Map of the United States showing obesity prevalence by county with color-coded percentages.

    doNOTbanthisaccont Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Percent Of People Over 25 Who Have Completed High School In The United States

    Map showing high school completion rates for people over 25 across U.S. counties, highlighting geographical variations.

    Reecethehawk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Californias Presidential Results Map 2020 V 2024

    California maps showing district changes from 2020 to 2024, not found in standard geography textbooks.

    Puzzleheaded-Art-469 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Antisemitic Incidents In Europe 2023

    Map of antisemitic incidents in Europe 2023, highlighting varying incident rates per million inhabitants across countries.

    bybeso Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Countries Where Wikipedia Editors Have Been Prosecuted

    Map highlighting countries where Wikipedia editors have faced prosecution, showing areas in red.

    quindiassomigli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!